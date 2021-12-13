2021 SALEM NEWS GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ARIANNA BEZANSON
Danvers Senior
Forward/Midfield
The hardest thing to do after having an historic season is to go out and do it again.
Danvers senior captain Arianna Bezanson used her considerable skills and fiercely competitive nature to put that notion aside, becoming the first Falcon — and one of the only players in North Shore history — to earn back-to-back All-America nods with a tremendous senior campaign.
The region's leader in goals with 22 and total points with 34, Bezanson was named Most Valuable Player of the Northeastern Conference for a third straight season while also garnering All-State and All-New England nods from the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association.
"She's got great skills, she's a hard worker, and the thing that sets Ari apart is her competitiveness," said Danvers head coach Jimmy Hinchion. "It doesn't matter if it's a big game, a mini-game at practice or rock/paper/scissors; she always has that fire to win."
A remarkably consistent player, Bezanson had four consecutive 20-goal seasons on the DHS varsity. She graduates with 86 goals and 36 assists for 122 points, ranking in the top three on Danvers' all-time career scoring list. She had several multi-goal efforts this fall and helped the Falcons claim the NEC Dunn Division title and reach the Division 2 state quarterfinals.
An honors student who will play Division 1 soccer on a pre-med track at Colgate University, Bezanson is grateful to her parents and all her coaches at Aztec soccer, FC Stars and Danvers High for their help over the years.
The All-Stars
TAYLOR BOVARDI
Masconomet Junior
Forward
Extremely dangerous striker had a breakout season with 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points, all among the top 10 on the North Shore ... First Team All-Northeastern Conference choice also earned an Eastern Mass. all-star nod ... Notched two goals in the second half of a win over Beverly ... Played key role in her squad's victory over Danvers to end long unbeaten streak ... Captain-elect for next season sees her biggest influence as her grandfather, the late Larry McIntire, who always made it to all her games.
EMMA BLOOM
Peabody Senior
Goalkeeper
One of the top keepers in the Class of '22 had a great showing between the pipes at the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association's all-star game ... First Team All-NEC choice was also an Eastern Mass. all-star ... Posted nine shutouts against top competition in the NEC while captaining Tanners to Division 1 playoffs ... Made 22 saves in overtime loss against Concord-Carlisle ... Also played very well in 2-2 with Danvers and allowed more than two goals only twice in 17 starts ... Three-sport Salem News all-star will play softball at Assumption.
JACKIE CHAPDELAINE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Defense
An All-State selection for the second straight season earned another First Team All-Cape Ann League nod as well ... Critical component of General defense that allowed only two goals in five playoff games to win its first-ever state championship ... Captain helped H-W go unbeaten in its last 18 games while allowing only 15 total goals in 21 games ... Frequently man-marked the opposing team's best attacker with uncanny success ... Adept at either sweeper or center back ... Helped Division 4 champs post eight total shutouts.
GABBY CHISHOLM
Danvers Senior
Defender
Division 2 All-State selection was First Team All-Northeastern Conference and also a First Team Eastern Mass. all-star ... Tenacious defender slid to center back and helped shut down opponents as Danvers won its fifth straight NEC North crown ... Excellent outside back took all of Danvers' free kicks and most of the corners, leading to five goals plus an assist ... Team captain was Falcons' Defensive MVP and is grateful to assistant coach Shawn Hills for all his support ... Will play soccer at St. Anselm College.
KAYLEIGH CROWELL
Beverly Senior
Midfield
Led the Panthers in both goals with nine and assists with six ... Great dribbling through traffic with the ball seemingly stuck to her feet ... Earned First Team Eastern Mass. honors in Division 1 and a Northeastern Conference All-League nod ... Netted her team's state tournament goal ... Had a goal and a great all-around game when Panthers handed Marblehead its first loss ... Great defensive effort in 1-0 win over Peabody to qualify for playoffs ... Repeat Salem News all-star has been among the region's leading scorers the last two seasons ... Grateful to all her soccer and hockey coaches.
