Two years ago, Nick Whitaker never could have seen himself as a captain for the Marblehead football team.
But he was determined to make something of himself as a player, so he made it his mission to change his physical appearance in the weight room, getting after it both in the gym and on the field, and trying to be a leader for the undefeated defending Division 3 Super Bowl champions whenever he could.
When his teammates selected this year’s captains, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound lineman and linebacker was chosen along with fellow seniors Sam Annese, Zander Danforth and Connor Cronin, as well as junior lineman Christian Pacheco.
“It’s constantly working towards what you want to get,” said Whitaker. “I was able to earn more playing time in 7-on-7’s this summer, understanding the coverages and my assignments and reading plays at the line. The hard work paid off.”
Being winners of a state-best 20 consecutive games, eight of the last nine Northeastern Conference North (now Dunn) titles and the aforementioned Super Bowl crown a year ago are all nice feathers in Marblehead’s cap — but certainly not laurels they want to rest on.
“Yeah, we won the Bowl last year, but right now who cares?,” asked Annese. “It’s a new season, new guys and that’s what our focus has to be. But the goals are the same.”
Cronin, who is still weighing his Division 1 and Ivy League college options, is one of the unquestioned best players in the Commonwealth coming into his senior season. He averaged nearly 6.8 yards per carry a year ago while rushing for 591 yards and a half-dozen scores, and was a beast catching passes out of the backfield with 71 grabs, 1,049 receiving yards and 11 more trips to the end zone. Expect to see Cronin in a lot of two-back sets as Marblehead looks to keep defenses constantly guessing.
Extremely fast and physically powerful, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Cronin can hit like a train both carrying the football and bringing down opponents in the defensive backfield at safety.
“We’ve got a great group of guys on this team, guys who know they need to step up to fill in for all those great players we lost from last season,” he said. “But I think we have the right guys to do it.”
Seniors Eddie Johns and Aidan Tardie will also see work out of the Magicians’ backfield, as will juniors Andy Palmer and Pluss in a by-committee approach.
Danforth, who caught 11 balls for 122 yards and two scores in the 2021 championship season despite missing nearly half the season with an injury, will play a much bigger role in the passing game split out wide on one side. He’ll be joined by classmate Aven Dembow (who was injured in Week 2 last year and missed the rest of the season), juniors Chris Dewitt and Brooks Keefe, and senior tight end Shane Keough (11 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs as a junior).
Taking over under center is junior Miles O’Neill. A strong-armed 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal caller with with fleet feet and smarts, he perfected his craft as the Magicians’ understudy to defending Northeastern Conference MVP and Salem News Player of the Year Josh Robertson last fall.
“I’ve grown up playing with Miles; he’s a good friend and a great player,” said Pacheco. “He’s always had a big arm. I think he’ll do a great job; I’m expecting big things from him.”
“He’s a talented kid with a really good feel for the pocket,” added Annese. “I know he’s got untapped potential.”
Annese and Pacheco were starters up front a year ago while Whitaker saw plenty of time in the trenches. They’ll serve as leaders of a group that will include seniors Jack Aneshansley and Finn Maniaci, as well as junior Scott Campbell.
Anashansley, Campbell and Maniaci also figure to work on the defensive line in front of a rotating crop of linebackers that include Annese, Pacheco, Whitaker, Keough, Pluss, Dewitt, Tardie and O’Neill. The secondary is very athletic, too, with Cronin, Danforth, Palmer, Keefe, Denbow, and Palmer all capable of making key stops or picking off passes to give their team possession.
Marblehead has added a pair of ex-Magician greats, Aidan Gillis and Jaason Lopez, to its coaching staff this season as well.
