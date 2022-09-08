Falcon Facts

Last year’s record: 5-6 (Lost in Division 4 Round of 8)

Head coach: Ryan Nolan (6th season, 31-21)

Team captains: Steve Reardon, Sr. RB/LB; Aris Xerras, Sr. TE/DE

Leading returning rusher: Owen Gaskinowski (78 carries, 467 yards, 5 TDs)

Leading returning passer: Travis Voisone (68-for-155, 1,147 yards, 9 TDs)

Leading returning receivers: Owen Gasinowski (18 catches, 337 yards, 4 TDs)

Did you know: The Falcons are one of only two programs on the North Shore to qualify for the state playoffs every year since the tournament format began in 2013, with Marblehead being the other. Their six consecutive seasons with at least one playoff win is also the best mark among all North Shore teams.

2022 SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

9/9;Tewksbury;6:30 p.m.

9/15;Haverhill;6:30 p.m.

9/23;at Reading;7 p.m.

9/30;at Winthrop;6:30 p.m.

10/7;Beverly;6:30 p.m.

10/14;Swampscott;6:30 p.m.

10/21;at Masconomet;6:30 p.m.

10/28;Marblehead;6:30 p.m.

11/24;at Gloucester;10 a.m.