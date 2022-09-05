BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 10-6-3 (Lost to Arlington in OT of Div. 1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Edgar de Leon (4th season, 30-13-8)
Captains: Trevor Gilligan, Sr. F; Matt Roy, Sr. G; Max Hemsey, Sr. D; Ian Visnick, Sr. M.
Other key players: Wilson de Leon, Jr. F; Owen McCarthy, Jr. M; Bryce Lee, Sr. D; Misha Krygin, Sr. D.
Outlook: After graduating several multiple-year starters, Beverly has new faces on the roster who are looking to make an immediate impact. With a strong core of returning players and key players moving up from last year’s JV team, the Panthers look to continue to be very competitive in the NEC and out-of-conference games. “We have a solid group of hungry and humble players who want to contribute to the program’s success,” said de Leon, “and they’ve worked very hard in the offseason and preseason to prepare for what is a very tough schedule.”
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 3-10-4
Head coach: Julius Pertillar (2nd season, 3-10-4)
Captains: Medhi Khemmich, Soph. A.
Other key players: Luke Murray, Soph. M; Tyler Mullen, Sr. D; Danny Rowan, Soph. GK; Jonathan Lapalme, Jr. M; Marcus Simon, Fr. M.
Outlook: With a number of talented underclassmen on the Crusaders’ varsity roster, the future is certainly bright for the program. Medhi Khemmich will serve as a sophomore captain after a fantastic first year last fall. Head coach Julius Pertillar says, “I feel fantastic about the team. They have a great attitude, are working extremely hard in practice, and we have a lot of underclassmen and freshmen eager to learn.”
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 6-7-5
Head coach: Tony Vatousios (2nd season, 6-7-5)
Captains: Spencer Keys, Sr. CB; Daniel Molina, Sr. LB; Daniel Vatousios, Sr. CB.
Other key players: Dino Celicovic, Jr. M; Attawulai Ayamga, Jr. M; Marcelo Coixeta, Sr. ST; Luke Hertigan, Fr. D; Nate Flint, Soph. GK; Kevin Oulette, Soph. GK.
Outlook: After finishing just one goal shy of a postseason berth last fall, the Falcons will look to get over the hump this season. According to head coach Tony Vatousios, his team is still “in the rebuilding mode, but confident with the players we have.” Danvers is well balanced on both sides of the ball with three talented senior captains on defense and a number of capable scorers on the other end.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 15-1-2 (Lost to Medfield in Div. 3 Round of 32)
Head coach: Joel Spruance (10th season, 68-69-23)
Captains: Peter Tsoutsouras, Sr. CM; Ryan Lovasco, Sr. ST; Guido Iannalfo, Sr. GK.
Other key players: Foster Adams, Sr. CB; Kyle Heckman, Soph. CM; Thomas O’Brien, Soph. D.
Outlook: The Hawks will look to build off their best regular season in program history, and will have a number of returning players to help them do so. Overall it’s a relatively young team with a slew of new additions, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t compete at an extremely high level once again.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: (10-6-4, Lost to Hampshire Regional in Div. 4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Matt Gauron (21st season)
Captain: Harrison Stein, Sr. CM.
Other key players: Jackson Contois, Sr. F; Will Gern, Sr. F; Andre Groberio, Soph. CM; Finn Tratnyek, Jr. D; Keenan Macguire, Jr. CB; Liam Heney, Sr. GK; Nick Stein, Fr. F; Charlie Mark, Fr. CM.
Outlook: The Generals boast good team speed overall, both up front and in the back, which they’ll look to use to their advantage on a regular basis. Head coach Matt Gauron is also excited about a pair of incoming freshman that have made the varsity squad, as well as reliable senior goalkeeper Liam Heney as a last line of defense.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 7-10-3 (Lost to Hampshire Regional in Div. 4 Round of 32)
Head coach: Greg Scruton (9th season, 44-82-14)
Captains: Brian Milano, Sr. M; Alex Barlow, Sr. M; Theo Norton, Sr. D.
Other key players: Nate Kobuszewski, Sr. GK; Tyler Rafferty, Sr. M; Seth Woodbury, Sr. D; Sam Sirois, Jr. D; Jack Totten, Jr. M; Will Harrington, Jr. D; Caleb Jorge, Soph. ST; Spencer McDavitt, Soph. M; Zane Norton, Soph. M; Darwin Ramirez, Soph. ST; Ned Buletza, Soph. M.
Outlook: The Tigers finished strong in 2021, winning their way into the state tournament with some impressive play down the regular season stretch. This fall, they return a number of the players from that roster, a group that head coach Greg Scruton says is “committed to the program and knows what it takes to win.” Ipswich boasts a good balance of upper and underclassmen in the varsity fold, with plenty of newcomers expected to see time as well.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: (9-8-3, Lost to Plymouth North in Div. 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Elmer Magana (3rd season, 22-20-6)
Captains: Isaiah Pina, Sr. F; Sebastian Pantzer, Sr. M; Harrison Curtis, Sr. M.
