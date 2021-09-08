BEVERLY
Last year's record: 7-4
Head coach: Samantha Charest (3rd season, 22-7-1)
Captains: Kayleigh Crowell, Sr., Mid; Anna Carbone, Sr., F/Mid; Olivia Merritt, Sr., D; Izzy Sullivan, Jr., F/Mid.
Other players to watch: Grace Fitzgerald, Jr., F; Isabella DeMarco, Sr., Mid; Emily Stillwell, Sr., D; Maddie Young, Fr., F; Lily McCarthy, Fr., D; Kayla Cimon, Fr., GK; Heidi Schultz, Jr., GK.
Outlook: The Panthers lost a lot to graduation both in terms of quantity and quality, yet captains Kayleigh Crowell and Izzy Sullivan give them one of the most technically sound and dangerous midfield combinations around. Both are primed for big seasons with more shots available and plenty of touches to go around and Beverly has some good experience on the back end anchored by Olivia Merritt.
With some solid youth in the mix as well, look for the Panthers to improve as the season goes along and be dangerous come state tournament time.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year's record: 12-2-2 (CCL Cup runners-up)
Head coach: Steve Flaherty (5th season, 47-20-8)
Captains: Amy Hatfield, Sr., D; Claudia Keith, Sr., GK; Ella Morgan, Sr., Mid; Bella DelVecchio, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: McKenna Gilligan, Sr., D; Kiera Morgan, So., Mid; Emma Burke, Sr., Mid; Ally Mitchell, Jr., F; Molly Jenkins, Sr., F; Katie Dunn, Sr., D.
Outlook: The Crusaders had the longest win streak of any team on the North Shore in 2020 and return their entire midfield, leading scorer Ally Mitchell (14 goals) and the area's top keeper in Claudia Keith. So it stands to reason this is a team capable of doing some damage.
Fenwick is excellent in its formation and plays a deliberate, disciplined brand of soccer. They're tough defensively and can attack up the middle through Bella DelVecchio or through the wings with Mitchell. It looks like one of the real contenders for the Division 3 state crown.
DANVERS
Last year's record: 11-0 (Northeastern Conference champions)
Head coach: Jimmy Hinchion (23rd season, 356-72-31)
Captains: Arianna Bezanson, Sr., Mid; Gabby Chisholm, Sr., D; Emma Dunn, Sr., D; Reese Pszenny, Sr., F.
Other players to watch: Ellie Anderson, Jr., F; Mikayla Shaffval, Jr., D; Ryley Crosby, Jr., D; Emily Goddard, Jr., GK; Courtney Hinchion, Jr., Mid; Reese Holland, So., D; Kacie McDonough, So., D; Teagan Price, Jr., Mid; Katie Walfield, Jr., F.
Outlook: Reigning Gatorade state Player of the Year and returning All-American Arianna Bezanson (22 goals in 11 games last year) is the headline but Danvers is so much more than a one person show. Reese Pszenny is one of the North Shore's best passers and a defense anchored by Gabby Chisholm and Mikayla Shaffaval will be excellent.
The Falcons will be challenged by a tough non-league schedule but as long as they're healthy are a bona fide state title contender. They're unbeaten in their last 26 regular season games going back to September 2019.
ESSEX TECH
Last year's record: 9-3-1
Head coach: Kelly Barrio (10th season, 109-52-15)
Captains: Hope McCarthy, Sr., Mid; Deanna Delbene, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Ava Allaire, Jr., Mid; Miabella Cavallaro, Jr., F/Mid; Mia Gauron, So., D; Samantha Harrison, So., Mid; Carrie Martinez, So., Mid; Izzy Santana, Jr., D; Carly Thayer, So., D; Haley Guilmet, Jr., GK; Reese Lizotte, Fr., Mid; Chelsea Martinez, Fr., F/Mid; Kaliegh Silva, Fr., F/Mid.
Outlook: Though two of the leading scorers in program history (Emily Enes and Hope Miller) graduated, the Hawks return some strong offense from a team that lost only one league game last season. Ava Allaire and Samantha Harrison combined for eight goals and Essex Tech also has some good experience at all three levels.
Coach Kelly Barrio has built the Hawks into one of the most consistent teams in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference over the past 10 seasons and this fall should prove no exception. They've also picked up five games against Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League foes to prepare for a potential state tournament run.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year's record: 7-1-2 (Cape Ann League Baker champions)
Head coach: Nancy Waddell (7th season, 58-27-18)
Captains: Jackie Chapdelaine, Sr., D; Libby Collins, Sr., D; Claire Nistl, Sr., F; Kara O'Shea, Sr., F.