AVERY DEPIERO
Pingree Junior
Defense
Swampscott native was one of the top center backs on the North Shore this season, earning All-State honors in addition to Eastern Independent League and All-NEPSAC nods ... Helped anchor a Highlander defense that posted 16 shutouts in 22 games against some of New England's top competition ... Considers shutout win over Berkshire, a team with two D1 forwards, her best ... Grateful to her mom for all her support ... Great defender both in terms of physicality and finesse ... Carries 4.1 GPA and hopes to study biochemical or environmental engineering in college.
KYLIE DUMONT
Masconomet Junior
Defense
Hard working center back was the unsung hero of the Chieftains' 17-win season ... Northeastern Conference all-star had a hand in 12 shutouts while helping her team reach the Division 2 state Round of 16 ... Excellent at clearing dangerous chances in front of the net for a defense that allowed only nine goals in regulation all season ... Three-year varsity starter ... Great endurance, as evidenced by playing all 100 minutes in PK loss to unbeaten Westfield in playoffs ... Grateful to her parents ... Ranks 18th in Masconomet's junior class and hopes to play in college.
MCKAYLA FISHER
Peabody Senior
Midfield
Tremendous distributor finished among the Northeastern Conference's leaders in assists with nine ... Added five goals for 14 points while captaining the Tanners to the D1 state tournament ... First Team All-NEC choice was also voted an Eastern Mass. all-star ... Netted game-tying goal in draw with Danvers ... Had three assists in victory over Beverly ... Excellent student ranks in the top ten percent of Peabody's Class of 2022 ... All-star lacrosse player will play that sport and study nursing at Worcester State.
LEXI GARCIA
Pingree Senior
Forward
Captained the Highlanders to the championship game of the New England Prep School Athletic Council's Class B tournament ... Explosive finisher had a team-best 17 goals ... Handed out 15 assists for 32 points, one of only three North Shore girls to surpass 30 in 2021 ... North Andover native was an New England and Eastern Independent League all-star ... Had a goal and an assist in key win over Middlesex ... Great leader helped Pingree preserve through injuries this fall ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and hopes to play in college.
MCKENNA GILLIGAN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defense
Fearless physical defender helped keep the middle of the box free from danger all season as Fenwick allowed a mere five goals in 17 games ... Had a hand in a dozen shutouts, including blanking nationally ranked Bishop Feehan on the road ... Salem native had an assist on Fenwick's only goal that night ... Catholic Central League all-star received All-Eastern Mass. honors in Division 3 as well as Fenwick's Crusader Award ... Looks up to her parents and older brother Jack and hopes to play in college.
AMY HATFIELD
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defense
One of the best center backs on the North Shore was the rock of a defense that never allowed two goals in a game and posted 12 shutouts ... Named an Eastern Mass. First Team all-star for Division 3 and also a Catholic Central League all-star ... Felt her defense's performance in a road shutout win over nationally ranked Bishop Feehan was her best ... Lynn native and captain chipped in offensively with two goals ... Grateful to her parents and is committed to play at the University of New England.
MADDIE HUDSON
Swampscott Senior
Midfield/Defense
Recognized as a First Team All-Northeastern Conference pick for the second straight year while earning an All-State nod for Division 3 from the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association ... Lynch pin of a defensive formation that posted 12 shutouts and allowed two goals in a game only twice all season ... Great effort to hold powerful Danvers to two scores ... Chipped in offensively with two goals and a half dozen assists ... Had phenomenal game in shutout win over Masconomet ... Multi-sport standout and captain also excels in basketball.
CLAUDIA KEITH
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Goalkeeper
Named All-New England by both the United Soccer Coaches Association and Eastern Mass. Coaches Association ... Catholic Central League MVP and First Team All-State keeper ... Captain tied for the North Shore lead with a career best 12 shutouts ... Incredibly consistent and did not allow two goals in a game all season ... Shut out Bishop Feehan when it was ranked No. 4 in the country ... Danvers native graduates with a school record 40 shutouts ... Three-time Salem News all-star will be playing at Southern New Hampshire University.
