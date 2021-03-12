2021 Salem News Winter Sports Coaches of the Year 

BOYS HOCKEY
ANDREW JACKSON
Masconomet
No team on the North Shore has won or tied for its league championship in each of the past three boys hockey seasons except for Masconomet. And during that same time frame, no coach has more wins than Andrew Jackson, who has piloted the Chieftains to 46 victories since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
The 37-year-old Jackson, a former all-star defenseman at Masconomet who went on to play four years at Stonehill College, started coaching at his alma mater as soon as he graduated from college. He has been the head coach for the last nine seasons, compiling an overall mark of 112-56-6, a cool .661 winning percentage.
This past season, Masconomet claimed a share of the Northeastern Conference North title by going 9-2-1 in this pandemic-shortened season. It was the third straight title for Masconomet under Jackson, who had claimed the previous two Cape Ann League crowns. The most complete game, he said, was his team's 4-1 triumph at Gloucester; its most entertaining, a 6-4 shootout loss to Marblehead; and its most significant was a 6-3 win over Marblehead in the rematch to officially clinch a share of the NEC crown.
A Dunkin'' general manager/franchisee, Jackson and his wife, Hannah (a former Division 1 college softball pitcher at UNC Greensboro and the pitching coach at both Brown and Boston College) have two children: 5-year-old son Ethan and 7-month-old daughter Blake. He thanked them for allowing him the time necessary to coach the game he loves.
Jackson also thanked his coaching staff of Andrew Boepple, Don Roach, Matt Cardillo and former assistant Mark Panella, for nine years of dedication to the program and their part in the team's success. He also took time to thank his players and their parents for being patient, resilient and determined to make the best of this season.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MICHELLE ROACH
Peabody
Some people weren't sure how the Peabody High girls hockey team would bounce back after losing its all-time leading scorer to graduation. But coach Michelle Roach and the Tanners proved this winter that their success has been built to last.
The co-op program that includes players from Peabody, North Reading and Lynnfield posted the best win percentage in its 15-year history by going 12-1. Peabody ended the year on a program-record 10 game winning streak and topped the Northeastern Hockey League standings for the third consecutive season.
"The girls were great all year," said Roach. "You'd never know we were from three schools with the way they acted around each other. I'm really proud of the way we got better as the season went along no matter what obstacles we faced."
Peabody had one COVID-19 related pause and played arguably its best game of the year after having no ice time for nearly two weeks. That was their road victory over Winthrop, which avenged their only loss of the season and sent them on their way to a nearly perfect finish.
Outscoring its opponents 51-20 in 13 games, Peabody had excellent defense and shared the puck the way Roach preaches with five skaters getting at least 10 points. A Lynn native who is in the athletic Hall of Fame at St. Mary's Lynn, she's grateful for the support of her seniors, her parents and assistant coaches Amanda Donahoe and Stephen Roach.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHRIS TOLIOS
Ipswich
This season was clearly a case of not judging a book by its cover as far as the Tigers' girls basketball team goes. The final standings show they finished with a subpar record at 5-6; what it doesn't tell was how the Ipswich girls won their last three games of the regular season, hammered heavily favored Manchester Essex in the Cape Ann League Baker Coaches vs. Cancer playoff tournament semifinals, and bowed out only to a powerful Amesbury squad in the league title game.
Chris Tolios, in his fifth year on the job and eighth in the program altogether, got his players to buy into what he looking for them to do and improve game-by-game during a pandemic season. After starting the campaign against state powerhouses Newburyport and Pentucket, Tolios said that watching his team build and grow while improving both as individuals and as a collective unit was the most rewarding part of the season for him.
"There was just a different feel about this team than ones I've had in the past," said Tolios, a Health & Wellness teacher at Wakefield High School. "It was just a great group who I never heard one complaint from."
Highlights include a clutch 43-36 win at Hamilton-Wenham, the first time Tolios coached a victorious team in Hamilton. The playoff triumph over Manchester Essex was also special, considering the Tigers only had seven available players that day but played brilliantly, leading virtually from start to finish.
