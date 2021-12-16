2021 Salem News Volleyball Player of the Year
KEIRA SWEETNAM
Marblehead Junior
Outside hitter
Any time that Marblehead's Keira Sweetnam rose above the net to spike the ball, the defending team knew it might in trouble.
A junior season that saw Sweetnam earn Northeastern Conference Most Valuable Player honors as well as a Division 2 All-State nod from the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association put her not just among the best finishers on the North Shore, but in the entire state. Sweetnam's 208 kills indeed ranked 16h in all of Massachusetts.
"She's truly one of the best all-around players on the North Shore," said Marblehead coach Killeen Miller, noting that Sweetnam's best matches came in crunch time at the end of the season, when she had a .301 hitting percentage in the last third of the year.
"Keira just kept getting better and better. She's got an insane vertical and she's a very well-rounded player."
Ranking third in the NEC with 57 aces and also racking up 121 digs with an overall hitting percentage of .230, the 5-foot-8 Sweetnam impacted every phase of the game while helping the Magicians reach the state playoffs. She had a season-best 21 kills in a win over Beverly and also racked up 16 kills against Division 4 state champion Ipswich among her many highlights this season.
An excellent high jumper as well, Sweetnam's college volleyball recruitment is well underway. She's grateful to all her coaches and looks up to her older brother, Pat, a former tight end at St. John's Prep who now plays football for Colby College.
THE ALL-STARS
ABBY BETTENCOURT
Peabody Sophomore
Setter
Distributed the ball as well as any passer on the North Shore, handing out 452 assists over the course of the season ... Helped Tanners claim Northeastern Conference Dunn crown while winning a Division 1 playoff match ... NEC All-Conference choice ... Also had 155 digs ... Solid on her turns in the front row with 155 kills ... Also had 108 service points ... Multi-sport standout was Salem News Softball Player of the Year as a freshman ... Carries a 4.04 GPA.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Junior
Outside Hitter
Superb athlete was one of the best defensive players North of Boston, finishing the season with 228 digs ... Posted a rare 200-200 season by also finishing with 213 kills ... Served up 55 aces for the NEC Dunn champs ... Northeastern Conference All-League pick was Tanner co-MVP with sister Abby ... Also a Salem News all-star in softball ... Had very strong matches in Division 1 playoffs against Quincy and North Andover ... Honors student ranks 6th of 389 in Peabody's Class of 2023.
SARAH BROUGHTON
Peabody Senior
Outside Hitter
Excellent swinger played well above her 5-foot-6 height in terms of finishing points at the net ... Finished the season with 144 kills ... Versatile defender also picked up 146 digs ... Accurate server was 96.6 percent for the year while recording 36 aces ... Captain earned Northeastern Conference all-star honors while leading Tanners to Dunn Division title ... Had 15 kills in state tournament bout with North Andover ... Ranked 15th in Peabody's Class of 2022 and plans to study nursing.
ANNA CANTONE
Salem Senior
Middle blocker
Stellar season for the 6-foot Salemite, who finished with 145 kills ... Northeastern Conference all-star added 19 blocks ... Had 41 kills on the year ... Set a new school record with 21 kills in a win over Winthrop ... Also a Salem News all-star for the Witches' girls basketball squad ... Excellent student who is ranked eighth in her senior class ... Carries 4.2 GPA ... Planning on studying health sciences at either Providence College or UMass Amherst.
GRACIE DAILEY
Essex Tech Senior
Outside hitter
All-around player finished season with 198 kills, 84 aces and 127 digs ... Team captain says that being consistent and communicating well are two of her biggest strengths ... Named a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star and took home the Leadership award ... Recorded 19 kills in State Vocational Championship win over Greater New Bedford ... Helped Hawks to a CAC regular season title and 20-3 overall record ... Holds a 4.4 GPA and plans to study nursing in college.
NICKOLE FEIN
Swampscott Senior
Middle hitter
Two-year captain recorded 88 kills in 48 sets, good for ninth individually in the Northeastern Conference ... Recorded 101 digs (13th overall in NEC) and had 17 solo blocks in 14 matches (7th in NEC) ... Versatile athlete named Team MVP and NEC Lynch Division all-star ... Recorded nine kills, one ace, two blocks, six digs and three assists in a competitive, four set loss to Beverly ... Maintains a 3.7 GPA and plans to major in international business/relations in college while hopefully continuing to play volleyball ... Says her grandmother, who also played volleyball, is her biggest athletic influence.
MIA FLYNN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Outside hitter
Generals' captain was chosen as the team's Most Valuable Player ... Named to Cape Ann League All-League team ... Finished season with 202 digs, 51 aces and 181 kills ... Turned in a tremendous all-around game in Division 4 playoff win over Norwell ... Helped squad reach the Div. 4 Elite 8 round ... Owner of a 3.72 GPA who hopes to study film in college ... Considers her mom Jen, who has coached her for most of her life and is H-W's head coach, to be her biggest athletic influence.
