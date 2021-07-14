2021 Salem News softball all-stars

2021 SALEM NEWS SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ABIGAIL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Freshman
Pitcher/Second base
The talented freshman made a huge impact for the Tanners from the first game on at the plate, in the circle and when not pitching, at second base. She was her team's leadoff hitter and a threat to not onlyl get on base to set things up, but hit for power as well.
The 15-year old Northeastern Conference Player of the Year batted .484 with a .578 on-base percentage, drove in 20 runs, and blasted three homers for the Division 1 North finalists. Bettencourt loved to go to left field at her home park, the Kiley School field, ripping the ball down the third base line or over the fence. She was also a threat on the basepaths with five steals.
In 79 2/3 innings pitched Bettencourt posted a remarkable 1.25 ERA with 107 strikeouts. She threw a perfect game against Haverhill in the state tournament, striking out 11. Consistently around the plate, she hit her spots inside-outside and up-down to keep batters guessing. Her mound skills were a huge reason why Peabody was unbeaten until the North final.
"It amazes me how hard Abby works on her game. Her determination and passion are admirable," said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri, who is delighted to have Bettencourt for three more seasons. "She's not only a great player but an even better teammate and person, extremely coachable. She'll not only listen, but value what coaches tell her."
Bettencourt said she hopes to have the opportunity to continue her athletic career at the college level, and definitely is on a path to fulfill that desire.
"My parents have influenced me the most because they push me to do my best," she said. "My dad played baseball at Boston College and my mom played softball at Brown. I hope to follow in their footsteps one day."
THE ALL-STARS
KATE BEKERITIS
Ipswich Freshman
Catcher
Hit third in Tigers' lineup and led team in RBI while hitting .363 ... Had 7 singles, 7 doubles and 2 triples ... Cape Ann League second team all-star ... Best game came in the pouring rain when she was able to handle crazy pitches to keep her team's spirits high and also had a hot day at the plate ... "Kate had to become a vocal leader as a freshman, and she crushed it," said coach Paul James ... Carries 3.9 GPA and plans to play softball in college ... Biggest influence is Maya Brady, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady's niece, who won Freshman of the Year Award at UCLA. "It made me work harder to prove myself as a freshman catcher," said Bekeritis.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Sophomore
Catcher
Quick as a cat behind the plate as nothing got by her ... Steady presence helped fellow Salem News all-stars Abby Bettencourt and Avery Grieco on the hill ... Cut down runners trying to steal with strong, accurate throws ... NEC All-Conference ... Batted fourth and hit .419 with a .531 on-base percentage ... Drove in 21 runs, had 2 homers and stole 5 bases ... Hit .468 during regular season with 18 RBI ... Also a volleyball star ... Said her best performance was calling her sister Abby's perfect game in state tourney ... Carries 4.02 GPA and hopes to continue softball career in college.
EMMA BLOOM
Peabody Junior
Shortstop
Three-sport captain for soccer (goalkeeper), basketball and softball ... Two-way solid standout who made big plays in the field and came through with clutch hits at the plate ... Batted 2nd and hit .468 with 26 RBI ... Hit 3 HRs out of the park and stole 7 bases ... ... .Had .592 on-base percentage ... Regular season batting average was .510 with 23 RBI ... Best individual performances came against two tough opponents, Gloucester and Danvers ... Went 3-for-4 with a HR in tourney win over Haverhill ... Has a 3.6 GPA and is ranked 55th in class ... Plans to pursue degree in business and marketing in college and continue to play college softball ... Influenced by brother Brandon, who plays baseball at Bishop Fenwick.
SHANNON CONTE
Pingree Senior
Catcher/Third Base
Outstanding softball and field hockey player ... Two-time captain from Amesbury batted .631 with 3 homers and 15 RBI ... Four-time team MVP ... Tagged out a Dexter runner at the plate and threw to second base for a double play to end the game and give Pingree a one-run victory ... Has a 3.6 GPA and will attend Stonehill College to play softball and field hockey goalie ... Plans to study health science and focus on physical therapy ... Thanked her "at home coach" father for influencing her, especially during the pandemic.
