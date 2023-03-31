SALEM NEWS BOYS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
AIDAN HOLLAND
St. John's Prep Senior
Defenseman
There are defensemen with speed, defensemen with snarl, defensemen with a big shot, defensemen who excel in their own end, defensemen who move the needle every time they hop over the boards, and defensemen who can play in any situation.
Rarely do high schoolers display all of those attributes the way that Aidan Holland did for St. John's Prep. A captain, the 17-year-old from Topsfield could control a game by being a calming presence on the ice, a puck-rushing dervish, or anything in between that the Eagles needed him to do on a particular night.
For the second straight season, Holland led all Prep blueliners in scoring with four goals, 20 assists and a career high 24 points. He also paced his squad with a plus/minus rating of +31, and tied for the Prep lead in postseason assists (5) this winter. For his career, he finishes with 10 goals, 37 assists and 47 points as well as a plus-minus rating of +65. St. John's Prep went a combined
He had three-point games in both outings against Catholic Conference rival St. John's of Shrewsbury in the regular season, then played what he felt was his best game of the season against those same Pioneers in the Division 1 state quarterfinals, limiting scoring chances in his own end with his physical play while also providing strong breakout and outlet passes to his teammates.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder could command the ice like few in the Mass. parochial and public hockey world — and it's been noticed. He's currently speaking with several college and junior hockey coaches, looking for the best fit for 2023-24 with the ultimate goal of playing high level college hockey.
Owner of a 4.25 grade point average in the classroom, Holland said that his father Tiger a former Catholic Memorial star in the early 1990s) has been his biggest athletic influence, having coached him all through youth hockey and offering him endless love, encouragement and support as well as how to be a true gentleman.
THE ALL-STARS
JIMMY AYERS
St. John's Prep Senior
Center
Has equal parts intelligence, skill, determination and a winner's mentality ... Pivot led the Eagles in goals (17) while also dishing out 13 assists for 30 points ... Team captain and Catholic Conference all-star had four 3-point games, including a hat trick against Franklin ... The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder had three game-winning goals ... Carries 4.3 GPA ... Graduates with 26 goals, 27 assists and 53 points ... 2023 Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee from St. John's Prep ... Bound for Johns Hopkins University to play Division 1 lacrosse.
COLE BLAESER
St. John's Prep Senior
Left wing
Had a fantastic final season in navy blue and white, leading the Eagles in assists (25) and total points (35) ... Strong on his skates at 6-foot, 185 pounds and hard to move off the puck ... Had four points in a win over Bishop Feehan ... Three other contests with a trio of points ... Catholic Conference all-star also was a MSHCA all-star, among many other honors ... Graduates with 16 goals, 43 assists and 59 career points ... Excellent student with 4.2 GPA ... Drafted in the NCDC and plans to play high level juniors, with the goal to play competitive collegiate hockey.
ARMANI BOOTH
Essex Tech Junior
Defense
The preeminent bodychecker in North Shore boys hockey, this 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender make sure opponents knew when they crossed paths with him in the neutral zone or defensive end ... Peabody native also possesses a booming shot from the point and terrific skating skills for a big man ... Finished the season with nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points ... Had six power play goals and three game-winners ... CAC all-star ... Netted GWG with 43 seconds left to beat Danvers ... Hopes to play junior hockey while continuing his electrical career after graduating next spring.
LOGAN CASEY
Essex Tech Junior
Right wing
Beverly native flew like a rocket down the right wing boards and had a nose for both the net and finding open teammates for goals ... Tied with teammate Brady Leonard with 45 points to lead the North Shore ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star led the North Shore with 28 assists ... Added 17 goals, including four on the man advantage ... Had nine different games in which he scored at least three points this winter, including 1-goal, 3-assists showings vs. Nashoba and Hamilton-Wenham ... 3.7 GPA ... Wants to get his journeyman's license in electrical and a business degree.
ANTHONY CERBONE
Masconomet Junior
Defense
Junior from Middleton gobbled up big minutes on the Chieftains' blue line and played in every imaginable situation ... Found the back of the net four times and added 10 assists to lead all Masco defensemen in scoring ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had his best game in a home win over Winthrop (previously unbeaten in the NEC) with two assists and a plus-3 rating while playing outstanding hockey in his own end of the rink ... The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder also golfs and is a catcher on the Masco baseball team ... Has a 4.0 GPA.
CAM DOHERTY
Essex Tech Senior
Defense
Captain from Beverly and Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star has won the league's Defenseman of the Year Award ... Gifted offensive defenseman had five goals and 13 assists for 18 points ... Lit the lamp twice in a win over Rockport ... Stands 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds ... Made both CAC and MSHCA all-star teams ... Had assist on game-winning goal vs. Lowell Catholic at Tsongas Center as Hawks clinched another league title ... 3.7 GPA and wants to study business in college.
