2021 Salem News North Shore field hockey team-by-team capsules

BEVERLY PANTHERS
Last year's record: 2-8-2
Head coach: Trish Murphy (13th season, 159-59-27)
Team captains: Jamie DuPont, Sr. M; Kate Kelsey, Sr. D.
Other key returnees: Noelle McLane, Jr. F; Kyla Perron-Hart, Jr. M; Cerys Murphy, Jr. D.
Newcomers who could help: Amelia Massa, Jr. G; Elliot Lund, Fr. F.
Outlook: Consistently finding offensive production was a problem for the Panthers a year ago — they tallied just eight times in the truncated 2020 campaign — so finding a way to put the ball in the other team's cage will be of utmost importance. The good news is that seven of those goals are back this fall in the form of DuPont (5) and Perron-Hart (2). The Orange-and-Black are still a young team who not played the varsity game where corners are involved, so there's bound to be a learning curve.
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
Last year's record: 6-3-2 (won Catholic Central League Cup)
Head coach: Marybeth Mahoney (16th season, 135-119-30)
Team captains: Grace Morey, Sr. F; Arianna Costello, Sr. F; Kailey Silva, Sr. D; Emily McPhail, Sr. F/M.
Other key returnees: Rayne Millett, Jr. F; Zoe Elwell, Jr. D; Karina Gyllenhall, Sr. M/D; Eve Watson, Sr. M/D; Sam Montecalvo, Sr. M; Emma Perry, Sr. A.
Newcomers who could help: Tess Keenan, Soph. M/D; Madison Faragi, Soph. M/F; Sedona Lawson, Sr. G.
Outlook: Fenwick is fortunate to have a solid group of returnees who are complimented by the squad's new players. In preseason scrimmages they were able to find a rhythm early on, leading to cohesion and smart, strong play. Mahoney is obviously looking for those elements carry over into the regular season, where her Crusaders not only hope to make a run at the Catholic Central League crown but prepare for the playoffs with a strong non-league slate that includes Chelmsford, Danvers, North Reading, Manchester Essex and Central Catholic.
DANVERS FALCONS
Last year's record: 8-3
Head coach: Kristen McCarthy (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Sabrina Auciello, Sr. F/M; Grace Brinkley, Sr. F; Ashley Clark, Sr. D.
Other key returnees: Emma Wilichoski, Jr. F; Katherine Purcell, Jr. F; Sadie Papamechail, Jr. M; Sophie Papamechail, Jr. D; Megan McGinnity, Soph. G.
Newcomers who could help: Bobbi Serino, Soph. F/M; Maddie Chase, Soph. M/D.
Outlook: A new head coach in McCarthy after Jill McGinnity's retirement doesn't mean the team's goals have changed: the Blue-and-White still want to recapture the Northeastern Conference title that they snared in 2019 and make a long run in the state tournament. Versatility is a big key for Danvers, which has eight solid returnees and a core of nine newcomers who are eager to make their mark on the varsity after successful JV seasons a year ago. Focusing on positioning and filling the holes on the field are areas for the Falcons to pay attention to.
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
Last year's record: 0-8-2
Head coach: Leigh Shea (3rd season, 1-19-6)
Team captains: Riley Clarke, Sr. F/M; Marley Shea, Sr. D; Sarah McMahon, Sr. D; Brynn McKechnie, Sr. F.
Other key returnees: Marlee Flanagan, Jr. M/F; Riley Campbell, Jr. D/M; Sofia Montoya, Jr. F/M/D.
Newcomers who could help: Maeve Clark, Jr. G; Ava Vatour, Soph. M/D.
Outlook: Being a competitive team in the Cape Ann League Baker Division while also "providing an environment where the girls can develop and grow as young ladies on and off the field" according to Shea, are paramount this season. Working on ball movement, team defense and managing playing some games on grass and road contests on turf surfaces are all things the Generals, who have a solid group of veteran players back, can work to improve on.
IPSWICH TIGERS
Last year's record: 7-2-1
Head coach: Nikki Pignone (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Lexi James, Sr. F; Julia Moseley, Sr. D; Morgan Bodwell, Sr. D.
Other key returnees: Chloe Pszenny, Jr. M; Ashton Flather, Jr. F; Azza Lestage, Sr. D/M; Faith DeBoer, Sr. F; Courtney Stevens, Jr. D.
Newcomers who could help: Linde Ruitenberg, M; Ella Vogler, D; Kayden Flather, Jr. F/M; Natalie Whitten, Soph. F; Estelle Gromko, Soph. F; Harper Rees, Soph. D; Halle Greenleaf, Soph. D.
Outlook: Team chemistry has been evident from the first day of practice for the Tigers, who have in turn been able to transition that onto the field. There has been a welcoming and positive attitude radiating around the club, said Pignone, and because of that the passes are crisp and movement around the field is in sync with one another. Conditioning must be ramped up quickly, though, for a team that very much has dreams of a run at the Cape Ann League Baker crown and playoff aspirations.
