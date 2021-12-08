2021 Salem News Golfer of the Year
ALEX LANDRY
St. John's Prep Senior
Heading into the 2021 fall high school golf campaign, St. John's Prep set an early goal of bringing home the Division 1 state championship trophy. Less than three months later, that dream became a reality after the Eagles edged out Wellesley at Wentworth Hills Golf Club to bring home the program's 15th state title.
With so much talent and depth across the lineup, it's not surprising that they were able to accomplish such a lofty feat. And they certainly couldn't have done it without their senior captain and top player, Alex Landry.
Landry fired a 3-over par 74 at that final tournament, finishing fourth overall and helping his team to the narrow victory. Throughout the season, he held an impressive 9-hole scoring average of 37.1 strokes, including six rounds under 40.
"All season we stayed focused on our goal of winning the state championship as a team," said Eagles' first-year head coach Brian Jasiak. "Alex was a critical part of that as a motivational leader and consistently high performer on and off the course. I have no doubt that his presence alone makes others around him better, but he also backs it up with a strong passion for and ability to play golf."
Among his other praiseworthy accomplishments, Landry finished tied for second at the North Sectional match with a 78 at Bass Rocks and was fifth overall in a loaded field at the Cape Cod High School Invitational with a smooth 73.
Once again a Catholic Conference all-star selection, this is Landry's second time winning the Salem News Golfer of the Year award, as he also did so during his sophomore season two years back.
When he's not golfing, Landry can likely be found studying as he maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. He's currently undecided on where he'll end up after graduation, but a college golf career is certainly in the cards.
"I was fortunate for the opportunity to coach Alex during his seniors season," added Jasiak. "I'm beyond proud of him and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes at the next level."
THE ALL STARS
CAM COOK
Beverly Senior
Panthers' captain formed formidable 1-2 punch with fellow all-star Aidan LeBlanc while helping the Orange-and-Black to an unbeaten campaign ... Held a scoring average of 37 for season ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Went 12-2 in match play bouts this fall ... Also a strong hockey player ... Maintains a 3.16 GPA ... Considers Tiger Woods to be his biggest athletic influence.
CONNOR CUNNINGHAM
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Crusaders captain averaged 28 points per match ... Led team with a 2-over par, 33-point performance in a tiebreaking win over rival St. Mary's ... Also carded a 1-over par, 34-point outing against Cardinal Spellman ... Named a Catholic Central League all-star ... Shot a 73 in the CCL Tournament at Hillview ... Boasts a 3.67 GPA in the classroom and hopes to pursue a career in business while also playing college golf.
NICK DeVITO
St. John's Prep Senior
Catholic Conference all-star began high school as a 33 handicap and shed over 30 strokes off his game to finish his senior year at No. 3 for for talented and deep Eagles team ... Held a stroke average of 37.7 for nine holes ... Tied teammates Alex Landry and Ian Rourke with a 78 at Division 1 sectionals, leading team to win ... Had a hole out eagle on first hole at Kernwood CC en route to a round of 36 ... Shot a 4-over par 76 at High School Cape Cod Invitational to lead team to second place finish ... Shot an 80 at Div. 1 state championship to help team win title ... Carries 3.52 GPA and hopes to play Division 3 college golf.
BOBBY FISH
Danvers Sophomore
Second-year standout held down top slot for Falcons all season ... Chosen as team's Most Valuable Player ... A Northeastern Conference all-star selection ... Shot one under par in a match against Beverly at Ferncroft CC ... Tied for third place with a 79 in the Kernwood tournament ... Excellent student maintains a 94.859 score in the classroom ... Hopes to play college golf.
PETER GOURDEAU
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Generals' captain led team in total points and scored positive points in every single match ... Team MVP and Cape Ann League all-star selection ... Long ball hitter finished second in H-W golf team's long drive competition ... Scored 24 points in win over Georgetown ... Owner of a 3.8 GPA plans to study economics in college ... Cites PGA Tour players Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth as biggest influences.
AIDAN GRAY
Essex Tech Sophomore
Tenth-grader averaged 25.2 quota points per match ... Recorded a season-best 33 points against Rockport at Reedy Meadow ... Consistently among leaders for very capable and deep Hawks team ... Carries a 4.1 GPA ... Hopes to play college golf ... Credits golf pro Ryan McDonald of Wenham Country Club for developing his game.
CHARLIE GRENIER
Marblehead Sophomore
Magicians' No. 2 slot went 9-5-1 in individual matches this fall ... Held impressive scoring average of 39.3 for season ... Tied teammate Matt Weed with a top 10 finish at NEC Open while helping team to second overall finish ... Carded low score of even par 36 at Peabody Meadow for an away match and also shot a 37 at Tedesco ... Hopes to play college golf.
