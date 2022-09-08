PEABODY — Expectations are high for the Peabody High football team this fall — when the third highest scoring team in the program’s 120-plus year history brings back senior quarterback Shea Lynch and three of his top four receivers, that comes with the territory.
So how do the Tanners avoid the pitfalls that kept last year’s 7-4 squad out of the Division 2 state playoffs?
“When we come to practice, it’s best on best. On both sides of the ball,” said Lynch, who threw for a school record 2,311 years and 32 TDs last season. “If you’re not in a drill and you’re the best player on the sideline, you’re playing scout. That’s the key to getting everyone engaged and getting everyone better.”
Few teams in the state threw as often as Peabody did in 2021. So while head coach Mark Bettencourt wants more balance, the Tanners have so many weapons they may put the ball in the air even more often.
Senior captain Danny Barrett returns after catching 41 passes for 639 yards, and junior burner Eli Batista (one of the NEC’s most complete players) matched him with 10 scores, 44 grabs and 649 yards.
Add senior speedster Colin Ridley to mix along with Essex Tech transfer Jayce Dooley (70 catches, 17 TDs in two seasons with the Hawks) and Lynch will have all sorts of options in four and five receiver sets.
“There’s probably nine kids I feel comfortable that I can get them the ball, from the receivers to the running backs,” Lynch said. “We’ve got great chemistry across the board.”
Junior captain Alex Silva, seniors Alan Paulino, Will Pinto, and Jose Lendor, and junior Nick Dresser are in the mix at running back.
The offensive line will be young and untested — with senior captain Mikey Mastrocola shelved by a battle with leukemia, junior Reymi Andino is the lone returning starter at tackle.
Sophomore Alex Jackson will join him at the other tackle, sophomores Dylan Annese and Jimmy Festa have looked good at guard, and junior Mark Clanton is vying for the center spot.
“They’re big kids and they’re strong,” said Silva. “It’s not like they’re coming out of nowhere, though. They’ve all been playing football their whole lives.”
Though Peabody won its last six games of the ‘21 season, it struggled a bit defensively during a 1-4 start. With a host of returnees in the front seven and one of the NEC’s most athletic secondaries, the Blue-and-White plan to be much stingier this time around.
“Practices have been much better,” said senior captain Giovanni Guglielmo, who has 6 1/2 sacks last year at defensive end. “We’re zoned in and everyone has a mission to stay disciplined and do the right things.”
Senior Fernando Lima and sophomore Matt Mastrocola join Guglielmo on the D-line when the Tanners go with four linebackers: Festa and senior Sam Merrill in the middle with Silva and junior Don Cavanaugh outside.
Batista (5 interceptions in 2021) leads the defensive backs at safety, with Abou Kaba, Dooley, Paulino and Vinny O’Hara in the mix at corner.
“It’s a deep group across the board,” said Bettencourt, who picked up non-leagues games against Lynn Classical (Week 2) and Leominster (Week 5) to try to accumulate more power points as his team seeks its first playoff win since 2015.
“We tried to put ourselves in the best position in terms of the (postseason) points. They say you’re better off playing teams in higher divisions, although now I hear that’s not the case. The bottom line is we have to take care of our own business — if we win enough games, the points shouldn’t matter.”
Special teams should also be a strength: Dom Scalese (44-of-46 on extra points) will handle the kicking and punting duties while both Batista and Ridley had kick return TDs for last year’s NEC Lynch champs.
“It’s been very smooth so far,” said Barrett. “The goal’s to win try to win them all, but we can’t do that if we don’t take it one at a time.”