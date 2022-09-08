Tiger Tackles

Last year's record: 1-10

Head coach: Zach Lamkin (2nd season)

Team captains: Adam Coletti, Sr. C/DE; Matt McGowan, Sr. RB/LB; Henry Wright, Sr. RB/LB.

Leading returning rusher: Henry Wright (141 carries, 931 yards, 6 TDs)

Leading returning passer: None

Leading returning receivers: Henry Wright (10 catches, 257yards, 4 TDs)

Did you know: Zach Lamkin, an Ipswich assistant coach for seven years before taking the head job last fall, believes with this year's coachable group and his good assistants, the Tigers are headed n the right direction. One player to watch is freshman Louie Harrington at WR.

2022 SCHEDULE

Date&Opponent&Time

9/8&at Manchester Essex&6:30 p.m.

9/16&Lowell Catholic&6:30 p.m.

9/23&Lynnfield&6:30 p.m.

9/30&at North Reading&6 p.m.

10/7&at Amesbury&6:30 p.m.

10/14&Triton Regional&6:30 p.m.

10/21&Pentucket&6:30 p.m.

10/28&at Newburyport&7 p.m.

11/24&Hamilton-Wenham&10 a.m.