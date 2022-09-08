After two seasons where the season — and circumstances leading up to the season — were abnormal, Manchester Essex football coach Joe Grimes says the start of the 2022 campaign feels like a return to normalcy from a gridiron standpoint.
The fall 2020 high school football season was moved to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and teams were back it at again four months later for the start of fall 2021 preseason workouts. Heading into the 2022 slate, teams have had a full offseason offseason, plus two other high school sports seasons, to prepare for it.
“The feeling around this team is normal and focused on football for the first time in two years,” Grimes said. “This summer finally felt like a pre-pandemic football summer, and it was one of the best summers I’ve seen from this team in the six years I’ve been with the program.”
On the field, Grimes has a lot of veterans on a Hornets’ squad that won the Commonwealth Conference Small a year ago and finished with an impressive 8-2 mark.
On offense, the team is returning CAC all-star quarterback Brennan Twombly. The senior threw for over 1,300 yards to go along with 20 passing touchdowns last year. Twombly is also the team’s leading returning rusher.
Senior captain Henry Otterbein, Jesse Oliver and Camren Hubbard also return to the backfield after seeing significant action a year ago. Grimes likes to employ a running back by committee approach, sharing the load between multiple backs.
Manchester Essex also returns some talented linemen including senior captain Ben Hurd and Troy Flood.
“Returning kids help, especially with their knowledge in the first few weeks,” Grimes said. “They also set the tone with their energy. They’ve been through the process and know what the expectations are, and the guys coming into new roles pick up on that energy quickly.”
The Commonwealth Conference has re-aligned this fall and Manchester Essex sits in the middle of the now three-tiered alignment. The Hornets will be in Division 2 of the conference with KIPP Academy of Lynn, Lowell Catholic, and Thanksgiving Day rival Georgetown. The Hornets returned to the CAC in 2021 after a near-decade long stint in the Cape Ann League.
Manchester Essex and KIPP Academy were the top two teams in the CAC Small a year ago. The Hornets won the conference title thanks to a head-to-head victory, but KIPP returned the favor by triumphing over M-E in the opening round of the Division 8 State Tournament.
The Hornets’ non-conference schedule features a heavy dose of CAC crossover games. The Hornets will be taking on Shawsheen Tech, Greater Lowell Tech and Whittier Tech from the Commonwealth Large along with Lynn Tech from the Small Division. Manchester Essex’s only game outside of the CAC is the season opener against Ipswich on September 8 (6:30 p.m.) at Hyland Field.
“The Commonwealth is a really good fit for us football-wise,” Grimes said. “This is a good conference, and we’re competitive with everyone. We’ve formed a nice rivalry with KIPP Academy and are looking forward to another good game with them again this year.”