ALLY COUNTIE
Essex Tech Senior
Shortstop
Captain from Marblehead was selected to play in Agganis Classic ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star was a threat every time she stepped to the plate with outstanding .625 batting average and 21 runs driven in ... Hit 2 homers ... Best individual performance was in a win against Greater Lowell with a stolen base, 3-run homer and 6 RBI ... Led Hawks to winning season (8-4) and a Division 2 tourney berth ... Graduated with 4.0 GPA and is going to University of New Hampshire to study nutrition and dietetics ...Plans to continue playing softball and possibly club hockey ... Older sister Kaylyn has inspired her the most.
MYA DOUCETTE
Essex Tech Junior
Catcher/Shortstop/Outfield
Captain from Rockport was primarily the starting catcher, but filled in at shortstop and in the outfield as needed ... Only allowed 10 stolen bases all season ... CAC all-star hit .465 with 16 runs batted in and 2 homers ... Best performance came on the road at Greater Lowell in which she recorded six outs from behind the plate, including a foul catch down the first base line in the bottom of 7th with bases loaded ... Also had big game against Shawsheen, going 4-for-5 with 2 RBI ... Has 4.6 weighted average and is ranked No. 2 in her class ... Greatly admires former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow for sticking to his beliefs.
LAUREN DONOVAN
Marblehead Senior
Pitcher
Magicians' co-MVVP and NEC All-Conference selection ... Was a 3-year starter ... Struck out 120 batters in 90 innings this spring ... Allowed 67 hits and 29 earned runs for 2.25 ERA ... Best performance was complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in 10-0 win against Masconomet ... .Led Magicians to Division 2 North tournament win over Bishop Fenwick ... Carries a 3.87 GPA and is going to James Madison University ... Influenced by Jennie Finch and Tom Brady. "Jennie because of how much she changed the game of youth and college softball, and Tom for his determination to win," she said.
LILY ELDRIDGE
Danvers Senior
Pitcher
Pitched 74 innings during regular season, allowing only 18 earned runs for 1.70 earned run average and 92 strikeouts ... Had 2.40 ERA, 38 punchouts and only walked 3 in 35 innings in circle to help team clinch Division 2 North championship ... Selected Agganis Game North MVP after striking out 7 hitters in 3 innings ... Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month ... NEC All Conference ... Captain had .314 batting average with 12 walks and 10 RBI ... In Division 2 North tournament she went 7-for-19 with 7 runs batted in and a homer ... Best individual performance came in tourney upset win over Bedford ... Has a 4.0 GPA and will play volleyball at WPI ... Plans to major in biochemistry ... Said JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander has been biggest influence.
LIV FILMORE
Masconomet Senior
Outfielder/Infielder
Versatile athlete helped Chieftains by playing all three outfield positions, third base, shortstop and first base ... NEC all-star was two-year varsity starter ... Played Agganis All-Star for both softball and basketball ... Had 21 hits in 58 at bats for .382 average with 17 runs scored and 16 driven in ... Also a standout in basketball ... Received Coaches Award ... Has a 3.75 GPA and will attend St. Michael's College to study business ... Cousin Lauren Cox, who plays for LA Sparks in the WNBA, has been an inspiration because of her determination and heart for the game. "She battles type one diabetes but still pushes herself and her teammates even on days it gets the best of her," said Filmore.
NICOLETTE FRASER
Swampscott Junior
Catcher/Utility
Drove in 40 percent of Big Blue's runs ... Batted .571 with 8 RBI ... Captain was NEC All-Conference and received team's Defensive Player Of The Year Award ... Best offensive performance came against Danvers ... Also had a big day against Masconomet with HR and strong defensive game behind the plate ... Carries 3.7 GPA and plans to continue playing softball in college while majoring in marine biology/environmental science ... Said her dad grew up playing a lot of varsity sports in Salem, and he began teaching her at a young age that in order to achieve any goal in life you have to put in the work.
