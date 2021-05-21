From the moment she burst onto the North Shore swimming scene as an eighth grader five years ago, Elizabeth Dokina has more than made her presence felt in the pool.
This year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee from Swampscott High holds multiple swimming records for the Big Blue and is a two-time state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke. A team captain, Dokina has been a Salem News swim all-star in each of the past three seasons and has been named to the Northeastern Conference First Team all-star squad four straight times.
Dokina certainly shines in the pool, but it's her ability to lead by example — she took home the team's Leadership Award this past season — that makes her such a special talent.
"Elizabeth is a natural leader and was an integral part of our team's undefeated season this year," said Swampscott High swim coach Ashley Vieira. "She helped to create an inclusive, supportive team environment, overcoming the obstacle of having the team split into two cohorts. She is always supportive of her teammates and motivated her team to swim their very best at every meet."
When Dokina isn't thriving for her high school squad, she competes on the Marblehead YMCA team and has had a myriad of success doing so.
In addition, she's served as a Swampscott High Ambassador, helping with evening parent events and acclimating new students to the school. She remains active with mental health awareness campaigns and, according to Swampscott principal Dennis Kohut, "she knows first hand the importance of balancing stress/anxiety."
"She is a young woman of tremendous character with a kind heart," added Kohut. "She is undoubtedly a role model for younger swimmers and also all of our students."
Moving into the classroom, Dokina doesn't miss a beat. She regularly challenges herself with high level advanced placement and honors level courses while compiling a 93.26 grade point average.
"She has taken a rigorous combination of our most advanced honors and AP classes during her time at Swampscott High School," added school counselor Rachel Sturma. "The grades Liz maintained through the years in these challenging courses is impressive given her swim training schedule outside of school. There were many days a week where she was swimming twice a day in the pool, rising and driving to be in the pool at 5 a.m. and then swimming again in the afternoon. Liz remained committed to her academics through each year with much less free time than her peers. I am confident this drive and commitment will continue in her college course work."
Dokina will head to Bucknell University in the fall and hopes to pursue a career in psychology or science.
MEET ELIZABETH DOKINA
High school: Swampscott High
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Bucknell University
What is your favorite book?: "Survival of the Sickest" by Sharon Moalem
What is your favorite movie?: 'Fantastic Mr. Fox'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: The Weeknd
What is your favorite app?: Snapchat
What is your favorite class in school?: Psychology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke at the girls MIAA division 2 states in 2019 and 2020.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It's remaining open-minded, kind hearted and well focused. Not only physically pushing oneself to be an example, but mentally realizing that you’re part of something much bigger and stronger on a team. My previous captains of Swampscott High School were gracious, supportive, and confident and really set a great example for me early on of how to make selfless decisions on behalf of the team.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I can see myself pursuing a career in the fields of psychology or science, still living five minutes away from the ocean.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Most people are surprised to find out that my family are first generation from Moscow, and that we predominantly still speak Russian at home.
