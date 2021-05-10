Like the hockey nets he fills with pucks or the lacrosse nets he rips with multiple goals each game, the accolades for Marblehead High's Will Shull come in bunches.
"In my 17-year teaching career, he stands out as an exceptional individual," said Daniel V. Ritchie, Shull's AP US Government and Politics teacher. "Personally, I will miss his presence at Marblehead High. He is the type of young man that makes my profession an enjoyable and rewarding pursuit."
"Will was and is always well-prepared and eager to learn; he is also a compassionate and self-effacing classmate, asking the questions his peers may have been too nervous to ask or further a line of questioning to ensure everyone knew the standards and expectations of assignments," Anna Buono, an English teacher of Shull's at MHS, noted. "He engaged in and initiated inquiry-based discussions more and more often and ventured answers to questions when others shied away. In that way, he's a teacher's dream student; in moments of silence, Will always gets things back on track."
Added social studies teacher John Wilkens, who doubles as the Magicians' head boys lacrosse coach: "Faculty at the school and members of the community can attest to Will's character. His involvement within the school and town, his solid academic achievement, and his participation as a member of the hockey and lacrosse teams make Will a respected, well-rounded individual."
Shull has achieved straight A's as a senior while taking Advanced Placement classes such as Environmental Science, English, American Government and Calculus AB. He has never received a grade in high school lower than an A-minus, of which he's only had four of. His grade point average is a stellar 4.32, and he is a member of the National Math Honor Society.
Shull is also a Peer Mentor for 4th graders in town, serves on the Student Council, is part of the Best Buddies program, and takes part in the school's Leadership Conference and Training. Outside of school, he's been involved in ventures from My Brother's Table and Raise The Bar Fundraiser to working with Marblehead Youth Hockey's Learn To Skate program.
A three-time hockey captain, he won the area's Triple Crown this past season while leading the North Shore in goals (15), assists (15) and points (30) in just 13 games. In doing so, he captured Northeastern Conference MVP and Salem News Player of the Year honors, and finished his career with 107 points (63 goals, 44 assists).
He'll likely be up for both accolades in lacrosse this spring, where he scored 79 points two seasons ago as a sophomore and began his senior campaign with six goals in a win over Beverly. A senior captain and midfielder, he will continue his lacrosse career at Division 1 Wesleyan University.
"Will sees himself as driven, charismatic, and a leader," MHS athletic director Greg Ceglarski said. "His dedication to being a true student-athlete has been evident since I first met him. He gives equal time and effort to his academics as well as his athletics, and the success he's had over the years is proof of this."
MEET WILL SHULL
High school: Marblehead High
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Wesleyan University
What is your favorite book?: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
What is your favorite movie?: 'Good Will Hunting'
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Sublime
What is your favorite app?: Spotify
What is your favorite class in school?: Social Studies; this year specifically it is AP Government and Politics
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Reaching the 100-point mark for my career in hockey this winter.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: A leader to me is someone who pushes those around him/her to be best player, person, classmate or teammate possible. It's someone who earns the respect of their peers and works to achieve that greater collective success.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself finishing and earning my masters in economics or my JD, then pursuing said career.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Most people assume my name is William; however, it is actually Willard. I am the fifth person in my family with my name, Willard Charles Shull, giving me the initials WCSV as a result.
||||