Other key players: Rory Zampese, Soph. GK; Riley Schmitt, Jr. D; TJ Kelly, Fr. D; Kyle Hart, Soph. M; Stefan Shepard, Soph. F.
Outlook: As head coach Elmer Magana put it, the Magicians “are a very young team with lots of hunger.” They will have their work cut out for them having moved into the North division in the NEC and will now face strong teams like Masco, Beverly, Peabody and Danvers twice. Still, they have built a strong culture in Marblehead and appear to have enough talent up and down the lineup to compete at a high level once again.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 20-1-0 (Lost to Longmeadow in Div. 2 Round of 16)
Head coach: Jared Scarpaci (8th season, 104-20-11)
Captains: Steven Ralph, Sr. M; Christian Schaffer, Sr. M/D; Jason Karas, Sr. F.
Other key players: Ara Scarpaci, Jr. F; Thomas Downs, Jr. M; Marco Russo, Jr. GK; Jack Wexler, Jr. M/F.
Outlook: Fresh off an unbeaten regular season last fall, the Chieftains have re-loaded and expect to contend at the top of the NEC once again. “We hope to continue the success of previous years while continuing to develop young players in the program,” said head coach Jared Scarpaci.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 9-9-1 (Lost to Leominster in Div. 1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Stan McKeen (25th season)
Captains: Ryan Alves, Sr. ST; Kyle Labao, Sr. D; Victor Maciel, Sr. ST; Nathan Braz, Sr. ST.
Other key players: AJ Forte, Jr. M; Bruno Correia, Sr. M; Hugo Coutinho, Jr. M; Yanni Pappas, Jr. D; Elijah Loring, Jr. D; Paul Drilon, Sr. GK; Jaiden Fils-Aime, Jr. D.
Outlook: The Tanners graduated 10 players from last year’s tournament squad, but return a solid nucleus and should remain strong on both sides of the ball. Victor Maciel returns as one of the area’s top scoring threats and all-around talents, with a number of other experienced players ready to elevate their games.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 2-13
Head coach: Padraic Slattery (2nd season, 2-13)
Captains: Jake Fritz, Sr. GK; Eli Ferreira, Sr. D; Chris Qirjazi, Sr. M; Nick Da Costa, Jr. D.
Other key players: Gabriel Pereira, Jr. F; Lucas Dias, Soph. M; Marcus Pereira, Soph. D; Malcolm Edwards, Jr. GK; Isaac Platino, Sr. M.
Outlook: The Witches have been slowly building the boys soccer program back up, and this season’s numbers are an encouraging sign of things to come. Salem had the biggest turnout in the past five years and will now be able to field a JV team for the first time in that same span. A slew of newcomers, including players from Brazil and Jamaica, should help tremendously with depth and experience as the Witches aim for a state tournament berth.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year’s record: 7-9-1
Head coach: Bryan Lee (9th Year, 80-41-21)
Captains: TBD
Other key players: Ivan Paredes, Jr. GK; Carlos Campos, Sr. M; Blaise Nkwetta, Soph. M/F; Ateh Njinju, Soph. D; Henry Shehaj, Soph. F.
Outlook: The Navigators graduated just two starters from last year’s team and will look to a number of returners to build on last year’s season. The group returns a total of seven starters and head coach Bryan Lee will look to build around a strong sophomore and junior class as well.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Last year’s record: 12-5-4 (Lost to Brookline in OT of Div. 1 Round of 16)
Head coach: Dave Crowell (22nd season)
Captains: Will Minor, Sr. CB; Callum Rigby, Sr. CM; Alex Borkland, Sr. M.
Other key players: Yianni Andrikopolous, Sr. GK; Jeffrey Groth, Sr. F; Tyler Schwalm, Sr. M; Calvin Massaro, Sr. M; Mike Bertinato, Sr. M; Ben Bailey, Sr. D; Jeffrey Lopez, Sr. D; Jake Vana, Jr. M; Aithan Bezanson, Jr. M; Ross O’Brien, Jr. D; Graham Kramer, Sr. F; Chance Prouty, Jr. F.
Outlook: The Eagles are extremely deep, extremely experienced and ready to make some serious noise in the Catholic Conference and beyond. With 10 seniors on his roster and a number of talented juniors, head coach Dave Crowell will have numerous players to rely on this fall. Overall, St. John’s boasts speed and skill across the field.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 4-10-3
Head coach: Adam Bailey (2nd season)
Captains: Liam Herlihy, Sr. D; Szymon Wabno, Sr. D.
Other key players: Lucas Bereaud, Jr. M.
Outlook: The Big Blue are young, but determined. After a four win campaign a season ago, the goal is to get back near or over that .500 mark while improving every day.