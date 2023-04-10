2022-23 SALEM NEWS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
RAWSON IWANICKI
St. John's Prep Senior
160 pounds
Tom Brady has lost more Super Bowls than Rawson Iwanicki lost dual meet wrestling matches in his impeccable St. John's Prep career.
Undefeated for the last three straight seasons, Iwanicki was 61-0 as a senior. He successfully defended his New England championship title while also sweeping the Division 1 North sectional, Division 1 state, and All-State championships in his weight class.
An incredibly dedicated competitor who works year-round to hone his skills, Iwanicki went 136-0 over the last three seasons. In his career, he was 191-5 overall and an incredible 117-1 in dual meets.
Securing 48 pins this past winter, Iwanicki was champion of the Marshfield, North Providence and Woburn tournaments. A consummate team athlete, he scored 405 total points to help St. John's Prep win yet another Catholic Conference title in addition to the Division 1 North, Division 1 state and All-State team titles.
"Rawson is Rawson ... he's always aggressive and is always looking to score," said St. John's head coach Manny Costa. "He works year-round, he competes nationally and he's got great family support. Like each of our three captains he's a leader who is always looking to help others."
A three-time Division 1 North sectional champion, three-time state champion, two-time All-State and New England champion, Iwanicki added All-American to his resume by finishing third at NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach.
The Andover native is also a three-time Academic All-American who carries a 4.17 GPA. He'll be attending Columbia University and join the wrestling team.
THE ALL-STARS
ALEX BAJORAS
St. John's Prep Sophomore
285 pounds
One of the state's best heavyweight competitors had an outstanding second season after earning freshman All-American honors ... Went 44-6 with 34 pins ... Scored 273 total for the All-State champs ... Won his weight class at North Providence and Woburn tourneys ... Runner-up at Division 1 North and Division 1 state championship meets ... Seventh place at All-State meet ... Posted a 3-2 mark at nationals ... NHSCA All-American is also a nose guard for the state champion Eagles football team and throws the shot put for the spring track squad.
JOE BAKER
Danvers Sophomore
160 pounds
Voted Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Division 3 North sectional tournament after a dominant, championship winning performance ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League champion had the most pins in the least amount of time at that meet ... Finished fourth at Division 3 state meet and sixth at All-States ... Went 34-8 on the season and now as 55 victories in two varsity campaigns ... Pentucket Holiday Tournament champ ... All-Conference selection won a pair of matches at New Englands ... Hopes to wrestle in college and is inspired by his religion, quoting Philippians 4:13.
YONIEL CASTILLO
Salem Junior
170 pounds
Dedicated grappler could win via pins or with tactical precision in decisions, as he did while reaching the finals at the Division 2 North sectional meet ... Went 30-9 on the season ... Northeastern Conference all-star was runner-up at the NEC/CAL Tournament, where Salem was third as a team ... Finished in seventh place at the Division 2 state meet ... Strong at fighting from underneath ... Had 20 pins, including one in just 23 seconds against rival Beverly.
LUKE CONNOLLY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
145 pounds
Voted Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Division 2 North sectional meet while winning his weight class in nearly flawless fashion ... Captain of the Fenwick/Northeast Tech co-op squad went 52-7 ... Runner-up at Division 2 state meet was third at All-States ... Placed in the top eight at New England championships ... Salem native sports an 84-13 career record with two North crowns and is a three-time All-State qualifier ... National Honor Society member is grateful to coach Bruce Rich and would like to play football and study engineering in college.
BRENDAN DALTON
Salem Senior
145 pounds
Repeat Salem News all-star was voted All-Conference in the NEC took the NEC/CAL title ... Helped Salem to its best finish (third) in NEC/CAL Tournament in 15 years ... Runner-up to fellow all-star Luke Connolly (Bishop Fenwick) in the match of the day at D2 North sectional meet ... Came in fourth at D2 states and sixth at the All-State championship meet ... Captain went 34-11 in his final season for the Witches ... Hamilton-Wenham student is part of the Witches co-op team and looks up to his brother, former Witches all-star grappler Calvin.
JAYDEN D'AMBROSIO
St. John's Prep Junior
138 pounds
Took his game to another level by going 55-6 with 37 pins to help the Eagles win the All-State championship ... Scored 337.5 points across dual meets and tournaments ... Had 37 pins ... Named Outstanding Wrestler at the Marshfield tournament ... Was runner-up at both North Providence and Woburn tournaments ... Second place finisher at Division 1 North sectionals and the Division 1 state meet in a tough weight class ... Placed third at All-States as well as third at New England championships ... Reading native also won two matches at nationals competing up at 145.
