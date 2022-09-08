BEVERLY — This isn’t an athlete, or a team, that can’t benefit from some added motivation.
So as they get set to embark on the 2022 high school football season, there’s this bit of incentive for the Beverly Panthers: to break the program’s streak of three consecutive losing seasons and get back on the right side of the win-loss ledger.
“Devon (Smalls) and I were talking about this just the other day,” senior wideout and linebacker Matt Sopp said after a recent BHS practice. “We’ve never had a winning season since we’ve been in high school and want to change that this year.
“I remember being at the last playoff football game at Hurd Stadium that Beverly played in (beating Somerville in 2016) when I was younger,” Sopp added. “We’d love to be the team that brings a playoff game back home.”
Sopp and Smalls, a wingback/cornerback, are the team’s two senior captains and make up half of the Panthers’ returning starters for second-year head coach Jeff Hutton, joining linemen Paul Belmonte and Jackson Champlain.
As a team Beverly was a game under .500 last fall (5-6) despite scoring 50 or more points three times. They were also one game away from a winning season in both the truncated 2020 season (3-4) and the 2019 campaign before that (5-6). The Orange-and-Black haven’t had four consecutive losing seasons since experiencing five straight 7-loss seasons from 2000-04.
“These guys know they have something to prove,” said Hutton, a Panther assistant coach on the team’s Super Bowl championship squads of 2010 and 2012. “The benefit is that they’ve been together all winter, all spring and the entire summer working to get ready for this season.”
Running primarily a Pistol offense last year, Beverly will run more offset this time around out of the I-formation. Senior Marcelo Pinto will be the fullback who gets the bulk of the carries and will be asked to churn out tough yards between the tackles. Smalls figures to be the potential home run hitter in running reverses, jet sweeps, and being vital to the Panthers’ sprint passing attack, where he can intermediate, flood and short routes and turn them into big gainers.
“I like to be relied on,” said Smalls, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster who also stars for the BHS track and field program. “That’s a good thing for me, knowing the team is counting on me to produce big plays. Whatever I can do to help, I’ll do it.”
Sopp, a 6-foot-1, 200 pounder, will line up wide on one side with junior Danny Conant on the other. Another junior, athletic Brendan McCarron, will be the tight end.
There are two players battling for the quarterback job who may ultimately end up rotating at the position, bringing different skill sets to it. Senior Logan Petrosino has a strong arm and a gunslinger’s mentality to make big plays, with junior Brian Kessel bringing more of tactical approach.
They’ll be protected by an all-senior line that includes 6-foot-4, 265-pound Anthony Dixon at strong tackle (“we need him to be a steamroller” assistant coach John McMillan said), Drew Sadoski at strong guard, Belmonte at center, Lucas Tremblay at quick guard, and Connor Day at quick tackle.
Junior Colin Burns and seniors Rowan Morneau and Champlain make up the defensive line in Beverly’s 3-4 alignment. Sopp and junior Kevin Hubbard will be the outside backers who can also serve as edge rushers, with Tremblay and Sadoski on the inside. Smalls and Petrosino will be the corners, with Pinto and McCarron the safeties.
“Like coach says, the little things add up,” said Sopp. “We keep going those little things right and put a bunch good practices together, that will lead to a great season.
