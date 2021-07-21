2021 SALEM NEWS GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
JOLENE MURPHY
Peabody Senior
Sprints
The only thing more impressive than the spring season Jolene Murphy had on the track at Peabody High was her Tanners career as a whole.
Graduating with every Peabody High outdoor sprint record in addition to a hand in a total of 13 different all-time best PVMHS times. Murphy did it all and then some while helping the Tanners win yet another Northeastern Conference North title.
Focusing on the 400 meter run at the All-State meet, she clocked a 56.37 to break her own school record and finish in fourth place. A week earlier at the Division 1 North state meet, she doubled up and medaled in both the 200 (third in a school record time of 25.32 seconds) and 400 (second in 57.1).
"Jolene was at her best in the big meets and unknown to anyone she wasn't even fully healthy," said Peabody coach Fernando Braz. "To run the times she did at the end of the speaks to her dedication, determination and total commitment."
Murphy anchored the Tanners state champion relay teams that won both the 4x100 and 4x200 events at the D1 state relay meet, breaking a 17-year-old 4x100 meet record in the process with a 49.05. She's a member of Peabody's school record holders in the indoor 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley in addition to the outdoor 4x100, 4x200 and 800 sprint medley and mixed 4x400 relays.
"She's the most accomplished sprinter we've ever had," said Braz. "Her name is all over that record board."
In NEC competition, Murphy was unbeaten in the 100, 200 and 400 with the league's fastest times in all three events. She won the NEC meet 200 title plus the 4x100 and holds Peabody's individual records in the indoor 300 (39.67), indoor 400 (56.54), outdoor 100 (12.43), outdoor 200 (25.32) and outdoor 400 (56.37). A seven-time Salem News all-star, she'll be running next year for Boston College.
THE ALL-STARS
CALI ABBATESSA
Danvers Freshman
Throws
One of the area's best young throwers had a phenomenal debut season, placing at the Northeastern Conference championship meet in both the discus (second place) and shot put (sixth) ... Threw 82-feet-10-inches in the discus at the Division 2 North state meet, placing seventh ... First-team All-NEC honoree ... Dominant in dual meets, winning both the shot put and the discus in five out of six meets ... Personal best in the discus was 86-feet-10-inches and also regularly broke 28-feet in the shot put.
AALIYAH ALLEYNE
Peabody Senior
Javelin/Shot put/High jump
Captain of the NEC North champion Tanners was one of the most well rounded performers on the North Shore ... Scored 2,546 points to come in third in the pentathlon at the Division 1 North state meet ... Northeastern Conference champion in the javelin did not lose a dual meet in that event all season ... Threw a personal best 35-feet-4-inches to place second only to teammate Arlene Davila in shot put at D1 state meet ... All-NEC honoree placed in the top ten at All-States in both the shot put and pentathlon ... Helped PHS take first in shot put at state relays ... Also qualified for state meet in the high jump ... Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee from Peabody is phenomenal student and will be attending UMass Amherst next year.
NASHA ARNOLD
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Throws
The Catholic Central League champion in the discus had a person best throw of 93-feet-7 inches ... That toss came at the North sectional meet for small schools, where she came in third place ... Threw 91-9 at the CCL championship meet ... Excellent javelin thrower tossed a personal best of 95-feet-7-inches to come in seventh place at the North state meet ... CCL all-star ... Great basketball player from North Reading looks up to Bucks star Giannia Antetokounmpo ... Plans to study dentistry in college.
SARAH AYLWIN
Masconomet Senior
Long jump/Hurdles
Northeastern Conference champion in the long jump leaped a season best 16-feet-7 1/2-inches in the rain at the league championship meet ... That mark if fourth longest in Masconomet history ... NEC All-Conference pick in the long jump ... Competed at D1 North state meet in both long jump and high hurdles ... Took third at the NEC meet in the 100 hurdles with a personal best time of 17.1 seconds ... Undefeated in the long jump during the dual meet season ... Cleared 9-feet in the pole vault, third best in Chieftain history ... Excellent gymnast helped the Chieftains win state title in that sport in 2020.
AVA COTE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Distance
The Cape Ann League Baker Runner of the Year from the 2020 cross country season turned in another outstanding season in the distance races this spring ... Medaled at the Division 2 North state meet in the mile with a sixth place finish of 5:30 ... Doubled up at the Cape Ann League Open meet, taking fifth in the mile (5:42) and fourth in the 800 (2:33) ... Routinely topped the 800 in H-W's dual meets, showing off kick and speed to go with her remarkable endurance ... Team captain ... Hopes to study pre-med in college and thanks her parents, coaches and teammates.
