2021 SALEM NEWS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
NICHOLAS CURLEY
St. John's Prep Senior
126 pounds
Any wrestler in the state would be hard pressed to string together a high school season quite as impressive as St. John's Prep's Nick Curley. The senior standout and team captain went a perfect 17-0 from the 126 and 132 pound divisions, capturing the Spartan New England's Championship with wins over two defending New England champs along the way.
Moreover, Curley was crowned a national champion in his weight class and took home first place at the National High School Coaches Association National meet in the 113 lb. senior division. A team captain, Curley has earned four straight Academic All-American distinctions while maintaining a 3.87 GPA in the classroom. He finished his illustrious career with 157 total wins and will be off to wrestle at Binghamton University in the fall.
On a team level, Curley helped guide the Eagles to their 23rd consecutive Catholic Conference crown while keeping a 104 (and counting) conference win streak in tact. By postseason's end his team had dominated their way to yet another Division 1 state championship. Curley thanks his mom for her continued support and encouragement in everything he does.
THE ALL-STARS
DOUG CLARK
Peabody/Saugus Senior
220 pounds
Three-time Salem News all-star from Saugus graduates as one of the most accomplished grapplers in the brief history of the Peabody/Saugus co-op program ... Went 15-2 in this spring season while being undefeated against competitors from the Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League ... Came in second at the Mass Wrestling Association's All-State tourney ... Finished fourth in New England in the Spartan tourney this past winter ... 57-18 career record and was NEC/CAL and North sectional champ in 2020 ... Team captain and NEC all-star is a soft spoken, tremendous leader ... Will wrestle in college at Springfield.
IAN DARLING
Masconomet Junior
138 pounds
Seasoned grappler had a tremendous season for the Masconomet/Essex Tech co-op team ... Captain went 17-2 overall for the year ... Went 54-6 as a sophomore and is a repeat Salem News all-star ... Came in fourth place in his weight class at the Mass Wrestling Association state tournament held in New Hampshire ... Earned tough wins over great competitors Tre Aulson and Austin Dube ... Also excels in cross country for the Chieftains ... Looks up to his dad and coach, Todd ... Ranks 27th in Masconomet's Class of 2022 and hopes to wrestle in college.
MILES DARLING
Masconomet Freshman
106 pounds
Capped a memorable debut season with a Mass Wrestling Association All-State title at 106 pounds ... Went a perfect 18-0 including dual meets for the Masconomet/Essex Tech co-op, competing at various weight classes between 106 and 126 without suffering a blemish ... All 18 of his wins came by pinfall including against tough competitors Conner O'Brien and Geno Tirone ... Thanks his dad and coach Todd, for pushing him to be his best since he learned how to walk.
ISAAC FLORES
Danvers Senior
Heavyweight
Team captain was dominant on the mat in the regular season, with the 250 pounder emerging victorious in all nine of his matches ... Chosen as a member of the Northeastern Conference's All-Conference team ... Showed immense improvement during just two years of being a varsity wrestler ... Said his favorite match came on Senior Night against Saugus/Peabody when, trailing 3-2 heading into the third period, he spun away from a potential takedown and got behind his opponent for two points to win the match with just three seconds remaining ... Will study History Education at Salem State University ... Also a standout football lineman for the Falcons ... Credits his father as being his biggest athletic influence.
MICHAEL HOPKINS
Swampscott Senior
160 pounds
Three-year captain for the co-operative 'Black and Blue' squad ... The 5-foot-10 technically sound and physically powerful wrestler helped guide Marblehead-Swampscott to its first ever Northeastern Conference championship by going a perfect 9-0 in his matches ... Finished with 121 career victories, second in program history ... Placed at Massachusetts Wrestling Association's High School All-State Championships ... Also placed in 152 pounds at Spartan New England High School Championships ... Favorite two matches were wins over a pair of returning Division 3 state placewinners from Gloucester and Pentucket, respectively ... Will study Business Management at Bridgewater State ... Thanks his family for their constant support and guidance.
DREW HOWARD
Masconomet Junior
170 pounds
High energy competitor was at his best at the end of the season, coming in sixth place in his eight class at the Mass Wrestling Association All-State tournament held in New Hampshire ... Went 17-5 overall on the season for the Masconomet/Essex Tech co-op squad ... Good in transition and tough to pin down ... Solid football player for the Chieftains is an honor roll student ... Captain elect of the Chieftain wrestling squad for his senior year ... Grateful to his dad for all the support ... Hopes to study engineering in college.
RAWSON IWANICKI
St. John's Prep Sophomore
152 pounds
Repeat Salem News all-star finished third in class at Spartan New England's ... Two-time Academic All-American selection went unbeaten at 17-0 ... Year-round wrestler was Division 1 individual state champion ... Finished third overall in his class at All-States ... Owner of a 4.0 GPA hopes to attend UNC, Brown, Colombia or Bucknell ... Credits his coach Matt Smith from Smitty's wrestling barn as his biggest athletic influence.
TYLER KNOX
St. John's Prep Sophomore
120 pounds
Talented grappler went 17-0 with all wins by pin this season ... Helped Eagles to Division 1 state championship ... Named a Catholic Conference all-star ... All-Scholastic and NHSCA All-American selection ... Ranked 16th in the country via Flo wrestling ... Spartan New England champion ... Placed seventh at NHSCA Nationals ... Academic All-American selection ... Maintains a 4.13 GPA and plans to wrestle in college.
