SALEM NEWS GIRLS INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
SAVANNA VARGAS
Peabody Senior
Sprints/Long Jump/Relays
The only remaining question is how many more school records will the talented Savanna Vargas claim before she graduates. She already owns eight Peabody High track and field marks ... and still has the spring track season to add to that total.
Vargas was named Northeastern Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, the Tanners' MVP, received the George L. Smyrnios Legacy Award, and captured state champion honors as member of winning sprint medley relay foursome, which set new school all-time mark. She was also on record setting 4x50 relay and broke marks in 45, 55, and 60 meters along with long jump.
In winter track she set four new Peabody records this past season in 45, 50 and 60 meters as well as long jump. At the NEC Championship Meet she won the 55, long jump, and 4x200 relay. Then at the Division 2 States she was fifth in the 55, third at the All-State Meet of Champions, and fourth at New England's. She ran the 60 at the New Balance Nationals and had a personal record. Vargas also ran a leg of the school record setting SMR. She has the fastest times in our area for 55, 60 (7.77), and 200 (25.8).
Vargas continued to make her name known far and wide as a member of All-New England team (after running her best race, finishing in 7.17 seconds in the 55 meters) and concluded the season at New Balance Nationals. The bigger the meet, the better she performed.
Vargas, who thanked her coaches, parents and her teammates for believing in her and pushing her to do better, is also a fine student with a 3.5 grade point average and plans to go to school for nursing. A team captain, she is an outstanding sprinter and long jumper in outdoor track where the multi-talented athlete also throws the javelin.
THE TEAM
CALI ABBATESSA
Danvers Senior
Shot Put
Recorded new personal record throw of 33 feet 6 inches ... Was third at Division 3 States and 2third at All-States ... Captain scored 49 points for Falcons this past season ... She and younger sister Maci, who is also an all-star at Essex Tech, had their best throws only a few inches apart ... The 3 time Salem News All-Star wants to continue throwing in college ... Has weighted 3.85 grade point average ... Thanked her family and coaches for being there for her from Day 1.
MACI ABBATESSA
Essex Tech Junior
Shot Put
Bested Hawks' school record by eight inches with throw of 33 feet 3 inches ... Other half of terrific sister duo placed first in every regular season meet ... Was second at the Cape Ann League Open and 10th overall at Division 4 States, where she set a personal record ... Has 3.4 GPA and plans to take classes in electrical to become a licensed electrician ... Said parents and her sister Cali (also an all-star for shot put) has been biggest influences.
CLAIRE BREAN
Beverly Senior
600/Relays
Captain won Northeastern Conference championship in the 600, was anchor of Panthers' 4x400 relay, and ran first leg of 4x800 relay ... Took eighth place in 600 and seventh in both relays at Division 2 states ... Took 15th in 600 at All-State Meet of Champions ... Ran 800 leg of winning SMR at MSTCA qualifier meet ... Undefeated in 600 in NEC meets and All-Conference in that event and relays ... New Balance Nationals qualifier in 400 and SMR relay ... Received Team Panther Award ... Best 600 time of 1:40.31 ... Carries 4.39 GPA and plans to continue running in college ... Three-sport athlete also plays soccer and lacrosse.
AALIYAH CALLAHAN
Peabody Senior
Shot Put
Won the New Balance Nationals Rising Stars division with throw of 39-5 3/4 ... NEC Meet champ and named All-Conference ... Runner-up at Division 2 States and sixth at New Englands ... Named to All-New England team ... Threw nearly 6 feet better that last year ... Anchored girls shot put relay team that won Division ... Captain received Tanners' MVP and school record award honor ... Best performance was setting personal record of 40-11 at state relays ... Plans to continue doing track and field in college and get an education in culinary arts.
CLAIRE DAVIS
Marblehead Senior
55 Meter Hurdles/Long Jump/Relays
Captain was member of 4x200 relay that won Division 3 states and was ninth at All-States, 10th at New Englands, and 2f5th at New Balance Nationals ... Placed 15th at states in hurdles ... Best individual performance at NEC Championship with personal records in both trials (9.37) and finals (9.35) to place fourth ... Recorded another PR in long jump to take second at NEC's (15-8 1/4) even without having a jump pit at home course to practice on ... Set new school record in Pentathlon with 2,103 points ... Carries 4.06 GPA and plans to study biology in college.