JESSICA FURTADO
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Setter
Began the year with an incredible all-round game to beat Danvers and never slowed down ... Catholic Central League all-star selection averaged more than 15 assists per match ... Totaled more than 200 assists on the season ... Helped Crusaders reach the state tournament ... Had 25 assists in victory over Masconomet ... Also had 25 assists in Sweet 16 playoff game against rival Austin Prep ... Lynn native received team's Coaches Award ... Captain hopes to study psychology in college.
VANESSA LATAM
Masconomet Junior
Setter
Strong facilitator ran the show offensively for Masconomet, garnering first-team All-Northeastern Conference honors for her efforts ... The Chieftains team Most Valuable Player had an incredible 403 assists on the season ... Took advantage of her offensive chances with 101 kills and an NEC-best .298 hitting percentage ... Led the NEC in aces with 90 ... Incredibly consistent with 117 digs ... Elected captain for next season ... Grateful to her mom, Rosella ... Carries a 4.55 GPA and hopes to play in college.
BEATRICE LESSER
Beverly Senior
Setter
Team captain was fifth in the Northeastern Conference in assists with 288 on the season ... Averaged 4.7 assists per set ... Had a season-best 33 assists in a 5-set thriller over Marblehead that resulted in a Panthers' victory ... NEC all-star added 36 aces on the year ... Winner of Beverly's WIT Award ... Carries a 3.92 grade point average ... Looking to study Exercise or Nutrition Science in college.
LIZ LINKLETTER
Ipswich Senior
Libero
Team captain helped Tigers capture Division 4 state championship with a title sweep of Medway ... Recorded 57 aces, 210 digs and 64 assists this season ... Also had 453 serve receptions ... Named a Cape Ann League First Team All-Star ... Selected to All-State team ... Named Defensive Player of the Year ... Gifted player had her best games against Lynnfield and Marblehead ... Carries a 3.94 GPA but is undecided on college at the moment ... Considers USA Volleyball standout Morgan Hentz to be biggest athletic influence.
BROOKLYNNE McFADDEN
Essex Tech Senior
Setter
Key contributor for a Hawks' team that went 20-3 and captured both a Commonwealth Athletic Conference and State Vocational championship ... Tremendous at tips, serving and distributing the ball from her setter position ... Team captain was named a CAC all-star ... Took home the Leadership award ... Finished season with a whopping 566 assists to go with 45 aces ... Owner of a 4.2 GPA will pursue a nursing degree at Endicott College.
AVA NEWTON
Danvers Junior
Outside hitter
On a young Falcons' team this fall, the 5-foot-4 Newton was a steadying presence throughout the season ... Turned in one of her best performances of the season by finishing with a .467 hitting percentage against Bishop Fenwick ... Had a dozen kills as well as a dozen digs in four-set triumph over Masconomet ... Finished with 16 digs and eight kills against Marblehead in what she felt was her best individual performance ... Wants to study business in college, with dreams of becoming a real estate agent, and continue her volleyball career.
NANCY NORTON
Pingree Senior
Setter
Team captain was excellent facilitator for the Highlanders, averaging 15 assists per match ... Named team's Most Valuable Player ... Played her best in the team's tightest matches ... As an example, she had some of her best sets and picked up some key aces in the final set of a five-set nailbiter on the road at Concord Academy, resulting in a Pingree win ... Excellent student has a 95 classroom average ... Wants to study engineering in college ... Said her sister Emily, a junior basketball player at Pingree, motivates her and vice versa.
CLAIRE O'FLYNN
Ipswich Senior
Middle blocker
Tigers' captain took home Cape Ann League First Team all-star honors ... Named Tigers' Offensive Co-MVP ... Held a 44.1 percent kill rate on the season ... Recorded 134 total kills and 38 blocks ... Finished career with 58 blocks, tied for the most in program history ... Registered four blocks and five kills in Division 4 state championship three-set sweep of Medway ... Helped team to 22-1 record and a CAL championship ... Ranked in the top 10 percent of her class with a 4.4 GPA ... Will attend Dartmouth College to study psychology.
CAITLIN PARKMAN
Marblehead Junior
Libero
First-team All-Northeastern Conference selection as a defensive specialist was among the North Shore's leaders in digs with 228 ... Received an average of 2.0 serves per match, helping make sure Marblehead could return balls without getting aced ... Excels are reading serves and anchors the back row ... Captain elect for next season ... Picked up a season 27 digs in exciting match against Masconomet ... Has incredible 375 serves received in two seasons ... Honor roll student hopes to play volleyball and study marine biology in college.
MYA PERRON
Beverly Junior
Outside Hitter
Dominant force for Beverly could impact a match in any number of ways ... Wound up with 152 kills on the season ... Clutch performer also had 90 digs to keep rallies alive ... Finished with 56 aces ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had her best match late in the regular season against Ipswich, winding up with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .290 ... Fantastic student has a 4.53 grade point average ... Would love to play volleyball, softball or both in college ... Said that her mom, a former Division 1 athlete, has created so many opportunities for her to succeed and pushed her to always work to the best of her ability.
