2021 SALEM NEWS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JOSH ROBERTSON
Marblehead Senior
Quarterback
Traditionally, Marblehead has used a one-year senior quarterback under head coach Jim Rudloff, a formula that's worked pretty well over the years. But the Magicians' coaching staff saw something special in Robertson when he was a sophomore, giving him the starting nod. Three years later, he capped off a brilliant career with a bushel of MHS records and a state championship.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Robertson guided Marblehead to its second straight unbeaten season (including a 7-0 'Fall 2' campaign earlier in the spring) and will graduate with his fellow seniors having won their last 20 football games, currently the state's best mark. The last of those was the most important, with Robertson completing 14-of-18 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns without an interception while also running for a score of his own in the Magicians' 35-28 Division 3 Super Bowl triumph over North Attleboro at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
A brilliant senior season saw the team captain set new school records for passing yards (2,586) and touchdown passes (32) in a single season. He also set a new school mark for completion percentage, having connected with his receivers on better than 71 percent of his attempts (172-of-242). Only six of his passes were intercepted, with four of those off of tipped balls. He hit 13 different receivers this season in Marblehead's deep offensive attack. He holds Marblehead football career records for completions completions (391), attempts (556), yards (5,390) and touchdowns (65).
Having also rushed for 380 yards and nine touchdowns of his own, Robertson was named the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year in the Dunn Division for the second straight year. The two-time Salem News all-star and Association of New England Football Officials' Player of the Year was also an All-Northeastern Conference selection.
Robertson, who doubles as a lacrosse captain and high scoring attackman, has a 3.98 grade point average and plans on playing college football. He said that former teammate Sean McCarthy has helped him become a better athlete in terms of speed, agility and mentality.
2021 SALEM NEWS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
XAVIAH BASCON
Swampscott Senior
Running back
Xaviah Bascon is a 'speak softly and carry a big stick' type of football player. The wins that the Big Blue racked up and the school records that fell spoke for themselves.
Breaking an 18-year old Swampscott High rushing record by going for 1,509 yards, the senior stalwart also set a new standard for carries with 210. With 517 yards receiving, he had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards including kickoff and punt returns.
The North Shore's leading scorer for the Fall of 2021 with 24 total touchdowns and 144 points, Bascon earned a first-team All-Northeastern Conference nod and even threw a touchdown pass in his team's Division 5 Super Bowl victory at Gillette Stadium. Among the many highlights were a 179-yard rushing performance in a win over Peabody, a 200-plus all purpose contest with four TDs against Apponequet in the playoffs, and a last-second blocked field goal to secure a rare road win over Beverly.
Loyal to his Hawaiian heritage, Bascon is grateful to his parents and older brother Isaiah, and was inspired by his aunt Mia's battle with cancer. He's hoping to play college football and may pursue a post-graduate year first.
2021 SALEM NEWS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CONNOR CRONIN
Marblehead Junior
Strong safety
Already known as a dynamic and explosive player following a strong sophomore year in Fall 2, Cronin took it to another level as a junior. As one of the leaders of Marblehead's defense, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound ballhawk was all over the field for Marblehead, not only patrolling the secondary but also sliding up to play linebacker with fellow all-star Drew Annese and sophomore standout Christian Pacheco when needed.
Strong and tough as he is fast and agile, Cronin finished the season with 96 tackles, averaging eight per game. The All-Northeastern Conference choice understood Marblehead's' complex coverages with crystal clear clarity and could be used rolling over to cover space all over the field, from preventing the home run ball to stepping up to the line to thwart sweeps and tosses. Already getting Division 1 college looks, he had four interceptions -- including one in the final minute of play to seal Marblehead's first ever Super Bowl triumph -- forced four fumbles and had three fumble recoveries.
