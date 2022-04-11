Diving in towards the second base bag with a team-by-team look at the 14 baseball squads in the Salem News coverage area with the 2022 season now in full swing:
BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 8-8 (Lost in D2 North first round)
Head coach: Jon Cahill (4th year, 18-20)
Captains: Sam Armbruster, Sr. SS; Austin Bernard, Sr. OF; Nick Fox, Sr. 1B; Griffin McCay, Sr. C.
Other key players: Cooper Gavin, Sr. P; Griffin Francis, Sr. OF; Ian Visnick, Jr. IF; Logan Petrosino, Jr. IF
Outlook: With only two seniors lost to graduation, there’s no shortage of experience on the Garden City crew. Petrosino is the North Shore’s leading returning hitter from 2021 (.433) and Bernard hit North of .400 as well (.411). Gavin is a legitimate strikeout artist on the hill, and with Francis Beverly has one of the NEC’s most athletic defensive outfields. With development of pitching depth, Beverly will contend for the NEC Dunn alongside Gloucester, Danvers and Masco.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 13-12 (D3 North champions, lost in state semifinals)
Head coach: Matt Antonelli (1st year)
Captains: Mike Faragi, Sr. 1B/3B; Gianni Mercurio, Sr. OF/P; Chris Faraca, Sr. C; Anthony Marino, Jr. P/SS
Other key players: Dan Reddick, Sr. C/1B; Costa Beechin, Jr. OF/IF; Michael Geisslen, Jr. P; Nick Villano, Soph. 3B; Nick Caputo, Jr. 1B; Anthony Herbert, Fr., P.
Outlook: New head coach and former big leaguer Antonelli has the Crusaders set on building on the momentum from last year’s playoff run. Despite graduation two 30-hit guys from the top of the order, Fenwick returns solid middle of the order bats in Faraca (14 RBI) and Faragi (17 hits). Marino is one of the area’s emerging two-way threats at pitcher/shortstop, but Fenwick will need pitching depth to hang tough in a rugged Catholic Central League that includes state title contenders Austin Prep and St. Mary’s Lynn.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 12-9 (Lost in D2 North semis)
Head coach: Sean Secondini (4th year, 21-20)
Captains: John Curran, Sr. 3B; Aidan Lanphere, Sr. OF; Zack Hammell, Sr. OF/P
Other key players: Joe Zamejtis, Soph. P; Tyler O’Neill, Jr. IF; Mike Moroney, Soph. P.
Outlook: The Falcons have a solid mix of veterans and newcomers as they look to build on last year’s successful campaign. Zamejtis, a lefty, returns as one of the North Shore’s leading strikeout men (84) and Moroney has a heavy fastball behind him. Last season’s RBI leader, Curran, is back to solidify the offense. Secondini is pleased with the competition he’s seen in practice for the open positions. Danvers is one of several teams that will contend for the NEC Dunn.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 4-11 (Lost in D3 North first round)
Head coach: Jed Beauparlant (11th year, 85-96)
Captains: Jacob Wells, Sr. P/2B
Other key players: Jeffrey Roach, Sr. C/3B/P; Jaden Dussault, Sr. OF; Patrick Mannion, Sr. P/1B; Harry Lynch, Jr. P/SS; Christopher Itz, Jr. 3B/P/OF; Reynold Cruz, Sr. C/3B; Josh Berube, Sr. OF; Shawn O’Keefe, Jr. 1B; Medrano Deschene, Jr. OF; Salvatore Parisi Soph. P/IF; Andrew Skory, Soph. Util.; Drew Carney, Soph. 1B/OF.
Outlook: The Hawks were a better team that their record showed last year and should continue to make strides in 2022. Lynch hit .367 while leading the team in strikeouts last year, while there are several other returning starters around the diamond. Beauparlant is happy with a good blend of newcomers and veterans, noting “We’re coming to the diamond every day looking to compete and improve.”
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 12-5 (CAL Baker champs, lost in D4 North quarters)
Head coach: Reggie Maidment (10th year, 106-85)
Captains: Nick Freni, Sr. C; Will Cooke, Jr. SS; Connor McClintock, Jr. 3B; Harrison Stein, Jr. 3B.
Other key players: Drew Stewart, Jr. P; Tate Fitzgibbons, Jr. P; Adam Greene, Jr. P; Gian Gamelli, Fr., P/1B.
