2022 SALEM NEWS BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JOE ZAMEJTIS
Danvers Junior
Pitcher/Outfield
The Northeastern Conference's Most Valuable Player had a season that will go down in the record books at both Danvers High and on the North Shore at large.
Ace left-hander Joe Zamejtis broke a 14-year-old Falcon program for strikeouts by fanning an incredible 109 batters. That's second all-time in the area among southpaws and was the first 100-K season by any local pitcher in eight years.
Employing a fastball that's reached 86-87 miles per hour, a hard sliding breaking ball, an ability to paint both sides of the plate and a fierce competitive nature, Zamejtis helped carry the Falcons to a share of the NEC Dunn title by going 6-2. He posted a 1.56 earned run average, a 1.02 WHIP, and allowed opposing hitters to bat a mere .149 over a North Shore best 65 2/3 innings.
Less than 24 hours after pitching in relief against Masconomet, his 10-strikeout, four-hit gem in a must-win game against Beverly propelled Danvers to a share the league title. Zamejtis also fanned 16 in a win over Masconomet, 15 in a win over Swampscott, and had eight double-digit strikeout games in 10 starts.
His one postseason start? A no-hitter with 12 K's at home to top Quincy in the Division 2 state tournament.
No slouch at the plate, Zamejtis blasted three home runs (second among all local batters) and a pair of doubles. His 16 runs scored led Danvers, and he had an OPS of .748.
Over two impressive varsity seasons, Zamejtis now had 12 wins and 193 strikeouts in 121 innings ... an average of over 14 K's per nine innings.
THE ALL-STARS
SAM ARMBRUSTER
Beverly Senior
Shortstop
One of the area's best base swipers went a perfect 10-for-10 in steals while nabbing Northeastern Conference all-star honors ... Strong defensive players had 26 assists, 38 putouts and sparked four double plays for the NEC Dunn co-champs ... Hit a team-best .345 on 20 hits, eight of those for extra bases ... Drove in 13 runs and scored 21 ... Had one homer ... Slugged .552 with OPS of 1.107 ... Multi-hit games in wins over Saugus, Winthrop Salem and more ... Will play baseball at Suffolk University.
COSTA BEECHIN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Outfield
Catholic Central League all-star was one of only three North Shore players to reach 30 hits ... Crusaders team MVP hit .375 while getting on-base at a .425 clip ... Hit three doubles and slugged .413 for an .837 OPS ... Ranked second on the team with 18 runs scored ... Disciplined hitter struck out only three times in 87 plate appearances ... Drove in two runs in victory over Danvers to help Fenwick qualify for state tourney ... Also an excellent wide receiver in football.
DREW BOTTA
Pingree Senior
Shortstop
All-Eastern Independent League selection from Nahant led the Highlanders to the EIL regular season and playoff titles ... Strong contact hitter batted .364 with 20 hits ... Slugged .582 with nine extra base knocks (6 doubles, 3 triples) ... Scored team-leading 25 runs and went 12-for-12 on stolen bases ... Third team All-New Englander stole five bags in a key win over Berwick ... Repeat Salem News all-star ... Captain will attend Boston College and play club baseball.
JACK DOYLE
Salem Junior
Pitcher/First base
First-team All-Northeastern Conference selection led the Witches in batting with 23 hits and a team-best 12 RBI ... Hit .426, tied for sixth best on the North Shore ... Stole 15 bases to lead the NEC and tie for second in the area ... Blasted one homer ... Knocked in two runs against Marblehead ... Struck out seven over five innings against Peabody ... Stand out golfer and basketball player for the Witches looks up to his older brother, Ethan.
GRIFFIN FRANCIS
Beverly Senior
Outfield
Top of the order on-base machine got the Northeastern Conference Dunn co-champs started all season ... Hit .313 with a .434 on-base while earning first-team All-NEC honors ... Excellent range defensively ... Had four doubles among his 21 hits ... Scored 24 runs to rank among the NEC Dunn's leaders ... Drew 15 walks while striking out only 10 times ... Stole 10 bases and was only caught once ... Had two RBI in early season win over Danvers.
NICK FRENI
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Catcher
One of the most durable backstops in Eastern Mass. caught all 137 innings and a total of 2,338 pitches for the Generals ... Fielded at 98.8 percent and threw out 10 would-be base stealers with another one picked off ... Racked up 28 hits and batted .389 ... Drove home 14 runs and posted an OPS of .950 ... Two-time Cape Ann League all-star earned Mass. Baseball Coaches Association All-Senior honors ... Homered and had five RBI in impressive win over Danvers ... Repeat Salem News all-star was team captain ... Will play baseball at Holy Cross.
