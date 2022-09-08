There are what head coach Brian St. Pierre calls “unprecedented numbers” out for the St. John’s Prep football team this season, with a staggering 235 boys from grades 9-12 out for the team. Many of those are big time players committed to schools such as defensive back Joenel Aguero (Georgia), wide receiver/cornerback Jesse Ofurie (Rutgers) and defensive lineman Mikey Nabbout (Columbia).
Running back Christian Browne of Peabody (857 yards and 7 TDs on 120 carries a year ago) and left guard Christhian Difo join Ofurie and Nabbout as senior captains, and there are many other skilled, athletic players on the roster. But St. Pierre cautioned that there are areas the team needs to work on leading up to the Eagles’ season opener Friday at Glatz Field against Marshfield (7 p.m.).
“We’re inexperienced at quarterback, have brand new linebackers, and new faces on the line. Those are the areas we are focusing on,” said the ninth-year head coach.
The biggest question mark is quarterback, where graduation claimed both Jack Perry (2,596 yards passing, 35 TDs) and backup Victor Harrington (370 yards, 4 TDs). There are four signal callers battling for the starting job: Aidan Driscoll, a junior transfer from Austin Prep; fellow junior Jim Nardone, and sophomores Deacon Robillard and Carl Michael Monks.
“Driscoll was on the varsity at Austin Prep, but the others have no varsity experience,” said St. Pierre.
“The thing that’s impressed me not only about those four but this team in general is great work ethic and attitude. They’ve been taking things seriously and putting the time all summer. Taking part in our strength and conditioning program has been a huge help.”
Browne leads a strong group of running backs for St. John’s. Junior Dylan Aliberti, a speedster coming off a terrific spring track season, will be used both at running back and defensive back, and classmate Cam LaGrassa is also slated see action in the backfield.
The receiving core is among the best around led by Ofurie (44 catches for 828 yards, 14 TDs a year ago), junior Stephon Patrick (51 rec., 915 yards, 10 TDs), senior Santi Quiceno, Aguero, and Marquese Avery, a junior transfer from Lynn Classical. Junior Mason McSweeney is the starting tight end backed up by sophomores Josh Harmon and Matt Boucher.
“We’re excited about our receivers,” said St. Pierre. We’ve got a lot of talent and depth there. Harmon and Boucher have looked good in camp, too.”
The offensive line is shaping up with Difo at left guard and senior Sam McCormack on the right side. Another senior, Pius Ejindu, is experienced at right tackle, with sophomore Graham Roberts at the other tackle. In the mix are junior Alex Canciaruso and sophomore Anthony Ragosa.
The strength on defense is the secondary with Ofurie, Aliberti and Quiceno at the corners while Aguero and senior Lucas Verrier are at safety. Nabbout will play defensive tackle or end with McSweeney at the other end.. Senior Charlie Smith and sophomore Alex Bajoras will help out at defensive tackle, while seniors Noah Brown and Max Rizza and junior Matt Callahan are in the mix at DE. Rizza and Verrier will also help in the kicking game.
The only returning linebacker is senior Jack Fillion so that important position will be filled by inexperienced players.