ARLENE DAVILA
Peabody Senior
Throws
Voted MVP of the Northeastern Conference after a dominant season for the North champion Tanners ... Team captain won both the shot put and discus at the Division 1 North championship meet ... Threw 36-feet-5 inches in the shot put and 109-feet-6-inches in the discus ... Northeastern Conference champion in both throwing events ... Peabody's highest point scorer placed in the top 12 in both events at the All-State meet ... Led Tanners to state relay title in shot put ... Four-time Salem News all-star will be attending UMass Lowell next year.
NISA DENEHY
Essex Tech Senior
Jumps
The MVP of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference is one of the North Shore's most versatile and well-rounded jumpers ... Came in third in the triple jump at D2 North states at 34-feet-5 ... Also placed fifth in long jump at D2 North states with a 16-11 ... Ran a leg of Hawks state qualifying 4x100 relay and has a hand in school record in that event from 2018 ... Undefeated across all events in this spring's dual meet season ... CAC all-star ... Personal bests are 17-9 (long jump) and 37-7 (triple) ... North Reading native will compete in track at UMass Amherst.
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Sophomore
Distance
Doubled up in both the mile and 800 in crucial meet against Beverly to help the Tanners win the NEC North ... Took Northeastern Conference championship in the mile and also ran the anchor leg of the league championship 4x800 relay team ... NEC All-Conference ... Division 1 North qualifier in both the 800 (2:29) and the mile (5:33) ... Took more than 11 seconds off her personal best in the mile at the D1 North meet, coming in seventh in 5:22 ... Undefeated in both the mile and the 800 during the dual meet season ... Salem News all-star all three seasons this school year.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Sophomore
Distance
Northeastern Conference all-star showed off good range by scoring in both the mile and 2-mile throughout the dual meet season ... Finished fifth in the mile at the NEC championship meet ... Clocked a personal best time of 12:22 in the 2-mile at the Division 2 North state meet, finishing ninth ... Shaved 20 seconds off her previous personal best in the 2-mile at the Lou Tozzi Invitational meet ... Finished first or second in every dual meet race ... Salem News cross country all-star is a straight-A student grateful to her teammates for support and motivation.
COLBY FILOSA
Ipswich Junior
400/Relays
Exceptional quarter miler took fourth at the Division 2 North state meet with a career best time of 60.21 seconds ... That mark is currently the 8th best in Ipswich High history ... Earned Cape Ann League all-star honors in the 400 while finishing third in the event at the CAL Open ... Anchor of the Tigers 4x400 relay team that only lost one race all season ... Multi-time Salem News all-stars captains the girls soccer and track teams at Ipswich ... Hopes to run in college and is grateful to coach Marty Binette for making running fun every day.
MACKENZIE GILLIGAN
Beverly Senior
Jumps/Hurdles
The top high jumper on the North Shore dominated that event in the Northeastern Conference, winning the league title with a leap of 5-foot-2 ... Went on to clear 5-foot-4 at both the North state meet (finishing second) and All-States (coming in fifth) ... Excellent hurdler took home a silver medal in the 110 high's at the NEC championship meet ... Team captain contributed in many events during the dual meet season for Panthers, including long and triple jumps ... Received an Academic Excellence in Sign Language award ... All-NEC firsr-team honoree will compete in track at Nazareth College in New York.
OLIVIA GUERRIERO
Masconomet Senior
Sprints/Jumps
Took third in the 200 at the Northeastern Conference championship meet in one of the day's most competitive races ... Personal best time of 26.7 seconds is the third fastest in Masconomet school history ... Led off the Chieftains' 4x100 relay team that medaled at the Division 1 North state meet and qualified for all-states ... Season best relay time was 51.17, fifth best in Masco's record book ... Took fourth in the long jump at NEC meet with a PR of 16-feet-4, top ten in Masco history ... Gifted soccer player helped Chieftains take several medals at state relay meet ... Headed to Sacred Heart next year.
SADAI HEADLEY-MAWASI
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Relays
All-Northeastern Conference selection was undefeated in both the 200 and the 400 during the dual meet season while helping Tanners win the NEC North crown ... NEC champion in the 400 (57 seconds), triple jump (33-feet-5 3/4) and running a leg of the league championship 4x100 relay ... Took two gold medals at the Division 1 state relay meet at home, breaking a 17-year-old meet record in the 4x100 (49.05 seconds) ... Gifted all-around sprinter was Salem News Runner of the Year for Fall 2 track and will be running at UMass Amherst.
MIA KASPEROWICZ
Beverly Junior
Distance
Captain elect for next year won the Northeastern Conference title in the 2-mile, blazing to a 40 second win in 12:15 ... Ran her personal best 2-mile at the Division 2 North state meet, clocking 12:09 to finish in 12th place ... Placed sixth in the 2-mile at the Mass State Track Coaches Association's Lou Tozzi Invitational ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Also a Salem News cross country all-star for unbeaten fall Panthers ... Hopes to run in college ... Grateful to her dad and teammates for all their support.
