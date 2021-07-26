2021 Salem News Girls Tennis all-star team 

2021 SALEM NEWS GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KATHERINE SILACCI
Pingree Senior
First Singles
If Katherine Silacci sets her mind to something, she's going to find a way to achieve her goals. Whether that's in the classroom, her many outside interests and endeavors, or on the tennis court, the 17-year-old from Marblehead gets the results she's looking for.
That's why the Highlanders' 5-foot-10 first singles player has always been so successful with a racket in her hands while staring across the net at some of the top players in all of New England. The team captain had another stellar campaign this spring, going a combined 21-5 in both singles and doubles play — sometimes playing both first singles and first doubles in out-of-league matches. She did so, in her own words, "but using my mental toughness and consistency to break down my opponents, leading to success."
Pingree's nominee for this year's Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year award, Silacci was the Highlanders' team MVP. She has earned Most Valuable Players in both volleyball and tennis at Pingree, having been a member of both varsity teams at the school since she was in the ninth grade.
She said her favorite match came against Phillips Exeter, in which she was proud of her consistent serving performance that allowed her to stay on the offensive for much of the match. That, combined with overall consistency in her groundstrokes, allowed her to prevail in a tight match.
Having graduated with a 96.8 percent average (in Pingree's top docile) in the classroom, Silacci was named a Commended Scholar in the National Merit Scholarship Program while scoring 1380 on her SATs. She's headed off to Emory University in Atlanta to focus on her academics and will look to play club tennis. She credits her coach at the Northeast Tennis Center in Middleton, Bill Dunn, for having had the biggest influence on her career.
THE ALL-STARS
AVA BORGMAN
Ipswich Junior
First Doubles
Together with her twin sister won eight of 10 matches in Cape Ann League play this spring ... Earned All-Cape Ann League honors as the top first doubles tandem ... Felt that her best individual performance came against North Reading, where her serve, ground strokes, and volleys were very successful before she closed out the match with an overhand winner .... Looking to study biology in college ... Fantastic in the classroom, ranking in the top one percent of her class ... Loves the talent, attitude and grace of tennis legend Roger Federer.
ELLA BORGMAN
Ipswich Junior
First Doubles
Named to Cape Ann League's All-League squad for first doubles along with her twin sister and playing partner, Ava ... Prevailed in eight of the Tigers' 10 matches ... Along with her twin received Ipswich's 'Dynamic Duo' Award ... Favorite match came against arch rival Hamilton-Wenham in which she hit the ball cleanly and found her targets, winning a lot of points at the net and getting congratulated by her foes on her serves ... Also in the top one percent of her class at IHS and would like to study biology ... Her biggest influence is Coco Gauff.
ELSIE CARSEY
Beverly Junior
First Singles
Continually improved over the course of the season playing against the conference's top players ... Natural talent showed in all of her matches as her on-court tenacity and competitiveness shone through in each match ... Panthers' captain earned team MVP honors ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Excellent 4.0 GPA ... Favorite match was against Masconomet's Kendall Skulley, a match that involved several "high intensity points" ... Plans to go to nursing school and play college tennis ... Said her older siblings have always been a shining example of hard work and endurance.
EMILY CLOUGH
Marblehead Senior
First Doubles
Undefeated in first doubles play during the regular season ... Excellent serve and strong returning shots from the baseline ... All-Northeastern Conference selection along with doubles partner Lauren Podgur ... Named Magicians' co-MVP this spring ... Favorite match this spring was a three-set triumph over Swampscott in which she and Podgur dropped the first set before falling to win the next two ... Had 4.0 GPA and will be attending Colby College ... Coach Paul Holbach has been her biggest athletic influence.
CATHERINE CURRY
Pingree Junior
Second Singles
Excelled for the Highlanders this spring by posting a 13-2 record at second singles ... Captain-elect for 2022 season ... Had her most satisfying win against Worcester Academy when, matched up with a tough opponent, she changed up her style of play while remaining extremely patient to eventually pull off a hard-earned victory ... Has a 90 average in the classroom ... Wants to play college tennis ... Recent Wimbledon champion Ash Barty is a big influence on her for her positive attitude and on-court excellence despite not being a tall player.
