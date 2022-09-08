The Highlanders’ goal this year is the same as last season ... and a difficult one to achieve.
For the last three years, the Pingree School football team has gone to a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) bowl game, winning twice.
“It’s a tight window, and if you lose two regular season games you’re probably not going to be picked to go,” said head coach Mike Flynn. “Two years ago we lost our second game of the year and knew we had very little room for error to get there again.”
Pingree will again rely on versatile junior quarterback Hudson Weidman to lead the way. He completed 73 passes for 1,001 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago with only one interception. He also was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 565 yards and scoring seven times. Flynn said Weidman will stay in the pocket to throw more, increasing the number of times he’ll take to the air from 15 to 25 per game because of his continued development and poise.
“We’re very fortunate he’s such a strong passer and runner,” said Flynn, who has a 27-2-1 overall record at Pingree. “He gives us an extra weapon because he’s so dynamic. Hudson is very efficient so we can still spread teams out and run the ball. He’s matured and runs our offense so well (that) we can do different things.
“My first year I was a little more stubborn about sticking to my system, but I’ve learned to adjust depending on what kind of team it is. A year ago our strength was receiving and tight ends, but this time it’s more running backs. We’re also smaller, and when you don’t have those 300-pound guys up front, you have to make changes.”
Francisco Morales had 38 carries for 417 yards and a pair of touchdowns a year ago while Boxford’s Matt Theriault gained 248 yards. Bodie Cannata is a threat to run or catch the ball, while captain Jaylon Richardson (7 receptions for 125 yards and 2 TDs) and 6-foot-4, 215 pound junior tight end/defensive end Jayden DelTorchio (7 TDs) both return as well.
Another junior, Chris Colby, caught 32 passes for a team-leading 661 yards and 9 TDs. He also stars at cornerback alongside Richardson and Mekhi Taylor.
Senior captain Theo Batchelder anchors the offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound two-way tackle has received several offers from colleges.
“We’re a work in progress with three juniors and a sophomore on the O-line, but we’re also pretty athletic,” said Flynn. “Joey Lussier (a sophomore) and Chris Jiminez (junior) will step in at guard, while senior captain Quinn Glencross is the center.
“We’ll rotate on the defensive line, and we’re looking for linebackers,” he added. “We’ll be young there, but the numbers in the program are good with 38; roughly a third of the boys in the school are playing football, which means there’s a lot of interest. Like most smaller prep schools, we build up front.”
The only team that has beaten the Highlanders under Flynn is St. Paul’s, but in 2021 Pingree got its revenge with a huge win over the Pelicans.
“It’s always hard to know who will be the strongest teams in our (Evergreen) League because of transfers and post graduates. All you can do is work hard to be as prepared as you can,” noted Flynn.