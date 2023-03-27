2022-23 SALEM NEWS GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CECILIA KAY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Power Forward
Cecilia Kay led her team to the Division 3 state championship contest, and behind her game-high 23 points the Crusaders came very close to pulling off an upset over powerhouse St. Mary's of Lynn. She was the Catholic Central League runner-up for Most Valuable Player and a league all-star for the third straight season.
Kay averaged 22.2 points, 12.4 rebounds ,and 4.1 blocks per game, the best marks on the North Shore. She finished her season with 572 points, 337 rebounds, 112 blocks, and double-doubles in 24 of 26 games. Coach Adam DeBaggis said nobody worked any harder than Kay, who rarely came off the court during games and was a two-way player sparking both offense and defense.
She recorded her 1,00th career point in early February and kept getting better in the run to the state title game, averaging 22.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 4 blocks, with 30-plus point performances against Oliver Ames, Archbishop Williams, and Winthrop. Her season high rebounds (19) came in the state semifinals vs. Norwell with also a season best seven blocks.
Kay, who transferred to Fenwick after playing at Arlington Catholic as a freshman, was on the All-Tournament Team at the Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic and the Sue Rivard Holiday Tournament. In January she was the Moynihan Lumber Female Student-Athlete of the Month and is also a star in the classroom with a 4.8 GPA while taking AP classes. Planning on studying law in college, Kay has already received a full scholarship offer to play basketball and is in active discussions with more than a dozen schools.
One of 10 children, two of Kay's older siblings competed in Division 1 college cross country and track (Sister Alexandra at Mount St. Mary's, and brother Sean at Yale). She thanked Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis for helping her improve her game.
ELIANA ANDERSON
Danvers Senior
Point Guard
Team MVP was extremely quick bringing the ball upcourt ... Averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game ... Hit seven shots from 3-point land ... Best performance of season was against Masconomet with 13 points and tremendous defense ... Worked very hard in that game both on defensive and offensive end to get ball to teammates ... Carries a 3.9 GPA and is committed to attend Southern New Hampshire University for lacrosse and to study biology.
TESSA ANDRIANO
Marblehead Freshman
Forward
Offensive Player of Year for Magicians ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Averaged 10.5 points per game and made 26 treys ...Best performance was against Swampscott when she finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals ... Has 3.7 GPA and wants to play basketball or softball in college ... Biggest athletic influence is UConn junior basketball player Paige Bueckers, who led her team to a national championship.
ABIGAIL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Junior
Forward
Talented three-sport outstanding athlete averaged 9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and made 23 three-pointers, tied with cousin Taylor Bettencourt for most on team ... "She's a great athlete who can score, rebound, and cover the leading scorer on the opposition," said coach Stan McKeen ... Also excels as setter for volleyball team and pitcher for the Tanners' softball team, leading them to the state title game last spring with hitting, basestealing, and in the circle ... Has over a 1,000 career assists in volleyball ... Excellent student with a 4.0 average and ranked third in her class.
TAYLOR BETTENCOURT
Peabody Senior
Point Guard
All-Northeastern Conference player used speed and basketball IQ to run the Tanners' offense ... Captain's best performance was a double-double at Winthrop with 13 points and 10 assists ... Averaged 10 points and 6 assists per game ... Led team in 3-point shots made with 23, which was tied with Abby Bettencourt ... Carries 3.6 GPA and plans to study psychology in college ... Won Tanners' Leadership Award.
TAYLOR BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Point Guard
NEC All-Conference player ran the Chieftains' offense ... Captain from Boxford dished out 83 assists (3.8 per game) and had 70 steals (3.5 spg.) ... Also averaged 10.2 points ... Very quick bringing ball up the court ... Best game of season was home against Peabody with 15 points, 7 steals, 5 assists, and 9 rebounds ... Has 4.1 GPA and committed to Union College for soccer.
CAITLIN BOYLE
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Forward/Guard
Almost immediately changed the Crusaders from a team that relied almost entirely on Cecilia Kay to a multi-threat offense along with fellow all-star Celia Neilson ... Six-foot Beverly resident grew and matured in leaps and bounds during season ... Was in double figures with 11 points in state title game vs. St. Mary's and added eight rebounds ... Scored 176 points and had 133 rebounds ... Averaged 7.2 points 5.5 rebounds per game with a 47 percent field goal percentage. ... Best game was against Peabody with 12 points, 3 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks ... Carries 4.4 GPA.
