It’s no secret that the Salem High football squad made significant strides last fall.
The Witches flipped the script after going winless during the truncated 2020 ‘Fall 2’ campaign, finishing with a 6-5 mark last fall. With much of their core returning for another season, all signs point to head coach Matt Bouchard and Co. continuing that upward trajectory.
“We lost four critical players from last year’s team but have a lot of returning guys. The commitment I’ve seen in the offseason is similar to what I saw last year, and we have a great group of leaders pointing us in the right direction,” said Bouchard. “Typically most coaches can get a vibe early on of the culture of the team, and right now that culture is really good.”
If Salem is going to continue its winning ways, junior quarterback Corey Grimes will be a huge reason why. Standing an athletic and sturdy 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Grimes has the ability to impact the game whether he’s heaving a deep ball down the sidelines, zipping a screen pass for a chunk gain, or finding the open field with his legs.
“I’ve known Corey’s family basically since he was born, and the second he was able to get up and move around it was clear he was naturally gifted,” Bouchard said of Grimes, who also kicks and punts for the Witches. “He’s just such a versatile kid and extremely easy to coach. The sky’s the limit for that young man.”
Grimes is coming off a season where he threw for 832 yards, rushed for 158 and caught 12 passes for 313 yards. He’ll serve as a captain this fall alongside seniors Ramsey Pacheco (DT/G) and William Cuevas (OL), as well as sophomore Quinn Rocco Ryan.
Pacheco will start the season on the injured list after hurting his knee during the baseball season, but Bouchard says he’s been the perfect captain and leader from the sidelines thus far.
“It’s like having another coach for us out there. You can tell he’s honored by being captain and he wants to fulfill that duty,” said Bouchard.
Cuevas has also impressed as a leader and on field contributor, while Rocco Ryan, who began playing in 2020 as an eighth grader, has earned his captainship as well. He hauled in 26 catches for 301 yards and a TD last fall, and Bouchard referred to him as a “dynamic player in space but somebody that does a lot of the off-ball stuff that a lot of high school players don’t take as seriously.”
In the run game, returning junior Devante Ozuna will get a bulk of the carries. Senior Louis Chinn is another candidate to make plays out of the backfield as he possesses great hands, quick feet and has made significant strides over the past 12 months.
Jesse Round, a junior who was forced out of action for much of last season with an injury, will play a lot in the slot while also getting involved in the run game. Fellow junior Patrick Connatser is another candidate to have a breakout season; the track standout is Salem’s fastest player and has displayed an innate ability to run routes without sacrificing speed.
Juniors Julian Ortiz and Logan Abboud are currently competing for the top tight end spot, but both will see significant time on the field regardless.
Salem is blessed with some solid size on the line as well. T.J. McCarthy will slide over from tackle to center; Alex Rodriguez will likely play guard, and Alfred Ferrioli will also return to the trenches as either a guard or tackle. Senior Daniel Githinji is another name to look out for up front.
“Daniel has had one of the biggest transformations I’ve ever seen in all my years of coaching,” Bouchard said of his 6-1, 300-pound lineman. “He’s really focused on his mobility and is now pulling serious weight off the floor.”
In addition, junior Albert Pujols is a talented player who started as a rover last year; sophomore Mikey Curtin, who will also be the backup QB, has impressed in pass coverage; and sophomore Angel Nolascu (tail back) will compete for a D-back position.
Last year’s Witches flashed moments of brilliance on defense, but Bouchard feels they can take it to another level this fall.
“Everybody’s on the same page, the culture is good, the identity is getting there, and the overall the locker room has just been really great. So I’m excited,” said Bouchard. “We’re excited to get going.”