JULIA LOESCHER
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Throws
Named MVP of the Catholic Central League championship meet for racking up points in multiple events ... CCL League meet champion in both the shot put (31-feet-4) and javelin (95-feet-2) ... Undefeated in all three throwing events (shot put, discus and javelin) during the dual meet season ... Personal best discus throw was 98-feet-8-inches ... Came in fifth at the North small school state meet in the discus (87-4) ... CCL all-star and Team MVP ... Peabody native is a Crusader captain and looks up to her older brothers, Sean and Christian ... Plans to go into nursing.
CHARLOTTE LOSEE
Masconomet Senior
Triple Jump/Relay
Northeastern Conference All-League pick in the triple jump took home a silver medal at the league championship meet with a leap of 33-feet-3 1/2-inches ... That distance ranks 6th in Masconomet's record book ... Undefeated in dual meets in the triple jump ... Ran anchor leg of All-State qualifying 4x100 relay team that clocked the fifth time in Chieftain history ... Helped Chieftains go 4-1 in the dual meet season ... Also played volleyball and gymnastics for Masconomet, competing at nationals for Team Massachusetts in Florida.
HALEY MURPHY
Danvers Senior
400 Hurdles
One of the area's best all-around performers earned Northeastern Conference South MVP honors after scoring more than 100 points in dual meets, regularly scoring in three events ... North Shore's best low hurdler won the NEC title in that event ... Won the Division 2 North state title in the low hurdles, breaking her own DHS record with a time of 65.13 seconds ... All-State qualifier was 9th at state final ... Posted best times of 2:27 in the 800, where was was 7th at D2 North states, and 61.4 in the 400 ... Salem News Student-Athlere Award nominee will run track at Holy Cross.
OLIVIA NOVELLO
Ipswich Sophomore
Hurdles
Excellent technique and great speed helped her place in both hurdle events at the Division 2 North state meet, coming in third in the 100 high's and fifth in the 400 low's ... Finished 16th at All-States in the 100 high hurdles in 16.10 seconds, the third best time in Ipswich High history ... Cape Ann League all-star in both events led Tigers in dual meet scoring with 79 points ... Won 13 dual meet events in only six meets ... Personal best 400 hurdle time is 69.65 seconds ... Triple jumps 32-feet-2 and long jumps 15-3 ... Took third in high hurdles at CAL Open ... Grateful to her family for their advice and support.
DEVIN WHALEN
Marblehead Sophomore
Hurdles
Northeastern Conference champion in the 110 high hurdles earned first-team All-Conference honors in that event ... Also a solid low hurdler, taking third place in the 400 low hurdle event at the NEC championships ... Placed fourth in the high hurdles at the Division 2 North state meet with a time of 16.56 seconds ... Only Magicians to qualify for the All-State meet in an individual event, where she ran 16.96 in the high hurdles ... Strong all-around performer is a pentathlon threat and was a Salem News all-star for "Fall 2" track as well.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Beverly: Heidi Eberhardt, Sr., Distance; Kylie McCarthy, Sr., distance; Ceirra Merritt, Sr., Sprints.
Bishop Fenwick: Breanna Benoit, Sr., sprints; Maria Ryan, So., 800; Liza Powers, Jr., Hurdles/Jumps.
Danvers: Katelyn Corbett, Fr, jumps; Courtney Hinchion, Fr., mile; Katie Walfield, So., hurdles/800.
Essex Tech: Tanjelah Campbell, Jr., Sprints; Ellie Clark, Sr., hurdles; Cece Lebron, Sr., 100; Abby Kilbride, Sr., 200; Ella Mannien, So., 400; Isabella McCarthy, Jr., 400; Mikayla Vingneux, Jr., mile; Lilly Vitale, Sr., 100.
Hamilton-Wenham: Emma Day, Sr., Jumps/Sprints; Calire Kurja, Jr., Jumps/Sprints; Gianna Randazzo, Jr., Sprints; Grace Roebuck, So., Jumps/Relays.
Ipswich: Lydia Comprosky, Sr., Throws; Amelia Mooradd, Fr., Jumps/Pole Vault/200; Decha Perron, So.; Javelin/Long jump/Relays.
Marblehead: Teagan Masters, Sr., Sprints; Claire Tips, Jr., Distance; Cate Trautman, So., Sprints;
Masconomet: Bryn Cohen, Fr., High jump; Greta Mowers, Fr., Sprints; Maddy Demers, Sr., Distance; Cecily Paglierani, Jr., Sprints/Long Jump.
Peabody: Gina Martiniello, Fr., Hurdles; Jessica Richards, So., Shot put; Savanna Vargas, So., Sprints; Lindsey Wilson, So., High jump;
Salem: Sierra Clawson, Jr., 400/Jumps.
Swampscott: Sofia Alvardao, So.,, Shot put; Jamila Oriakhi, Fr., Shot put; Olivia King, Jr., Distance.