PIERCE FRIEDMAN
Swampscott Senior
Pitcher
Lights out right-hander blew away opposing hitters with 79 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings of work ... Won four decisions and posted a 1.96 earned run average ... Had four double-digit strikeout games with 13 to beat Peabody, and had another baker's dozen in a 1-hit shutout of Salem ... Fanned 12 Gloucester batters over 9 1/3 in a 14-inning win ... First team All-NEC pick ... Agganis all-star ... Grateful to coaches Joe Caponigro, Derek January and Rich Gilbride ... Will pitch for Stonehill College.
GIAN GAMELLI
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Pitcher/First base
Phenomenal left-hander is one of the top prospects in the country in his age group ... Had a smashing debut season for the Generals, striking out 67 batters in 40 innings for an amazing 15 per nine innings ... Won five games, including a six inning 1-hitter in the Division 5 state playoffs ... Posted 1.93 ERA ... Almost as dangerous with the bat, hitting .306 with 11 RBI ... Struck out only five times in more than 60 at-bats ... Excellent student ... Cape Ann League all-star played in Perfect Game summer tourney and hopes to play major college baseball one day.
GIOVANNI GUGLIELMO
Peabody Junior
Third base
The Tanners' most consistent offensive threat swings a big bat and frequently makes hard contact with velocity ... Batted .421, ranking among the North Shore's top 10 ... Northeastern Conference all-star had 24 hits ... Drew 10 walks and got on base at a .513 clip ... Drove home nine runs, scored six and stole four ... Key 2-run single to beat Newton North ... Dropped squeeze bunt to plate a run in thrilling win over Danvers ... Solid three-sport athlete also excels in football and wrestling.
FINN MACLENNAN
Ipswich Senior
Pitcher/Outfield
The heart and soul of the Tigers helped end a 13-year state tournament drought with a standout senior season ... Was the pitcher of record in four of Ipswich's five wins ... Workhorse pitched 53 1/3 innings with a 3.76 ERA ... Held opposing hitters to a .238 average ... Two-time Cape Ann League all-star tossed complete game shutout against Rockport ... Also hit one of his two triples in that game ... Led Ipswich and tied for second in the region with 15 stolen bases ... Led Tigers in hits with 20 and scored 13 runs ... Will play baseball at Colby-Sawyer.
IAN MAUDE
Marblehead Junior
Pitcher
Breakout season for the right-hander who had as many decisions (10) as any hurler on the North Shore ... Led all pitchers in the region with eight victories ... Key component of NEC Lynch title run with shutout of Peabody, as well as four other complete game wins ... Had complete game win in D2 state playoffs ... Struck out 48 in 55 2/3 innings ... Posted earned run average of 1.51 along with a WHIP of 1.19 ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Won his last seven starts and never went fewer than five innings ... Grateful to coaches Gardy O'Flynn, Rusty Tucker and Paul Maltecea.
LIAM MCILROY
Marblehead Senior
Shortstop
Perhaps the Northeastern Conference's most dangerous hitter ranked second on the North Shore with 35 hits ... Scored 27 times and drove in 22 runs ... Notched 11 extra base hits for a .707 slugging with a 1.235 OPS ... Average of .467 was tops in the NEC and third in the region ... First-team All-NEC pick helped Magicians repeat as Lynch champs ... Had two RBI in win over Beverly ... Chipped in as team's closer with one win and one save ... Solid linebacker for Super Bowl champion Magicians ... Will play baseball at Union College.
QUINN MOSES
Pingree Junior
Catcher
North Shore batting champion and Eastern Independent League Player of the Year hit at an incredible .509 clip with 28 total hits ... OPS was 1.164 ... Slugged .582 ... Led the Highlanders in RBI with 23 ... Came around to score 22 times ... Excellent defensive backstop earned first team All-New England honors ... Had key two-run double in win over BB&N ... Captain-elect for next year ... Ipswich native is grateful to his dad for all his advice and support.
CAM O'BRIEN
Swampscott Senior
Third base/Pitcher
First-team All-Northeastern Conference pick earned All-NEC and Salem News honors in three sports as senior: football, basketball and baseball ... Led the Big Blue with 16 RBI and homered twice ... Batted an even .300 with 13 runs scored and six swipes ... Smart, crafty righty won four games and posted a 1.38 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 25 innings ... Excellent either starting or in relief ... Homered with five RBI in win over rival Marblehead ... Undecided about college plans.
CHRIS O'GRADY
Masconomet Senior
Second base
Speedy, athletic on-base specialist was a solid table-setter for the Chieftains ... Northeastern Conference all-star led Masco in runs scored (15), total hits (23) and stolen bases (11) ... Solid defender played tough hops at home well in the infield ... Went 3-for-3 with a double in key win over Gloucester that helped Chieftains make the state playoffs ... Earned Masco's Dirtbag Award for his always dogged leadership and play ... All-star in golf and hockey looks up to all his Chieftain coaches from all three squads ... Will golf at Saint Anselm College.