MARBLEHEAD MAGICIANS
Last year's record: 3-3-1
Head coach: Linda Rice-Collins (44th season, 289-138-122)
Team captains: Ella Gorham, Sr. D; Grace MacLean, Sr. F; Jane O'Neill, Sr. F; Lille Salisbury, Sr. D; Tegan Sherwood, Sr. D.
Other key returnees: Haley Baker, Sr. G; Mia Carr, Sr. M; Caoimhe McKiernan, Sr. D; Katelyn O'Connor, Sr. F; Jacinda Peterson, Sr. F; Kate Bickell, Jr. F; Peighton Ridge, Jr. F.
Newcomers who could help: Elise Burdge, Jr. D; Emma Callaghan, Jr. D; Kealy Satterfield, Jr. F.
Outlook: No team in the Northeastern Conference possesses the depth that the Magicians do, with a combined 66 players in their varsity, junior varsity and freshmen programs. Developing a strong cohesive team is at the top of their team goals, as well as having another strong showing within Northeastern Conference competition and qualifying for postseason play once again.
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS
Last year's record: 10-0 (Northeastern Conference champions)
Head coach: Maggie Bridgeo (4th season, 47-3-4)
Team captains: Ava Tello, Sr. D; Lily Conway, Sr. M; Cecily Paglierani, Sr. F.
Other key returnees: Julia Graves, Jr. M; Maggie Sturgis, Jr. F; Ally Baker, Sr. D; Kenzie Carey, Sr. M; Ainsley Gruener, Sr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Avery Magnifico, Soph. D; Sophie Doumas, Soph. M.
Outlook: After running roughshod through the Northeastern Conference in last season's 10-game campaign, the Chieftains are eager to see what they can do in this, their second full season as a league participant. They return a bevy of talent, led by the reigning Salem News Player of the Year in Sturgis, and have 16 seniors in total. Having played together all summer and with many of the girls in elite developmental camps, Masconomet should hit the ground running. On-field communication and playing well defensively in all areas of the field are areas that much be addressed early on, however.
PEABODY TANNERS
Last year's record: 2-5-1
Head coach: Tawny Palmieri (4th season, 7-29-6)
Team captains: Gina Terrazzano, Sr. F; Bella Decicco, Sr. F; Jackie Scopa, Sr. M.
Other key returnees: Jenna Espinola, Sr. D; Alexa Demakis, Sr. D; Hailey Malvitch, Sr. D; Siobhan Smith, Jr. M; Gianna Digianfelice, Jr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Shelby Racki, Soph. F; Kyra Buckley, Soph. M; Victoria McCoy, Soph. M.
Outlook: Having a winning record and qualifying for the state tournament — two things Palmieri believes her squad can achieve if they play to their abilities during the regular season — are the program's top two goals. Leadership comes not only from the team captains but all of Peabody's seniors and juniors, who have begun to see all of their work paying off. The coach would like to see them set high expectations and hold each other accountable to further that future success.
PINGREE HIGHLANDERS
Last year's record: 0-0 (did not have a season)
Head coach: Jen Richardson (5th season, 39-19-1)
Team captains: Erica Dowd, Sr. F; Gaby Nagahama, Sr. D; Eve Leikikh, Sr. D.
Other key returnees: Olivia Donahue, Jr. M; Nina Husak, Jr. D; Grace Mullaney, Jr. D; Cameron Traveis, Jr. F; Annie Smith, Jr. F.
Newcomers who could help: Sadie Canelli, Soph. G; Ali Smail, Soph. M.
Outlook: There's a lot of pent-up frustration among the Highlanders after having not had a season last year, said Richardson, and they'd love to sweep through the Eastern Independent League and repeat as NEPSAC champions after winning the crown in 2019. With a nice mix of seniors and juniors who have been in the system for years and understand each other and their playing tendencies, that's a huge leg up for Pingree. Maintaining team culture, traditions and focusing on the fun of the sport and what it means to be part of a high school team are other items these Highlanders will cherish.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE
Last year's record: 5-5
Head coach: Courtney Russo (3rd season, 13-13-3)
Team captains: Paige Quagrello, Sr. D; Olivia Passalacqua, Sr. D/M; Nicolette Fraser, Sr. D; Isabella Modica, Sr. F/M.
Other key returnees: Olivia Baran, Jr. F/M; Chloe Rakauskas, Sr. G; Brooke Waters, Jr. M/D; Meghan O'Brien, Sr. M.
Newcomers who could help: Coco Clopton, Soph. M; Daniella Bliss, Soph. D; Sophia Ciciotti, Soph. F.
Outlook: Without a middle school program last year because of COVID-19, numbers within the high school program are lower this season than usual. However, a strong senior class should help this team battle in every game and compete for a playoff spot. Working hard, having fun and playing with a purpose are all aspects that Russo would like her players to focus on this fall.