GABY CAMPBELL
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Forward/Guard
The 5-foot-10 captain averaged 10 points a game and 7 rebounds ... Second Team Cape Ann League all-star ... Best game was against Manchester-Essex with 10 points and 14 rebounds ... Also had seven blocks in that game ... Plans to attend college in New England area and major in finance or business ... Has 3.66 GPA ... Father has had biggest influence on her because he coached her through elementary and middle school.
LUCY DONAHUE
Ipswich Freshman
Point Guard
Named Cape Ann League Baker Division Player of the Year and a league all-star after a terrific freshman season ... The 15-year-old did it all for Tigers, leading the team in scoring at 18 points a game with 130 steals, 166 deflections, and 24 3-pointers ... Best performance came in state tournament game against Belchertown, in which she had 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 steals .... Carries 4.26 GPA and hopes to play basketball in college.
SAMANTHA DORMER
Marblehead Junior
Guard/Forward
Magicians' MVP and Northeastern Conference all-star ... Best individual performance was against conference rival Swampscott late in the season, and it showed how much the team had improved from beginning ... Led the defense with steals and blocks as well as helping to run the offense by driving to basket ... Carries 4.1 GPA while focusing on academics and high school sports.
TORI FARRELL
Pingree Senior
Power Forward
Overcame serious knee injuries that had sidelined her in both soccer and basketball ... Captain from Middleton returned to average double-doubles with 11.1 points per game ... Received Highlanders Standout Award ... Eastern Independent League honorable mention selection ... Best game was against Berwick with 15 points and 14 rebounds ... Has 3.8 GPA and plans to pursue engineering at a college in New England ... Has decided not to continue playing basketball or soccer and instead focus on her passion for weightlifting and running.
SADIE GAMBER
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Guard
Versatile athlete kept improving as season went on and helped Generals make state playoffs ... Finished with averages of 5.4 points and 2 assists per game with 20 three-pointers ... Played 29-30 minutes per game ... Best game was against Amesbury with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals ... Has 3.7 GPA and plans to attend college.
BRYANNA GRANT
Essex Tech Senior
Center
The 6-foot-3 center from Danvers dominated in the paint all season ... Averaged 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds ... Had 11 double-doubles in 16 games ... Shot 56.2 percent from the field ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star last two years ... Hawks' Offensive Player of the Year ... Best games were against Whittier Tech with 35 points, 36 rebounds, and 14 blocks combined in the two games ... Also scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds and five blocks against North Reading ... Carries a 4.1 GPA ... Plans to become a real estate agent and vocational teacher.
HAZEL HOOG
Ipswich Sophomore
Forward
Helped Tigers have best season in long time and win a playoff game for first time in 15 years ... Cape Ann League all-star averaged 7.5 points and 7 rebounds per game ... Had team-leading 27 triples ... Best performance was a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds ... Coach Chris Tolios called her an impact player, and when her shot was on it changed the team's dynamic ... Has 3.8 GPA and plans to continue playing basketball in college.
SAMANTHA JONES
Pingree Senior
Point Guard
Captain from Beverly was unselfish player ... Averaged five assists per game, six points, and six rebounds ... EIL ALL-League ... New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) all-star ... Won Teammate Award for Highlanders ... Strong game against team from Pennsylvania during tourney game in Florida, finishing with team-high in points and assists ... Has 3.8 GPA and will continue basketball career at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
LOGAN LOMASNEY
Peabody Junior
Wing
Top scorer for Tanners, averaging 17.5 points per game along with 12 rebounds ... Averaged 3 assists ... NEC Most Valuable Player for second straight year ... All-Conference Team ... Best games were against Masco with 25 points, and an overtime win over Saugus with 28 ... Carries 3.85 GPA and is ranked 20th in class ... Three-sport athlete is also an outstanding defenseman in soccer and shortstop in softball ... Plans to continue basketball career in college.
AMAYAH MCCONNEY
Salem Sophomore
Shooting/Point Guard
Led Witches in scoring with 11.6 points per game and made 10 triples ... Multiple 20-plus point games ... Used speed and quickness to drive to hoop ... Coach Martin Rather said she was a joy to coach, and whenever the team needed a bucket she was the player they turned to ... "Her shooting is elite and she has the ability to get her own shot when needed," said Rather ... Has a 3.0 GPA and plans to study sonography and play basketball in college.
