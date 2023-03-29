SALEM NEWS BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RYDER FROST
Beverly Junior
Forward
A season ago, Ryder Frost established himself as one of the area's top players. This winter, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound swingman only got better, making a strong case as not just the North Shore's best player, but perhaps the top talent in the entire MIAA.
The Panthers captain does it all: he can shoot from anywhere on the court, attacks the glass with a purpose, finds the open teammate with regularity, and defends at a high level. Frost posted nightly averages of 23.7 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists, all better than his already impressive stats a year ago. He added two blocks per contest and knocked down a team-high 64 triples to boot, earning Northeastern Conference Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
More importantly, Frost's production and leadership helped Beverly to a 17-7 overall record and the No. 11 ranking in Division 1, all while playing one of the most challenging schedules in the state. Among his other accomplishments, Frost made the All-Tournament teams for both the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic and the Comcast IAABO Board 27 event. He was named the Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month for January, and surpassed 1,000 career points during his third varsity campaign.
Frost's top individual highlight had to be a 40-point, 20-rebound performance in a win over Peabody, a game where he said "It seemed like everything was just falling and it was a great feeling after the game."
A true Division 1 collegiate prospect, Frost will transfer to Phillips Exeter in the fall and reclassify as a junior. He's already been contacted by schools from the Ivy League, Patriot League, Atlantic 10, Big South and Big West, and will look to boost his stock further by playing on the Under Armour circuit with the Middlesex Magic this spring. A well rounded student athlete, Frost maintains a 4.1 GPA in the classroom; he considers his older brother, Brennan, to be his biggest athletic influence to this day.
THE ALL-STARS
TOBY ADAMS
Ipswich Senior
Guard
Tigers' captain consistently proved himself as one of the top 3-point marksman in the area, knocking down 63 triples ... Averaged team-high 14.1 points to go with 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals ... Team MVP and CAL First Team all-star selection ... Went for 26 points with eight threes, 6 rebounds and 3 assists against Whittier ... Carries a 4.22 weighted GPA; undecided for college at the moment ... Says AAU coach Tony Gallo helped him become player he is today.
CONNOR CHIARELLO
Swampscott Freshman
Guard
First-year standout burst onto the scene by averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game ... Averaged 18.2 points over his last eight games ... Northeastern Conference all-star and team MVP ... Erupted for 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals against North Reading ... Also a strong outside shooter ... Maintains a 3.9 GPA ... Considers Celtics' star Jayson Tatum to be his biggest influence.
TYRONE COUNTRYMON
Marblehead Senior
Guard
Magicians captain led the charge from the point guard position all season, averaging a North Shore best 7.0 assists per game ... Pass-first talent also led his team in scoring at 13.5 ppg. while knocking down 30 shots from distance ... Had some monster performances including a 32-point, 10-assist, 6-rebound effort in a win over Beverly and a 22-point, 10-assist outing ... NEC All-Conference selection was the KSA Events team MVP and a Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic all-tourney team member ... Led Magicians to Division 2 Elite 8 appearance ... Carries a 3.4 GPA and hopes to play college ball at the next level ... Says his sister, Taliyah, who was a scholarship level player, has helped him grow as a person and player.
DYLAN CROWLEY
Beverly Senior
Guard
Excellent shooter offered much more than just that, leading Panthers to the Division 1 Sweet 16 with his versatile offensive skill set ... Six-foot-2 team captain could score in variety of ways, averaging 22 points and four assists per contest ... Hit 56 triples this season ... NEC All-Conference selection scored career-high — and Beverly boys' program record — 44 points in tournament win over Bishop Feehan ... All-First Team selection at MVC Christmas tournament ... Owns a 3.2 GPA and is still weighing his college hoops options ... Looks up to Celtics' guard Marcus Smart.
RAY CUEVAS
Pingree Junior
Guard
Six-foot-2 sharpshooter posted nightly averages of 23 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals ... Shot 41 percent from 3-point land and 51 percent overall ... Ipswich High transfer earned Eastern Independent League MVP honors in first season with Highlanders ... Erupted for 34 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in win over St. Marks ... Helped Pingree to league title and first-ever NEPSAC Class B tourney appearance ... Strong student hopes to play Division 1 college ball ... All-NEPSAC selection considers his AAU coach, Tony Gallo, to be his biggest basketball influence.