Cronin wasn't too shabby on the other side of the ball, either. As both a slot receiver and running back, he led the North Shore in receptions (71) and yards receiving (1,049) while scoring 11 touchdowns. In the state semifinals vs. Westwood and the Division 3 Super Bowl against North Attleboro, he had a combined 587 yards of offense which catching 18 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns. Cronin's miracle 72-yard TD catch, coming against double coverage with five seconds left in first half of the Super Bowl, was one of the better grabs in North Shore gridiron history, and his 83-yard TD reception late in the fourth quarter won Marblehead its state crown. He now has 111 catches, 1,331 yards and 19 TDs receiving in his career and 127 rushes for 906 yards and nine more TDs.
2021 SALEM NEWS LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
NICO MANGANO
Pingree Senior
Guard/Defensive Tackle
They say football games are won in the trenches, which explains why the Pingree School was able to win every game it played this fall as well as the vast majority in which Nico Mangano suited up over his three varsity seasons.
A 6-foot-2, 300 pounder from Georgetown, Mangano impressed on both sides of the line of scrimmage while helping the Highlanders win the Evergreen League title and the Mark Conroy Bowl championship game. He was voted Evergreen League Lineman of the Year and New England Prep School Athletic Conference Class B co-Lineman of the Year. Dominating at offensive guard, he helped Pingree average over 30 points per game while allowing precious few sacks.
As a defensive tackle, Mangano had seven sacks in nine contests, with 16 total tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles. An All-New England selection, he captained only the second unbeaten team in Pingree varsity history, and considers his effort against a three-star college recruit across the line in a late season battle of unbeatens vs. Dexter to be his best of the season. An honors student, Mangano looks up to Washington DT Daron Payne and is aiming to play Division 1 college football.
THE ALL-STARS
DREW ANNESE
Marblehead Senior
Outside Linebacker
Difference maker on defense for unbeaten Super Bowl champions finished with 69 tackles ... Had four forced fumbles and recovered three ... Deflected nine passes and picked off another ... Added a special teams touchdown ... The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also served as long snapper ... Had eight tackles, two forced fumbles and a perfect snap on the game-winning field goal on the game's final play in 31-28 Thanksgiving win over fellow unbeaten Swampscott ... Used as a tight end at times and caught the only two passes thrown his way for touchdowns totaling 99 yards ... All-Northeastern Conference choice ... 3.8 GPA ... Said playing on the same field as his athletic idol, Tom Brady, in the Super Bowl is something he'll never forget.
ELI BATISTA
Peabody Sophomore
Wide receiver/Safety
Played just about every snap of every game for the NEC Lynch Division champs ... Tied a school single season record with 10 touchdown receptions ... Northeastern Conference All-League pick led Tanners in catches (44) and receiving yardage (649) ... Ranked among North Shore leaders in interceptions (5), recording three in a win over Gloucester ... Had 162 receiving yards in a triumph over Wakefield ... Dangerous returner averaged 17 yards per punt return ... Made 28 total tackles, with five for loss ... Led Peabody in scoring with 11 touchdowns and 68 total points.
CORIN CANADA HUNT
Masconomet Senior
Tight end/Defensive end
Terror for opposing quarterbacks off the edge racked up 11 1/2 sacks in just 10 games, one of the highest numbers on the North Shore ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference choice had 65 total tackles, with 14 for a loss of yards ... Forced five fumbles and also blocked two kicks ...The 6-foot, 200 pounder has a max squad of 365 pounds ... Loves music ... Great edge blocker helped Masco gain chunk yardage on sweep plays ... Was immense in home playoff victory over Walpole ... Hopes to play college football.
CHRIS COLLINS
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Linebacker
Tackling machine finished among the North Shore leaders in stops with an incredible 115 for the Cape Ann League Baker champs ... Of those, 70 were solo tackles with another 45 assists ... Incredible knack for blocking kicks, with three punt blocks this season and five in his career ... Capable blitzer had three sacks, 10 hurries and three knockdowns ... Earned an All-CAL nod ... Very good blocking back averaged more than five yards per carry running the ball ... Peabody native is grateful to his coaches and older brothers for all their advice and support.
