2021 Salem News swimming all-star team 

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
BRIAN COLEMAN
Marblehead Senior
Sprints
In a season in which there were no sectionals or states to aim for and all meets took place virtually, Brian Coleman took it upon himself to stride for greatness in the pool and lead the powerful Marblehead High swim program to another successful season.
A multi-talented senior for coach Susan Guertin's squad, Coleman set six new school records during his time with the Magicians, including several impressive ones this winter. He blitzed his way through the water to set a new MHS mark in the 100 butterfly in 49.04, breaking his own record in the process. In another virtual showing against Danvers, he set another Magicians record with a time of 52.95 in the 100 backstroke.
The Williams College-bound star, who carries a 4.4 grade point average will major in economics there, partnered with Theo Chemel, Jack Grady and Cole Brooks to set a new school record in the 400 free relay against Gloucester (3:23.83), smashing the 12-year-old mark by eight seconds. It's a time, Guertin feels, that "won't be broken for many years." That same foursome also recorded excellent times in the 200 free relay (1:42.43) and 200 medley relay (1:43.22) this winter.
Marblehead's team MVP and a league all-star, Coleman's 50 freestyle time of 21.62 was the state's fastest this winter.
Showing his versatility and excellence in difference disciplines, Coleman also earned victories this winter in the 200 individual medley (2:13.96), 200 freestyle (2:07.42) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.06).
TYLER BOSMA
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Freestyles
Recorded personal best times of 4:48.89 in the 500 free, 1:46.18 in the 200 free, 48.55 in the 100 free and 22.85 in the 50 free ... Versatile swimmer boasts 6-foot-3 frame ... Won the 500 freestyle in the Catholic Conference and state meets ... Placed fourth in the 200 free in state ... 500 freestyle time was tops in state ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and hopes to swim in college ... Was forced to sit out with pneumonia last season and came back with a vengeance in 2021.
MATTHEW BROWN
Swampscott Senior
Freestyle/Butterfly/IM
Captained the Big Blue to their most successful season in recent memory and the first undefeated season in school history ... Undefeated in races this season ... Received Team Leadership award ... Top times on the season were 2:03.2 in the 200 IM, 4:55.6 in the 500 free and 56.8 in the 100 butterfly ... Repeat Salem News all-star won two NEC titles as a junior as well as the North sectional 500 free title ... Grateful to his parents ... Will swim at Trinity College in Connecticut.
LILY BROMBERGER
Peabody Senior
Backstroke/Butterfly
Multi-year varsity standout for the Tanners swam in her 99th career IM race this winter ... Regularly earned points in the 100 back ... Held down a leg of Peabody's 400 free relay ... Swam the 100 breast for the first time this season and scored points ... Grateful to her teammates for their constant inspiration ... Team captain and superb student ranks No. 2 in Peabody's Class of 2021 and hopes to study engineering in college.
SAM CAPLAN
Swampscott Sophomore
Freestyle/IM
Broke the Swampscott High record in the 100 breast with a time of 1:08.19 ... Versatile swimmer competed in every stroke and distance besides two over the course of the year ... Helped Big Blue to their first ever undefeated season ... Swampscott's relays didn't lose a race all season with him on one of the legs ... Best time in the 500 free was 5:08.22 and 2:08.40 in the 200 IM ... Grateful to his teammates and coaches and plans to swim at a Division 1 college one day.
SANDY COLAMETA
Ipswich Senior
Freestyle/Butterfly
Tigers' captain used her height (5-foot-9) to glide through the water to victory in a variety of events, including the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 free and 500 free ... Has school record in the 50 free (25.7) ... Swam 57 seconds in the 100 free this winter ... Said that her sprint training paid off at Cape Ann League meet, where she reached her goal of winning the 50 free ... Took second in the 100 free at that same meet, and was a a member of Ipswich's second place 200 free and 200 medley relay teams ... Plans on studying fine arts in college ... Thanks her mom for always being there for her and helping at the team's timing table.
ANNA COLEMAN
Marblehead Sophomore
Sprint freestyle
Last year's Salem News Swimmer of the Year didn't slow down in 2021 ... Turned in personal bests of 24.56 in the 50 free, 53.67 in the 100 free and 1:55.93 in the 200 free ... Has placed in New England's top 16 best times for the season and was a YMCA National qualifier ... Placed top 10 in 50 free and top five in 100 free ... High honor roll student carries a 4.4 GPA ... Hopes to swim in college.
EMILY DELBENE
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Distance freestyle/Backstroke/200 IM
Peabody native had strong times for the Crusaders this winter, clocking a 2:10.40 in the 200 free and 5:48.58 in the 500 free, both against Arlington Catholic, two times she felt were "very rewarding" ... Team captain also had a 2:27.89 time in the 200 IM at the Catholic Central League meet ... Outstanding student carries a 3.99 grade point average ... Going to Sacred Heart University to study physical therapy, with hopes of achieving her doctorate in the field ... Thanked, among others, her teammates, for showing her that "no practice is truly effective unless it's full of hard work and lots of laughs."
