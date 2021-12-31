What makes a top story?
Is it a memorable moment? A dramatic finish to a game? An Earth shattering revelation that alters the future? Something else?
It’s subjective, that’s for sure. Each person, and each sportswriter, has a unique memory of 2021 that’s hard to quantify.
So instead of trying to rank things subjectively, we went straight to the readers. Here are the 10 most read stories, 10 most read game stories, and top stories by month according to our SalemNews.com readership data.
TOP STORIES OF THE YEAR
1. “Genuinely Just the Best Dude” — Tribute to Derek Lyons, Nov. 2
2. Blue Line Report on Danvers boys hockey coaching situation, Jan. 20
3. Salem State men’s hockey defenseman dies in car accident, April 19
4. 2021 Salem News High School Football All-Stars, Dec. 10
5. Fall 2 Salem News High School Football All-Stars, May 3
6. Peabody High won’t ice boys hockey this winter, Dec. 8
7. Danvers’ Shane Smith can’t wait to get started with Brewers, August 18
8. “Super Blue” Swampscott wins Division 5 Super Bowl, Dec. 1
9. 2021 Salem News field hockey all-stars, Dec. 6
10. “Go Get ‘Em” Peabody West gets sendoff from 2009 New England champs, Aug. 9
TOP GAME STORIES OF THE YEAR
1. “Super Blue” Swampscott wins Division 5 Super Bowl, Dec. 1
2. Beverly’s historic 55 points down Peabody football, Sept. 24
3. “The Dream Continues” Peabody West wins Section 4 title, July 24
4. “One for the Ages” Feingold’s last second FG lifts Marblehead on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25
5. Masconomet blanks Danvers in NEC football debut, March 12
6. “Finals Bound” Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer wins semi, Nov. 16
7. Records fall as Beverly football blows out Salem, Nov. 25
8. “Hauling in a Title” Marblehead finally wins Super Bowl, Dec. 2
9. Peabody football cruises by Saugus, Nov. 25
10. “Improbable Champions” Peabody West stuns Pittsfield American for state title, August 1
TOP READ STORIES BY MONTH
January
Top Story: Blue Line Report on Danvers boys hockey coaching situation
Top Game: St. John’s Prep hockey team ties Xaverian, Jan. 16
February
Top Story: With world best mile time, Peabody’s Heather MacLean eyes Olympics, Feb. 25
Top Game: Beverly boys hockey tops Danvers, Feb. 13
March
Top Story: 2021 Salem News Boys Hockey All-Stars, March 3
Top Game: Masconomet football blanks Danvers in NEC debut
April
Top Story: Salem State defenseman dies in car accident
Top Game: Peabody football goes airborne to batter Gloucester, April 16
May
Top Story: Fall 2 Salem News football all-stars
Top Game: Game ending double play saves Peabody’s win over Beverly baseball, May 12
June
Top Story: Beverly High names Jeff Hutton new football coach, June 11
Top Game: St. John’s Prep walks off with Frates Game win, June 3
July
Top Story: 2021 Salem News Spring Coaches of the Year, July 30
Top Game: “The Dream Continues” Peabody West wins Section 4 title
August
Top Story: Danvers’ Shane Smith can’t wait to get started with Brewers, August 18
Top Game: ”Improbable Champions” Peabody West stuns Pittsfield American for state title, August 1
September
Top Story: Remembrance: Coach Goodhue was always there to hold the rope, Sept. 22
Top Game: Beverly’s historic 55 points down Peabody football, Sept. 24
October
Top Story: Football Focus: Marblehead’s Michalowski outworks them all, Oct. 28
Top Game: Peabody football blanks Salem to clinch NEC Lynch, Oct. 29
November
Top Story: ”Genuinely Just the Best Dude” — Tribute to Derek Lyons, Nov. 2
Top Game: ”One for the Ages” Feingold’s last second FG lifts Marblehead on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25
December
Top Story: 2021 Salem News High School Football All-Stars, Dec. 10
Top Game: ”Super Blue” Swampscott wins Division 5 Super Bowl, Dec. 1