CHRIS COLBY
Pingree Sophomore
Wide receiver/Safety
Sticky hands and precise route running led to a breakout year for the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Rowley ... Led Pingree with 661 receiving yards and nine touchdowns ... Had 157 receiving yards with two TDs in a win over New Hampton ... All-New England choice was also an Evergreen League all-star ... Made three interceptions on defense ... Reliable placekicker had team-leading 87 points (sixth among all North Shore players in only 8 games played) ... Caught game-winning TD pass with seconds remaining in home win over then-unbeaten Dexter ... Hopes to play football in college.
JACKSON DELANEY
St. John's Prep Senior
Wide receiver
Electrifying wideout caught 51 passes for a team-best 978 yards and 13 touchdowns this season ... Terrific speed, breakaway ability and strong hands for the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder ... Three-year standout will leave the program with 115 career receptions, 2,026 yards and 23 scores ... Boxford native was team captain ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Had five catches for 133 yards and 3 TDs in blowout win over Central Catholic .... Had season high nine catches for 134 yards and 3 TDs at BC High ... Carries a terrific 4.45 GPA ... Committed to Brown University, where he will continue his education and football career in the Ivy League.
JARIEL DEL VALLE
Salem Senior
Running back/Outside linebacker
Team captain led the Witches with 573 yards on the ground ... Also caught a team-best 28 passes for another 232 yards ... Scored six touchdowns ... Team captain was named Witches' MVP ... Northeastern Conference All-League ... Had 21-yard touchdown run in fourth quarter to seal Salem's 15-6 win over Gloucester, its first over the Fishermen in 22 years ... The 5-foot-7, 155-pounder could run past people on the outside or shoot through holes between the tackles ... Helped lead Salem to winning record (6-5) and four-game winning streak, its longest since 1999 ... Ranked 42nd in his senior class.
CHRIS DOMORACKI
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Running back/Linebacker
Cape Ann League Baker Division Most Valuable Player dominated on both sides of the ball ... Scored 21 rushing touchdowns while racking up 1,207 yards on the ground ... Rumbled for 223 yards in road win over Newburyport and topped that by gashing rival Ipswich for 301 yards on Thanksgiving ... Smart middle linebacker had 74 solo tackles with 62 assists for 136 total stops ... Racked up four sacks, eight tackles-for-loss and a dozen QB hurries ... Also caught 10 passes ... National Honor Society member (3.97 GPA) aims to play football in college while studying computer science and Chinese.
JAMES DOODY
Marblehead Senior
Wide receiver/
Go up and get it receiver pulled down 31 throws this season, good for 682 yards and seven touchdowns ...All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Finished career with 55 catches for 1,124 yards and made a dozen trips to the end zone ... The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was also an outstanding run blocker for the Division 3 Super Bowl champs ... Averaged a North Shore best 22 yards per catch ... Caught seven passes for 160 yards and three scores in a home rout of North Andover ... Committed to play football at Bowdoin College.
DYLAN DUBIEL
Swampscott Senior
Offensive guard/Safety
Selfless Big Blue captain moved from skills position to left tackle to solidify an offensive line that delivered the Division 5 Super Bowl crown ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Made 78 total tackles coming up from his safety spot ... Played with an edge to set hard-hitting tone for Swampscott's defense ... Racked up six pass deflections along with two blocked punts, three interceptions and a fumble recovery ... Picked off pass to seal state semifinal win over Fenwick ... Made 13 tackles on Thanksgiving against fellow state champion Marblehead ... Grateful to his dad and is eying college football opportunities.
GRANT EASTIN
Beverly Senior
Right guard/Defensive end
Rugged tackling machine used low center of gravity and eruptive first step to break through opposing offensive lines and get into opponents' backfields to bring down ballcarriers ... Has the speed and strength to run down foes on the outside ... The 5-foot-9, 210-pound captain had eight tackles for loss ... Finished with 41 total tackles on the line ... Recorded 3 1/2 sacks ... Exceptional blocking technique helped Panthers run for almost 2,500 yards this fall ... Also the Panthers' punter ... Native Texan is two-time Salem News all-star ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Wants to play football and take part in track and field in college ... Carries 3.4 GPA.