NORA ELENBAAS
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
First Singles
Emerged victorious in six of her nine matches in the Crusaders' top spot this season ... Catholic Central League all-star ... On the road at Bishop Feehan, she won a key match by keeping her opponent away from the net and won points by hitting deep, topspin shots to her backhand throughout the match while also using slice on my volleys ... Also a member of the North Shore League Tennis playing for Northeast Tennis Center in Middleton ... Captain-elect for 2022 season ... Owns a 4.38 GPA ... Working with Melrose Recreation Department this summer coaching tennis to children ages 4-12 ... Her 75-year-old grandpa, who still plays tennis every day, is her biggest influence.
NORA GAMBER
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Second Doubles
Along with her partner, fellow all-star Chloe Gern, went a perfect 8-0 for the Generals at second doubles ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Also played doubles with other teammates when Gern was moved to third singles for a trio of matches ... Lives in Wenham ... Her favorite match came against fellow unbeaten Newburyport when she and Gern rallied for an 0-6, 6-3 6-2 triumph ... Carries 3.6 GPA ... Future plans include traveling, meeting new people, and finding something she's really interested in ... Comes from a large tennis playing family, who have always influenced her.
CHLOE GERN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Second Doubles
Never lost a match the entire spring, going 9-0 at second doubles and also winning all three of her matches she took part in at third singles for the Generals ... Hamilton resident was named a Cape Ann League all-star ... Best match was a gritty three-set win over Newburyport, battling back from an 0-6 loss to prevail, 6-3, 6-2 ... Carries a terrific 4.21 grade point average ... Has always been inspired by Alex Morgan and the fact that she's a dedicated and hard working teammate.
NINA KLINK
Masconomet Sophomore
Second Singles
Tenth grader from Middleton was perfect on the court for the Chieftains this spring, going 9-0 in her matches without dropping a single set ... Helped her squad win the Northeastern Conference title and go 15-1 on the year while reaching the sectional semifinals ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Said her favorite match was also her most difficult, a 60, 6-4 win over Swampscott that taught her how to be patient, persevere through long points and come up with as many strategies as possible to ultimately prevail ... Would love to play college tennis.
ANASTASIYA KOZAK
Ipswich Junior
First Singles
Was off to a fantastic start to the season, winning seven of her first 10 matches before a calf injury cut things short ... Named team's Most Outstanding Player Award winner ... Had big wins vs. Hamilton-Wenham and Pentucket while playing one of her best matches in a tight setback vs. Newburyport ... Enrolled in the TECCA Connections Academy, a Commonwealth Virtual School, while playing tennis for her hometown Ipswich High ... Carries a 4.2 weighted GPA ... Said she draws inspiration from all walks of life.
MADELYN LEARY
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Second Singles
Captured six wins in Crusaders' nine matches against top competition in the Catholic Central League ... Named a CCL all-star ... Said her favorite match came in the state tournament against Saugus, in which she won a first set tiebreaker and survived a number of long rallies that went into deuce by taking a 6-2 second set triumph ... Wants to major in biochemical engineering in college while playing club tennis ... Captain-elect for 2022 season ... Excellent student carries a 4.65 grade point average ... Said her father, who taught her how to play tennis, remains her biggest athletic influence.
SHAYLEE MORENO
Masconomet Sophomore
Third Singles
Boxford resident was a perfect 11-0 at third singles for the Northeastern Conference champions ... Earned All-Conference accolades for her stellar play ... Also played first singles twice and second singles on two other occasions, finishing the year 12-3 overall ... Had a grueling 3-hour, three-set match with Marblehead's Tess Keaney in the season opener, giving Masco the decisive point in its 3-2 victory ... Plans to attend Northeastern University and major in Behavioral Neuroscience ... Fantastic 4.8 GPA ... Northeast Tennis coaches Bill Dunn and Caitlin Reilly have coached her for almost 10 years and been huge influences on her.
LAUREN PODGUR
Marblehead Senior
First Doubles
Great anticipation and court sense allowed her and her partner, Emily Clough, to finish the regular season undefeated ... Also earned playoff victories over both Reading and Burlington ... Named to the Northeastern Conference's All-Conference team ... Magicians' Most Valuable Player ... Felt her best match came in a season ending loss to powerful Newburyport ... Graduated with 3.88 GPA ... Going to North Carolina State University to study Environmental Science ... Most influenced by Serena Williams and her messages of a positive body mindset, a strong mind and inclusive attitude.
LEAH SAULNIER
Marblehead Senior
Second Doubles
Finished the season unbeaten with her second doubles partner and fellow all-star Ava Ulian ... Named to the Northeastern Conference's All-Conference team ... Her two favorite matches were beating both Masconomet and arch rival Swampscott in an intense three-set decision ... Excellent student graduated with a 3.96 grade point average ... Will attend Syracuse University ... Cites Coco Gauff for being such a young but influential player.
