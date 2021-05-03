Sailors are always adept at using the tools around them to solve problems and make the best of any situation. So it comes as no surprise that Essex Tech senior Molly McDonald, an avid sailor, has displayed ingenuity and perseverance as an athlete for the Hawks as well.
Suffering a stress fracture that kept her from running in her junior cross country season, McDonald found a solution: she rode a bike to cross train while the foot healed. That's just one example of the creativity and positive attitude that made the Swampscott native one of the driving forces of Essex Tech's track and girls lacrosse teams.
"She made the best of it ... and she came back fully healthy in 2020 and led the team to an undefeated season," said Essex Tech cross country coach Dan Verrington. "I could go on about Molly for a while, but suffice to say she's a kid with a strong work ethic, a great leader and a friend to her teammates."
It's no different in the classroom, where McDonald ranks No. 2 in Essex Tech's Class of 2021. She's taken on four Advanced Placement courses and had a focus in environmental technology, all while finding time to volunteer in her hometown Swampscott/Nahant Youth Lacrosse program and as an instructor in the Hancock Point Yacht Club's Youth Sailing program.
McDonald has also been a peer mentor at Essex Tech and a part of the school's Environmental and Natural Resources competition team.
According to Hawks girls lacrosse coach and history teacher Matt Gwilliam, it's her communication skills that make her stand out above the rest.
"Molly is a deft critical thinker with a high level of emotional intelligence, skills that combine to make her an effective communicator. Without a doubt, she is the most self disciplined student-athlete I have worked with over the past decade and has shown a level of maturity, commitment, and perseverance unrivaled by her peers," Gwilliam said, noting McDonald's ability to debate issues like suffrage and civil rights in class as part of her high moral character as well.
Lacrosse may be McDonald's top sport, as seen by her Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star honors and leading the league in goals as a sophomore. Even though she missed her junior year due to COVID-19, she made sure her team's would-be seniors had a proper sendoff by helping organize gifts and team Zooms.
"As a sophomore, Molly had an exceptional lacrosse IQ and was able to understand and break down other teams' game plans. She was capable of making real time decisions to counter our opponents play, and then instruct her teammates on how to engage and dismantle the other teams strategy," Gwilliam said. "Despite her youth, upperclassmen took direction from Molly without hesitation, a clear leader in their eyes."
On land, sea or in between, once McDonald puts her mind to something she's going to find a way.
Editor's note: The nominee from one school will appear in print each day until this year's winner is announced in the newspaper on May 24.
MEET MOLLY MCDONALD
Hometown: Swampscott
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
What is your favorite book?: 'Beartown' by Fredrick Backman
What is your favorite movie?: 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Taylor Swift
What is your favorite app?: Spotify
What are favorite classes in school?: Science classes (Environmental CTE area, Biology, Physics, Chemistry) and Calculus
What athletic feat are you most proud of and why?: My sophomore year I had the most varsity lacrosse goals for the season.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means that I am organized, communicative, supportive and use my own knowledge to help them achieve their best. I lead through my own actions, always putting in 100 percent effort so that my teammates do as well.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself working as an engineer for a sustainable energy company and possibly coaching lacrosse.
What's something most people don't know about you?: I like to make my own jewelry.
||||