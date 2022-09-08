DANVERS — For the second time in as many seasons, the Danvers High football team is switching up its offense. Though the formation may change from a Wing-T to a spread look, many of the concepts are the same and, with the balance the team showed last season, the Falcons expect it to be a smooth transition.
“Ever since Travis (Voisine) has been our quarterback there’s been spread elements. We’ve been about 50/50, not a run-the-rock heavy team,” senior captain Aris Xerras said of Voisine, the squad’s junior signal caller who was pressed into action as a freshman in the 2021 Fall 2 season and will begin his third season as quarterback this fall with more than 200 passes under his belt.
“The vibe has been very good in practices. Things are starting to click and we’re all excited.”
Head coach Ryan Nolan, entering his sixth season, brought in veteran assistant Bryan Ibbiston (last seen in Andover) and Neil Weidman (who won a bevy of Cape Ann League crowns at Lynnfield) to work with the offense. So far, the results are outstanding.
“There’s no substitute for that 1-on-1 time. It’s been so valuable for Travis, and all our QB’s, to have someone like Neil going through film with them, working on sprint outs, delivery, all that stuff,” Nolan said.
Dynamic Owen Gasinowski had more than 700 yards from scrimmage last year with nine touchdowns and projects as an uber-dangerous slot receiver for Voisine, who threw for 1,147 yards and 9 TDs in last year’s 5-6 campaign. Mike Kasprzak projects as another solid receiver and Xerras, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound tight end, will be a versatile weapon both run blocking and catching passes.
“This is a really fun offense for a tight end,” Xerras said. “Where else can you pancake a guy on one play and catch a touchdown pass on the next one?”
In the backfield Joey Baker and Reagan Little will vie for carries, with senior captain Steve Reardon expected to miss the first few weeks with an injury. Once he returns, he’ll add a punishing running style to the Falcons’ attack that will no doubt keep opposing defenses on their toes.
“I’m feeling good so far. Hoping for good news once we see the doctors,” said Reardon, a three-year starter on defense who loves carrying the football. “I think we have some great players for running the spread, so it should be good for us.”
Senior Colin Mugaga (“he’s had an outstanding summer,” Nolan said) heads up the offense line with juniors Kevin Burke, Noah Wade and Adam Guzofski looking good alongside sophomore Aidan Perry.
Defensively, Danvers is always one of the stingier teams in the Northeastern Conference. There’s a lot to like about the second and third levels of that unit with Gasinowski, Reardon and Little leading the way.
“Reagan’s honestly one of the smartest players we’ve ever had,” Nolan said. “He’s come a long way, and we have a lot of confidence that he’s going to have a great year at safety.”
Tewksbury, Reading and Haverhill will give the Falcons tough tests before they open Northeastern Conference play, and the DHS 57-man crew had scrimmages against Woburn, Bishop Feehan and Bishop Fenwick to prepare. Their goal is a ninth straight MIAA playoff berth — and of course to challenge for the conference crown.
“It was such a great vibe when we won the NEC as freshmen. We’d love to have the chance to capture that again,” Xerras said. “We’ve got to get better every week to get to that point.”