BROOKE GRASSIA
Danvers Senior
Shortstop
Falcons' captain named NEC All-Conference ... Hot hitter had .519 batting average and 36 runs scored ... Best performance came in Division 2 North championship game against Tewksbury, going 4-for-4 ... Batted an even .500 (27-for-54) in the regular season ... Cranked it up in the state tournament with 10 hits in 19 at bats for .526 average with a HR and nine RBI ... Will play softball at Framingham State and major in elementary education ... Biggest athletic influence is head coach Colleen Newbury "I never truly appreciated how lucky I was to have her as my coach the last four years. Her knowledge and love for the game is one of a kind," Grassia said. "Moving on from her coaching in both exciting and challenging just because of what I've learned from her both on and off the field."
AVERY GRIECO
Peabody Freshman
Pitcher/Second Base/Center field
Northeastern Conference all-star gave Tanners what coach Tawny Palmieri called her '1 and 1A pitching combination' along with Abby Bettencourt ... Hit .386 with a .476 on-base percentage ... Blasted 5 HR with 21 RBI ... Struck out 48 over 40 1/3 innings with a 2.97 ERA ... Pitched 6-3 complete game tourney win over Methuen in quarterfinal round ... Best individual performance was 9-1 win over Winthrop with a compete game 5-hitter and helped herself with 2 homers (one that smashed her mother's windshield) ... Class president has 4.0 GPA and plans to become an orthopedic surgeon ... Credits her dad with making her the athlete she is and teaching her to have confidence in herself.
ABBIE HOGAN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Center field
Captain from South Hamilton hit .427 with nine RBI ... Second Team CAL all-star ... Selected to play in Agganis Classic ... Went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and two2 outstanding catches in the outfield vs. Georgetown ... Used speed to make diving grabs after running full tilt for the ball ... Received Best Offensive Player Award for Generals ... Will attend James Madison University and major in elementary education ... Excellent student with 3.7 GPA ... Said her brother has been biggest influence because of his positive mindset.
LEXI JAMES
Ipswich Junior
Shortstop/Third Base
Cape Ann League all-star ... Tigers' leadoff batter hit .362 with 7 singles, 7 doubles, a triple and homer ... Voted captain-elect ... Team leader both on and off the field ... "She was the heart and soul of our team," said head coach Paul James, who is also her father ... Highlight was hitting her first varsity home run ... Plans to study nursing in college ... Biggest influence has been her dad. "I wouldn't be the player I am today if it wasn't for him making me practice with him every day and pushing me to always give 110 percent in the sports I play" she said.
MADDIE MASSICOTTE
Pingree Senior
Pitcher
Did it all for Highlanders both at the plate and in the circle ... Captain posted a 10-1 record in 74 1/3 innings with 26 strikeouts and a 3.75 earned run average ... Batted .472 with a HR and 10 RBI ,,, Received Athletic Department Award ... Hit for the cycle against Winsor School ... 3.7 GPA and will attend Holy Cross ... Said fellow captain and Salem News all-star Shannon Conte has had biggest influence because she's such a supportive teammate who wants the best for herself and for everyone on the team.
NOELLE MCLANE
Beverly Sophomore
Third Base
Kept improving as season went on and had outstanding tourney performance for Panthers ... Batted .404 with 16 RBI and 4 roundtrippers ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Biggest performance came in tournament upset over Medford by delivering a clutch hit with two outs and two strikes to send Panthers into next round ... Carries 4.74 GPA ... Starting to look at colleges and plans to continue playing softball at next level ... Thanked her parents for support and pushing her to keep working hard at softball, field hockey and winter track ... "My dad is always there to remind me of what I am capable of and what I can do when I get down on myself and can't see it on my own," she said.
CASSADI O'LEARY
Salem Junior
Catcher/Shortstop
Batted .560 and was always a threat at the plate ... Captain's best performance was hitting for the cycle ... NEC all-star normally plays shortstop, but took over at catcher when Witches had nobody there earlier in the season ... Led team in batting average, home runs (3), runs batted in (24), and runs scored (20) ... Slugging percentage was a remarkable 1.098 ... Hit 7 doubles and 5 triples ... Plans to major in sports management and play softball in college ... Carries 4.18 GPA and is ranked 13th in her class ... Thanked her father, Salem High head coach Rick O'Leary, for teaching her how to play the game.