KALEIGH MONAGLE
Masconomet Senior
Shooting Guard
Scored 24 points with 6 treys vs. Bishop Fenwick ... Buried five 3-pointers and had 22 points vs. Winthrop ... NEC All-Conference ... Chieftains' leading scorer averaged 12.7 ppg. with 7 blocked shots and 48 3-pointers ... Will major in education at either LSU or University of South Carolina ... Has 4.35 GPA ... Said parents have influenced her the most because they are always there for her no matter what to offer encouragement.
CELIA NEILSON
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Guard
Sidelined with an ankle injury early in the season but returned to make a big impact down the stretch and in playoffs ... Standout on defense ... Georgetown resident's best performance was in state quarterfinals vs. Archbishop Williams with 15 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals ... Averaged 6.3 points per game, 2.8 assists, 2.6 steals, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 deflections ... In the four tournament games she improved to 10.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 steals per game ... Has 4.0 GPA.
ABBY RUGGIERI
Beverly Senior
Forward
Northeastern Conference all-star and Panther three sport captain for volleyball, basketball, and tennis ... Worked hard to improve her game from last season ... Leader by example and vocal ... Scored 6.2 points per game ... Coach Seth Stantial said she is a great presence down low and has a great work ethic ... Best game was leading Beverly to a win over Danvers at North Reading Holiday Tournament with 15 points, 7 rebounds and named to All-Tourney team ... Also had 15 points against Essex Tech ... Has 4.08 GPA and plans to study environmental science or education in college.
CINDY SHEHU
Salem Academy
Forward
High scoring talent who finished with over 2,000 career points in five varsity seasons could make shots from just about anywhere on the court ... Often drained unbelievably long 3-pointers to the delight of the Navigators' fans ... Three-sport athlete also stars in soccer and softball ... Averaged 22.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game ... Made 44 treys ... Always a threat in paint as well ... Best game was against Medford ... Plans to study criminal justice in college.
ISABELLA VAZ
Pingree Junior
Shooting Guard
Danvers resident made 81 three-pointers, by far the most in the area ... Averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists ... NEPSAC all-star, EIL All-League, and Team MVP ... Also plays AAU basketball for MCW Starz and JV soccer at Pingree ... Best game was against Wheeler with 43 points and 11-for-13 in treys ... Named to All-Tournament Team in Holiday Tourney ... Hopes to play college basketball ... Has 3.87 GPA.
SAMANTHA WARD
Swampscott Freshman
Forward
Led Big Blue in scoring with 10 points a game and was second in steals (2.3 avg.) ... Made 37 3-point shots ... NEC all-star Lynch Division ... Valuable member of Big Blue from start of season with constant improvement as it wore on ... Best game was against Danvers with 21 points and five 3-pointers ... Carries 4.0 GPA and plans to play basketball for a high level academic college ... Thanked her dad Bobby for being her biggest supporter ever since she started playing basketball
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Olivia Griffin, Sr., G; Nikki Erricola, Sr., G; Lauren Caley, Jr. F.
BISHOP FENWICK: Kate McPhail, Jr. F, Anna Fertonani, Fr. G.
DANVERS: Reese Holland, Jr. F; Kaylee Marsello, Sr., F; Kayda Brown, Fr. G.
ESSEX TECH: Emma Dorgan, Jr. G, Molly McLeod, Sr., F
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Annie Moynihan, Soph. G; Maren Cassidy, Soph. G/F.
IPSWICH: Izzie Wetter, Jr. F.
MARBLEHEAD: Kate Burns, Jr. F; Katie Pyne, Jr. G.
MASCONOMET: Mia Theberge, Jr. F; Angie Lalikos, Jr. F; Riley Bovardi, Soph. F.
PEABODY: Lauryn Mendonca, Sr., F; Isabel Bettencourt, Sr.; F;, Ally Bettencourt, Soph. G.
PINGREE: Lyla Campbell, Soph.F; Maddie Landers; Sr., F., Emily Norton, Sr., G.
SALEM ACADEMY: Kianny Mirabal-Nunez, Jr. G; Jayden Starr, Fr. F.
SWAMPSCOTT: Jesse Ford, Jr. F, Victoria Quagrello, Jr. G, Lilian Gosselin, Sr., C.