CARTER KING
Ipswich Senior
Forward
Three-time First Team All-Cape Ann League selection was one of the most gifted finishers to suit up for the Tigers in recent memory ... Earned a First Team All-State nod in Division 4 from the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association ... Notched 13 goals to lead Ipswich in scoring for a third straight year and ranked among the North Shore's leaders all season ... Had a goal in her team's first state playoff win in almost 10 years ... Repeat Salem News all-star also excels on the basketball court.
ELLA KRAMER
Marblehead Senior
Defense
All-Northeastern Conference choice was also her team's first All-Eastern Mass. selection in recent memory ... Marblehead's co-MVP for 2021 ... Outside back and wing attacker had great speed and knack for pushing the ball up the field, leading to an NEC Lynch Division leading 13 assists ... Captained Magicians to Lynch title and a D2 playoff berth ... Scored three goals ... Helped anchor a defense that allowed less than a goal per game ... Notched two goals in a win over Saugus ... Also excels at basketball and outdoor track and hopes to play soccer in college.
MADDIE LANDERS
Pingree Junior
Midfielder
Arguably the best player in the NESPAC Class B tournament caught fire to help the Highlanders reach the championship game ... Outstanding ability to control the game both offensively and defensively ... Notched a hat trick in New England semifinal win over Dexter ... Totaled 25 points on the season on a 13 goals and a dozen assists ... North Andover native was named All-State, All New England and an Eastern Independent League all-star ... Grateful to her three siblings for all their encouragement over the years.
ELENA LINDONEN
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
One of the quickest players on the North Shore earned another All-Northeastern Conference nod as well as Eastern Mass. all-star honors ... Division 2 All-State pick ... Scored 10 goals and added seven assists for 17 total points ... Unique ability to attack the net from the wings caused fits for opposing defenses ... Captain graduates with 31 goals and 24 assists in her career ... Received Masco's Team Award for her welcoming style of leadership ... Committed to play in college at Trinity.
JANE MAGUIRE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield
Voted Division 4 Player of the Year by the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association as well as Cape Ann League Baker MVP ... Tied for second on the North Shore with 21 goals ... Helped lead Generals to the Division 4 state championship with incredible playoff totals ... All-State and Eastern Mass. all-star had 11 assists and was second in the region with 32 total points ... Two-time Salem News all-star had 40 points in 31 high school games with H-W going 25-2-4 ... Will be playing college soccer at Colby.
LILY MARK
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Midfield
Unselfish when it came to marking opposing attackers in the middle of the field but still found a way to impact the scoresheet ... Had an incredible seven point effort on two goals and five assists in playoff win over Bishop Connolly ... One of H-W's most consistent players on the run to the Division 4 state crown, quietly controlling the middle of the field ... Cape Ann League all-star finished among the North Shore leaders in assists with 12 ... 18 total points ... Thanks her mom for always being there to help her reach her goals.
HOPE MCCARTHY
Essex Tech Senior
Defense
Center back was voted MVP of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large division ... Essex Tech's team MVP and captain excelled at jumping into the attack, ranking second on the team with three goals and four assists despite a primarily defensive position ... Helped shutdown one of her league's most dangerous offenses in a 1-0 home win over Lowell Catholic ... First Team Eastern Mass. all-star ... Ranked tenth in Essex Tech's senior class and hopes to enter a pre-dental track while playing soccer in college.
CAIT MULLINS
Marblehead Junior
Defense
Versatile defender excelled at the outside back position while being able to push up the field at the wing as well ... Northeastern Conference all-star had her best games at the end of the year, helping Magicians end a five year playoff drought ... Notched eight goals and eight assists to finish second among Marbleheaders in total points ... Three-year varsity starter had four points in a home win over Salem for the NEC Lynch champs ... Thankful to her mom and all her coaches ... Carries a 4.2 GPA and hopes to play in college.