PAYTON PALLADINO
St. John's Prep Senior
Second base
Played all the hops on the Prep's turf infield perfectly and only made two errors in the last 40-plus games of his career ... Busted out for seven RBI in a victory over Lawrence on four hits 3 doubles) ... Batted .324 for the season with a .824 OPS ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Scored 12 times and wound up second among all Eagles with 16 RBI ... Three hits in thrilling come-from-behind win over St. Mary's Lynn ... Goaltender for the Division 1 state champion Eagles hockey team from Danvers will play baseball at Flagler College in Florida.
LOGAN PETROSINO
Beverly Junior
Second base
Clutch hitter led the Panthers in RBI with 26, tops in the NEC Dunn and second overall on the North Shore ... Came up with 21 total hits with four doubles, two triples and game-tying homer in a win at Gloucester ... Northeastern Conference all-star helped the Panthers reign as Dunn co-champs ... Swiped 12 bases while only being thrown out once ... Multi-hit, multi-RBI effort to top Danvers ... Had three RBI in the Division 1 state playoffs ... Looks up to older brother, Tyler.
JUSTIN POWERS
Peabody Senior
Pitcher
Outstanding right-hander with knee buckling curveball was the Tanners' ace each of the last two seasons ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference pick won four games and posted a 1.56 earned run average that ranked second on the North Shore ... Struck out 64 in 58 1/3 innings ... Geanoulis co-MVP won his final start to put Peabody in the D1 playoffs ... Threw six complete games ... Chipped in offensively with six RBI ... Agganis all-star tossed a 1-hit shutout against Danvers ... Will pitch for Colby-Sawyer next year.
CONNOR REMLEY
St. John's Prep Senior
Pitcher
Right-hander with a sidearm delivery turned into an absolute workhorse for the Eagles ... Six wins ranked second among all North Shore pitchers ... Fired complete game with seven strikeouts to beat Malden Catholic ... Racked up 31 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings of work ... Posted 1.89 ERA ... WHIP was a mere 0.925 ... Captain took a young pitching staff under his wing admirably ... Durable thrower picked up three saves and could pitch in any situation ... Looks up to his older brother, Holy Cross pitcher Matt ... North Andover native will pitch at Wake Forest.
SCHUYLER SCHMITT
Marblehead Senior
Outfield
One of the North Shore's most athletically gifted ballplayers had a season to remember at the plate ... Batted .420 with 29 total hits along with eight doubles and two triples ... His 29 runs scored were among the most in the Northeastern Conference ... All-NEC pick for the 2-time Lynch champion Magicians ... Fast and decisive in the outfield at spacious Seaside Park ... Salem News soccer all-star was also state qualifier in high jump ... Drove in 24 runs and stole 12 bases ... OPS was 1.132 ... Excellent student carries GPA over 4.00.
ERIK SIBBACH
Masconomet Senior
Pitcher
Workhorse for the Chieftains won four games and put together a midseason win streak to propel the squad to the state tournament ... Posted North Shore best earned run average of 0.96 ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference choice struck out 57 batters in 45 innings ... Graduates with 12 wins and 155 K's in three seasons ... Fanned 13 in a 2-hit victory over Gloucester ... Repeat Salem News all-star hails from Boxford ... Shut out both Peabody and Saugus ... Will study engineering and pitch at Stevens Institute of Technology.
CHASE STAFFORD
Pingree Senior
Pitcher/Third base
Top two-way threat for the Eastern Independent League champs paired a .420 batting average with a 0.88 earned run average ... Collected three wins pitching, including topping BB&N ... Held Thayer scoreless for two innings with five punchouts ... Slugged .500 and got on-base at .514 ... Marblehead native delivered game-tying hit in the New England quarterfinals ... Tripled with an RBI in EIL title game ... First-team EIL all-star will study finance at Indiana University.
NICK VILLANO
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
First base
One of the North Shore's breakout hitters of 2022 ranked fifth in the region with a .436 average ... Tremendous power hitter slugged .582 with a team-high eight doubles ... Amassed 24 hits and provided 12 RBI ... Stands over 6 feet tall with big plate presence and got hit by a pitch 12 times ... Receiver Fenwick's Hitter of the Year Award ... OPS of 1.145 was one of the best in the area ... Scored a dozen runs ... Peabody native posted a great defensive season and held the bag as well as any first basemen around.
