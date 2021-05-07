2021 Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee: Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex

Sometimes the best, most competitive athletes lose focus of sportsmanship or their surroundings when in the heat of battle.
Not Manchester Essex three-sport star Lily Athanas.
Look no further than this anecdote from Hornets lacrosse Nan Gorton, who says the moment sums up one of her all-time best players perfectly:
"She was fighting along the sidelines for a ground ball and the opponent tripped; not over Lily, just on her own," she recalled. "Lily got the ball, looked up, made a strong pass down field, the turned around to extend a hand to help the girl up and said she was sorry if she knocked her down. That's Lily: sportsmanship above all else."
A preseason Under Armour All-American watch list honoree for girls lacrosse, Athanas has earned All-Cape Ann League honors in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse. Her athletic accomplishments go beyond the field of play, as she's been an ambassador to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and spoke to the Manchester Essex school committee to encourage returning to play this past fall as COVID-19 restrictions began to lift.
"She has an unwavering commitment to her team and teammates," Hornets field hockey coach Kara Crovo said. "She's the type of kid that could come off the field after her best game and ask 'What can I do better next time?' And she puts just as much effort into her school work as she does with sports."
The resume bears that out: Athanas has a 5.20 GPA and is a Manchester Essex Scholar by taking all five core subjects at the honors or Advanced Placement levels.
She scored a "5" on the AP History exam and has received George Washington University and Letters to Literature Awards. A National Honor Society member, she's involved in the school's STEM and Spanish clubs while being a peer mentor and staying involved in the school's Anti-Defamation League.
"Lily is the most coachable and respectful student I have ever coached," Hornets girls basketball coach Lauren Dubois said. "When I went to write her college recommendation, it was almost impossible to keep it under two pages single spaced."
A Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month winner as well, Athanas will be playing Division 1 women's lacrosse at Georgetown University.
"She's humble beyond measure," Crovo said. "I don't think she realized how amazing she is."
MEET LILY ATHANAS
High school: Manchester Essex Regional
Hometown: Manchester
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Georgetown University
What is your favorite book?: "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas
What is your favorite movie?: 'My Cousin Vinny'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Currently Taylor Swift, but it changes constantly.
What is your favorite app?: Maps. I have a terrible sense of direction.
What is your favorite class in school?: Biology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: My lacrosse team made it to the Division 2 state finals in 2019.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Seeing yourself as part of a group, and doing everything in your power to see the group succeed. Leaders use their actions and words to motivate others to give their best effort while simultaneously working as hard as they can themselves.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself working in healthcare, treating patients at a hospital.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: When I was younger I participated in triathlons.
