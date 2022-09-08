Bio Box

PANTHER PRINTS

Last year’s record: 5-6

Head coach: Jeff Hutton (2nd season, 5-6; 31-32 overall including six seasons at Manchester Essex)

Team captains: Devon Smalls, Sr. WB/CB; Matt Sopp, Sr. WR/OLB.

Leading returning rusher: Marcelo Pinto (10 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD)

Leading returning passer: None

Leading returning receiver: Devon Smalls (7 rec., 126 yards, 2 TDs)

Did you know: Beverly lost its top five running backs of a year ago: four to graduation and another to prep school. Together, they accounted for a combined 313 carries, 2,341 yards and 27 touchdowns. Conversely, the current RBs have rushed for a combined 57 yards and two TDs in their BHS varsity careers.

2022 SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

9/9;Haverhill;7 p.m.

9/17;North Andover;1 p.m.

9/24;Peabody;1 p.m.

10/1;Masconomet;2 p.m.

10/7at Danvers;6 p.m.

10/14;at Marblehead;6:30 p.m.

10/21;at Swampscott;7 p.m.

11/24;at Salem;10 a.m.