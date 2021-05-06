2021 Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee: Riley Daly, Ipswich

Exceptional, unselfish, hardworking, coachable, outstanding ... those are just a few of the words that have been used to describe Riley Daly.
This year's Salem News Student-Athlete nominee from Ipswich High, Daly fully encapsulates what it means to excel in both academics and athletics. A fierce competitor, Daly has thrived as a field hockey, basketball and lacrosse standout, making her presence felt in all three sports as a team captain. She also ran track during the recent makeshift Fall 2 campaign.
Her leadership, team-first mentality and will to win shines on a regular basis, earning her the respect and praise from her variety of coaches.
"To say Riley is a special kid would be an understatement and certainly not do her justice," said Daly's varsity basketball coach, Chris Tolios. "The one trait that has always stuck out to me about Riley is her selflessness. Riley has always put others before herself, regardless of the situation or circumstance."
Regardless of the sport or activity, Daly displays unique leadership and poise that always appears to rub off on her teammates. But she's also a pretty darn good player, too.
On the basketball court, she scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, swiped nine steals, dished out five assists and swatted three shots in a Cape Ann League playoff game. She's earned CAL all-star status in hoops, field hockey and lacrosse, the latter of which she'll continue to play at the Division 1 college level for the University of Connecticut starting this fall.
But her daily prowess doesn't stop there. In the classroom, Daly has received all A's from her junior year on in the classroom and has maintained a 3.5 grade point average. She also takes time to help others during her free time, as evidenced by her work as a volunteer for the Ipswich Youth Lacrosse program, as well as the D.A.R.E. Summer Camp.
"Very rarely in a counselor's career do you meet 'that' student, the student who just does it all and has an outstanding personality to go along with all their accomplishments," said Ipswich school counselor Jennifer Starrett. "Riley is most proud of her commitment to UConn. She had been dreaming of this moment since 4th grade, dedicating every art project she has made about UConn and all her research projects were about UConn, too. She had a dream and she chased it, not letting anyone get in her way or sway her otherwise."
When Daly puts her mind to something, there's no stopping her until she reaches her goal. That alone tells you exactly the type of individual she is.
MEET RILEY DALY
High school: Ipswich High
Age: 18
College you will be attending: University of Connecticut
What is your favorite book?: "A Rip in Heaven", by Jeanine Cummins
What is your favorite movie?: 'Fried Green Tomatoes'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Dean Lewis
What is your favorite app?: TikTok
What is your favorite class in school?: English
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: My first tournament game in basketball during my senior year; I had 21 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals, 5 assists and 3 blocked shots. It was one of my best all-around games, and my team and I will remember it for a very long time.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means many things to me. Most importantly, it means setting a great example and high standards for those watching me. I strongly believe in being positive in negative situations in order to make sure the people I'm leading see the silver lining of every situation.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself in a fulfilling career that brings me happiness. I'd love to be a position where I can give back to all those that helped me get to where I am. I want to be close to my family and close to my hometown.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Over these past 4 years I've been living outside of my comfort zone. Between challenging classes, the whole recruiting process, and working in a fast paced environment 20 hours a week, I have had little time to be relaxed in my comfort zone. It has helped me grow as an individual and has pushed me to be the best version of myself.
