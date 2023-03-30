2022-23 SALEM NEWS GIRLS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
PENNY SPACK
Peabody Senior
Defenseman
In four years of varsity ice hockey, all Penny Spack has done is elevate. Elevate her own skills, elevate her leadership qualities, and in turn elevate the Peabody High co-op program along with her.
Head coach Michelle Roach says Spack is one of the hardest working players she's ever had. The senior became the first defenseman to lead The Salem News area in scoring in 15 seasons. She's now only the second blue liner to earn Player of the Year honors.
"The amount of time Penny spent improving her skating over the last two years is incredible. It's inspiring," said Roach.
An All-Northeastern Hockey League choice, Spack led Peabody in goals with 14 and added 10 assists for 24 points. She ranked second in the region in goals and first among defensemen in both goals and assists, with a game-winner against Beverly and a hat trick against Bishop Fenwick among the many highlights.
Spack's ability to find a shooting lane and rifle a puck through traffic was second to none. Her hard, accurate shot created many rebound chances for her teammates to bury, as she did on the game-winner in the state tournament against Methuen/Tewksbury.
A complete defenseman, Spack helped anchor a Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading defense that allowed only 1.05 goals per game and ranked in the top 10 in the state in goals allowed. Promoted from assistant to full captain during the season, Spack helped Peabody reach the Division 1 Elite Eight and earn its highest ever postseason seed at No. 8.
"Penny was always the last one out of the locker room and more than once she went and got a broom so the rink manager didn't have to sweep up," Roach noted. "Her leadership on and off the ice was spectacular."
An Honor Roll student who ranks No. 6 in Peabody's Class of 2023, Spack is a three-sport captain and all-star softball player. She graduates with 50 career hockey points and hopes to play both ice hockey and softball in college.
BRADIE ARNOLD
Beverly Sophomore
Center
One of the area's leaders in points-per-game notched 15 after missing the start of the season ... Earned Northeastern Hockey League all-star honors while helping Beverly qualify for the Division 1 state playoffs ... Netted 10 goals to rank in the top 10 in the area ... Posted a three-point night in victory over Medford ... Had a goal with four assists in win over Masconomet ... Solid distributor possesses good speed on the rush ... Ipswich native is captain-elect for next season.
CLARA CARY
Beverly 8th grader
Winger
Newcomer stepped into a top six role for the Panthers and delivered in a major way ... Racked up 22 points, tying for the team lead and third in the region (with by far the most among first-year players) ... Scored 13 times and led BHS in assists with nine ... Had a goal and a tremendous three-zone game in Division 1 playoff bout with Arlington ... One of few players to score vs. Winthrop this season ... Netted key goals in wins over Marblehead and Masconomet ... Danvers native looks up to Olympic gold medalist and team captain Meghan Duggan ... Also plays field hockey and lacrosse.
JENNA DINAPOLI
Peabody Senior
Center
Three-time Salem News all-star graduates as Peabody's third all-time leading scorer with 81 career points ... Posted 20 points for the second time with eight goals and 12 assists ... Dozen helpers led the Tanners and came in third in the region ... Tipped in game-winning goal in Division 1 Round of 16 win over Methuen/Tewksbury ... Earned Bo Tierney Award as MVP of the Carlin Cup ... Captain from North Reading was named team MVP at Hornets Winter Sports night ... Considered one of the Northeastern League's toughest penalty killers ... Looks up to older brother Jake, who played at St. John's Prep.
HALLE GREENLEAF
Beverly Junior
Winger
Northeastern Hockey League all-star and repeat Salem News all-star tied for the area lead in goals with 15 ... Netted a hat trick in an early season victory over Shawsheen ... Knack for scoring game-winners, with the only goal of a 1-0 win against Newburyport and the overtime winner against Marblehead ... Junior captain from Ipswich led Panthers to Division 1 state playoffs and their most wins in nine years ... Excellent physical player along the boards and in tough areas ... Also a field hockey and lacrosse all-star ... Team MVP's 22 points were third in the region ... Boasts 59 points and 38 goals in three varsity seasons.
HANNAH GROMKO
Peabody Senior
Winger
Captain was one of the area's best leaders and helped Tanners reach the Division 1 quarterfinals while ranking in the state's top 10 all season ... Potted 10 goals with 10 assists for a second straight 20-point season ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star rated in the area's top 10 in all three scoring categories ... Relentless forecheck led to key goal in playoff win over Shawsheen ... Enjoyed three-point night in win over Marblehead ... Lynnfield native graduates with 61 career points.