KYLE WEBSTER
St. John's Prep Senior
First base
Catholic Conference all-star was a three-way threat for Eagles with the bat, glove and pitching ... Batted .333 with 20 total hits ... Posted a .951 OPS while scoring 14 times ... Collected 13 RBI ... Homered in victory over St. John's Shrewsbury ... Had two RBI in come-from-behind win over Central Catholic ... Plus quickness getting to ground balls ... Well-rounded athlete was Salem News all-star in basketball and started for Prep football team ... Won two games pitching with 17 K's in 17 innings ... North Andover native will play football at Union College.
JOHN CURRAN
Danvers Senior
Third base
"Mr. Hits" for Danvers over the last two seasons was the sparkplug of the offense again for the NEC Dunn co-champs ... Batted .347 with a team-best 25 hits ... Captain also led the Falcons in RBI with 13 ... Came around to score 11 times ... Came up with 33 defensive assists from the hot corner ... Three-hit day in victory over Masconomet ... Another three-hit effort to shade Swampscott ... Also an outstanding golfer for thr Falcons ... Northeastern Conference all-star.
MIKE MORONEY
Danvers Sophomore
Pitcher/Outfield
Top shelf two-way threat in the Class of 2024 helped carry the Falcons to a share of the NEC Dunn title ... Powerful right-hander had five victories on the hill along with 65 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings ... Season high was 12 K's and also fanned 11 in complete game win over Gloucester ... NEC all-star's ERA was 2.51 with a 1.22 WHIP ... One of Danvers' most consistent hitters with a .304 average on 21 hits with four doubles and a triple ... Scored 13 times and knocked in nine.
JEFFREY ROACH
Essex Tech Senior
Outfield/Third base
Outstanding two-way threat and Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star had a dynamite senior season ... Led the Hawks in batting average at .426, ranking sixth on the North Shore ... 23 total hits ... Also led Essex Tech in runs scored with 15 and was second in RBI with 13 ... Stole eight bases ... Threw 32 2/3 innings on the hill, second among Essex Tech pitchers ... Threw all eight innings in outstanding start vs. Shawsheen ... Peabody native homered against Lowell Catholic ... Drove in a pair in victory over Snowden and also in win over Greater Lawrence.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Austin Bernard, Sr., OF; Josh Demers, Sr., IF/P; Cooper Gavin, Sr., P; Noah Guanci, Jr., P; Griffin McCay, Sr., C.
Bishop Fenwick: Chris Faraca, Sr., C; Michael Geissler, So., P; Anthony Marino, So., P/SS; Gianni Mercurio, Sr., OF; Mike Williams, Jr., P.
Danvers: Aidan Lanphere, Sr., C; Tyler O'Neill, Jr., SS;
Essex Tech: Josh Berube, Sr., OF ; Harry Lynch, Jr., P/SS; Jack Tsoustouras, Fr., SS; Cole Waterman, Fr., OF; Jacob Wells, Sr., 2B.
Hamilton-Wenham: Will Cooke, Jr., SS; Tate Fitzgibbons, Jr., P; Connor McClintock, Jr., OF; Harrison Stein, Jr., 3B.
Ipswich: Drew Lane, So., P/1B; Matt McGowan, Jr., C/OF; Brad McGowan, Sr., OF; Evan Stein, Sr., SS.
Marblehead: Shane Keough, Sr., OF; Brady Lavender, Sr., OF; Craig Michalowski, Sr., 3B; Andy Titus, Sr., C.
Masconomet: Will Dempsey, Sr., C; Matt Golini, Sr., DH/P; Kevin Pelletier, Sr., OF; Braeden O'Connell, Jr., 1B; Jacob Shirley, Jr., P.
Peabody: Michael Krouse, Sr., SS; Joe Raymond, Sr., OF/P; Brendan Smith, Sr., 1B.
Pingree: Jeff Arthur, Sr., 1B; Max Jacobsen, Jr., OF/P; Jimmy Keck, Fr., OF; Cole Perkin, So., P; Jaylon Richardson, Jr., OF/P.
Salem: Riley Fenerty, So., P/IF; Robert Palacios, Sr., P/IF; Quinn Rocco Ryan, Fr., OF.
Salem Academy: Keegan LeClare, Jr. C/P; Jacob Redican, Sr. OF/P; Waldy Sanchez Sr. IF/P.
St. John's Prep: Aidan Driscoll, So., C; Tucker Larson, Sr., OF; Nick Solitro, Sr., C; Shane Williams, Sr., OF; Joe Williams, Fr., P.
Swampscott: Jonah Cadorette, Sr., OF; Connor Correnti, Sr., C; John Cuttle, Sr., P/3B; Joe Ford, Sr., P; Harry Riddell, Sr., OF; Matt Schroeder, Sr., SS/P.