2021 Salem News Student-Athlete nominee: Carter Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham 

Many high school athletes are talented enough to excel at multiple sports. Two-sport stars are fairly common; three-sport standouts less so, but still happen at every school every school year.
But four-sport superstars? Who are also outstanding students to boot? Now that gets our attention.
Meet Carter Coffey, who fits that very description. The Hamilton-Wenham senior with the excellent 3.98 grade point average has played soccer, basketball and football already during the 2020-21 school year. He's currently serving as captain of the Generals' baseball team as well.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic caused shorter-than-usual high school seasons and the creation of a new 'Fall 2' season, where football took place in March and April, he was able to join his friends on the gridiron for the first time, since it wasn't being held the same time as the Generals' soccer season. All he did in his first season playing pigskin was earn Salem News and Cape Ann League all-star honors as the team's quarterback, completing 63 percent of his passes (55-for-87) for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in just four games. He also led the team in rushing yards with 181 yards and a pair of trips to the end zone.
"Even though he was new to football, I told Carter he may not be a captain 'officially'," said head football coach Jim Pugh. "But he competed and participated as a true leader. In three short weeks, it became his team."
A captain for the Hamilton-Wenham soccer, basketball and baseball teams, he's been a CAL and Salem News all-star in all three and won two championships on both the hardcourt and diamond.
"Carter's impact goes far beyond his skill on the floor," said basketball coach Mike DiMarino. "Carter is a natural leader liked and respected by both his coaches and his teammates. He is the first to volunteer for any task and usually does so with a smile and a joke. Carter has changed the culture of this program with his selfless actions. We have enjoyed unprecedented success due in large part to his unselfish play and team-first attitude"
A member of the National Honor Society, Coffey has taken AP classes in English, Statistics and Economics this year in addition to Calculus and Physics. Involved in such extracurricular activities such as serving as a coordinator for 'Generals for Generations' to help senior citizens, he will be taking his considerable talents to Boston College in the fall.
"Carter is a student who has it all. He is bright, cheerful, friendly, hard working, kind, competitive and, on top of all that, humble," said Spanish teacher Maija Scarpaci. "Carter is a leader within our school ... he is an extraordinary young man, an absolute treasure with an 'it' factor that draws people to him — and I doubt he even knows it. He is going to go on and do great things in this world of ours, but we will miss him here at Hamilton-Wenham."
MEET CARTER COFFEY
High school: Hamilton-Wenham Regional
Hometown: Wenham
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Boston College
What is your favorite book?: The Hunger Games
What is your favorite movie?: Remember the Titans
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Zac Brown Band
What is your favorite app?: Instagram
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Economics
What athletic feat are you most proud of?:
Winning the Cal 2 years in a row in Basketball, especially in my junior year in which our team started 1-5 and went on to a 13 game win streak, Cal title, and a deep state tournament run.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?:
Being a leader among your peers means doing the right things when no one is watching and leading by example.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?:
I’m not really sure what I will be doing in 10 years from now. I hope to be successful in the sense that I’m working hard to achieve my goals, and have a job that I’m passionate about.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?:
I was born in Texas, and I am a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