CATIE KAMPERSAL
Peabody Junior
Winger
Next level speed made her ultra-dangerous in the transition game ... Scored 11 goals while earning Northeastern Hockey League all-star honors ... Frequently put the Tanners on the man advantage by drawing infractions with her ability to skate behind the defense ... Totaled 13 points this winter and has 49 career points ... Hockey Night in Boston all-star last summer scored only goal of a 1-0 win over Newburyport ... Repeat Salem News all-star hails from Lynnfield.
MADDIE KENNY
Masconomet Sophomore
Center
One of the North Shore's youngest ever captains earned the 'C' for her tenth grade season as Masconomet top line center ... Had 12 points and led the Chieftains in assists with eight ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star selection ... Topsfield native had two goals and an assist in win over Marblehead ... Set up two goals in Chieftains' first ever win over Newburyport ... Responsible three-zone player is great in the faceoff dot ... Carries 4.075 GPA ... Was inspired to play hockey by her younger brother, Michael.
BITSY KING
Masconomet Senior
Wing
First Team All-Conference choice in the NEHL had a monster senior season, tying for the area lead in goals with 15 ... Added five assists for a career-high 20 points ... Netted game-winner in the third period to top former co-op partner Newburyport for the first time ... Team captain had a four-point Senior Night in win over Gloucester ... Scored twice against Beverly and had a hat trick against Medford ... Powerful shot from the wing and capable penalty killer ... Middleton native plays goalie in lacrosse ... Inspired by her dad's constant support ... Plans to study social work and play club hockey next year.
PENNY LEVINE-STEIN
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Center
Relentless forechecker and hard worker also possess an accurate shot ... Netted a career-best and team-leading 12 goals to go with six assists ... Her 18 points ranked 11th in the region ... Can hit the high corner of the net, as she did in the playoffs against St. Mary's Lynn ... Solid faceoff taker ... Had two goals against Arlington Catholic and a point on both tallies in a 2-1 win over Stoneham ... Models her pesky style, attention to defense and penalty killing after Bruins star Brad Marchand ... Salem native attends Essex Tech and is a captain-elect for 2023-24.
ABBEY MILLMAN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Winger
Catholic Central League all-star was the top-point producer for the Crusaders and has been one of the most prolific scorers on the North Shore the last two seasons ... Totals of nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points were second among local skaters ... Led the region in helpers ... Netted a shorthanded game-winning goal to beat Plymouth on the road in the Division 1 state tournament ... Her 68 career points are second most among active locals ... Team captain from Georgetown is a repeat Salem News all-star and was influenced by her twin brother Josh, Fenwick's boys hockey goalie ... Will play college hockey at Worcester State.
ALYSE MUTTI
Peabody Sophomore
Goalie
Led the North Shore in nearly every major goaltending statistic while setting Peabody program record for wins (18) and shutouts (10) in a season ... Played every minute of every game for the Division 1 state quarterfinalists ... Two-time Salem News all-star was All-Northeastern Hockey League ... Allowed a mere 1.05 goals per game on average ... Made 380 saves for a .938 save percentage ... Did not allow more than three games in a single game ... Had a 176:24 shutout streak ... Said 27-save playoff shutout against Methuen/Tewksbury was her best outing ... Allowed only 15 goals in league play ... North Reading student is also a solid softball player.
SHEA NEMESKAL
Beverly Senior
Center
Unsung Hero Award winner had no qualms about doing the unseen work of a defensive forward and thrived on defensive zone starts ... Solid offensive player chipped in with seven goals and seven assists ... Captained Panthers to the Division 1 state tournament ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star was selected for the Mass. High School Hockey Coaches Association's all-star game ... Danvers native graduates with 50 career points ... Excellent student is also an all-star runner in cross country and spring track.
MADDIE SANTOSUOSSO
Pingree Senior
Goaltender
By far the North Shore's busiest goaltender led the region in minutes played (1,332) and made a career-best 705 saves ... Had a 2.70 goals against average playing some of the toughest offenses in New England ... .900 save percentage ... Highlanders Team MVP made an insane 50 saves in shutout win over Tilton ... Also blanked Masconomet, Beaver Country Day, and Winsor for four shutouts ... Topsfield was inspired to play goal by ex-Bruins great Tuukka Rask ... Made 1,157 saves in two seasons to go with 14 victories ... Plans to study psychology in college.
ZARENNA SAWYER
Pingree Senior
Center
Four-year first-liner had a career-high 22 points to lead Pingree in scoring and rank third in the region ... Scored nine goals ... Her 13 assists ranked second in the area ... Proud of being chosen a Highlander captain ... Eastern Independent League all-star received Pingree team standout award ... Netted both goals in a victory over Tilton ... Three-point game against Beaver Country Day and had for against Winsor ... Gloucester native excels for Highlanders' New England championship contending field hockey and lacrosse teams ... Hopes to study business in college.