CHRIS FARACA
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wide receiver/Defensive tackle
One of the top weapons in Fenwick's offensive arsenal hauled in 50 passes for 651 yards and nine scores ... Finished second on the club in all three categories ... Had a pair of TD receptions and finished with 121 yards while recording two sacks in playoff win over Maynard ... Fast off the line defensively and able to plug up gaps and bring down opponents coming up the gut ... Team captain hails from Peabody ... Finished with 98 tackles ... Added 10 sacks and three forced fumbles ... Catholic Central League all-star selection.
DANNY GANGI
Masconomet Senior
Center/Defensive Line
Multi-year starter at center handled Masconomet's offensive line calls with aplomb while paving the way for a 7-3 season ... Voted first-team All-Northeastern Conference ... The 5-foot-11, 270-pounder earned 12 pancake blocks on Masco's official scale and wasn't charged with a sack ... Soaked up double teams defensively ... Middleton native considers his overall play in playoff win over Walpole, including a key block on an inside trap play, to be his best work of the season ... Mulling a number of college football options.
JAMES GUY
St. John's Prep Senior
Running back
Injuries limited him to essentially a half-season of game action, but he still ran for 752 yards and a team-high 8 touchdowns ... Was leading the North Shore in rushing (667 yards on 85 carries) through five weeks when he was injured in Week 6 ... At 5-foot-10 and 200 lbs., he was powerful breaking through holes with explosive breakaway speed when he hit the second level ... Graduates with 2,689 rushing yards on 431 carries (6.24 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns ... Catholic Conference all-star.
JORDAN IRVINE
Beverly Senior
Running back/Linebacker/Safety
Battled through injuries to ramble for 687 yards and nine touchdowns for the Orange-and-Black this fall ... Finished with four interceptions while playing both outside linebacker and strong safety ... In playoff contest at Marshfield, he picked off a pass while running for 138 yards and also catching a 66-yard screen pass, finishing with three TDs ... Team captain has a 3.8 GPA ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Also had eight receptions for 127 yards.
COLIN KELTER
Danvers Senior
Wide receiver/Running back/Defensive back
Jack-of-all trades for the Falcons is a three-year varsity starter and earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference honors ... Led Danvers in rushing with 479 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a healthy 7.3 yards per carry ... Added 285 receiving yards ... Took a pivotal kick back for score and had well over 200 all-purpose yards in road win over Tewksbury ... Posted 172 yards from scrimmage in playoff victory over Wayland ... Excellent student ranks in the top 10 of Danvers' Class of 2022 ... Will play football at Hamilton College.
DEVIN LEBRON
Essex Tech Junior
Quarterback/Linebacker
Despite an injury that caused him to miss 4-plus games, he still threw for 1,074 yards and a dozen scores ... Also led team in rushing yards (644), attempts (138) and rushing touchdowns (9) ... Two-time Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Hawks team captain ... Huge game against Shawsheen by completing 11-of-14 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 76 yards and another score ... Holds 3.8 GPA ... Would like to either study HVAC and play college football or join the Army.
MIKE LEON
Danvers Senior
Offensive Line/Defensive Line
Solid technique helped earn All-Northeastern Conference Lynch Division first-team honors ... Stands 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds ... Good feet helped him block well in the Falcons' new Wing-T running scheme ... Gamebreaker at defensive end could seal the edge for his teammates or pursue the ball carrier equally well depending on what the game plan called for ... Multi-year starter has been a tremendous leader for the Falcons, head coach Ryan Nolan said.