Other players to watch: Jane Maguire, Sr., Mid; Ella Schenker, Jr., Mid; Christa Coffey, Sr., F; Nora Gamber, Sr., Mid; Haley Hamilton, Sr., Mid; Olivia Schultz, Sr., GK; Chloe Gern, Jr., D; Stewart Bernard, So., GK; Lily Mark, So., Mid; Leah Coffey, So., Mid.
Outlook: The Generals were extremely stingy defensively last fall on their way to a CAL Baker title. Two of their best defenders are back in captains Jackie Chapdelaine and Libby Collins so it should be tough to score for H-W's opponents again this year. There's a lot of speed up top with captains Claire Nistl and Kara O'Shea as well as Ella Schenker and middy Jane Maguire can control the pace and distribute as well as anyone in the CAL.
As long as the Generals get contributions from the first-time starters in a big senior class and some youngsters, they're a big threat in Division 4.
IPSWICH
Last year's record: 3-4-3
Head coach: Greg Chmura (1st season)
Captains: Carter King, Sr., Mid/F; Colby Filosa, Sr., F; Jennie Tarr, Sr., D/Mid.
Other players to watch: Elyna Dubrow, Sr., F; Dana Farlardeau, Sr., Mid; Maddie Farris, Sr., GK; Beylen Curtis, Jr., D; Decha Perron, Jr., D; Victoria Harper, D; Olivia Novello, Jr., Mid/F; Izzie Wetter, So., D; Lily Harper, Fr., F.
Outlook: Though the Tigers have a new coach, they've got a bevy of returning players who've been building towards this season for a while. Not many teams have the athleticism to defend both Carter King and Colby Filosa up top and last year's near .500 record was the Tigers' best showing in several years.
The focus is on improving possession and holding control of pace. If they take care of the defensive third, the program's first playoff berth since 2013 is a real possibility.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year's record: 2-4-1
Head coach: John Dormer (3rd season, 9-15-1)
Captains: Ella Kramer, Sr., D; Catherine Comstock, Sr., GK; Annika Haley, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Lauren Stammnitz, Sr., Mid; Annie Sheridan, Sr., Mid/D; Grace Miller, Sr., D; Cait Mullins, Jr., F; Lily Gerson, Jr., D.
Outlook: A truncated 2020 season doesn't do justice to how much Marblehead improved over the course of the year. The team was much better technically by the time November rolled around and with nine seniors in the mix this could be the surprise team of the NEC this fall.
There are also eight underclassmen on the roster pushing for time and keeper Catherine Comstock stacks up as one of her league's best. Marblehead should reap the rewards of its diligent work over the last two years this fall.
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: 7-1-1
Head coach: Alison Lecesse (5th season, 52-8-8)
Captains: Elena Lindonen, Sr., F; Charlotte Meixsell, Sr., Mid; Carissa Scannell, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Alex Woodland, Sr., Mid; Kylie DuMont, Jr., D; Natalie Nolan, Jr., D; Taylor Bovardi, Jr., F; Kendall Skulley, Jr., Mid; Lauren Boughner, So., F; Marcy Clapp, Jr. ,GK; Charlotte Hill, Jr., GK.
Outlook: In their first foray in Northeastern Conference play last year, the Chieftains nearly went unbeaten and finished ranked No. 16 in New England. Some elite players were lost to graduation, but there's a ton of talent and experience returning so Masconomet could push Danvers for the NEC North title.
It's been a busy summer, too, with Masco winning the Northern New England Challenge Cup in Maine and playing in Fenwick's Crusader Cup. With young talent mixing in up front and an always technically sound midfield, the Chieftains are likely to continue their winning ways. The defense is underrated, too, with three returning all-star level players.
PEABODY
Last year's record: 3-6
Head coach: Andrew Douglass (1st season, 20-26-4 in three seasons at Salem)
Captains: Emma Bloom, Sr., GK; McKayla Fisher, Sr., Mid; Maddie Scacchi, Sr., D; Sam Simmons, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Ava D'Ambrosio, Sr., Mid; Sam Rowe, Sr., Mid; Kat McGrath, Sr., F; Emily McDonough, Sr, F; Abby Leonard, Sr., D; Nicole Panzini, Sr., D; Meghan Billingsley, Sr., D; Laureen Leggett, Sr., Mid; Logan Lomasney, So., Mid.; Taylor Bettencourt, Jr., Mid; Branae Craveiro, Jr., F; Conine Patturelli, Fr., F/Mid.