JACK DOYLE
Salem Senior
Guard
Witches' captain ran the show from the point all season, averaging a team-high 6.4 assists per game ... Also put in nine ppg., swiped 2.5 steals and canned 44 3-pointers ... Helped lead Witches to 15-win season and Division 2 tourney triumph ... Northeastern Conference all-star had 17 points with five threes, five assists, five rebounds and three steals one game ... Also a strong golfer and baseball player and will play the latter at Salem State while studying business.
A.J. FORTE
Peabody Junior
Guard
Shifty guard with smooth jumper enjoyed breakout campaign, averaging 21.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game ... Went off for 34 points in the first half against Whittier ... Also had a 33-point game against Marblehead ... Team MVP, NEC All-Conference and league Most Improved Player Award recipient ... Ranked 25th in graduating class ... Also a terrific soccer player and hopes to play that or hoops in college ... Helped Tanners win 15 games and secure a tournament victory for first time in nearly two decades.
BRAYSON GREEN
Salem Sophomore
Guard
Second-year standout blossomed into a true star this winter, helping the Witches to a 15-win season ... Averaged 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game ... Smooth shooter shot 49 percent from the field and knocked in 25 threes ... 6-foot-5 force regularly used his length and athleticism to weave through defenders and attack the rim with aggression ... Team MVP and NEC All-Conference selection ... Beverly native will be transferring to Bradford Christian Academy in the fall and hopes to play Division 1 college basketball ... Says his father is his biggest influence.
COLIN HOLDEN
Essex Tech Senior
Forward/Center
Three-sport athlete formed formidable 1-2 punch with frontcourt teammate Shawn O'Keefe, sharing co-MVP honors with him in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference ... Hawks' captain averaged a nightly double-double with 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game ... Exploded for 33 points and 15 rebounds vs. Minuteman ... Big man was a force defensively ... Owns a 4.43/5 GPA and hopes to play college hoops ... Considers Patriots' special teams legend Matthew Slater his biggest athletic influence.
NICK LEMMOND
Marblehead Junior
Guard
Six-foot-3 sniper made 56 triples this season while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc ... Averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists ... NEC all-star selection was the MVP of the Larry McIntire Board 130 Classic ... Had 23 points with six threes against Swampscott while hitting the game-tying and game-winning shots ... Helped Magicians reach the Division 2 Elite 8 ... Owns a 3.3 GPA and aims to play college hoops ... Considering a post graduate year prior to college ... Says Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry is his favorite athlete and biggest motivator.
CHARLIE LYNCH (NEED PHOTO)
Pingree Junior
Forward
Six-foot-six captain was a go-to option for Highlanders, averaging a near double-double with 14.1 points and 7 rebounds per game ... Shot 49 percent from the field and 85 percent from the line ... First Team All-EIL selection ... NEPSAC honorable mention ... Team award recipient ... Had 27 points and 10 boards against Concord Academy ... Huge part of Pingree team that qualified for NEPSAC Class B tourney for first time ever ... Maintains 3.3 GPA and is leaning towards a post-graduate year for hoops.
SHEA LYNCH
Peabody Senior
Forward/Center
Irreplaceable leader and versatile threat helped guide Tanners to winningest season in over a decade and first Division 1 tournament victory in 19 years ... Team captain led his squad in assists (4.7 per game) and rebounding (8.1 per game) ... Terrific defender was named Peabody's Most Outstanding Player ... NEC all-star selection also shines on football field, earning NEC MVP honors and will play collegiate football at Endicott ... Owns a 3.8 GPA.
ISAIAH MAKOR
Marblehead Senior
Guard
Uber-athletic threat thrived in the paint despite giving up a height disadvantage to post players ... Can leap through the gym and regularly proved himself as one of the top offensive rebounders in the area ... Nearly averaged a double-double with 10.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game ... Terrific defender with the ability to secure chase down blocks or start a fast break with a steal ... Played integral role in helping Magicians' reach Division 2 state quarterfinals.
