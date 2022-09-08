WITCHES BREW

Last year's record: 6-5

Head coach: Matt Bouchard (9th season, 24-60)

Team captains: Corey Grimes, Jr., QB/LB; Ramsey Pacheco, Sr., DT/G; William Cuevas, Sr., OL/DL; Quinn Rocco Ryan, Soph., WR/DB.

Leading returning rusher: Corey Grimes (59 carries, 573 yards, 1 TD)

Leading returning passer: Corey Grimes (62-for-94, 832 yards, 6 TDs)

Leading returning receiver: Corey Grimes (12 rec., 313 yards, 3 TDs)

Did you know: Salem hasn't finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons since 1998 (6-4) and 1999 (10-1), the latter of which saw the Witches win their only Super Bowl in program history (25-12 over Attleboro). After going 6-5 last fall, they have a chance to break that streak with another winning season in 2022.

2022 SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

9/9;at Chelsea;7 p.m.

9/17;Martha's Vineyard;1 p.m.

9/23;Greater Lawrence;7 p.m.

9/30;at Gloucester;6:30 p.m.

10/7;at Saugus;6:30 p.m.

10/13;Masconomet;6:30 p.m.

10/21;Winthrop;6:30 p.m.

10/28;at Peabody;7 p.m.

11/24;Beverly;10 a.m.