AVA SCHULTZ
Marblehead Junior
Center/Wing
Versatile forward was the Lady Headers' hardest working skater, head coach Brittany Smith said ... Good shot blocker ... Scored in four consecutive games in the middle of the season to help Marblehead reach the Division 1 state playoffs for a second straight year ... Netted one of only 15 goals allowed by Winthrop in conference play ... Hamilton-Wenham student is captain-elect for Lady Header co-op next year ... Honor roll student excels for the Generals' girls lacrosse squad ... Received Marblehead's Sportsmanship Award ... Grateful to her dad for teaching her work ethic.
ASHLEY SMAIL
Pingree Junior
Winger
Emerged as a major scoring force for the Highlanders over the second half of the season ... Scored nine times and had 11 assists for 20 points ... Tied for fourth in the area in assists and ranked in the top 10 in total points ... South Hamilton native is inspired by her mom, who captured an NCAA lacrosse title and played two sports at Harvard ... Scored two goals in victory over Winchendon ... Had four points in win over Beaver Country Day ... Also played for NEPSAC champion Highlander soccer squad ... Captain-elect for next season.
ALI SPRISSLER
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Defense
Only 10th grader selected to the prestigious Catholic Central League all-star team had a breakout season for the Crusaders ... Force in all three zones was among the area leaders in minutes by a skater, barely ever coming off the ice ... Found her shot and netted six goals ... Added 10 assists ... Her 16 points were second among the region's blue liners ... Had three assists against Longmeadow ... Felt state playoff game against St. Mary's was her best outing ... Grateful to longtime club coach Butch Martucci ... Beverly native is in the construction program at Essex Tech, but will play at Kimball Union next year.
HANNAH TSOUVALAS
Marblehead Senior
Defense
Lockdown defender and smooth skating puck mover was an All-Conference choice in the Northeastern Hockey League ... Also received the NEHL's Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship Award ... Led Marblehead in scoring with six goals and five assists for 11 points ... Team captain ... Returned from a tough hit to score a goal against Winthrop ... Team MVP looks up to her cousin, former MHS captain Meg Gray, who also wore No. 5 ... Mass. High School Hockey Coaches Association all-star selection ... Three-time Salem News all-star from Hamilton attends Landmark School and also plays lacrosse.
ELLA TUCKER
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Goalie
Steady, athletic goalie played at the top of her crease and backstopped the Crusaders to the second round of the Division 1 state playoffs ... Made 40 stops against state finalist and rival St. Mary's Lynn ... Stopped 34 in overtime playoff victory at Plymouth ... Totaled 538 saves, most among the region's MIAA goaltenders ... Earned eight wins, including shutouts of Matignon and Arlington Catholic ... Goals against was 2.78 with .901 save percentage ... Her 951 minutes played were third in the area ... Gloucester native also excels for the Essex Tech softball team.
AVA VAUTOUR
Marblehead Junior
Center
Top line pivot for the Lady Headers tied for the team lead in goals with six and totaled 10 points ... Solid on-ice leader helped Marblehead reach the Division 1 state tournament ... Frequently few assignment of facing opposing team's top forward line and checked them with great success ... Netted overtime winner to beat Gloucester ... Had a big goal in Mental Health Awareness Game win over Newburyport ... Grateful to coach Rich Hayden ... Hamilton-Wenham student excels at field hockey and lacrosse for the Generals.
###
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Sadie Papamechail, Sr., D; Meredith Johnston, Fr., F; Morgan Linskey, Fr., D, Megan McGinity, Jr., G.
Bishop Fenwick: Abi Bruner, Sr., F; Zoe Elwell, Sr., D; Molly Sullivan, So., F; Katherine Roddy, Fr., F; Lexi Salah, Fr., D.
Marblehead: Liv Doucette, 8th, G; Teyah Fleming, Fr., F; Maddie Graber, Fr., F; Addie Lydon, Fr., G.
Masconomet: Mackenzie Cronin, Jr., G; Madie Dupuis, Fr., G; Allie LaCava, So., D; Bella Flinn, Jr., D; Charlotte Leiss, So. F.
Peabody: Ava Buckley, So., F; Leah Buckley, So. D; Angela Fabbo, Fr., F; Chloe Gromko, So., D.
Pingree: Sadie Canelli, Jr., F; Avery Fredo, Jr.; D; Lucia Lafauci, Jr., F; Pheobe Thorne, Sr., F/D.