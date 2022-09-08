PEABODY — Pressure comes with the territory when you strap on a Bishop Fenwick football helmet; the players are well aware of what the program’s expectations are year after year. Yet they embrace it, ready to put in the work and follow that progressions that, if everything works out according to plan, ends with the Crusaders playing their final game of the season at Gillette Stadium in December.
“We welcome it,” senior offensive tackle and defensive end Mike DiFelice said after a recent practice. “The coaches do a great job preparing us for anything we might come up against, and we put our heads down every day at practice and get after it. Having that right mindset goes a long way towards having success.”
Coming off of a 9-3 season that saw them reach the Division 5 state semifinals, Fenwick figures to be in the hunt for a Super Bowl once again. Entering his 25th season as the head football coach on Margin Street, David Woods has a team with its usual array of talented players in the skill positions and playmaking ability at linebacker, plus others chomping at the bit to get their chance to make their mark as varsity players.
“We’ve got some guys who are ready to step up,” said another captain, senior wideout and defensive back Costa Beechin. “You’ll see guys like (junior WR/LB) Kurtis Bruch and (senior TE) Mike Zaimi really show what they can do this season. Plus we’ve got a transfer, (junior) Anthony Nichols, who’s going to help us, too. Things are looking really good.”
Senior Troy Irizarry, another captain (which also includes senior Aidan Breen and junior Luke Connolly), was Fenwick’s leading rusher a year ago, running for 571 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll likely absorb more touches out of the backfield this season while Connolly and Nichols also see their number called.
“I like being a decoy, too,” admitted Irizarry. “Getting a handoff faked to me where I get tackled and we get a 20-yard gainer through the air. There are no individuals here; anyone can be the guy to step up offensively.”
Another 12th grader, Bryce Leaman, steps in under center as the starter. He had one start a year ago and finished the year with 29 completions for 393 yards and four scores.
“I feel like I’ve improved my footwork, timing and reads from a year ago,” said the Gloucester native. “That and getting to know our wide receivers better and their routes.”
Beechin, the team’s vocal leader, leads those wideouts; he’s poised for a big season after grabbing 37 passes for 449 yards and a pair of trips to the end zone in 2021. Connolly, Bruch, junior Jacob Behn and senior Thomas Swanton are others who’ll catch their fair share of passes, as will tight ends Breen and Zaimi (11 catches for 159 yards and 3 TDs a year ago). Promising sophomore Lincoln Dugan with good size and hands, should also be a threat at wideout.
Luke Coleman, another senior, joins DiFelice up front at tackle, with classmate Chris DaSilva and junior John Kennedy the guards. The center’s job will likely fall to junior Nick Kenny-Krutchkenwvick.
Defensively, Irizarry and DiFelice will serve as ends with Kennedy at tackle. A young linebacking corps of a year ago is now full of experience, with Breen, DaSilva, Bruch, and Nichols among the team’s anchors.
“You can see guys already stepping up and playing that much better than we did a year ago,” Breen said of he and his fellow linebackers.
The defensive backfield will also be full of athletic playmakers in Beechin, Connolly, Swanton, Behn, and Dugan, among others.
“I’ll do whatever the coaches need me to do: return kickoffs and punts, step up at safety, in the backfield, anything for the team,” said Connolly.