Outlook: It's a new era in Tanner Town with Andrew Douglass taking over for the school's new athletic director Dennis Desroches. There are a lot of experienced players in Peabody and the goals against should be stingy with Maddie Scacchi being one of the area's best defenders and Emma Bloom being perhaps the North Shore's most athletic keeper.
Up front, there's a great mix of young talent and experienced battlers. The Tanners are strong up the middle and the return to normal rules should help their physical style. Peabody has made 25 straight trips to the state tournament and we wouldn't expect that to change.
PINGREE
Last year's record: 1-0
Head coach: Doc Simpson (10th season, 127-16-8)
Captains: Erin Baressi, Sr., GK; Lexi Garcia, Sr., F; Lucca Kloman, Sr., F; Erika Zenga, Sr., F.
Other players to watch: Avery DePiero, Jr., D; Allie Donovan, Fr., F; Tori Farrell, Jr., Mid/D; Lizzy Gaffney, Fr., D; Katherine Gasiorowski, Fr., D; Hanna Jenkins, So., Mid; Maddie Landers, Jr., Mid; Waters Lloyd, Fr., Mid; Maddie O'Connor, F.r, D; Lauren Tucker, Fr., D; Maggie Warner, Jr., GK; Catherine Watrous, So., F;
Outlook: Limited to only one game and limited, non-full squad practices last fall due to COVID-19, the Highlanders are thrilled to be back on the pitch. The squad went 20-1-0 in 2019, finishing as runners-up in New England, and has some dynamic talent in the midfield. Tori Farrell was NEPSAC Freshman of the Year and holds/distributes the ball with the best of them while seniors Lexi Garcia (22 goals in 2019) and Erika Zenga (15 goals, 10 assists) can finish from anywhere on the field.
Pingree has added some strong young talent to supplement the experienced upperclassmen. They'll look to build towards another run in the NEPSAC playoffs come November.
SALEM
Last year's record: 2-10
Head coach: Eric Farley (1st season)
Captains: Breanna Stead, Sr., D; Sierra Clawson, Sr., Mid; Isabella Cunha, Jr., D
Other players to watch: Kate Heppner, Fr., GK; Sydney Agno, Fr., D; Samantha Agno, Fr., D; Lizzy Reid, 8th, F; Nelly Harrington, Jr. Mid.
Outlook: Eric Farley, a Salem High teacher for 26 years, returns to guide the Witches with stints assisting boys and girls programs all over the North Shore on his resume. Salem's already added enough girls to the program to field a junior varsity program so energy and enthusiasm are up across the board.
There are only four seniors so the Witches have an inexperienced club. It's a hard working bunch that's determined to improve as the season goes along with a competitive, feisty brand of soccer.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year's record: 7-3
Head coach: Allison LeBel (2nd season)
Captains: Mackenzie Russell, Sr., D; Cindy Shehu, Jr., Mid/GK
Other players to watch: Lexi Walker, Jr., GK; Kylie Lundin, Jr., D; Genvieve Pelletier, Jr., Mid/F; Grace Thomas, Jr., Mid/F.
Outlook: The Navs need to overcome the graduation of all-time leading scorer Samiyah El-Ashkar but have some exciting young talent that may be able to fill the void. Do-it-all athlete Cindy Shehu is a prime candidate to pick up the scoring slack and Salem Academy has a lot of experience on defense. It'll be a busy season for the Navigators as they juggle a Mass. Charter School slate as well as try to qualify for the MIAA tournament.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year's record: 4-4-2
Head coach: Ken Leeder (6th season non-consecutive, 62-19-4 career record)
Captains: Sophie Digrande, Sr., F/Mid; Grace Hudson, Sr., D; Maddie Hudson, Sr., D; Alice Michigan, Sr., Mid.
Other players to watch: Lilian Gosselin, Jr., GK; Laine Foutes, Jr. Mid; May Raymond, Jr., Mid; Lily Raymond, Jr., D; Victoria Quagrello, So., Mid.
Outlook: The Big Blue will have to find some offense early in the year since senior captain Sophie DiGrande is still recovering from a knee injury and will be ready to go in early October. There's a lot of talent in the midfield, though, and the defense is excellent, so there's no reason they can't hold the fort down.
In their second year back in Ken Leeder's formation, Swampscott will be one of the tougher customers in an always deep Northeastern Conference.