ELIZABETH DOKINA
Swampscott Senior
Breaststroke/IM
Two-time Salem News all-star was particularly proud of captaining the Big Blue to their first win over Marblehead in recent memory and first undefeated season in program history ... Took the 200 IM against Masconomet ... Key swimmer on powerful Big Blue 200 free relay squad ... Versatile swimmer took points in many events and won 100 breast against Danvers ... Leadership Award winner ... State qualifier in several events as a junior ... Thankful for her parents support ... Will swim for Bucknell University next year.
ISABELLA FORTE
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Diving
Peabody native was the highest scoring female diver on the North Shore this winter ... Had a high score of 233.775 this season, best in the area ... Ranked 12th out of 66 female divers in the state at the Eastern Mass. Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (EMISCA) Invite State Virtual Meet ... Said seeing her consistency as a diver improved over the course of the season, resulting in satisfying scores getting higher and higher with each meet ... Is committed to dive at Southern Connecticut State, where she'll major in psychology.
CARA GRAZADO
Marblehead Senior
Diving
Team captain received her highest ever score of 222.75 during meet against Salem in the Inward Dive Category week ... Consistently scored over 200 points ... Amounted the most points towards overall team score of all Magician divers ... Earned Team Most Improved honors ... Boasts a 3.79 GPA ... Will attend college in the fall but still weighing her options ... Considers dive coach Stephanie Forte to be her biggest influence in the sport.
IVY JOYAL
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Backstroke/Butterfly
Received the Cape Ann League's Sportsmanship Award for the Generals ... Super versatile swimmer who could score points for her team in any event ... Clocked a top time of 1:11.22 in the 100 back ... Swam a leg of the Generals' CAL all-star 400 freestyle relay team ... Also earned CAL all-star status in the 100 back ... Swam very well in the 100 butterfly as well.
MICAH KATZ
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Diving/breaststroke
Earned Diver of the Year honors for boys in the Cape Ann League ... Scored an incredible 295.025 at the league championship meet, shattering his own CAL record from last season ... Captained the Generals to success in their virtual meet season ... Went undefeated on the board for the 2021 season ... Also chipped in swimming the breaststroke for his squad ... Grateful to coaches Stephanie Forte and Mary Ellen Clark ... Exceptional student hopes to study computer science and Mandarin while competing in diving in college.
ETHAN KEYES
Danvers Senior
Freestyle
Recorded personal bests in the 50 freestyle (24.6) and 100 freestyle (54.7) ... Falcons' captain was most consistent performer for the team all winter ... Salem News honorable mention last year took his skills to a new level in 2021 ... Helped break school record in 200 freestyle relay last year ... Excellent student carries 4.29 GPA and will study business finance in college.
SPENCER KEYES
Danvers Sophomore
All-around
Second-year swim standout recorded personal bests of 1:04.00 in the 100 butterfly, 1:05 in the 100 backstroke and 2:24.20 in the 200 individual medley races . All-Northeastern Conference selection helped break school's 200 free relay record ... Owner of a 4.0 grade point average ... Considers coach Graham Beck to be his greatest athletic influence.
ANDRIY KURT
Beverly Senior
50 Free/100 Free
Senior standout set new personal bests in both the 50 and 100 freestyles this winter ... Steadily improved his sprint times throughout the season, earning wins in most of Beverly's meets ... Used his 6-foot-2 frame to power through the water at great speeds, leading to victory ... Head coach David Swensen referred to him as "a strong swimmer and fierce competitor" ... Captain thanked his Panther teammates "for coming in and still having a season despite all the challenges."
MEREDITH LUTHER
Beverly Senior
Diving
Called the team's "unsung hero" by head coach Dave Swensen, since diving events were held at other venues and none of her teammates were able to see her perform, yet Luther consistently improved her scores throughout the season ... Team captain had a best score of 203 points in 1-meter diving ... Placed no lower then second in any of Beverly's competitions ... Would like to major in business in college ... Thanks, among others, her mom and sister for their constant support.
RYAN McFADDEN
Beverly Sophomore
Distances
Talented distance swimmer and butterflier who collected his fair share of first place finishes this winter ... Specialized in the 500 free, 100 fly, 200 free and 200 IM ... Swam a personal best 5:04.65 in the 500 free ... Added PB's in the 100 fly (56.57) and 200 free (1:54.86) ... Had Division 1 state cut times in the 500 free and 100 fly ... Also adept at relays for the Panthers ... Known as the team 'jester' who kept his fellow swimmers and coaches loose throughout the season ... Year-round swimmer hopes to continue swimming at a Division 1 college.
RILEY READER
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Breaststroke/IM
Cape Ann League champion in the 100 breast had a best time on the season in that event of 1:13.94 ... Also swam in the 200 IM with a top team of 2:29.17 ... Finished third in the 200 IM at the virtual CAL Open to earn league all-star status in two different events ... Also grabbed CAL all-star status in both events last season as a sophomore ... Captain-elect for next season.