KYLE HART
Marblehead Sophomore
Center/Left wing
Nearly tripled his production from his freshman year, finishing with nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points ... Second for the Magicians in assists and third in points ... Had one of only two 6-point games on the North Shore this winter with two goals and four helpers in a win at Hopedale ... The 5-foot-9, 150-pounder scored a pair of game-winning goals ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Began season with a 4-point night in win over Gloucester ... Has 13-29-42 career totals thus far ... Strong 3.91 grade point average.
QUINN HITCHCOCK
Swampscott Junior
Defense
Slick skating 6-foot-1, 175-pound backliner was the quarterback who made the Big Blue offense giddy up and go ... Finished with 9 goals, 11 assists and 20 points, all of which led his team's rearguards ... Excellent transition out of his own end up ice to jump start the attack ... Defender was active with his stick in breaking up passes ... Had three different 2-goal games, including one vs. Northeast where he scored the game-winner ... Had three 3-point outings ... Won Dean Anderson Award as Swampscott's Defensive Player of the Year ... Northeastern Conference all-star is 11-20-31 in his career ... Ranked in top 5 percent of his junior class academically.
NICK HUBBARD
Pingree Junior
Goalie
Shined right out of the gates for Highlanders after transferring in prior to his 11th grade year, proving to be steady and dependable on a nightly basis ... Had eight games in which he made 30 or more saves, including a 52-stop showing in a tie at Portsmouth Abbey ... Played more minutes (1,163) than any netminder ... The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Lynnfield pitched a shutout vs. North Yarmouth Academy ... Finished with a 10-6-4 mark to go with a 2.41 goals against average and .925 save percentage ... Looking to play junior hockey after graduation, then in college.
RYAN KAVANAUGH
Pingree Junior
Right wing/Center
Captain won the Highlanders' Triple Crown in leading the squad in goals (17), assists (22) and points (39) ... Finished fourth on the North Shore in total points while tying for fourth in both lamplighters and helpers ... The 5-foot-8, 155-pounder from Wakefield earned All-Holt Conference accolades ... Averaged a team best 1.34 points per contest ... Favorite game was when he had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Brooks before a packed house ... Ranked in the top 87 percent of his junior class.
BRADY LEONARD
Essex Tech Sophomore
Center
Erupted this winter as a 10th grader by tying teammate Logan Casey for the North Shore lead in points with 45 ... The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder was second in the area in goals (21) and third in assists (24) ... Peabody native connected eight times on the power play ... Had a hat trick in win over Nashoba ... Four-point showing against Minuteman was one of seven contests in which he had at least three points this season ... Four game-winning tallies ... CAC all-star is also a standout student (3.96 GPA) ... On the fast track to 100 career points, currently sitting at 33-31-64.
CHRIS LOCKE
Marblehead Senior
Center
Captain was not only a fine player on the ice but also an excellent leader in the locker room ... Led the North Shore with seven shorthanded goals ... Finished with a dozen lamplighters as well as 13 assists for 25 points ... Voted Headers' team MVP ... Came up with back-to-back game-winning goals in identical 6-2 wins over Swampscott and Danvers ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Had two goals and two assists in a win over Beverly ... The 5-foot-10, 145-pounder is also an excellent golfer for Marblehead High ... Has a 3.85 GPA ... Wants to stay in New England and play college golf.
RONAN LOCKE
Swampscott Senior
Left wing
Led the North Shore with 23 goals and finished third overall in points with 43 ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Returned to the Big Blue after two years away and made an enormous difference, helping them to capture the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division crown and a playoff berth for the first time in three years ... Six-foot, 145-pound speedster from Nahant had 10 points in two games vs. Minuteman ... Team MVP came up with hat trick vs. Latin Academy ... Scored in 16 of 21 games ... Came up with three game-winners ... MSHCA all-star ... 3.5 GPA ... Had 64 points (30-34) in just two SHS seasons ... Doing a post-graduate year at prep school.
KYLE MAHAN
Essex Tech Senior
Goalie
Captain had another spectacular season behind the pipes, going 19-2-2 with a 1.42 goals against average, .926 save percentage and six shutouts ... Led the North Shore in victories and shutouts ... Danvers native started the playoffs with back-to-back shutouts of Northbridge (3-0) and Pembroke (5-0) ... Terrific 4.17 GPA ... Has ever major goaltending career record at Essex Tech, graduating with a 40-11-6 record, 1.55 GAA, .927 save percentage, and 15 shutouts in 2,475 minutes of action, also stopping a school record 1,079 shots ... Wants to play junior hockey in addition to continuing his education to become a licensed electrician.