DAVID LONERGAN
Ipswich Senior
Running back/Linebacker
Captain finished the season with 1,817 total yards and was named the Tigers' co-MVP ... Ran for 869 yards and made four trips to the end zone on 127 carries ... Led Ipswich in receptions (29) and receiving yards (318) while adding two more scores ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Had 184 yards rushing and two TDs vs. Lowell Catholic ... Had 181 yards of offense and two more TDs vs. Pentucket ... Carries a 3.87 GPA and wants to major in either business or sports management in college.
SHEA LYNCH
Peabody Junior
Quarterback
Northeastern Conference Lynch Division Player of the Year rewrote Peabody's passing record book, throwing for a school best 2,311 yards and 32 touchdowns ... Passer rating was 121.5 on the NFL scale ... Threw school record five TDs in Thanksgiving win over Saugus ... His 373 passing yards in win at Wakefield was a career and new PHS all-time high ... Tossed at least three TDs in seven of 11 games ... Added three rushing scores ... Spearheaded Tanners' comeback win over Lynn Classical ... Repeat Salem News all-star has 42 career TD passes ... Three-sport standout is grateful to parents and coaches and aims to play in college.
JOE MIGNONE
Swampscott Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Heart and soul type of player for the Big Blue was the anchor of the offensive and defensive lines for the Division 5 Super Bowl champions ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference Lynch Division selection ... 6-foot, 240 pounder played primarily guard with the quickness to pull effectively and the strength to keep his QB upright as Swampscott scored 401 total points ... Solid run stuffer recovered a fumble in playoff win over Apponequet ... Had season high in tackles in victory over Beverly.
MAT NADWORNY
Masconomet Senior
Running back/Linebacker
One of the most stout tacklers in Chieftains' program history finished his senior year with 81 stops despite missing the last several games due to injury ... 2019 Cape Ann League Defensive Player of the Year earned All-Northeastern Conference honors this season ... Had seven sacks among his 19 tackles-for-loss ... Punishing running style led Chieftains with 705 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns ... Ran for career-best 177 yards in win over Beverly ... Also had 167 yards rushing in victory over Peabody ... Multi-year all-star considering a few collegiate football options.
CAM O'BRIEN
Swampscott Senior
Quarterback/Linebacker
Ran the Big Blue's spread offense efficiently and nearly flawlessly while delivering a Division 5 Super Bowl title ... Tossed 21 touchdown passes while throwing for 1,888 yards ... Passer rating was 127.5 on the NFL scale ... Northeastern Conference Lynch Division All-League pick added nine rushing scores for 30 total TDs ... Excellent tackler had a big impact on the defensive side of the ball as well ... 15-2 career record as starting QB ... Repeat Salem News all-star also excels on the basketball court and baseball diamond.
JESSE OFURIE
St. John's Prep Junior
Wide receiver
Took his game to entirely new heights this fall in the Prep's high octane offense, snaring 44 passes for 828 yards ... Led the team in receiving scores with 14 ... In two varsity seasons with the Eagles he has 71 receptions for 1,266 yards and 18 TDs ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Had four touchdown receptions in win over Malden Catholic, finishing with 219 yards receiving on just four catches ... Had 117 yards and two scores on five grabs vs. St. John's Shrewsbury ... Finished with 114 yards and 2 TDs on four catches in playoff triumph over Shrewsbury.
STEPHON PATRICK
St. John's Prep Junior
Wide receiver
After a modest dozen catches for 124 yards and a score in his first two seasons, Patrick burst out as a junior with 51 grabs (tied for the team lead) for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Medford native stands 6 foot and weighs 180 lbs. ... Had 142 yards receiving and two touchdowns on just four catches in win over Bridgewater-Raynham ... Had another eight catches, this time for 118 yards and two trips to the end zone, in playoff win over Wachusett ... Caught seven balls for 179 yards and two TDs on Thanksgiving at Xaverian.