CLEMENTINE ROBINS
Marblehead Sophomore
Freestyles
Finished in third place in the state in 500 free (5:13.52) ... Was fifth place in state in 200 free (1:59.19) and 12th in 50 free (25.93) ... Was second in virtual sectionals in the 500 free and ninth in the 200 free ... High honor roll student sports a 4.226 GPA ... Plans to swim in college just like her mom, whom she says is her biggest athletic influence.
THEO RONAN
Peabody Freshman
Quality young competitor's top score on the season was 206.55 ... Earned Northeastern Conference Diver of the Year honors last year when he was in 8th grade ... Had been competing at the varsity high school level for three seasons now since he was in 7th grade ... State and sectional qualifier last season while he was still in middle school, finishing in the top 16 of both meets ... Went undefeated in the Tanners' virtual meets this winter ... Grateful to his parents and coaches.
LINNEA SCHENKER
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Diving
Shared Cape Ann League girls Diver of the Year honors as a senior captain ... Helped the Generals to three virtual meet wins with consistent performances off the one meter board ... Felt her showing at the CAL championships with a reverse somersault tuck was her best of the season ... Grateful to her coaches for all their help and encouragement ... Plans to study fine arts and illustration in college.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Sophomore
100 fly/200 IM/500 free
Team's Most Valuable Player excelled wherever the Tigers needed her to swim and earn points ... Took second place at Cape Ann League meet in 500 free and the 200 individual medley ... Carries an outstanding 4.2 grade point average ... Said IHS coaches Craig Ring and Joanna Mullen pushed her to reach her potential each day at practice and during the virtual meets.
MEREDITH YUHASZ
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
200 free/500 free
Beverly native had strong times in the pool for the Crusaders in the 200 freestyle (1:59), 200 IM (2:17) and 100 fly (1:04) this winter ... Felt her best meet came against Arlington Catholic in an energetic team performance ... Had a winning 500 free time of 5:17.60 against Matignon ... Captured first place finishes in both the 200 IM (2:21.09) and 100 backstroke (1:07.12) in a Fenwick win over St. Mary's of Lynn ... Owner of a 3.8 grade point average ... Said that her friends and family helped always her stay positive, even in these difficult times.
KAI ZOLA
St. John's Prep Senior
Freestyles
Eagles captain broke the 50 freestyle school record with a time of 21.27 seconds ... Also swam first leg for the program record-breaking 200 freestyle relay team ... Talented swimmer was named Catholic Conference MVP ... Versatile Six-foot-1 athlete will continue career at the College of New Jersey ... Carries a 3.56 GPA ... Says his parents are biggest athletic influence while Michael Phelps helped inspire him to grow in the pool.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Kevin Kelsey, Sr., 50/100 free/100 breast/freestyle + medley relays; Hannah McCarthy, Jr., 100/200/500 free/200 IM/100 back/100 fly/freestyle and medley relays; Raegan Redmond, Jr. 200 IM/100 fly/100 breast/freestyle and medley relays; Zach DaSilva-Grondin, Fr. 50/100/200 free/100 fly; Callie Marticio, Sr. 100 fly/100 breast/medley and free relays; Sierra Sadoski, Jr. 100 back/medley and free relays.
Bishop Fenwick: Isabella Forte, Sr. diver; Audrey Waldinger, Soph. 100 back/100 butterfly; Hannah English, Soph. 200 free/100 fly.
Danvers: Noah Hills, Sr., fly; Major Adair, Jr., free; Alexandria Cushman, Sr., back; Harry Patterson, Jr., breaststroke; Alex Cotter, Jr., free.
Essex Tech: Mia Kent; Hannah Silva; Suzie Josephson.
Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Luo; Hannah Powers; Hadley Braillard; Ella Tran; Bridgette Worstell; Ran Traverse.
Ipswich: Caroline Bailey, Soph. 100 free/100 back; Corinne Anderson, Fr., 100 breast/200 IM; Josie Clapp, Jr., 50/100 free; Madeleine Cormier, Sr., 100 fly; Melanie Powers, Sr., diving.
Marblehead: Cole Brooks, Soph., 200 IM/100 fly/freestyles; Jack Grady, Soph., 100 back/100 free/200 IM/500 free; Brooke Wager, Jr., 100 back/200free/500 free; Song Waitekus, Fr., 100 fly/200 IM/500 free; Libby Rosen, Sr., diving.
Masconomet: Grace Bernheart, Sr., freestyle; Daniel Voner, Soph. freestyle; Colin Paganos, Soph. back; Paige Paganos, Soph. Fly. Peabody: Isabella Pereira; Angela Duda; Ancelin Halo.
Salem: Neely Harrington, Soph., 100 fly; Madeleine Hallowes, Fr., 50 free.
St. John's Prep: Luke Magnuson, Sr., 200 free/100fly; Jake Thomas, Jr., 200 IM/100 breast.
Swampscott: Lucy Brown, Fr., breaststroke/IM; Paul Flacke, Sr., sprints; Alex Ianetta, Sr., relays; Ben Neilan, Sr., breaststroke.