JOLIE QUINTANA
Marblehead Senior
Shortstop/Catcher
Team co-MVP with fellow all-star Lauren Donovan ... Four-year varsity starter ... Normally a catcher but moved to shortstop to help team when injury struck ... .400 batting average with 21 RBI, 20 hits, and 2 homers ... Best game was in tourney loss to North Reading in Division 2 North, giving everything she had with a couple of diving plays and good at bats in her final high school game ... NEC All-Conference ... Has a 3.6 GPA and will attend Suffolk University to major in criminal justice and play softball ... Called Simone Biles a big influence because not only is she an amazing gymnast, but never gives up.
ELIZA REIMOLD
Masconomet Senior
Shortstop
Three-year starter was NEC all-star ... Leadoff batter hit safely in all 12 games she played in ... Had 7 multi-hit games ... Went 22-for-41 and only struck out 3 times ... Scored 18 runs and drove in seven ... Batted .537 with 3 home runs ... Missed 7 games with broken nose/concussion ... Ranked 18th in her class of 282 ... Gifted clarinet and piano player will study music at Northwestern University ... "She's as driven and well-rounded a student-athlete I have ever encountered," said head coach Hector Longo ... Thanked her dad for all the support and encouragement he's given her over the years.
CINDY SHEHU
Salem Academy Sophomore
Center Fielder/Pitcher
Salem News all-star for the second straight year ... Captain hit a blistering .615 with 5 homers and 27 runs batted in ... Posted 4 wins on the mound as the backup pitcher ... Fielding percentage was .944 ... Pitched complete game against Boston Collegiate to lead her team to charter school championship ... Carries 3.7 GPA and her future plans include college ... Hopes to remain close to home ... Thanked coaches for teaching her how to be a better player and person both on and off the field.
REBECCA (BECKY) ZELLIN
Danvers Senior
Catcher
Consistent all season behind the plate ... Threw out 5-of-8 runners trying to steal ... Batted .439 with 16 RBI and a homer during the regular season and went 7-for-18 for a .388 average with five runs, 2 HR and n10 RBI in the playoffs to help Falcons win Division 2 North title ... Had a single and two homers in postseason triumph over Bedford ... NEC all-star ... Carries an excellent 4.0 GPA and ranked 28th in her class ... Will attend Suffolk University to study business ... Said her teammates pushed her to play better.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Jamie DuPont, Jr. Shortstop; Emily Stilwell, Jr., Pitcher/Second Base; Mya Perron, Soph., First Base/Third Base
BISHOP FENWICK: Mia Mercurio, Soph., Center field/Shortstop; Arianna Costello, Third Base; Alani Timson, Soph., Catcher; Emma Burke, Jr., Pitcher/Shortstop
DANVERS: Emily Goddard, Soph., Third Base; Ava Gray, Fr., First Base
ESSEX TECH: Arianna Barrows, Jr., Right Field; Lily Zagoreos, Jr., Left Field; Emma Cormier, Fr., Infielder
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Hannah Marie Akoury, Jr., Third Base; Molly Moore, Sr., First Base
IPSWICH: Cassidy Smith, Sr., First Base; Rowan Galanis, Sr., Second Base/Shortstop; Annabel Morris, Fr., Pitcher
MARBLEHEAD: Maeve Sogoloff, Sr., Second Base; Ashleigh Maude, Sr., First Base/Catcher/ Leila Walton, Sr., Center field
MASCONOMET: Maggie Caron, Jr., Second Base; Alan DeLuties, Fr., Outfield; Natalie Nolan, Soph., Outfield
PEABODY: Kylie Doolin, Fr., Centerfield; Penny Spack, Soph., Left field; Logan Lomasney, Fr., Third Base
PINGREE: Marah Goldman, Soph., Shortstop; Savannah Gibbs, Sr., Third Base
SALEM ACADEMY: Emma Lee, Sr., Second Base; Yadeli Espinal, Jr., First Base/Third Base
SALEM: Skylar Sverker, Fr., First Base/Third Base/Pitcher