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Senior
Distance
Set 1000 school record with time of 3:01.67 at Northeast Invitational ... Ran best mile in 5:03.93 at Meet of Champions ... Had 800 split of 2:20 in SMR at New Balance Nationals ... Received Team Legacy Award and was Tanners' MVP ... Best individual performance was at All-States when she ran with no expectations and set personal record time by a couple of seconds ... Plans to attend Elon University to continue academic and athletic careers ... Carries 4.01 GPA and is ranked 12th out of 371 in class.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Senior
Distance
Captain was undefeated in 2-mile in NEC meets and won conference championship ... Placed third at Division 3 states in 2-mile and qualified for All-State Meet of Champions, where she was 17th with personal best time of 11:36.29 ... Salem News cross country sll-star led Falcons in scoring with 59 points ... Also ran mile and 1000 ... Will attend UMass Lowell to major in business administration and run both cross country and track ... Ranks in top 20 percent of class.
BRIANNA EWANSIHA
Peabody Senior
High Jump
Division 2 state champ with 5-foot-4 jump ... Captain was All-Conference ... Placed second at All-State Meet of Champions with 5-6 leap and was seventh at New Englands (5-3) ... At New Balance National jumped 5-4 for 13th place ... Best leap of 5-6 set new Peabody High record ... Received Coaches Award ... Highlights of season included record setting performance, leading high jump relay team to state championship,. and winning Division 2 States ... Plans to attend one of the UMass colleges and major in health science with concentration in pharmacology ... May continue to participate in track as walk-on.
COURTNEY HINCHION
Danvers Senior
1000/Mile
Second in mile at NEC Championship in 5:32.74 and sixth as a member of the Falcons' 4x400 relay ... Best 1000 time was 3:22 ... Qualified for Division 3 States in both mile and 2-mile ... Finished eighth in mile with time of 5:29.78 at States ... NEC All-Conference in 1000 ... Best performance was in 1000 was at Division 3 States ... Has 93.94 GPA and will run Division 1 cross country and track at Merrimack College.
JENNA LINDSAY
Masconomet Junior
600/Relay
Recorded personal best time of 1:42.52 at Division 3 states, which was three seconds faster than her best a year ago ... Captain-elect for the Chieftains also runs spring track ... Took fourth place at NEC Championship ... Medaled at states with a sixth place finish ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals, but was unable to run ... Plans to continue her track career in college ... Also ran on Masconomet's 4x400 relay.
ALEXANDRA MORGAN
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Middle Distance/Mile/Relays
600 champion with time of 1:44.42 ... Finished 19th in 800 ... League 1000 champ in 3:11.47 and 19th at New Balance Nationals ... Seventh in Division 4 States mile in 5:35.82 ... Gloucester resident was member of 4x400 relay that ran 4:19.34 for third at States with teammates Shannon Bresnahan, Maria Ryan, and Ceila Krouse ... Received Jeff McCaully Memorial and Team's Outstanding Performer Award ... League All-Star in 600, 1000, and 1600 Relay ... Best race was 800 at Nationals with PB by two seconds ... Has 3.89 GPA.
OLIVIA NOVELLO
Ipswich Senior
55 Meter Hurdles/High Jump
Personal best hurdles time of 8.97 is second-fastest time in Ipswich High history, right behind her best-ever 8.94 mark set sophomore year ... Best high jump was 4 feet 9 inches, 10th all-time at IHS ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Captain's best performance was winning CAL Open hurdles title after being second a year ago and third two seasons ago ... Seeded third after poor performance in preliminaries and had to fight for championship ... Will study nursing at Endicott College and run track ... Carries 3.96 GPA.
MEREDITH PASQUAROSA
Beverly Senior
55-Meter Dash/High Hurdles/ Pentathlon
Captain won the NEC Championship Meet with school record time of 8.52 in 55 meter ... Also took second in conference meet in 55-meter dash ... Ran leg of NEC gold medal relay that took gold ... Finished 13th at Mass State Track Coaches Association Pentathlon ... Qualified for nationals in hurdles ... Placed third at MSTCA Speed Classic in hurdles and was fourth in dash ... Was last year's Salem News Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.
MYA PERRON
Beverly Senior
Shot Put/55-Meter Dash
Personal record shot put was 34 feet 7 inches ... Placed second at NEC Championship Meet and sixth in Division 2 States ... Qualified for All-State Meet of Champions ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Received Coaches Award for the Panthers ... Best individual performance came at Division 2 States with personal record throw ... Plans to play softball in college while majoring in nursing ... Has 4.56 grade point average and is ranked 26th in her senior class.