CLAIRE NISTL
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Forward
The most dangerous finisher in the Cape Ann League saved her best for last, netting the game-winner in overtime of the Division 4 state final ... One of the state's leading playoff scorers with eight goals and 12 points in five tournament victories ... Had the most goals by an H-W player in at least 15 years with 21 tallies ... Ranked third on the North Shore with 29 total points ... First Team All-CAL selection was also an Eastern Mass. all-star in Division 4 ... Repeat Salem News all-star captained Generals on an 18-game unbeaten streak.
GEORGIA PROUTY
Danvers Freshman
Forward
Strong foot skills and a nose for the net led to a smashing debut season of 10 goals and 13 assists ... Had the most points among area rookies with 23 ... Selected First Team All-Northeastern Conference and earned a second-team All-Eastern Mass. nod from state coaches association ... Equally dangerous at attacking midfielder and true striker positions ... Enjoyed several multi-point games including two goals and two assists in a win over Lynnfield ... Thanks her dad, who doubles as a trainer and coach .. Honor roll student hopes to play college soccer one day.
REESE PSZENNY
Danvers Senior
Midfield
One of the unsung heroes of the Falcons success the last two years had a North Shore leading six assists when she was felled by injury midway through the season ... Still posted double digits in points with four goals and 10 total ... Scored a gorgeous long range goal in her team's win over Beverly ... Adept at distributing from the top of the formation, allowing teammates to get into great scoring position ... Captain and Northeastern Conference all-star was great at juggling the ball in traffic and peeling back to help out defensively.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Beverly: Claire Brean, Jr., D; Kayla Cimon, Fr., GK; Izzy Sullivan, Jr., Mid; Maddy Young, Fr., D.
Bishop Fenwick: Bella DelVecchio, Sr., Mid; Ella DeMakes, 8th, F/Mid; Ally Mitchell, Jr., F; Ella Morgan, Sr., Mid.
Danvers: Ellie Anderson, Jr., F/Mid; Emma Dunn, Sr., D: Emily Goddard, Jr., GK; Mikayla Shaffaval, Jr., D.
Essex Tech: Deanna Delbene, Sr., Mid; Carrie Martinez, So., Mid; Izzy Santana, Jr., D.
Hamilton-Wenham: Leah Coffey, So., Mid; Libby Collins, Sr., D; Nora Gamber, Sr., D; Chloe Gern, Jr., D; Kara O'Shea, Sr., Mid/F; Ella Schenker, Jr., Mid.
Ipswich: Colby Filosa, Sr., Mid; Lily Harper, Fr., F; Jennie Tarr, Sr., D.
Marblehead: Catherine Comstock, Sr., GK; Samantha Dormer, So., Mid; Annika Haley, Sr., F; Talia Selby, So., D; Annie Sheridan, Sr., Mid; Lauren Stammnitz, Sr., Mid.
Masconomet: Lauren Boughner, So., F; Charlotte Meixsell, Sr., Mid; Abby Moore, So., Mid; Lily Podgurski, So., D; Carissa Scannell, Sr., D; Kendall Skulley, Jr., Mid.
Peabody: McKayla Fisher, Sr., F; Branae Craveiro, Jr., Mid; Sam Simmons, Sr., D; Maddy Scacchi, Sr., D.
Pingree: Lauren Collins, So., D; Lucca Kloman, Sr., F; Allie Donovan, Fr., F; Waters Lloyd, Fr., Midl Maggie Warner, Jr., GK.
Salem Academy: Mackenzie Russell, Sr., D; Cindy Shehu, Jr., Mid/GK
Salem: Sierra Clawson, Sr., Mid; Isabella Cunha, Jr., D.
Swampscott: Sophie DiGrande, Sr., F/Mid; Laine Foutes, Jr., Mid; Lilian Gosselin, Jr., GK; Victoria Quagrello, So., D.