GEORGE PERCY
Marblehead Senior
Running back/Linebacker
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder was a ferocious tackler on defense and a power back who toted the mail for the unbeaten Super Bowl champs on offense ... Scored seven touchdowns on the ground and led team's balanced rushing attack with 636 yards ... Caught 15 passes for 145 yards and two scores, including a 20-yarder in the Super Bowl ... Blocked a point after in Thanksgiving battle of the unbeatens vs. Swampscott ... Among the team leaders in tackles ... All-Northeastern conference selection ... Had three first half touchdowns vs. North Andover.
MICHAEL PEREZ
Peabody Senior
Linebacker
Senior played with a chip on his shoulder and dogged determination to help Peabody turn its defense around and claim the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division crown ... Ideal stack formation 'backer could stuff the run inside and also shift outside on passing downs ... 69 solo tackles led Peabody by a healthy margin ... All-NEC Lynch choice ... 13 1/2 tackles-for-loss put him among the region's leaders ... Had three interceptions and a fumble recovery ... Forced a safety against Salem ... Versatile offensive weapon also caught one TD pass.
JACK PERRY
St. John's Prep Senior
Quarterback
Smashed the Eagles' single season records for passing yards with 2,596 ... Also set a new Prep record for touchdown passes thrown in a season (35) ... The 6-foot, 170-pound signal caller was a Catholic Conference all-star ... Stellar pocket presence and able to read his keys and find the open man constantly ... Brilliant showing against Central Catholic by going 14-of-20 for 261 yards and 6 passing TDs ... Added 189 yards rushing and four scores ... Terrific in the classroom as well with a 3.9 GPA ... Committed to play football at Bates College.
JASON ROMANS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wide receiver/Defensive back
Began the fall campaign on Fenwick's golf team, but quickly switched back to football after missing his junior season with an injury ... and turned around the Crusaders' entire offense ... His 18 receiving touchdowns were the best on the North Shore ... Finished with 1,029 receiving yards, second-best in the region ... Caught 66 passes ... In back-to-back playoff games had a combined 10 catches for 290 yards and five TDs in victories over Maynard and Hudson ... Had a pick-6 vs. Hudson ... Catholic Central League all-star snared a season-best 11 passes for 122yards and two scores vs. Bishop Feehan.
ANDRE SULLIVAN
Beverly Senior
Halfback/Cornerback
Paced Panthers with 1,051 yards rushing and a dozen touchdowns ... Averaged a whopping 10.2 yards per carry ... Also caught 20 passes for 311 yards and three more scores ... Returned a kickoff for an additional touchdown ... All-Northeastern Conference choice ... Had 209 yards rushing and three TDs on just 13 carries (16.1 yards per carry) in a wild win at Peabody ... Strong student carries a 3.85 GPA ... Would like to continue playing college football.
HUDSON WEIDMAN
Pingree Sophomore
Quarterback/Safety
Dangerous dual threat accounted for 27 touchdowns in just over eight games for the unbeaten Mark Conroy Bowl champions ... Completed 73 percent of his passes for 1,001 yards with 20 scores against only one interception ... Averaged nearly eight yards per carry while rushing for seven scores ... Boxford native also excels in pass coverage and tackling on defense ... Threw for 280 yards and four scores to beat St. Paul's on the road ... Led game wining drive in comeback home win over Dexter ... Evergreen League all-star and team MVP hopes to play college football.
STEVEN WOODS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Quarterback/Safety
Captain completed 68 percent of his passes while earning team MVP honors ... Catholic Central League all-star and league's co-MVP threw for 2,044 yards and 30 touchdowns while only being intercepted four times ... Was 151-for-223 passing on the season ... Had 271 yards passing and a career high 6 TDs in playoff win over Maynard ... One of only two area QBs to also led his team in rushing yards (628) with 5 TDs ... Equally talented on the other side of the football, where he finished with 82 tackles and a pick ... Won Sal Tripoli Award as Thanksgiving Day MVP in win over Malden Catholic ... Spectacular student (4.37 GPA) plans on going to school for finance.