TREVOR McNEILL
Danvers Senior
Center/Left wing
Two-time Salem News all-star is a natural portsider who slid into the middle of the ice to best help the Falcons this winter ... Missed a chunk of time with an injury but still averaged more than a point per game with 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points ... The 5-foot-7, 130-pounder led team in scoring and tied for tops in goals ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Factored in all four goals with a hat trick and an assist at archrival Gloucester ... Weighted GPA of 99.563 ... Will study civil engineering at UMass Lowell and hopes to play club hockey ... Graduates with an even 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists).
CHRISTIAN ROSA
St. John's Prep Junior
Center
Second line pivot would've been the No. 1 guy on virtually another other team in the Commonwealth ... His 15 goals were second-best for SJP ... Added a dozen assists this winter for 27 total points ... The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder and Catholic Conference all-star scored three goals — including a 'Michigan' — and an added an assist in a win at Bridgewater-Raynham ... Big 3-point game at Catholic Memorial helped the Eagles toppled their Catholic Conference rivals ... Had goals in 11 different games ... Tied for the team lead in playoff scoring (5 points) ... 4.2 GPA ... Nephew of former Bruins defenseman Hal Gill.
HOGAN SEDKY
Marblehead Junior
Defense
Runaway leader in defenseman scoring on the North Shore this winter with 13 goals, 22 assists and 35 points ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Had 11 more points than the next closest D-man ... Tied for fourth in the North Shore in assists, tied for sixth in overall points, and tied for 10th in goals ... Six-foot, 170-pound team captain ... Nabbed game-winning goals vs. Gloucester and Medford ... Recorded 4 points in a holiday tournament win over Beverly and was named to Cape Ann Savings Bank All-Tournament team ... Terrific 4.414 GPA ... Has 15-38-53 career totals on the ice.
JAKE VANA
St. John's Prep Junior
Right wing
Not many high schoolers can make the claim that they've won four state titles (soccer, hockey, and 2 in lacrosse) as Vana has ... and he's still only a junior ... The 6-foot, 190-pounder had 13 goals, 17 assists and 30 points for the Eagles this winter ... Notched three game-winning goals ... Had a season-high 4 points in win at Catholic Memorial ... Produced three points on three other occasions ... Boxford native has 60 career points (29 goals, 31 assists) ... Owner of a stellar 4.65 grade point average ... Going to Princeton University to play Division 1 lacrosse.
WILL VAN SICKLIN
St. John's Prep Senior
Right wing
First liner from Lynnfield was scoring on the team in scoring with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) ... New single season career high in points ... Big shot off the wing and could attack the net and fight for rebounds equally well ... Finished with a plus-25 rating ... Goal and three helpers in a season opening win over Masconomet ... The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder was a Catholic Conference all-star ... Had the game-winning goal in 2-1 playoff win over Archbishop Williams ... Only Eagle to score in all three playoff wins ... Terrific 4.29 GPA ... Weighing either going to Clemson University and play club hockey, or instead play a year of junior hockey.
JOE YOUNG
Masconomet Senior
Left wing
Captain from Topsfield was the Chieftain's leading points getter (24) and assist man (17) ... Had 3-point games against Marblehead, Newburyport and Winthrop (all wins) ... The 5-foot-6, 145-pounder was a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Scored back-to-back game-winning goals vs. Danvers and Dedham ... Earned program's Brandon Lafata Love For The Game scholarship ... Finished career with a dozen goals and 31 assists for 43 points ... 3.4 GPA ... Doing a post-graduate year at Hebron Academy.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Gavin Lawrence, Sr. D/RW.
Bishop Fenwick: Manny Alvarez-Segee, Sr. RW; Josh Millman, Sr. G.
Danvers: Ty Langlais, Jr. D; Bobby Joyce, Sr. D; Nick Robinson, Jr. C; Mike DiLisio, Jr. RW.
Essex Tech: Larry Graffeo, Sr. LW; Jaydan Vargas, Soph. RW; Riley Sobezenski, Soph. D; Bryan Swaczyk, Sr. C; Chris Maher, Jr. LW; Anthony Bisenti, Soph. C; Mason Sutcliffe, Soph. D.
Hamilton-Wenham: Charlie Collins, Jr. LW; Will Stidsen, Jr. C.
Marblehead: James Caeran, Soph. RW; Carter Laramie, Sr. LW.
Masconomet: Cam Juliano, Sr. D; James Whitman, Sr. RW; Alan Weitzman, Jr. C; Brady Forde, Jr. C; Ben Merrill, Jr. LW.
Peabody: Dante Mauro, Sr. RW.
Pingree: Max Kirianov, Soph. D; Max Guertin, Soph. C; Quinn Moses, Jr. LW; Trey Hanson, Soph. RW.
St. John's Prep: Ben McGilvray, Sr. LW; Brian Cronin, Sr. G; Cam Umlah, Jr. C; Johnny Tighe, Jr. LW; Nick Brandano, Soph. D; Brady Plaza, Jr. D.
Swampscott: Derek Faia, Jr. C; Will Roddy, Jr. RW; Kody Langevain, Jr. LW.