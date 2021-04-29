2021 Salem News Student-Athlete nominee: Veronica Taché, Bishop Fenwick 

Cooperative. Responsible. Loyal. These are just some of the words that Bishop Fenwick guidance counselor Colleen Forrest uses to describe Veronica Taché — and no doubt many others at Fenwick would use similar adjectives to describe her.
"Veronica is well liked by everyone she encounters," said Forrest. "A quiet leader, she demonstrates the natural abilities it takes to make a difference. She is open minded, courageous and independent. In her next chapter, she will only further develop these characteristics."
The Middleton resident sports a 4.56 grade point average, ranks in the top one percent of her class and is a member of the President's List academically at Fenwick. Taché also scored a 1440 on her SATs, is a member of the National Honor Society and has won the Dartmouth Book Award.
Her course workload includes some of the most challenging courses offered at Bishop Fenwick, such as AP English Literature and Composition, AP Psychology, AP Calculus and AP United States Government and Politics, as well as Forensic Science and Theology IV. As she has done throughout her high school career, she has posted A+'s and A's in those classes.
Calling her "the best student I have taught in a long time," Fr. Michele Benetti, her physics and religion teacher at Bishop Fenwick, offered Taché high praise.
"Veronica is extremely versatile excelling both in the humanistic disciplines and in math and science," Benetti noted. "She is also a leader outside of the classroom, in the hallways and on the field."
Athletically, Taché has been a stellar performer for the Crusaders on both the soccer pitch, the basketball court and in spring track. She is a three-year member of each squad and served as captain for both the soccer and basketball varsity.
In soccer, she was a top notch defense player while helping Fenwick post nine shutouts in its 15 games and surrendering just a single goal in three other contests. With Taché helping spearhead the defense, the Crusaders won more games (12) than any other local squad last fall and reached the Catholic Central League Cup finals.
In basketball, the Salem News and Catholic Central League all-star was a crafty guard who averaged 8.2 points per game and hit 20 three-pointers on the season. Taché finished second on the squad in scoring, assists and steals after having led the program in the latter two categories as a junior. Much like in soccer, she was a defensive wizard and helped shut down top scorers on the other teams.
In addition to numerous extracurricular activities, Taché also works at her family's daycare.
MEET VERONICA TACHÉ
High school: Bishop Fenwick
Hometown: Middleton
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Currently undecided
What is your favorite book?: "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" by J.K. Rowling
What is your favorite movie?: 'The Blindside'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: L'il Uzi Vert
What is your favorite app?: TikTok
What is your favorite class in school?: AP U.S. Government
What athletic feat are you most proud of?:My playoff basketball game junior year against Lynnfield. It was one of the last times I got to play a game before the pandemic hit, so we were able to have fan sections and had tons of fans come, which led to great energy and a great atmosphere in the gym. Getting to have my family and friends there was extremely special considering that was not entirely possible this year. It was also one of the last times my grandfather got to watch me play. I had 18 points, 4 assists, and 2 charges, leading the team in all three categories, and played the whole game.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means not only always pushing yourself to do better, but pushing your peers to do better as well by setting an example as well as encouraging them. A good leader creates even better leaders after them.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I'll be a successful corporate lawyer living on the water somewhere with my family.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I was born in Redondo Beach, California, and didn’t move to Massachusetts until I was four years old!