CONNOR McCLINTOCK
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Forward
Generals' captain averaged a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds per game ... Team MVP and Cape Ann League all-star ... Exploded for a 32-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over Amesbury ... Six-foot-3 forward helped lead a young, varsity inexperienced team with aplomb ... Maintains a 3.6 GPA and plans to study business in college ... Says his teammate and friend, John Ertel, who tore his ACL during football season and was unable to play hoops, was a huge influence on his success.
JAMES MEKLIS
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Guard
Crusaders' captain was a consistent bright spot for a young team ... Averaged 17.7 points and three rebounds ... Sharpshooter canned 66 triples this season and had two 30-point games, one coming against rival Peabody ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Larry McIntire Board 130 Class All-Tournament Team member ... Zach Markowitz All-Tournament Team selection ... Carries a 3.8 GPA and hopes to play college basketball.
MIKE O'BRIEN
St. John's Prep Senior
Forward/Center
Six-foot-8 big man could stretch the floor with his outside shooting and finish strong at the rim ... Team captain averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Had 26 points, 13 boards and two blocks against Lowell ... Helped Eagles clinch spot in Division 1 state tourney ... Excellent student owns a 4.68 GPA and scored a 1,530 on his SATs ... Said he hopes to continue his basketball career at a great academic school.
SHAWN O'KEEFE
Essex Tech Senior
Guard/Forward
Senior swingman and team captain was driving force for a Hawks club that qualified for state tournament ... Averaged double-double with nearly 16 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest, securing a double-double in 17 of 20 games ... Team MVP also shared CAC MVP honors with teammate Colin Holden ... Had multiple 20-plus points, 15-plus rebound efforts ... Considers Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant to be his biggest influence ... Owns a 3.7 GPA and plans to play college basketball.
JORBERT PERALTA
Salem Academy Senior
Guard
Physical and athletic guard averaged 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game ... Named league and team MVP ... Team captain went off for 28 points against Hamilton-Wenham ... Crafty driver can also bang down low ... Terrific on-ball defender ... Carries a 3.9 GPA and plans to play college basketball while studying sports management or business ... Helped Navigators secure a spot in Division 5 state tournament.
MATT RICHARDSON
Masconomet Senior
Guard/Forward
NEC All-Conference selection was consistently one of the league's best players on both ends of the floor ... Team MVP nearly willed young Chieftains team to playoff berth with nightly averages of 22.9 points and 9.1 rebounds ... Relentless on the attack and could finish at the rim with the best of them ... Had a 42-point game against Northeast Metro and a 40-point outburst in upset win over Marblehead ... Captain and versatile athlete also shined as Chieftains' quarterback and will continue his football career at Endicott College ... Owns a 3.8 GPA and considers the late, great Kobe Bryant to be his biggest influence.
###
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Max Hemsey, Sr., G/F; Noe Diaz, Jr., G.
Covenant Christian: Bennett Plosker, Soph., G.
Danvers: Aris Xerras, Sr., F/C; Deryn Lanphere, Sr., G.
Essex Tech: Jack McBournie, Sr., G; Christian Federico, Sr., G.
Hamilton-Wenham: AB Labell, Soph., G.
Ipswich: Max Chesley, Jr., G/F.
Marblehead: Ryan Commoss, Jr., F; Miles O'Neill, Jr., F/C.
Masconomet: Brendan Bazazi, Sr., F/C; Will Mitchell, Sr., G.
Peabody: Danny Barrett, Sr., G/F; Raphel Laurent, Jr., G.
Pingree: Hudson Weidman, Jr., G/F.
Salem: Chris Qirjazi, Sr., F; Corey Grimes, Jr., F/C.
St. John's Prep: Jack Angelopolus, Jr., G; Liam Buys, Sr., G/F.
Swampscott: Liam Wales, Jr., G; Max Brodsky, Sr., G.
Waring: Colin Vellante, Soph., G.