2021 Salem News Student-Athlete nominee: Katherine Silacci, Pingree

Place Katherine Silacci in a classroom and she excels by using reason, logic and natural intelligence. Put her on a volleyball court and she excels with stamina, strength and smarts, plus natural athletic ability. Move her onto a tennis court and it's more of the same, tactically defeating opponents as her team's No. 1 singles player.
Silacci has certainly benefitted from the four years she's spent at Pingree, both in and out of the classroom, and the private school in South Hamilton has certainly been delighted by her presence.
"It is clear to all that meet her that Katherine is a special young woman, armed with a fierce intelligence, formidable work ethic and deep well of compassion for others," Ann Foye, the Director of College Counseling at Pingree, remarked. "It is not hyperbole to claim that she has added depth, insight and positive energy to all her endeavors at Pingree."
A Marblehead resident, Silacci is in the top docile of Pingree's senior class with a 96.5 classroom average. She has received high honors across trimesters and Departmental Distinctions in Science, Foreign Language and English for her "unflagging curiosity and passion for the subject, positive attitude, outstanding work ethic, and exceptional achievement in the specific discipline."
Described as having an "infectious love of learning" and as "an intellectual powerhouse" by her teachers, Silacci was named a Commended Scholar in the National Merit Scholarship Program earlier this year while scoring 1380 on her SATs.
Athletically, Silacci has been a member of the Highlanders' varsity volleyball and tennis teams since her freshman year. She has been named Pingree's Most Valuable Player in both sports as well as a team captain.
"Katherine Silacci is one of the sharpest competitors I have ever coached," said Eric Olson, the varsity girls tennis coach at Pingree. "She remains mentally tough in the face of competing against every school's top player — often winning against tough odds. As a leader, she brings the same qualities to the team by her example, and by her good humored support of her teammates."
Silacci is a member of Pingree's Student Government and Student Life Committee and has served as a Peer Advisor for the last three years. She also founded the Rosebud Connection Club, which organizes a pen pal system between Pingree students and children at the Lakota Rosebud Reservation.
In addition, she's also been in the Pingree Pals Club, organizing and recruiting volunteers to work with mentally and physically handicapped children, since her freshman year. She has also taken part in the Learning Across Borders Barcelona Exchange Program, has been a tutor for the last two years at the Quant Center, and has worked as a tennis instructor and personal care attendant, taking care of a 7-year-old with cerebral palsy.
"Katherine is a two-sport captain whose work ethic, compassion, selflessness and outstanding leadership are exactly what you hope for in a student-athlete," noted Pingree athletic director Betsy Kennedy.
MEET KATHERINE SILACCI
High school: Pingree
Age: 17
Hometown: Marblehead
College you will be attending: Emory University
What is your favorite book?: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Hidden Figures’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Rihanna
What is your favorite app?: TikTok
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Calculus BC
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: My junior year of volleyball, our team was extremely close-knit and bonded as friends, which led to a very successful season. In an away game against our rival, Governor’s Academy, we lost the first two sets, but rallied as a team and worked off of each other’s perseverance and positive attitude to win the next three sets in a row. I remember feeling proud of my serving streak of 10 service points won in a row and my consistent passing from the back row, but even more so I was proud of my team for staying positive and pumping each other up despite feeling a disadvantage of not playing with our home crowd and losing the first two sets.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means being a friend that people feel comfortable turning to when they are struggling and being a person that brings a positive energy to practice every day. Although I am a very competitive person, I find that bringing a fun energy to practice, as opposed to creating a stressful and competitive environment, really welcomes new members of the team and creates a supportive environment for everyone to succeed.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself working hard in whichever career I pursue, I see myself making time to travel with friends and visit family, and I see myself fitting in time for the things I love, such as volunteering with kids and playing sports.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Many people don’t know that I am the youngest of three siblings. Growing up with two older brothers, my house was constantly full of chaos, but I learned quickly that if I couldn’t keep up in our driveway games of basketball and tennis, I was kicked out of the fun. All in all, I attribute the grit that I have in athletics to growing up competing against my older brothers in everything that we did,
:
:
:
:
:
:
:
:
:
:
||||