MILES DARLING
Masconomet Junior
120 pounds
One of the state's absolute best in his weight class was the highest finisher from Massachusetts at New Englands in fourth place ... Division 2 North sectional champion was the runner-up at Division 2 states and third at the All-State meet ... 51-5 record with among the most wins of any local wrestler ... Earned his 100th career win and has a 116-10 career mark ... Sons of Italy champ and Most Outstanding Wrestler ... State vocational finalist and Brendan Grant Memorial Tournament champ ... Carries a 4.5 GPA ... Hugely influenced by his dad, Masco/Essex Tech head coach Todd Darling.
SHANE FIELD
Salem Junior
182 pounds
Made his return to the Witches and had an immediate impact, going 35-7 and earned Northeastern Conference all-stat honors ... Earned third place at NEC/CAL Tournament where Salem had its best team finish (third) in 15 years ... Came in third at the Division 2 North sectional meet, winning his final match by pin in 46 seconds ... Came in seventh at the Division 2 state meet ... Also a rock solid football player for the Witches ... Quick worker went to the finish in nearly all his matches and earned more than 30 pins.
ADAM GUZOFSKI
Danvers Junior
Heavyweight
All-State qualifier in the heavyweight division was outstanding in postseason meets, finished third at the Division 3 North sectional meet and fifth at D3 states ... Felt a win over a grappler from Norton where he threw legs to score a pin was his best effort ... Earned 22 of his 24 career wins during a breakout junior season (22-8) ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Runner-up at the Pentucket Holiday Tournament ... Solid two-way linemen for the Falcon football team is grateful for his stepfather's support.
MARK HASKINS
Danvers Junior
138 pounds
Super reliable and consistent competitor went unbeaten in NEC/CAL dual meets ... Pentucket Holiday Tournament champion came in fourth place at the NEC/CAL postseason championships ... Also finished fourth at D3 North sectional meet ... Eighth place finished at D3 states ... Has 65 victories in three varsity seasons including a 23-10 mark this winter ... Northeastern Conference all-star is inspired by former DHS captains Max Leete, Brendan Whalen and Connor McCarthy ... Captained Falcons as a junior and hopes to wrestle in college while learning a trade.
MASON HINSHAW
Marblehead/Swampscott Sophomore
138 pounds
Versatile youngster was the Black-and-Blue co-op's top performer in the postseason and the program's first-ever Division 1 place winner after they were bumped up from D3 ... Came in fourth at D1 North sectional meet and seventh at the D1 state meet to qualify for All-States, where he placed eighth ... All-Northeastern Conference pick placed in every tournament including Anthony Lisitano (third) and Daniel Gionet (first) ... Went 32-12 with the majority of losses coming up a weight class at 145 ... Pinned the D3 state champ at All-States ... Swampscott High student.
REYNALDO LOPEZ-TORRES
Peabody/Saugus Senior
220 pounds
Translated freakish strength and a solid base to the mat in an impressive debut season ... Northeastern Conference all-star was at his best in the postseason, coming in third in the Division 1 North sectional ... Runner-up at the Division 1 state meet and an All-State qualifier, a remarkable accomplishment for a first-year wrestler ... Finished third at the NEC/CAL championships ... Season record was 20-12.
SAM LORUSSO
Peabody/Saugus Junior
152 pounds
Northeastern Conference all-star was the NEC/CAL champion at 152 pounds ... Very difficult to pin down with only 14 defeats in his career ... Went 38-8 this winter ... Finished sixth at the Division 1 North sectional meet in one of the toughest brackets in the state ... Saugus High student competing with Tanner/Sachem co-op program was spotless in dual meets (20-0), helping the program secure a winning season for the first time ... Junior captain is an excellent leader and practice wrestler ... Has a sterling 51-14 career record.
COLIN MCAVENEY
Masconomet Senior
126 pounds
Talented grappler won the state vocational championship in his weight class via Masco's co-op with Essex Tech ... Joined the Chieftain program's exclusive 100 win club ... Amassed a 37-13 record ... Finished as runner-up at the Division 2 North sectional tournament and was third at D2 states ... All-State qualifier ... Boxford native is grateful to coach Todd Darling for all his support and advice ... Plans to attend Old Dominion to study systems and technology.
BRADAN MCNEIL
Beverly Sophomore
138 pounds
Competed at a level beyond his years as the first sophomore in Panther program history to qualify for All-States and win a match there ... Racked up 36 victories with 31 by pin ... Amassed 40 takedowns ... Runner-up at the Division 2 North sectional tournament also came in second at Wayland tournament ... Seventh place finished at D2 states and third at the NEC/CAL championship ... Solid student's favorite subject is Spanish and is grateful to his brother and teammates.
LIAM O'BRIEN
Marblehead/Swampscott Freshman
106 pounds
After competing as a middle schooler and winning 18 matches, upped his game as an official high schooler with a 31-8 mark this winter ... Northeastern Conference all-star was third at the NEC/Cape Ann League championship meet ... Champion of the Pentucket Holiday Tournament for his first career tournament win ... Also wrestled some matches up at 113 when needed ... Won the Daniel Gionet title ... Finished sixth at Anthony Lisitano tourney.