HENRY WRIGHT
Ipswich Junior
Fullback/Linebacker
A speedy wrecking ball of a runner in the Tigers' Wing-T offense, the 185-pounder led the squad with 931 yards on 141 carries and found the end zone six times ... Paced the Tigers in total yards from scrimmage (1,188) ... Had 10 total touchdowns ... Finished with over 100 tackles ... Named Cape Ann League Baker Division's Defensive Player of the Year ... CAL all-star .. Chosen as co-MVP of team ... Had three touchdowns in Ipswich's lone win against Gloucester ... Has a 3.8 GPA ... Wants to play Division 3 college lacrosse.
ARIS XERRAS
Danvers Junior
Tight end/Linebacker
One of the North Shore's top all-around players burst onto collegiate recruiting radars with a tremendous fall season in terms of the little things that don't always show up in the box score ... Excellent blocking tight end Danvers could run behind on key downs ... Caught 11 passes for 273 yards and two scores ... Northeastern Conference all-star was his team's leading tackler with 68 stops ... Came up with three sacks and an interception as well ... Elected captain as a junior and helped Danvers reach Division 4 playoff quarterfinals ... Hopes to play Division 1 college football.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Rob Lyons, Sr. LG/MLB; Zack Sparkman, Sr. TE/OLB.
Bishop Fenwick: Costa Beechin, Jr. WR/DB; Troy Irizarry, Jr. RB/DE; Jacob Vargus, Sr. DT.
Danvers: Max Gasinowski, Sr., WR/DB; Owen Gasinowski, So., RB/WR/DB; Evan Glynos, Sr., OL/DL; Joey Parisi, Sr., OL/DL; Steve Reardon, Jr., RB/WR/DB; Brad Wilichoski, Sr., OL/LB.
Essex Tech: P.J. Norton, Jr. SL/DB; Jayce Dooley, Jr. WR/DB.
Hamilton-Wenham: Jackson Courtney, Sr., OL/DL; Luke Domoracki, Sr., RB/LB; John Ertel, Jr., QB/DB; Kevin O'Donnell, Sr., TE/DE; Markus Nordin, Sr., WR/DB; Tim Seaward, Jr., OL/DL.
Ipswich: Charlie Henderson, Sr. TE/OLB; Adam Colletti, Jr. C/DE; Aiden Arnold, Sr. QB/FS.
Marblehead: Craig Michalowski, Sr. WR/FS; Ned Fitzgerald, Sr. LG/DT; Liam McIlroy, Sr. LB; Christian Pacheco, Soph. LT/LB.
Masconomet: Rich Guarino, Sr., DB; Will Magnifico, Sr., OL/DL; Tyler McMahon, Jr., TE/DE; Sam Nadworny, Jr., RB/LB; Jeff Pappalardo, Sr., OL/DL; Matt Richardson, Jr., QB.
Peabody: Danny Barrett, Jr., WR; Jovante Dailey, Sr., WR/DB; Peter Gardikas, Sr., OL/DL; Giovanni Guglielmo, Jr., DE; Colin Ridley, Jr., WR/KOR; Jordan Tompkins, Sr., RB/LB.
Pingree: Theo Bachelder, Jr., OL/DL; Jayden DelTorchio, So., TE/DE; Joelin Pimentel, Sr., OL/DL; Alex Theriault, Sr., TE/QB/LB; Matt Theriault, So., RB.
Salem: Dante Roper, Sr. C/DE; Michael Ready Sr. QB/S; Corey Grimes, Soph. QB/TE/LB.
St. John's Prep: Matt Mitchell, Sr. CB; Kyle Webster, Sr. LT; Carson Browne, Jr. RB; Jake Cuddire, Sr. RG.
Swampscott: Al Bangura, Sr., OL/DL; Elijah Burns, Jr., WR/DB; Jason Codispoti, Jr., WR/DB; Karee Davis, Sr., WR/TE/DE; Cole Hamernick, Sr., WR/DB; Jake Papazoglou, Sr., OL/LB.