Outlook: The 15 seniors lost from last year’s CAL Baker title team were one of the biggest classes in H-W history, but the cupboard is far from bare. Start with Freni, the area’s home run king last spring (7) who has already knocked one off the light pole in Gloucester in a scrimmage looks primed for a monster season. All 12 of last year’s wins graduated, so the Gens will have to gain varsity experience on the mound in a hurry; if they do, the hitting and fielding are plenty good enough to contend for a long run in the D4 playoffs.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 2-13
Head coach: Zack Lamkin (4th year, 11-44)
Captains: Finn MacLennan, Sr. P/1B/OF; Evan Stein, Sr. SS.
Other key players: Drew Lane, Soph. P/1B; Nate Basie, Soph. SS/2B; Jeremy Lathrop, Jr. IF; Brad McGowan, Sr. OF; Matt McGowan, Jr. C/OF/P; A.J. Pezza, Jr. C; Cade Wetter, Sr. 3B/P; Joe Powis, Sr. 3B/OF.
Outlook: Four-year varsity starter MacLennan leads a hungry Tiger team that Lamkin feels is the grittiest and hardest working group he’s had yet. The defense, and in particular the middle infield, looked smooth in the preseason. Ipswich has a fairly decent group of arms behind MacLennan looking to earn spots in the rotation. The Cape Ann League Baker is one of the toughest small school divisions in the state, but the Tigers expect to be competitive and should greatly improve on their fortunes from the past few years.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 14-5 (NEC South champions, lost in D2 North quarters)
Head coach: Mike Giardi (6th year, 48-37)
Captains: Liam McIlroy, Sr. SS; Schuyler Schmitt, Sr. OF; Andy Titus, Sr. C; Brady Lavender, Sr. OF.
Other key players: James Doody, Sr. P; A.J. Andriano, Sr. P; Matt Titus, Sr. 2B; Shane Keough, Sr. 1B; Chris Michalowski, Sr. OF; Bjorn Pluss, Sr. P.
Outlook: The defending NEC Lynch champs are a senior-laden group with proven winners at every level, and on top of that they get Lavender back from an injury that cost him his entire junior season. The leadership and experience levels are very strong, and speed in the outfield will be a strength with Schmitt patrolling the big grass at Seaside. Pitching depth is a slight concern with 90 innings lost to graduation, but Doody, Andriano and Pluss were reliable bullpen arms last year that should be ready for larger roles.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 13-6 (D2 North runners-up)
Head coach: T.J. Baril (10th year, 134-45)
Captains: To be named later
Other key players: Erik Sibbach, Sr. P/IF; Will Dempsey, Sr. C; Kevin Pelletier, Sr. IF/OF; Matt Golini, Sr. P/IF; Braeden O’Donnell, Jr. IF; Logan Keune, Jr. IF; Jacob Shirley, Jr. P; Sam Nadworny, Soph. SS; Tyler Feldberg, Soph. IF/OF; Paul Donnelly, Soph. P; Ryan Corcoran, Soph. P.
Outlook: The reload-not-rebuild mentality continues in the Tri-Town, where the loss of graduated MVP candidates Aaron Zenus and Sean Moynihan will certainly be felt. The Chieftains still return a frontline starting pitcher in Sibbach (58 K’s in 49 innings), a tremendous backstop in Dempsey, and two fast, do-anything type player in Pelletier and Golini. Look for a breakout campaign from Nadworny, one of Masco’s best players in the ‘21 playoffs. Along with Danvers, Gloucester and Beverly, Masco will be in the fight for the NEC Dunn crown.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 9-9 (Lost in D1 North second round)
Head coach: Mark Bettencourt (17th year, 243-120)
Captains: Mike Krouse, Sr. SS; Jacob Palhares, Sr. OF; Justin Powers, Sr. P; Brendan Smith, Sr. 1B.
Other key players: Joey Raymond, Sr. P/OF; Scott Hurley, Sr. 2B; Giovanni Guglielmo, Jr. 3B; Ryan Brunet, Jr. C; Brandon Waite, Sr. P.