MAX LEETE
Danvers Senior
126 pounds
Four-time team captain once again blitzed through an undefeated high school campaign ... Named Northeastern Conference Wrestler of the Year for the fourth straight season ... Earned Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame ... James Peckham Scholarship winner ... Took fifth place at Senior Nationals, including a victory over the top 126-pound wrestler in North Carolina (and 2nd ranked pound for pound wrestler in NC) ... Northeast Regional finalist in Greco Roman and freestyle ... Grade point average of 3.9 ... Will wrestle at Division 1 American University while majoring in Justice, with a minor in Women, Gender & Sexulity studies.
am majoring in Justice and law with a minor.
CHASE LEDBURY
Peabody/Saugus Junior
145 pounds
All-Northeastern Conference selection went undefeated against Cape Ann League and NEC competition in a breakout junior campaign ... Team captain had a 12-2 overall record this spring ... Is now 31-11 in his varsity career ... A consummate "coaches wrestler" is a sponge for new information and has a unique understanding of the team dynamic of high school wrestling ... Year-round grappler competes for the Doughboy Wrestling Club during the offseason.
GARRETT McNEIL
Beverly Junior
120/126/132 pounds
Three-year varsity standout won NEC/CAL meet title as a sophomore and junior ... Held a winning record in individual bouts this spring ... Pinned one opponent in 20 seconds ... Named to the NEC/CAL all-star team ... Named a team captain for next season ... Owner of a 3.4 GPA ... Thanks Paul Casey, Bryan Tripoli, Nick Tripoli, Christian Echevarria, Ben Comeau and all of his teammates for helping him achieve his goals.
CONNOR O'BRIEN
Swampscott Junior
120 pounds
Three-year captain turned in winning season ... Named a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Helped guide co-op team with Marblehead to 7-2 record and trip to Division 3 North semifinals ... Says simply having a wrestling season was best part about this year ... Plans to attend college and potentially major in business.
DANTE OLOWU
Peabody/Saugus Senior
170 pounds
Team captain was the only grappler from Peabody High to suit up for the co-op squad this year ... Went 6-2 in one of the most competitive weight classes on the North Shore ... Three-year varsity competitor had 28 career victories ... Embraces his teammates with passionate yet fun loving leadership style ... Also plays football for the Tanners ... Grateful to all his teammates, who he considers his family.
JONAS PAVIA
Beverly Senior
195 pounds
Team captain went 7-1 overall and was undefeated in regular weight class ... Bumped up to heavyweights to score a team-winning pin against Pentucket ... Four-year varsity letterman ... Northeastern Conference all-star selection ... Repeat Salem News all-star ... Will enter the work force as an electrical apprentice.
ADAM SCHAEUBLIN
St. John's Prep Junior
138 pounds
Team captain went undefeated at 17-0 this spring with all bonus point wins ... Division 1 state champion and two-time Academic All-American selection ... Named a Catholic Conference all-star ... Holds a career record of 56-4 ... Took fifth place at Spartan New England's ... Carries a 3.8 GPA and plans to wrestle at Division 1 collegiate program ... Considers older brother Joey Dinh and his friend Kyle Hardy (Salem High graduates and former wrestlers) to be his biggest athletic influence.
ALEX SCHAEUBLIN
St. John's Prep Sophomore
106 pounds
Second-year star went unbeaten at 17-0 this spring ... Finished second overall at Spartan New England's ... Named an Academic All-American ... Catholic Conference all-star selection ... Pinned New Bedford opponent in first period of state finals match ... Owner of a 3.6 GPA ... Credits his teammates and practice members as biggest athletic influence for helping him improve and work harder to reach his goals.
NICK SIROTA
Swampscott Senior
170 pounds
Standout for the NEC champion Marblehead-Swampscott co-operative team was unbeaten on the season, winning every single of his matches via pin ... Northeastern Conference All-Conference selection ... Technically sound with excellent low center of gravity, speed and a powerful takedown ability ... Headed to Worcester Polytechnic Institute to further his studies, specifically in actuarial mathematics, while also being a member of the Engineers' wrestling team ... Graduated with a 3.9 grade point average ... Thanked his Black-and-Blue coaches for always pushing him to become a better wrestler in practices and always aim higher.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Luke Loureiro, Sr., 138 lbs; Mario Hoxha, Jr., 160 lbs; Eamon Callaghan, Sr., 182 lbs.; Luis Rodriguez, Sr., 138.
Danvers: Connor McCarthy Jr., 138 lbs.; Mike Ambeliotis, Soph., 160 lbs.
Marblehead/Swampscott: Anthony Nichols, Fr., 182 lbs.; Ned Fitzgerald, Jr., 220 lbs.; Will Woodward, Fr., 126 lbs.
Masconomet/Essex Tech: Colin McAveney, Soph., 113 lbs.; Nick Mandracchia, Jr., 132 lbs.
Peabody/Saugus: Andrew Erikson, Jr., 132 lbs.
Salem: Brendan Dalton, Jr., 132 lbs.
St. John's Prep: Jordan Young, Sr., 160 lbs.; Elias Hajali, Soph., 126/132 lbs.; Ethan Barnes-Felix, Jr., 145 lbs.; Cam Cummings, Jr., 170 lbs.; Garrett Dunn, Sr., 182 lbs.; Dylan Greenstein, Fr., 195 lbs.; Zach Richardson, Jr., 220 lbs.; Charlie Smith, Soph., 285 lbs.