The 2021 sports year was unlike any other in the history of the North Shore.
It’s the only year on record to feature a “Fall 2” season that saw football, track and most volleyball seasons played in March and April after they’d been postponed the previous fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s the only year to see no state playoffs whatsoever for the winter sports that ended this past February, or for their Fall 2 counterparts.
As we look back on a memorable 12 months, it’s hard to determine which teams were the very best in the area. Teams like the Bishop Fenwick and Ipswich High Fall 2 football squads might’ve won state titles but didn’t have the opportunity to do so; the same can be said for the Fall 2 Danvers High volleyball squad or perhaps Masconomet’s 2020-21 girls basketball team.
Even without those variables, it’s always tough to compare teams across sports, across divisions and in different seasons.
That’s what makes sports discourse fun, so here goes with the top 20 North Shore teams of the year (note that for the Fall 2 sports and some of the winter ones, we’re looking at all the games won in the calendar year, not just one season).
Cream of the Crop: The Champs are here
1. Marblehead High football (19-0)
Even the New England Patriots couldn’t pull off a 19-0 year, which is exactly what the Marblehead Magicians did in 2021. They ran the table in Fall 2, going 7-0 and playing only one close game. They did the same in the traditional fall season, going 12-0 and winning the school’s first-ever Super Bowl championship.
Josh Robertson was the quarterback for the team’s entire current 20-game win streak, the longest active one in the state and one of the longest by any one QB in North Shore history.
Head coach Jim Rudloff’s team was dominant, being challenged in the fourth quarter of only 3-4 games during this 20-game streak. It beat fellow Super Bowl champion Swampscott this season; it set records, with Robertson owning most of the program’s career passing marks, and junior Connor Cronin’s 263 receiving yards in the Super Bowl being a new standard. The Magicians were one of only two teams in the entire state (Catholic Memorial being the other) to go unbeaten for the entire 2021 calendar year.
It’s a feat we will never see repeated.
2. Peabody West Little League Williamsport All-Stars (10-5)
One win away from the Little League World Series: there are less than a handful of teams in North Shore history that can make that claim. The Peabody West 12-year-olds made it that far this past summer, winning the Massachusetts state title with a titanic upset of Pittsfield American that had to be among the Games of the Year. The Tanner City kids played an almost perfect game and won on Cullen Pasterick’s complete game mound effort, 6-5. They got flawless fielding plus clutch homers from the likes of Mark Bettencourt Jr., Brendan Kobierski, Jimmy DiCarlo and others.
Though they ended up falling in the regionals in Bristol, Conn., the District 16, Section 4 and Massachusetts champs finished among the top 24 Little League teams in the United States.
3. Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion all-stars (18-4)
A World Series berth in North Carolina was the goal from the jump for this collection of baseball loving kids from Beverly and Salem. They came together and made it a reality, snapping a long losing streak by Massachusetts teams by winning a World Series pool play game and being the first team in 12 years to go unbeaten at the Massachusetts state tourney.
Players from so many high school teams united as one: Beverly’s Brayden Clark, Tyler Petrosino, Matt Ploszay and Nick McIntyre, Bishop Fenwick’s Jake Miano, St. Mary’s stars Lee Pacheco and brothers Austin and Will Foglietta were just the tip of the iceberg for coach Mike Levine’s talented group. They’re the first team in North Shore history to win a Northeast Regional title and make the Legion World Series.
4. St. John’s Prep lacrosse (17-1)
The second Division 1 state champion in St. John’s Prep history outscored its opponents 238-90 and had to win its championship over two days and two months, thanks to a late night lightning delay on June 30 forcing the resumption the next morning, July 1. Nothing could deter the Eagles’ focus and they finished the job; it was a supremely talented team that, when we see what all its players go on to do in college, might be regarded as one of the sport’s best-ever collections of talent a little while down the line.
5. Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer (18-1-2)
The Division 4 state champions had the dynamic duo up top in Jane Maguire and Claire Nistl, with Nistl coming through with the game-winning goal in overtime to deliver the Generals their first-ever state crown. The Cape Ann League Baker champs ended the season on an 18-game unbeaten streak and never allowed more than two games in any game. They were as buttoned down defensively as they were capable of scoring goals, and put together one of the most impressive wire-to-wire soccer seasons in recent memory.
6. Ipswich High volleyball (29-6)
Going 22-1 and winning the Division 4 state title in the traditional Fall season, the Tigers were also 7-5 in the Fall 2 campaign for their 29 total victories. The traditional fall season was one to remember: Ipswich won 16 straight matches to end their campaign, and an astounding 15 of its 22 wins (including the state final) were 3-0 sweeps. It beat Northeastern Conference powers like Marblehead and went toe-to-toe with Cape Ann League rivals like Lynnfield. Led by Liz Linkletter, Claire O’Flynn and Grace Sorenson, the Tigers put together a year for the ages.
7. Swampscott High football (15-2)
The only team that managed to beat Swampscott in the 2021 calendar year was ranked No. 1 on this list. That’s a pretty solid 12 months for head coach Bob Serino and his blue collar Big Blue crew. Swampscott tied a program record with 12 wins in the traditional fall season, winning the school’s fourth Super Bowl title, and second straight, with a triumph over North Reading at Gillette Stadium.