KENDALL SKULLEY
Masconomet Sophomore
First Singles
Middleton resident never lost a set all spring while compiling a perfect 12-0 mark at first singles for the Northeastern Conference champions ... Helped Chieftains finish the season 15-1, including reaching the sectional semifinals ... Named NEC's Player of the Year ... All-Conference selection ... Said her best performance came against her good friend of almost 10 years, Saugus first singles player Lanna Queiroz ... Excellent student has 4.6 GPA ... Wants to keep playing tennis in college ... Also a varsity soccer player for Masconomet.
ANNA SOUTER
Pingree Senior
Third Singles/First Doubles
Four-year varsity player from Marblehead was equally adept either in singles play or with a partner ... Went a combined 15-3 on the season ... Aggressive net play, particularly in doubles, helped her win the majority of her matches ... Voted as Pingree's 'Team Award' winner ... Most proud of the match where she and her freshman partner overcame the frustration of having some points taken away in a close match by changing their mindset mid-match and ultimately winning in a tiebreak 10-7 ... Finished with a 97.81 classroom average ... Going to Northwestern University as an English major on premed track and hopes to play club tennis there.
AMANDA TINKHAM
Danvers Junior
Third Singles
Team captain captured seven victories this season, several of the 6-0, 6-0 variety ... Chosen as a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Said her favorite moment of the season was her triumph over Winthrop, which broke a 2-2 tie and allowed the Falcons to prevail ... Would like to pursue a degree in political science ... Top ranked student in her incoming DHS senior class with a spectacular 105.439 classroom average ... Said the support of her teammates has always pushed her to become the best player she can be.
ALLISON TRIBENDIS
Swampscott Senior
First Singles
Team captain finished the regular season with a strong 9-4 record and won one of her two postseason matches ... Three-time Northeastern Conference all-star was All-Conference pick ... Favorite match was grinding out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 triumph over Lynnfield in the first round of the Division 3 North state playoffs ... Will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh along with her triplet sisters ... Thanks Big Blue head coach Nina Rogers for giving her both knowledge and love of the game.
MADELINE TRIBENDIS
Swampscott Senior
Second Singles
Spectacular season saw the 12th grade star finish with just one loss in 14 matches ... Went 28-4 over her final two seasons of high school lacrosse ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Northeastern Conference all-star for the second time after earning All-Conference accolades as a freshman ... Her favorite wins came over league champion Masconomet and always powerful Manchester Essex ... Will be attending Carnegie Mellon with her triplet sisters in the fall ... Thanks head coach Nina Rogers for teaching her the game's finer points.
AVA ULIAN
Marblehead Senior
Second Doubles
Always controlled on the court, she went undefeated with partner Leah Saulnier and, in the process, earned Northeastern Conference All-Conference honors ... Felt her best performance came in Magicians' first outing vs. Swampscott, where she really tried to utilize her net game while she and Saulnier learned how to work together as a team ... Will attend the The College of Charleston in South Carolina ... Graduated with 3.76 GPA ... Said her parents and two older siblings have always instilled a love of sports and competition in her.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Makayla Del Rosario, Sr. 2nd singles; Rebecca Curley, Soph. 3rd singles.
Bishop Fenwick: Kristina Rusha, Sr. 1st doubles; Juliana Cammozzi, Sr. 1st doubles.
Danvers: Jenna Kee, Sr. 1st singles; Olivia Dekermanji, Sr. 1st doubles.
Hamilton-Wenham: Skylar Jara, Fr. 1st singles; Lisette Leonard, Jr. 1st doubles; Libby Collins, Jr. 1st doubles.
Ipswich: Jillian Gregory, Sr. 2nd doubles; Ava Duran, Sr. 2nd doubles.
Marblehead: Tess Keaney, Sr. 1st singles; Cannan Whittier, Sr. 2nd singles; Jessie Munroe, Sr. 3rd singles.
Masconomet: Ella Gharabegian, Sr. 1st doubles; Chloe Ahern, Soph. 1st doubles; Lauren Calabrese, Jr. 2nd doubles; Taylor Mastrogiovanni, Fr. 2nd doubles.
Peabody: Sofia Valencia, Jr. singles.
Pingree: Phoebe Thorne, Soph. 3rd singles.
Salem: Ana Sokolow, Jr. singles.
Swampscott: Sarah Tribendis, Sr. 3rd singles; Mariel Fulgham, Sr.
||||