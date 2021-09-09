BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 8-3-1
Head coach: Edgar de Leon (3rd season, 20-7-5)
Captains: Nick Braganca, Sr., M; Teo Berbic, Sr., M; Nick Fox, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Ian Visnick, Jr., M/D; Wilson de Leon, Soph., F; Henry Mercier, Sr., M; Mysha Krygin, Jr., D.
Outlook: The Panthers will move up to Division 1 come tournament time, but with the talent and experience on their roster they should seamlessly make that adjustment. Nick Braganca is one of the most talented players in the league and a returning all-star, and defensively Beverly has plenty to offer. Expect this squad to be among the contenders in the NEC and Div. 1 North.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 9-4-3
Head coach: Julius Pertillar (1st season)
Captains: Ryan Noci, Sr., M; Sean Campbell, Sr., CB; Kieron Murray, Sr., CB.
Other players to watch: Luke Murray, Fr., CDM; Mehdi Khemmich, Fr., ST; Tyler Mullen, Jr., M.
Outlook: Pertillar, the senior boys director at Aztec Soccer, takes over for former coach Tony Enos and hopes to “make his good friend proud.” The team itself is in great position for another successful campaign, having returned a top scorer in Noci and two senior center backs in Campbell and Murray, who do a great job directing traffic from the back.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 6-10-2
Head coach: Tony Vatousios (1st season)
Captains: Adam Mentzer, Sr., F; Sean Ouellette, Sr., GK.
Other players to watch: Spencer Keys, Jr., D; Daniel Hnatowitz, Soph., D; Ali Elhadid, Sr., M; Chance Prouty, Jr., A; Marcelo Caixeta, Jr., ST.
Outlook: Expectations are high under Vatousios, who will lead a mix of experienced players and newcomers looking to turn the tide in Danvers. New student Marcelo Caixeta appears to be a talented striker which should add a nice boost to the offense alongside returnee Chance Prouty and captain Adam Mentzer.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 7-3-3
Head coach: Joel Spruance (9th season, 53-68-21)
Captains: Gavin Russell, Sr., M; Joshua Berube, Sr., M; Mateus Lima, Sr., ST; Austin Medico, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Ryan Lovasco, Jr., ST; P.J. Tsoutsouris, Jr., M; Guido Iannalfo, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Hawks retain a veteran presence following a successful season on the pitch last fall. All four captains will serve integral roles on and off the field, and early signs are that Essex Tech will once again compete for a league title.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 3-5-2
Head coach: Matt Gauron (20th season)
Captains: Ethan Minster, Sr., W; Raffi Sentimena, Sr., CM/CB; Sam Coues, Sr., CM.
Other players to watch: Liam Rowe, Sr., OB; Lucas Grobiero, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Generals’ roster will look a bit different but the goal remains the same: improve every day and compete for both a CAL title and a spot in the state tournament. They boast a well balanced lineup on both sides of the ball. Goalkeepers Ben Wood and Liam Heney, both juniors, will battle for the starting spot in net.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 0-9-1
Head coach: Greg Scruton (8th season, 37-72-11)
Captains: Spencer Johnson, Sr., D; Thatch Phypers, Sr., M; Cade Wetter, Sr., ST/M.
Other players to watch: Efrem Johanson, Sr., D; Brian Milano, Jr., M; Alex Barlow, Jr., M.
Outlook: Ipswich graduated its top goal scorer, Jake Scruton, who was the only player on the team to find the back of the net a year ago. They’ll have their work cut out for them to replace his production, but do have some capable returnees eager to make their mark. After a winless 2020 the only place for the Tigers to go is up, and all signs point to that happening in 2021.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 3-4
Head coach: Elmer Magana (2nd season, 13-12-3)
Captains: Schuyler Schmitt, Sr., D; Brogan McGorray, Sr., M; Addison Fletcher, Sr., M.
Other players to watch: Isaiah Pina, Jr., ST; Baxter Jennings, Jr., ST; Olivia Buckhoff, Jr., M; Damien King, Sr., M.
Outlook: According to Magana, the Magicians are “extremely excited and hyped to start the season and compete against the talented teams of our conference and other conferences. We feel blessed to be able to play and have a more normal season than last year.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 8-0-1
Head coach: Jared Scarpaci (7th season, 84-19-11)
Captains: Sam Brockelman, Sr., F; Aidan Gauvain, Sr., M; Eoin O’Brien, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Kevin Pelletier, Sr., GK; Nate Collins, Sr., F; Brennen Johnston, Sr., F; Christian Shaffer, Jr., M; Steven Ralph, Jr., M.
Outlook: The Chieftains return some important pieces and will “reload” with fresh faces as well. Coming off an unbeaten season, they’ll look to replicate that success in 2021 and certainly compete for an NEC title.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 6-1-1
Head coach: Stan McKeen (24th season)
Captains: Nick Soper, Sr., D; Michael Balke, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Victor Maciel, Jr., ST/M; Ryan Alves, Jr., ST; Bruno Correia, Jr., D/M; Kyle Labao, Jr., M/D.
Outlook: The Tanners took a big hit in losing reigning NEC Player of the Year Kyle Joyce to private school, while graduating 13 seniors to boot. It’s certainly going to be a rebuilding year in Peabody, but that doesn’t mean they won’t compete. Captains Nick Soper and Michael Balke both boast plenty of experience on defense, while Victor Maciel returns as a top-tier offensive talent. Ryan Alves, the younger brother of former standout Johnny Alves, will likely play a big role offensively.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 0-15-2
Head coach: Padraic Slattery (1st season)
Captains: Andreas Kapoglis, Sr., GK; Jake Fritz, Jr., GK; Elias Ferreras, Jr., D.
Other players to watch: Chris Pierre, Jr., A; Chris Quirjazi, Jr., F; Jordan Pimentel, Jr., M/F; Michael Rosa, Jr., M/F.
Outlook: The Witches will look to work their way towards a winning culture under Slattery. For a more in depth analysis on Salem, see the accompanying preview story on the team.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year’s record: 8-2-1 (Charter School state champions)
Head coach: Bryan Lee (8th season, 71-35-21)
Captains: Lenin Anutebeh, Sr., CB.
Other players to watch: Carlos Campos, Jr., OB; Ivan Paredes, Soph., GK; Ateh Njiju, Fr., OB.
Outlook: The Navigators lost top scorer Xavier Bonser from last year’s team but will build on their strength in the back. The team will be very young but coach Bryan Lee will have them ready for a challenging 2021 schedule.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Last year’s record: 7-1-3
Head coach: Dave Crowell (21st season)
Captains: Joey Waterman, Sr., GK; Cam Whitney, Sr., M; James Gikas, W.
Other players to watch: Mark Patturelli, Sr., ST; Ryder Vigsnes, Sr., ST; Ansh Motiani, Sr., D; Ethan Olivo, Sr., D; Kale Bolger, Sr., ST; Will Minor, Jr., CB; Callum Rigby, Jr., CM; Alex Borkland, Jr., W; Jake Venna, Soph., M/D; Yanna Andrikoupoulos, Jr., GK.
Outlook: The Eagles lack varsity experience, having graduated a total of 14 seniors from a season ago. Still, they have a strong returning core led by reigning Catholic Conference Player of the Year Joey Waterman in net and Cam Whitney in the middle.
