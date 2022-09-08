New coach, new personnel, same Generals football mentality.
A hard nosed, physical player during his playing career at both Pentucket High School and Springfield College, first-year head coach Tim Freiermuth does plan to implement some new offensive and defensive schemes this season. But the former offensive lineman still wants to continue to build a strong, winning culture at Hamilton-Wenham, which had previously been established by recently retired legend Jim Pugh.
“We kept one of our coaches from the previous staff, Dan Lawrence, and he’ll be running our offense a little this year. We’ll be more of a spread, not as much under center stuff that they ran towards the end of last year, but a heavy run-first team,” Freiermuth explained. “It’s kind of a new system, especially defensively and offensively, with a new staff trying to build a culture. But the guys have been really responsive so far.
“Our numbers are down,” he continued, “which is pretty normal across the (Cape Ann) League. But I think we have the right guys, and to me it’s about quality over quantity — and we definitely have that.”
Quarterback John Ertel will return for his senior year under center after throwing for nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. He’ll also serve as a team captain and defensive back on the other side of the ball, and Freiermuth expects him to play a huge role in what they do.
“We expect John to have a big year,” he said. “John’s pretty mobile, so we’ll rely on his legs and the guys up front. We have the effort, attitude and trust. That’s what we believe in, and the guys up front have really found a value in that.”
Fellow senior captain James Day, as well as fellow fourth-year player Chris Collins, will look to fill some of the void at running back after the Generals graduated standout rusher Chris Domaracki. Cooper Soolman figures to be the team’s top wide receiver and strong outside backer on defense; the junior missed significant time last year with a broken hand, but has had a great offseason and appears eager to make an impact. Returning senior Thomas Ring is another name to watch out for in the receiving corps.
Defensively, the Generals bring back senior linebacker/lineman Brendan Dalton, junior linebacker Brady Daniels and junior defensive back Adam Green, all of whom are expected to play significant roles on that side of the ball. AJ Cote (DB/WR) and Charlie Burns (OL/DL) are other names to look out for.
“Defensively the biggest thing is going to be pursuit and tackling,” said Freiermuth. “We’re pretty upperclassmen heavy, which is good; the sophomore and freshmen classes are small.”
Although he has no intention of looking too far ahead, Freiermuth is undoubtedly eager for a Week 4 matchup against Pentucket. Not only did he play his high school ball there, but he also spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach for the Panthers, soaking in as much knowledge as possible from veteran leader Steve Hayden.
“Having played there and coached there, I’ve really gotten to know that staff,” he said. “Getting to know Hayden on the other side of things as a fellow coach ... it will be fun and I’m definitely looking forward to that matchup.”