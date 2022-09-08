During their playing days at Swampscott High, recent graduates Cam O’Brien and Dylan January consistently made an impact on both sides of the ball. A quarterback and bruising linebacker, O’Brien helped lead the Big Blue to a Division 5 Super Bowl title last fall; January did the same back in 2019, pounding his way to 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
While Swampscott head coach Bob Serino won’t have the luxury of trotting out either player to the field this fall, his two-time defending Division 5 Super Bowl champions will rely on their experience and knowledge from the sidelines. Both former standouts will serve as assistant coaches in 2022.
“Cam will be coaching the QBs and Dylan will be helping out with (defensive) coach (Peter) Bush,” said Serino. “Both of them have been unbelievable; absolutely incredible. I couldn’t be happier to have them. Dylan loves it, and really both of them have done anything and everything we ask immediately. Just great additions to our coaching staff.”
If Swampscott is going to make a realistic push for a third Super Bowl crown in the last four years (minus the non-playoff COVID year of 2020), it’ll need all the cohesiveness and football knowledge possible. Having both O’Brien and January in the fold certainly doesn’t hurt.
Between the lines, the Big Blue will look to seniors Jason Codispoti (a returning two-way starter who will shift from wide receiver to running back this fall) and Chris Ferragamo. The latter showed great promise early last season before suffering a broken leg and subsequently missing the remainder of the year. Having him back should make things easier for whomever lines up under center.
As it stands, Serino has a serious quarterback battle going on between senior Zack Ryan and freshman Jack Spear, the latter of whom has impressed in his first reps with the varsity squad.
Left guard Ethan Gee, a senior who played a big role in Swampscott’s Super Bowl run last season, provides experience and strength in the trenches.
“It’s funny because there’s sort of a role reversal for our group this year; we have more lineman than we have skill,” said Serino. “A lot of our skill players are back, but we’ll have a new quarterback and new running back. A lot of our offensive lineman return, so that will be a strength.”
Gifted senior wideout Elijah Burns, another returning starter, should also see plenty of balls thrown his way.
On the defensive end, Codispoti will once again serve as a lockdown corner alongside Ferragamo. Serino also expects big things from Gee at middle linebacker, as well as senior Nick Paradise. The speedy Paradise will play safety and special teams while serving as another option in the passing game on the other end.
“Nick’s a fast kid, super skilled, and really led our specials last year, which in our eyes we dominate specials every game and he was a big part of that,” Serino noted. “We’re excited to have him playing receiver and safety this year, too.”
Outside linebacker Jack Hazell, a junior who will also see time at slot receiver, is another name to keep an eye on.
In total, the Big Blue are rostering 42 players after graduating 15 seniors and have a “very light” junior class, as Serino put it.
Early scrimmages have been encouraging, particularly against an experienced and physical Bedford team. “They had a kid that was 370 (pounds) on the line; just a huge line in general,” said Serino. “They had a great linebacker and a coach (Tom Tone) that coached with us previously, and he’s done a fantastic job with that program. It’s exactly what we needed; we got a slap in the mouth and have had some great practices since.”
Swampscott will look to continue to iron some things out before its season opener against Auburn Friday.