SOPHIA PREGENT
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Libero
Wore the off color shirt as well as any player on the North Shore while helping Fenwick contend in the highly competitive Catholic Central League ... Team captain was in double figures for digs in every match, averaging 20 per contest ... Catholic Central League all-star also averaged more than three service aces per game ... Proudest of her effort in a home win over Austin Prep where the teams raised $3,000 for the Run for Recovery ... Gloucester native aims to enter the pre-med track in college.
NATALIE REYNOLDS
Beverly Junior
Middle Blocker
The 5-foot-9 talented player was a force in the middle of the court for the Orange-and-Black this fall ... All-Northeastern Conference performer finished the year with a team-high 184 kills ... Had a .392 hitting percentage ... Recorded 50 aces ... Turned aside opponents' chances with 44 blocks ... Felt she had her best all-around showing in Panthers' playoff contest against Springfield Cathedral ... Wants to study marketing in college while continuing to play volleyball.
AMBER SCANLON
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Setter
One of the Generals' most consistent players finished with a team-best 276 assists this fall ... Also had 40 aces and served at a near perfect 96.2 percent ... Had perhaps her most well-rounded match for Hamilton-Wwenham in a three-set sweep over North Reading, finishing with 20 assists, five digs, three aces and two kills ... Maintains an excellent 4.06 grade point average ... Hopes to play college volleyball.
GRACE SORENSON
Ipswich Junior
Outside hitter
Five-foot-10 standout set school record of 228 kills this season ... Finished the fall with 181 total digs to boot ... Named Team MVP ... Selected as Cape Ann League First Team All-Star ... Recorded season best 18 digs in one match and 18 kills in another ... Helped Tigers beat Lynnfield for first time ... Was outstanding throughout the Division 4 postseason as Ipswich won its first state title ... Georgetown native is already committed to play Division 1 volleyball at Bryant University.
LILAH THOMPSON
Marblehead Senior
Middle blocker
One of the region's best middle defenders led the Northeastern Conference in blocks with 42 ... Ferocious net front presence with 5-foot-10 reach ... Averaged 2.6 blocks per match ... NEC first-team All-Conference pick ... Very good offensively as well, hitting at a .242 percentage ... Captained Magicians to Division 2 state tournament ... Carries a 3.89 GPA ... Frequently make life difficult for opposing teams with both form and power in the blocking department.
ALI TKACH
Essex Tech Senior
Middle blocker
Tremendously talented captain helped Hawks' to another dominant regular season and league championship in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference ... Finished season with a North Shore best 269 kills (19th in state) and 101 aces, also a North Shore best ... Also had 202 digs, good for 7th on the North Shore ... Named the CAC MVP and took home the Leadership Award ... Broke the single game school record with 23 kills in State Vocational Championship against Greater New Bedford ... Carries a 4.7 weighted GPA and will study veterinary medicine while playing volleyball collegiately.
CAMRYN WETTSTONE
Masconomet Junior
Outside Hitter
Well rounded outside threat was among Masco's leaders in kills in just about every match ... Totaled 214 kills while helping Chieftains reach the state tournament ... Solid server had 74 aces on the year ... Totaled 164 digs defensively ... Solid .265 percentage ... Earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference honors ... Captain elect for next season ... Had season-best 19 kills in victory over Danvers ... Grateful to her dad for introducing her to volleyball ... Plans to study psychology and play in college.
****************************
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Caroline Ploszay, Sr., libero; Sierra Sadoski, Sr., right side.
Bishop Fenwick: Meredith Spooner, Sr., middle blocker; Olivia Found, Sr., outside hitter; Julia Loescher, Sr., outside hitter.
Danvers: Maxine Lapine, Jr., middle blocker; Tess Vontzalides, Sr., libero.
Essex Tech: Ariana Barrows, Sr., libero; Madison McFadden, Sr., defensive specialist; Maggie McQuade, Sr., defensive specialist.
Hamilton-Wenham: Lisette Leonard, Jr., middle hitter.
Ipswich: Meghan Wallace, Sr., middle blocker; Kendra Brown, Jr., setter.
Marblehead: Julia Potvin, Sr., setter; Nicolette Teti, Sr., middle blocker.
Masconomet: Lindsey Byman, Sr., libero; Katherine Faddis, Jr., right side; Abby Filmore, Jr., middle hitter; Keira Gallagher, So., middle hitter.
Peabody: Michaela Alpern, Jr., outside hitter; Madison Castro, Jr., Middle hitter; Krissy Cardello, Sr., libero; Lauryn Mendoca, Jr., Middle blocker; Alliosn Flewelling, Jr., outside hitter.
Pingree: Catherine Curry, Sr. outside hitter; Monique Say, Sr. opposite/defensive specialist.
Salem: Natalie Wessell, Sr. libero; Nicole Corriveau, Sr. opposite.