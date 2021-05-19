2021 Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee: Avery Ross, Salem Academy

Passion breeds success, and there's no shortage of passion to anything Avery Ross puts her mind to.
It could be caring for animals, her love of art, her schoolwork or any of the sports she participates in as a senior captain at Salem Academy Charter School. Ross puts everything she has into every task, which should come as a surprise since she's been one of the school's top cross country runners since she was in eighth grade.
"Her cross country coach always said she's the type of kid that at the end of any race can always say she gave her all," SACS college counselor Ashley Worthington said. "I think you can say the same about anything she does. The interpersonal relationships she establishes in the arts, sports and school are most meaningful for her. She's determined in her own endeavors, but equally invested in the success of others."
Those traits earned Ross an Empathy Award from Salem Academy, and she was the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Student of the Month in September of 2020. A captain for the Navigators' cross country and spring track teams, she also spent the last two winters in the school's new co-op swim program with Salem High. She was the Cross Country team MVP in 2017, earned All-League honors in 2018 an has earned a pair of Coaches Awards.
"Avery has modeled excellence through her entire career here at Salem Academy," athletic director Drew Betts said. "She goes above and beyond in any way she can."
Ross loves sharing her love of sports with others, as evidenced by her service project in learning and she volunteer work as a guide for blind runners. She volunteers at Salem Life Bridge, has participated in the Leader in Training program at Camp Rotary in Boxford, remains in the girls scouts and has done swimming instruction and lifeguarding at the Salem YMCA.
Her academic accolades include a Suffolk Book Award, Abigail Adams Scholarship, AP Scholar Award, Art Award and a Stanley Z. Koplik Certificate of Mastery. She ranks in Salem Academy's top five academically and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Student Government.
"She's a determined student who uses challenges to motivate her rather than hold her back," Worthington notes. "She doesn't just learn material at the surface level, she's looking to truly understand the depth of a subject matter."
An avid nature lover, Ross is also volunteering with Salem Sound Coastwatch and running her service learning project with the organization that aims to protect and improve the quality of wildlife around her hometown Salem's watershed.
MEET AVERY ROSS
High school: Salem Academy Charter School
Hometown: Salem
Age: 17
College: UConn
Favorite book: "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
Favorite movie: 'My Neighbor Totoro'
Favorite singer: Marina (previously known as Marina and the Diamonds).
Favorite app: Snapchat
Favorite class: Environmental science
What athletic feat are you most proud of: I was honored to be elected captain of the cross country team. Being elected proved to me that my team recognized me and my accomplishments (and) showed me that they trusted me to lead the team. It was also very rewarding to be elected after being a part of the team for so many years.
What does being a leader mean to you?: It's someone who is a positive influence on others, someone for others to look up to, someone to ask for advice. A leader should offer guidance and support to others and overall show others the way to success.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Overall, I hope to be happy at where I am in the future. My dream job would be being able to work with animals, especially birds.
What's one thing most people don't know about you?: Chickens are my favorite animal. I have backyard chickens and I love them dearly; they're are all so cute with their own funny little personalities. Sometimes I surprise my friends and teachers with fresh eggs.