The 31-year-old Ipswich resident wishes to thank his girlfriend, GB Manganiello, who sometimes helps him scout opponents by watching Facebook and YouTube live games being streamed; the other coaches in the program (Fred Marshall, Kelsey Daly, and Shannon McFayden), IHS athletic director Tom Gallagher, and his players, who "were willing to show up every day, take on all of the modifications and new rules in stride, and play as hard as they could regardless of what the season was throwing at them."
BOYS BASKETBALL
TOM DOYLE
Salem
Since Tom Doyle took over as head coach in 2003, the Witches' boys hoop program has enjoyed plenty of winning seasons, tournament triumphs and memorable moments. But perhaps no run during his 18-year tenure presented as many challenges and obstacles as the pandemic stricken 2021 campaign.
Yet it appeared as though each of those obstacles that rolled in front of Doyle's group proved insignificant as Salem managed to compete at an extremely high level for the entirety of the winter. Despite guys missing action early on, limited practice time and an overall lack of preparation, the Witches cruised to an impressive, and somewhat surprising, 12-2 season. They didn't boast much size (a 6-foot-2 Jorge Guerrero was their center and tallest player), but they battled every night defensively and relied on an unselfish, team-first offense.
"It was a group of fine young men that showed resiliency following all the COVID-19 protocols," said Doyle. whose career coaching mark is now 285-118. "It was a veteran team with nine seniors that improved every year."
Doyle witnessed a 42-point, 12 3-pointer outburst by one of his senior captains, Bobby Jellison, and got to coach his eldest son, Ethan, one last time before he heads off to college (as well as is other son Jack, a sophomore). It was one of those rewarding seasons where they happened to find plenty of success along the way.
A physical education teacher at Salem High, Doyle lives in Salem with his wife, Jessica, and their two sons. He thanks the players, parents, coaching staff, athletic trainer Sam, athletic director Scott Connolly and the administration of Salem for "helping us navigate and follow protocols to afford us to have the best possible season under the circumstances." He also thanks his family for their continued to support as he coaches both basketball and golf at the school.
GYMNASTICS
CHRISTIAN WAY
Hamilton-Wenham
Getting a late start with more than half the squad being freshmen isn't always a recipe for success, but the Hamilton-Wenham gymnasts made the most of it. Head coach Christian Way led the Generals to a 4-0 record and its third straight Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League South Division title, keeping the squad together through a COVID-19 related pause and overcoming having no practices or meets for two weeks.
The Generals rallied and increased their level of difficulty, endurance and consistency throughout the year. Their best meet was a neck-and-neck win over Essex Tech that came down to the final event.
A 63-year-old native of Kittery, Maine, Way is thankful to H-W athletic director Craig Genualdo for his support in filming meets and posting on social media to help parents and fans watch meets. Trainer Hannah Magerman was a big resource as was Rich Healey, owner of Iron Rail Gymnastics Academy, who provided the facility for practices and competitions.
"It was a challenging season, and I'm so proud of the way the team rallied with only eight athletes ... and five of them freshmen," said Way. "I also want to thank our high school assistant coach, Lizzy Ranger, for her work this season, and Helen Bess and Nate Steggall, Iron Rail Club coaches who worked tirelessly with many of the team members during the offseason to prepare them for competition."
SWIMMING
ASHLEY VIEIRA
Swampscott
Anyone who didn't think there would be a lot of excitement for a virtual meet didn't get a chance to check out Swampscott High's historic victory over arch rival Marblehead. The Big Blue topped the Magicians for the first time in recent memory while securing the team's first-ever unbeaten season at 7-0.
It was a smashing debut for first-year head coach Ashley Vieira, who took over the squad in this most unusual of seasons and thrived. An experienced coach as aquatics director at JCC of the North Shore and as head coach of the JCC's North Shore Sea Serpents, she brought her expertise to the high school level with great success.
"It was hard with the virtual meets, but these kids managed to motivate each other regardless," Vieira said. "I'm thankful for all our swimmers for their hard work, grit and perseverance. Especially our seniors for being leaders and creating an amazing team culture that paved the way for our undefeated season."
Vieira lives in Peabody with her husband, Santiago, and their rescue dog Todd. She's grateful to them for their constant support as well as Swampscott AD Kelly Wolff, JCC North Shore's Marty Schneer and Tom Cheatham, dry land coach Ali Husain and diving coach Stephanie Forte.
||||