CHLOE PSZENNY
Ipswich Senior
55 Meter/300/4x400 Relay
Cape Ann League Baker Division Female Player of the Year ... Captain's best 55-meter dash was 7.71 seconds, which is fourth best in school history ... Ran 300 in 43.09 and relay time of 4:15.12 running with teammates Amelia Moorad, Lily Harper, and Soren Shearer ... Undefeated in both individual events and the Tigers' leading point scorer ... Points to the 55 as her best individual event because she started running it as a freshman and worked very hard to improve ... Has 3.42 GPA and plans to major in criminal justice in college.
MADISON REILLY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Throws
Qualified for Rising Stars division at New Balance Nationals and placed 1fourth with weight throw of 32 feet 8 inches ... Season best throw was 34-10 ... Also threw shot put and was 10th at Holiday Meet with 30-3 1/2 heave ... Peabody resident took third at Northeast Invitational (31 feet) ... Team Coaches Award and Tri-County League All-Star ... Has 4.6 GPA... Won TCL league meet weight throw and was ninth at State Weight Throw ... 3410 was her personal best ... Qualified for New Balance Nationals Rising Stars .
KEIRA SWEETNAM
Marblehead Senior
Jumps
Salem News Volleyball Player of the Year had a terrific winter track season ... Captain took second at Division 3 States with high jump of 5-feet-4... Was third at Northeastern Conference championship and eighth at All-States ... Placed 10th at New England Meet and qualified for New Balance Nationals ... Carries 4.45 grade point average on 5.0 scale and will attend Wesleyan University, where she will continue her volleyball career.
CATE TRAUTMAN
Marblehead Senior
55 Meters/300/4x200 Relay
Magicians' salutatorian has 4.568 GPA and plans to study bio-medical engineering in college ... Captain's best 55 time was 7.54 ... Ran the 300 in 42.02 ... Team MVP ... Member of 4x200 Division 3 state champion relay (1:46.69) ... Placed fifth in 300, sixth in 55, and was a member of winning relay at divisional states ... Finished 16th at All-State Meet of Champions in the 300, an event she had never run before this season ... Shaved three seconds off time from beginning of season ... Ran on relay that placed 10th at New Englands and 25th at New Balance National ... Qualified for nationals in three events.
GEORGIA WILSON
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Long Jump/Sprints/Relay
Versatile athlete competed in several events ranging from 55 meter to 4x200 relay as well as jumps ... Set new school record in long jump with personal best 16 feet 9 1/2 inches ... Ran 55 in 7.68 seconds ... Winner of Generals' Most Improved Award ... Ipswich resident has been an honors student throughout high school ... Focused on being a successful student in the classroom and athlete on the field or track ... Wants to continue track career in college.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Izzie Sullivan, Sr. Sprints, Katie Burgess, Sr. Sprints, Grace Williams, Fr. Middle Distance.
BISHOP FENWICK: Maria Ryan, Sr. Relay.
DANVERS: Olivia St. Pierre, Fr. 1000/Mile, Bobbi Serino, Jr. Middle Distance; Katie Walfield, Sr. Middle Distance; Lily Delafano, Fr. Sprints.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Charlotte Madden, Soph. Distance, Isabella Fazio, Jr. Hurdles/Sprints.
IPSWICH: Soren Shearer, Fr. 600/1000, Lucy Winthrop, Soph. 1000; Lameya Perron, Fr. 55 Hurdles/High Jump.
MARBLEHEAD: Ava Machado, Soph. 55 Meter, 4x200 Relay/High Jump, Devin Whalen, Sr. 55 Meter/4x200, Sadie Halpern, Fr. 55/300/4x400 Relay, Lillian Reddy, Fr. Shot Put.
MASCONOMET: Shaye Trodden, Sr. 55 Meter Hurdles/High Jump, Ellie Green, Jr. 1000, Sarah Bernier, Distance; Lauren Boughner, Jr. 300.
PEABODY: Yasmery Batista, Jr. Sprints/Relays, Marissa Simmons, Jr. Sprints/Relays, Lindsey Wilson, Sr. High Jump.
SALEM: Isabella Cunha, Sr. 300/Relays.
SWAMPSCOTT: Samantha Andrews, Sr. 55 Hurdles, Ana Tarason, Sr. Shot Put, Sofia Alvarado, Sr. Shot Put, Theia Giantis, Fr. Distance.