AIDAN LeBLANC
Beverly Junior
Former St. John's Prep standout transferred back to his hometown school this fall and helped Panthers to unbeaten regular season ... MVP of the Northeastern Conference and Beverly High regularly shot at or below par ... Shot a season-best 33 for nine holes ... Shot a 75 to win the NEC Open at nearby Kernwood ... Fired a 74 to finish in a tie for fifth at Division 2 state championship ... Carries a 3.2 GPA and hopes to play Division 1 collegiate golf.
JACK MERTZ
Masconomet Junior
Chieftains' captain elect went 11-2 in individual matches this season ... Qualified for state tournament and performed well at NEC Open, earning NEC all-star status ... Netted a low round of even par while carrying a stroke average of 38.1 for year ... One of the top golfers for Masconomet all season long ... Plans to attend four-year college and major in business and finance while hopefully playing golf ... Owner of an 88 GPA excels in classroom.
AIDAN NOONAN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Three-sport athlete helped his team to another winning season ... Went 8-5 in individual matches, scoring 25 points against North Reading for season-high ... Placed 11th in states with an 88 ... First team CAL all-star selection won long drive contest for his team ... Aspires to play Division 1 golf upon graduation ... Carries 3.3 GPA.
TONY NOVACK
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Crusaders top golfer broke par three times during season and shot even par another time ... Team captain scored 42 points in a match against Cardinal Spellman, going 3-under par ... Shot even par 69 during the Catholic Central League Championship to finish in a tie for fourth ... Team MVP ... Middleton native hopes to play college golf ... Owner of a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.
CHRIS O'GRADY
Masconomet Senior
Team captain carried an average of 37.9 strokes for nine holes ... Went 8-4 in individual matches and finished third overall at NEC Open with a 79 at Kernwood CC ... Team MVP recipient was NEC All-Conference selection for second straight year ... Shot an even par at Turner Hill against Winthrop .. Strong student carries 3.9 GPA and plans to attend either Saint Anselm or Roger Williams to play golf or club hockey ... Says his biggest athletic influence is former baseball pitcher Bartolo Colon.
IAN ROURKE
St. John's Prep Junior
Gifted athlete carried a scoring average of 37.6 per nine holes ... Hit 49 percent of fairways, 56 percent of greens in regulation and averaged 15.7 putts per round ... Catholic Conference all-star helped Eagles capture Division 1 state title ... Shot 1-under par with a double bogey, a bogey and four birdies in a round ... Maintains a 4.0 GPA and hopes to play college golf; currently looking at Davidson, BC, Villanova and Holy Cross.
LOU SPELLIOS
Swampscott Senior
Standout Big Blue captain earned Team MVP honors while landing on NEC All-Conference team to boot ... Went 9-4-1 in top slot for Swampscott ... Shot a season-best 1-under par against Peabody ... Maintains a 90 GPA on a 100 scale and is still weighing options on college ... Finished sixth overall at NEC Open with an 81.
BRADY TREMBLAY
Salem Junior
Dedicated golfer rotated between the No. 1 and 2 slot with teammate Jon Wasserman ... Compiled an 8-8 record against stiff competition at top of lineup ... Named an NEC All-Conference player ... Recorded a season-best 38 at home course Olde Salem Greens ... Carries a 3.1 GPA and plans to become a firefighter after graduation ... Looks up to NFL star Tom Brady.
MATT WEED
Marblehead Junior
Talented linksman went 12-2-1 in individual matches this season ... Held a nine-hole stroke average of 36.8 ... Team captain was named to NEC All-Conference team ... Team MVP ... Finished second in NEC individual championship ... Finished top 10 at NEC Open ... Fired multiple under-par rounds this fall ... Strong student maintains a 3.1 GPA and plans to focus on both golf and academics in college.
###
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Jack Ryan, Sr.; Ian Paddock, Jr.; Will Ryan, Fr.
Bishop Fenwick: Leo Schroeder, Jr.
Danvers: John Curran, Sr.
Essex Tech: Luke Thibodeau, Sr.; Pat Chasse, Sr.; Fisher Gadbios, Soph.
Hamilton-Wenham: Jack Bial, Jr.; Morgan Glovsky, Jr.
Ipswich: Charlie Jepsen, Soph.; Evan Stein, Sr.
Marblehead: Christopher Locke, Jr.; Jacob Hershfield, Fr.
Masconomet: Tyler Feldberg, Soph.; Tommy Sacco, Sr.
Peabody: Ryan Brunet, Jr.
Salem: Jack Doyle, Jr.; Jon Wasserman, Jr.
Swampscott: Will Roddy, Soph.; Jason Bouffard, Soph.
St. John's Prep: Terry Manning, Soph.; Michael Shyjan, Sr.; Emmett Phelan, Sr.; Brendan O'Holleran, Sr.; Connor Remley, Sr.