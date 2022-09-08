A year ago, the Ipswich High football team won just one game. It was a small squad that was in several close games, but lacked the depth needed to close them out.
This season it’s a different story for the Tigers, though, with a strong group returning with bigger numbers.
“Our strength is leadership, good chemistry, and an offensive line with a lot of returnees,” said second-year coach Zach Lamkin. “Our main concern is staying healthy, but we’re a lot deeper. We only had 22 men last year, but there are 45 this time with a big freshman class.
“We didn’t feel like a 1-10 team because of the camaraderie we built a year ago, and it was easy to recruit new kids,” he added. “It may seem weird to say I’m extremely proud of what the 2021 team did. Even though we won only once, they were gritty, determined, and worked so hard to be competitive. Everything was there except numbers. This time around it’s like night and day with the environment I’m trying to build.”
Senior captains are center/defensive end Adam Coletti, and running back/linebackers Matt McGowan and Henry Wright. As a junior, Wright —the Cape Ann League Defensive Player of the Year — carried the ball 141 times for 931 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 257 yards and 4 more TDs.
“Henry plays like a 250-pound guy, but he’s 5-foot-11, 185 pounds,” said Lamkin. “He’s an animal who had 130 solo tackles a year ago. We moved him up from corner, and he’s got a motor that doesn’t quit. He’s an example of the rare kid that started as a freshman and was really good even then.”
A big concern for the Tigers is finding a quarterback to replace Aiden Arnold, who passed for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns. McGowan and Eliot Donovan are ready to step in.
“We don’t have anybody on the roster that ever played quarterback but Donovan, who started at safety as a junior, looks comfortable running the team. He’s settled into the role,” Lamkin noted. “I have Matt in baseball and he’s got a great arm. Both of them got reps in practice last season because we knew we needed to get somebody ready.”
Coletti anchors the offensive line with guards senior Griffin O’Brien and junior returning starter Behnji Dessources, along with tackles senior Tyler Duchesne and Connor Lavoie. Waiting in the wings while learning the offense are six underclassmen; Lamkin said he plans to rotate more this fall and give his starters a much needed break.
Defensively, the team’s strength is at linebacker and a stout defensive line. Wright and McGowan are solid in the middle with Coletti setting the edge. O’Brien and Dessources are at tackle, with others rotating in. Senior Peter Bauman, a lacrosse player who is out for football for the first time, has shown a lot of promise.
“I wish I had him for a couple more years because Peter has picked things up so quickly and will definitely help us,” said Lamkin.
“Last year the secondary was our weakness; we didn’t have the flare you want to see. We couldn’t get off the field,” he added. “But now we’re much stronger with Donovan as general back there at safety along with two freshmen battling in out in Finn Wright (Henry’s younger brother) and Will Gromko in the mix.”
Sophomores Massimo Pinsky and Noah Marcos are at the corners, while freshman Louie Harrington continues to impress and can also play wide receiver.
“I know it’s unrealistic to expect a 1-10 team to go 11-0 the following year, but we’ve set the bar fairly high,” said Lamkin. “It’s a smart, coachable group, and our freshmen are catching on quickly. I’m liking what I’m seeing. The program is going in the right direction.”
