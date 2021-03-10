GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
GRACY MOWERS
Masconomet Senior
All-Around
For the last four seasons, there was no obstacle too difficult for Gracy Mowers to overcome in the world of high school gymnastics.
For the fourth straight season, the Masconomet superstar has been selected as The Salem News Gymnast of the Year. In doing so, Mowers joins the ultra-rare company of two others — ex-Beverly gymnast Heather Gomes (2012-15) and one-time Hamilton-Wenham cross country standout Emily Lanois (2005-08) as the only four-time Players of the Year over the last two decades.
While she and the two-time defending state champion Chieftains were unable to go for a third straight crown, since there were no sectionals or states because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mowers still starred whenever she took to the mat. The Middleton resident and team captain led her squad to another unbeaten season. was a member of the 9.5 Club, and qualified for Senior Nationals in Fort Myers, Fla.
The final meet of her high school career may have been Mowers' best. In helping Masconomet to a new high score (150.75) for the season, she set a new school record on vault with an incredible score of 9.9. She also did one of her best bar routines, winning that event with a 9.65 after previously suffering a shoulder injury on that discipline. She finished the win over Danvers with an all-around score of 38.1.
Equally outstanding in the classroom, where she carries a 4.55 grade point average, Mowers will head off to her parents' alma mater, the University of New Hampshire, and will be joining their Division 1 gymnastics program. She thanks not only her family for always rooting for her and helping to make her senior season as memorable as could be, but also Masconomet head coach Alicia Gomes "for always putting my well being first and for being one of the most supportive coaches ever I've ever had in my career."
GABBY CHIRCO
Beverly Freshman
All-around
Began her high school career in style, winning the all-around with a 31.5 in the Panthers’ season opening victory over Peabody ... She won both the beam (8.0) and tied for first on bars (7.55) in that same meet ... Captured top honors on the beam against Essex Tech (8.5) while taking second on bars and third on floor ... Said the team’s final competition of the season, a win over Marblehead in which she took second on bars (8.6), was her favorite of the season, sending the team’s seniors out with a win ... Already considering applying to the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City to study forensic psychology.
MIA FINN
Essex Tech Sophomore
All-Around
Versatile first-year standout scored a personal best of 8.8 on Floor ... Finished in first place on floor against Marblehead ... Up and coming athlete is poised to be an integral part of the Hawks’ lineup over the next two seasons ... Also scored personal bests on beam (8.8), floor (8.75) and bars (7.1) ... Excellent student carries a 4.6 GPA and plans to enroll as a Pre-Med student at a Boston area college upon graduation ... Considers Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman to be her biggest athletic influence because “she advocates for women of all backgrounds and is an exceptional athlete that’s from Massachusetts.”
TAYLOR FIORE
Essex Tech Senior
Vault
Senior captain competed in the all-around on senior night, with beam and vault serving as her strongest events ... Specialized in vault, topping out with a 9.1 in said event while completing a tuck task ... Also scored personal bests on beam (8.4), floor (8.0) and bars (7.4) ... Considers Olympic gymnast Simone Biles to be her biggest athletic influence ... Will continue education at University of New Haven in the Henry C. Lee Forensic Science program and says her goal is to specialize in forensic science and analyze evidence found on a crime scene to help solve cases.
GEORGIA GREAVES
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Top all-around score on the season was 33.90 to lead the Generals in that category ... Helped Hamilton-Wenham win all four of its meets while securing its fourth NEC/CAL “South” division title ... Excels at a variety of events with a season best of 9.0 on bars, 8.5 on beam, 8.75 on floor and 8.6 on vault ... Won both bars and floor against Essex Tech ... Won or tied for first in all four events against Salem ... Won floor and on bars in season opening meet win over Peabody.
TAYLOR HOWARD
Essex Tech Senior
All-Around
Terrific all-around gymnast scored personal bests of 9.1 on both the vault and beam routines ... Also scored a best of 8.1 on bars and 8.7 on floor exercise ... Ranked 64th in class with a 4.3 GPA ... Plans to earn Bachelors degree in dental hygiene ... Considers head coach Janelle Flaherty as her biggest athletic influence.
NORAH KEYS
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Part of a dynamite freshman gymnastics class at Hamilton-Wenham that paced the young Generals to an unbeaten season (4-0) as well as the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League “South” Division title ... Top all-around score on the season was 32.75 ... Topped the all-around in season opening win over Peabody with a 31.0 while winning on vault ... Top scores for the season were 8.6 on vault, 8.35 on floor execises, 8.0 on beam and 8.0 on the bars.
ISABELLA MARQUES
Masconomet Sophomore
All-around
Middleton native was one of the most versatile gymnasts around ... Scored a 37.9 in the all-around against Marblehead for her season best .... In that same meet, recorded scores of 9.6 on floor, 9.5 on vault and 9.3 on bars ... Was in the team’s ‘9.5 Club’ for multiple events in three different meets ... Terrific student owns a 4.2 grade point average ... Wants to continue competing in college while studying in the medical field ... Thanks her teammates for their unending support, as well as her parents and coaches.
BELLA MISIURA
Masconomet Freshman
All-around
Ninth grader burst onto the scene with elite skill and confidence to help an already powerful Masconomet team that much better ... Finished the season with a ridiculous 14 scores that were 9.5 or above across all events ... Had a season high of 9.8 on floor against Danvers ... Had her highest all-around score (38.4) in that same meet against Danvers, helping the team to a season high score of 150.75 ... Has a 3.57 grade point average ... Thanks her “great coaches, my teammates and my family.”
TESS NALLY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
All-around
Salem native and team captain said her best meet of the season came when she performed in the all-around against neighboring Danvers High ... Carries a 4.2 grade point average ... Plans to go to college next year and to study biology on the pre-med track ... Ultimate goal is to be some sort of a pediatric doctor one day ... Says her Beverly YMCA gymnastics coach, Taylor Metta (a member of the Salem News All-Decade Gymnastics team for the 2010s) is her biggest influence, always asking ‘What has been the best part of your day?’ to make sure she’s always looking for the positive.
SYDNEY SPENCER
Beverly Junior
All-around
Wound up getting her highest floor exercise score of the season (9.2) in the team’s final meet against Marblehead despite competing with a sore back ... Also had season highs of 8.8 on balance beam, 8.75 on bault and 8.4 on uneven bars ... Averaged 8.875 on floor, 8.5625 on vault, 8.4 on beam and 8.15 on bars for the season ... Stated how appreciative she was of her teammates and coaches during this trying season, keeping everyone strong and with positive mindsets.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Olivia Giello, Soph. vault/floor; Keegan Richardson, Jr. vault/floor; Julia Kaszynski, Soph. bars/beam/floor.
Bishop Fenwick: Emma Karkness, Sr. all-around.
Danvers: None submitted
Hamilton-Wenham: Abby Benack, Jr. vault/bars/beam; Alexandra Benchoff, Soph. vault/floor; Olivia Novak, Fr. all-around.
Marblehead: None submitted
Masconomet: Greta Mowers, Soph. vault/beam/floor; Emma Quirk, Jr. all-around; Sarah Aylwin, Sr. all-around; Alex Budrow, Sr. bars/floor.
Peabody: Brianna McGillicuddy, Sr. floor/vault/bars; Sofia Weinberg, Sr. All-Around.
Salem: Julia Pallazola, Sr. all-around; Hannah Lonergan, Sr. all-around.