TREVOR O'NEIL
Masconomet/Essex Tech Senior
285 pounds
Took to the sport like a natural, winning the Division 2 North sectional heavyweight title in his first year competing ... Went 31-9 overall ... Placed sixth at the Division 2 state meet and went on to finish in the top 12 at All-States ... Haverhill native excelled at hand-fighting in the stand-up game at the start of matches ... Standout linemen for the Essex Tech football team was grateful Masco co-op coach Todd Darling had the patience to teach him the sport ... Plans to serve in the United States Army after high school.
MARC PINEIRO
St. John's Prep Junior
195 pounds
Powerful and relentless competitor won 49 matches while dropping only 15 ... Secured 31 pins ... Runner-up at Division 1 North sectional was third at D1 state championships and seventh at All-States ... Third place finishers at North Providence and Marshfield tournaments ... Came in fourth at Woburn tournament ... Scored 256 team points for the once-beaten Eagles who repeated as All-State team champions ... Posted a 3-2 mark at NHSCA nationals in Virginia Beach.
WILL PINTO
Peabody/Saugus Senior
170 pounds
Captain for the Tanner/Sachem co-op squad had an outstanding season on the mat, going 42-10 ... All-Conference choice for the Northeastern Conference won the NEC/CAL title in his weight class ... All-State qualifier out of the ultra-competitive Division 1 bracket was third at North sectionals and fourth at the D1 state meet ... Excellent balance combined with relentless motor helped him outlast opponents, including one 7-period win at states ... Won 79 matches in his varsity career and hopes to wrestle at Plymouth State or New England College.
ALEX SCHAEUBLIN
St. John's Prep Senior
113 pounds
One of the most decorated wrestlers in the Prep's storied history went 58-1 as a senior and was seventh at nationals for All-American status ... Pinned down 31 opponents ... Won the All-State championship at 113 pounds ... repeated as Division 1 North Sectional and Division 1 state champion ... Runner-up at New England championships ... Champion of the Marshfield, North Providence and Woburn tournaments ... Scored 383.5 team points to help SJP win the team All-State title ... Went 82-1 in his career in dual meets and 132-6 in all competition ... Two-time Academic All-American from Salem will attend Trinity College.
GINO SICARI
Beverly Junior
182 pounds
Powerful takedown artist became one of the only wrestlers in Panther history to win a match at New Englands and tied the program's single season win record ... Recorded 41 total victories with 29 via pin ... Division 2 North sectional champion was fourth at both D2 states and All-States in a rigorous weight class ... NEC/CAL champion and second team all-star ... Credited with 74 takedowns ... Grateful for the guidance of coaches Ben Comeau and Christian Echevarria ... Hopes to enter a culinary program in college.
NICOLAI TARASON
Marblehead/Swampscott Senior
152 pounds
Tremendous leader was the Black-and-Blue Most Valuable Wrestler at the upper weights and an NEC all-star ... Compiled a 32-10 record while finishing fifth at the Division 1 North sectional meet ... Third place finisher at NEC/CAL championship meet ... Won several matches at 160 pounds to help Marblehead/Swampscott win meets ... Champion of the Anthony Lisitano tournament at 160 ... Finished fifth at Pentucket Holiday Tournament and third at Daniel Gionet event ... Four-year varsity wrestler had 60 wins over the last two campaigns.
IAUN WILLIAMS
Beverly Senior
152 pounds
All-State qualifier had an impressive end to his grappling career for the Orange-and-Black ... Won 35 matches with 17 of those being via pin ... Technically skilled as shown by his 67 takedowns ... Second-team Northeastern Conference all-star was runner-up at the NEC/CAL tournament ... Came in third at Division 2 North sectionals and followed it up with a 6th at D2 states ... Says competing with his brothers made him a better athlete ... Hopes to wrestle in college.
Honorable Mention
Beverly: Nathan Barry, 120; Tristan Gold, 126; Cooper Lang, 106; Mason Irwin, 195; Elias Mayes, 160.
Bishop Fenwick/Northeast: Ray Kochanski, 152; Brayden Pouliot, 106.
Danvers: Logan Jacques, 126; Matt Dowling, 132; Reagan Little, 152; Zach Zoladz, 170.
Marblehead/Swampscott: Angelo Knight, 200; Ben O'Brien, 195.
Masconomet/Essex Tech: Quinn Lodewick 106; Xavier Parsons, 132.
Peabody/Saugus: Justin Bremberg, 145; Jackson Delidi, 106; Matt Dresser, 285; Freddy Espinal, 195; Max Lorusso, 126.
Salem: Marshall Bower, 138; Alex Rodriguez, 285; Kevin Spoon 113; Izayah Quiroz, 152; Josean Castillo, 195.
St. John's Prep: Elias Hajali, 120; Jimmy Lally, 132; Braedon Goes, 113; Ryan DeSouza, 145; Angel Heredia, 220.