The Big Blue were 3-1 in Fall 2, and its only two losses were to Thanksgiving rival Marblehead, the latter of which came on a last-second field goal. They ran the gauntlet, too: any Division 5 team with wins over the likes of Peabody, Beverly, Masconomet and Bishop Fenwick on its resume belongs among the greats.
8. St. John’s Prep wrestling (29-0)
The unconventional spring wrestling season brought a state dual meet tournament format that the Eagles dominated on their way to a 17-0 record and the state title. They’re already 12-0 this winter and showing no signs of slowing down, either. No wonder: veteran head coach Manny Costa is the best in the business and his team has won over 100 consecutive league matches.
9. Pingree football (9-0)
The New England bowl champs won their last two games in dramatic fashion at the home they call The Farm, taking their bowl in overtime and winning the regular season finale on a dramatic last-second TD pass. Head coach Mike Flynn’s team was excellent in all three phases to put together the second perfect season in program history.
10. St. John’s Prep cross country
The last officially recognized Massachusetts state champion on the list, the Eagles won the Division 1 All-State title led by Charlie Tuttle, Nathan Lopez and host of other great distance runners. It was a de-facto three-peat for St. John’s, which rebounded after finishing second at the Division 1 sectional meet and ran its best race when the proverbial money was on the table.
The What Ifs
Teams with no
- playoffs due to COVID-19
11. Danvers volleyball (22-15)
This rank is about its 15-0 mar, which was the Falcons’ Fall 2 record. If that team had a state tournament, it would’ve won the North and probably would’ve won it all. With an almost entirely new cast of characters, Danvers went 7-15 this past fall, still making the playoffs and winning a match thanks to its difficult schedule and superior mental toughness. The volleyball team Danvers should’ve had in a normal 2020 season would’ve been one of the best ever.
12. Bishop Fenwick football (15-3)
Another team you can more or less guarantee would’ve won a Super Bowl had there been a ‘normal’ 2020 season. Fenwick was a fearsome squad led by Jake Connolly and Chrys Wilson that went 6-0 in Fall 2 and was never really challenged. Head coach Dave Woods reloaded the traditional fall season and went 9-3 with so many new starters, coming within a game of another Super Bowl in a higher division. Credit Woods, his son and QB Steven, and versatile threat Jason Romans for that.
13. Beverly boys basketball (17-1)
The Panthers were a perfect 13-0 last winter and their only loss in 2021 thus far has been to a very good St. Mary’s Lynn squad in an MIAA endowment game. With standouts like Gabe Copeland, Nick Braganca and Ryder Frost returning, head coach Matt Karakoudas has built the Panthers into a powerhouse. It’ll be great to see what they do in 2022.
14. Ipswich football (8-10)
Don’t let the rebuilding Tigers’ 1-10 record in the traditional fall season cloud how special the Fall 2 team was. Head coach Kevin Fessette’s last IHS club went 7-0, beating its regular Cape Ann League Baker rivals and also handling teams from the upper Kinney Division. Salem News Defensive Player of the Year Cole Terry was an All-Decade choice, and it’s a shame we’ll never know if Ipswich could’ve made its first Gillette Stadium appearance in a normal year.
15. Masco girls basketball (13-3)
The Chieftains go in the “What If” category for their 10-1 winter 2021 season led by five incredible seniors: Morgan Bovardi, Liv Filmore, Cally McSweeney, Paige Richardson and Jenna DiPietro. They had only one hiccup, dominated their best competition (Peabody) and would’ve made a great run if a postseason was held. They’re (3-2) so far in 2021-22.
The Almosts
- Teams that nearly won state titles and still had amazing years
16. Masco field hockey (19-1-1)
So close to an undefeated season and the first state field hockey title in Salem News area history, it took a penalty shootout in the state semifinals to knock off a Chieftain team that was positively dominant in the run up to that shocking postseason setback. Still, they’re among the best local field hockey teams ever, and with Holy Cross-bound superstar Maggie Sturgis coming back could make more history in 2022.
17. Peabody softball (17-1)
Another team whose best years are ahead of it: led by underclassmen all-stars like Abby Bettencourt, Avery Grieco, Logan Lomansey and Isabel Bettencourt, the Tanners won their first 17 games before getting upended in the Division 1 North final. They hit so many home runs that it was a hazard parking close to the field, as dad Mark Bettencourt learned the hard way when he discovered a smashed windshield after one big win.
18. Danvers softball (14-5)
Coach Colleen Newbury’s last season was one of her best, as the Falcons got back to the top of the mountain in Division 2 North. Pitcher Lily Eldridge had an amazing run in the playoffs, and Danvers’ bats came alive as they came within two wins of a state championship.
19. Masco girls lacrosse (16-1)
The Chieftains had a great run to the Division 1 North championship game, where they ran into a fellow unbeaten team in Chelmsford and fell a little shot. Morgan Bovardi had a tremendous year with 57 goals and 107 points.
20. Ipswich field hockey (18-2-1)The Tigers made it all the way to a state final and are one of many memorable Ipswich clubs to make this list. Head coach Nikki Pignone’s charges played their best as a team and got a memorable win in a shootout over the top seed in Division 4, with goalie Morgan Boldwell having an amazing postseason.