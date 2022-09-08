BOXFORD — Few things are harder to prepare for than football players who do a lot of different things — and do them all very well.
With that in mind, opponents are going to have a tough time preparing for Masconomet Regional this fall.
Start with senior tight end and defensive end Tyler McMahon, one of six captains. He’s a consensus All-State pick who goes 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds ... big and strong enough to stay in and block, but athletic enough to make life miserable for opposing secondaries.
Look at three-season starting quarterback Matt Richardson, another captain: deadly accurate with his arm (especially downfield) but also capable of doing damage carrying the ball as a runner. Captains Will Shannon and Will Mitchell? More versatility, since both can play linebacker against run heavy teams or a safety/rover coverage style against spread offenses.
The same goes for captain Owen Barrett, one of the North Shore’s best deep threats at receiver who can also play linebacker or corner. Two-way lineman Dan Bandar rounds out the leadership group that has the Chieftains’ excited for what’s to come in ‘22.
“We have a good core group of guys and now we’re all seniors,” Mitchell noted. “Now its just about getting the intensity up at practice and getting ready.”
Coming off a Division 3 Elite Eight appearance and a 7-3 season, Masconomet has been among the Northeastern Conference’s toughest outs the last two seasons. Sure, they’ve lost to Marblehead four times, but they’re 9-3 against everybody else the last 18 months as head coach Gavin Monagle begins his sixth season looking for yet another playoff berth for his squad.
Though lead rusher Mat Nadworny graduated, his younger brother Sam looks poised to share the backfield load with Shannon; that duo and Richardson combined for 12 TDs a year ago. Passing wise, all nine of Richardson’s TD tosses return to the fold this fall, with favorite targets Barrett (2 TDs), McMahon (5) and Sam Nadworny (2).
“We’ve worked on our routes a lot this summer and I think we’ll be in more of an attack mode offensively,” said Richardson. “A lot of our skills players were juniors last year, and we hope we can take advantage of that experience.
“We’re having a blast,” Barrett added. “We want to go out there and do what we do best.”
Up front Masconomet did lose the majority of its offensive line, but has plenty of candidates ready to step in. Senior Robert Becker has been playing well at center, while senior Ben Trolander’s had a great summer. Junior Jacob Miller is vying for a spot, as is junior Chase Caron.
“Getting a new line ready takes a lot of hitting, a lot of training and a lot of reps, both mental and physical,” said Bandar. “Once we start scrimmaging we’ll see who shines, who wants to hit and who wants to play.”
Senior defensive end Luke Maczynski’s another strong, physical player who had a great summer. Split end Max Connolly and versatile back Chris McCarty could also make an impact for a program with 78 total players, including the freshmen.
“The anticipation of the season, getting to hit other teams and getting back out on the field, is only making us work harder,” Shannon noted.
The Chieftains open up with former Cape Ann League rival Newburyport, face a new foe in Grafton and then get into the rigors of NEC Dunn play.
“It’s a physical league. Everyone’s pretty tough and we’ll have to be ready for that,” noted Monagle. “We’ve got a good group of hard working kids and a solid, pretty skilled senior class.”