Outlook: The Tanners will go as far as their pitching takes them. Powers struck out 56 last year and is a bonafide horse, but Peabody returns only one varsity inning behind him so developing depth and a bullpen will be paramount to success. The Tanners have a very strong double play combination and an emerging power threat in Guglielmo (.348 last year). Bettencourt likes the team’s work ethic and attitude so far.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 4-13
Head coach: Luke Wamboldt (4th year, 16-20)
Captains: Drew Botta, Sr. SS; Jeff Arthur, Sr. 1B/C
Other key players: Tejas Prakash, Soph. OF/IF; Cole Perkin, Soph. P; Quinn Moses, Soph. C/1B; Jaylon Richardson, Jr. OF/P; Jimmy Keck, Fr., OF/3B; Chase Stafford, Sr. 3B/P; Danny Alpea, Jr. IF; Max Jacobsen, Jr. OF/P
Outlook: The Highlanders are grateful for the return of a more normal prep school schedule and playoffs this spring. They’ll play the iron of New England in non-league bouts to prepare, with the focus always being on steady improvement. Richardson hit .409 last year and is one of the North Shore’s best defensive outfielders, while Botta is primed for a huge senior year. It’s a young pitching staff with talent led by Perkin, who held some really high level opponents to a .240 average against as a ninth grader last year.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 7-11 (Lost in D2 North second round)
Head coach: Matt Lessard (1st year)
Captains: Robert Palacios, Sr. P/IF; Eros Fernandez, Sr. OF; Jack Doyle, Jr. P/IF
Other key players: Corey Grimes, Soph. OF/P; Nick Balesta, Sr. OF; Jon Wasserman, Jr. C/IF; Quinn ‘Rocco’ Ryan, Fr., Utl.; Riley Fenerty, Soph. P/1B; Alex Paulino, Sr. 3B/P.
Outlook: It’s a new era for the Witches with Lessard taking over and three rocks from the last several years (Ethan Doyle, Tommy Beauregard and Bobby Jellison) off playing in college. Jack Doyle (Ethan’s younger brother) returns after batting .411 with eight extra base hits as a sophomore and is joined as a captain by Palacios and Fernnadez. Salem has some exciting young talent (Wasserman may be one to keep an eye on) and is adapting well to Lessard’s focus and style of game.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year’s record: 8-10
Head Coach: Mike Barbati (1st Year)
Captains: Not yet named
Other key players: Jacob Redican, Sr. OF/P; Waldy Sancher, Sr. IF/P; Keegan LeClare, Jr. C/P; Ryker Taguian, Sr. IF; Fami Rosario, Fr., 3B/P; Angel Santiago, Fr., IF.
Outlook: Salem Academy comes off a season in which they won their third Charter School Championship in four years and made their first-ever MIAA tournament appearance. The Navs have a strong group of returning players led by Redican and Sanchez and boast especially strong numbers: they’re fielding both a varsity and JV program for the first time in six years.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Last year’s record: 13-4 (D1 North champs, lost in state semifinals)
Head coach: Dan Letarte (9th year, 129-42)
Captains: Payton Palladino, Sr. SS/2B; Connor Remley, Sr. P; Nick Solitro, Sr. 3B; Shane Williams, Sr. OF.
Other key players: Kyle Webster, Sr. 1B; Dylan Wodarski, Sr. C; Cam Wodarski, Sr. P; Aidan Driscoll, Soph. C; Cam LaGrassa, So. SS/2B
Outlook: The defending Division 1 North titlists once again boast one of the most talented teams on the North Shore, if not in the entire state. All three captains that hit batted over .300 last season, and Remley looks like a frontline arm after securing a scholarship to Wake Forest over the summer. The Catholic Conference has switched to metal bats (from wood) for league games too, so expect the Eagles’ offensive numbers to rise as a result. They’re a no doubt top 10 team in the state and will likely be around at the end of the D1 playoff tournament.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 7-8 (Lost in D3 North first round)
Head coach: Joe Caponigro (4th year at SHS, 21-17)
Captains: Cam O’Brien, Sr. 3B; Connor Correnti, Sr. C; Pierce Friedman, Sr. P.
Other key players: Joe Ford, Sr. P; John Cuttle, Sr. P/IF; Matt Schroeder, Sr. P/IF; Jonah Cadorette, Sr. OF.
Outlook: The Big Blue have two solid arms to work with in Ford and Friedman, who combined for more than 50 innings last year. Their batterymate, Correnti, is one of the top defensive catchers in the Northeastern Conference, so the Big Blue should be able to control the running game — always a key to success in the NEC. There are a number of experienced, competitive winners on the diamond, so Swampscott figures to be in the mix to take the Lynch Division crown.