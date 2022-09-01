BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEVERLY PANTHERS
Last year's record: 4-3
Head coach: Sean Dunleavy (16th season, 73-32)
Team captains: Brendan Brophy, Sr., Ryan Dunleavy, Sr., Noah Guanci, Sr.
Runners to watch: Ryan Whiting, Jr., Calvin Barrett, Soph., Micah McManus, Soph.
Newcomers who could help: Jason Provost, Fr., Charlie Bossler, Fr., Johnny Michaud, Fr.
Outlook: The Panthers lost their No. 1 and 2 runners, leaving big shoes to fill. There are close to 40 runners out, with over 20 freshmen and sophomores. It's a pretty young team overall, but with a nice blend of veterans.
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
Last year's record: 4-4
Head coach: Fred Doyle (1st season at Fenwick, but had a 48-24 record at Swampscott from 1976-82 and 1985)
Team captains: TBD
Runners to watch: Too early to tell who will step up.
Newcomers who could help: Nondas Lagondkis, Fr., Brayden Pouiliot, Fr.
Outlook: All seven top runners from last year are gone: six to graduation and one transfer. The opportunity is there for others to step up. There are 20 newcomers, and while it will be a young team the Crusaders are working hard to build for the future with 20 newcomers. Crusaders will gain experience and hopefully be ready to compete well at the conference and state meets.
DANVERS FALCONS
Last year's record: 5-1 (2nd at Division 2B, 4th at Div.2 state championship)
Head coach: Jeff Bartlett (11th season)
Team captains: Sean Moore, Jr., Will Dumont, Jr.
Runners to watch: Will Conklin, Soph., Charlie Garlin, Soph., J.J. Rooney, Soph., Nate Tibbetts, Soph.
Newcomers who could help: Too early to determine
Outlook: The Falcons graduated a lot of firepower up front, but return the core depth runners who gained valuable post season meet experience. The focus is on getting better every day, which should set them up for success.
ESSEX TECH HAWKS
Last year's record: 2-4
Head coach: Dan Verrington (18th season)
Team captains: Jacob Moody, Sr., Nathan Hammerschmitt, Sr., Sam Fritz, Sr.
Runners to watch: Chris Cunha, Jr., Colin Kerr, Jr., Thomas Williamson, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Still evaluating
Outlook: After an off-year last season, the boys trained hard over the summer and are looking to see the results this fall.
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
Last year's record: 4-1
Head coach: Steve Sawyer (34th season)
Team captain: Rob Baum, Sr.
Runners to watch: Ben Rich, Soph., James Regan, Soph., Isaac Jones, Soph., Clark Glidden, Soph., Jack Creilsen, Soph.
Outlook: Baum is out for cross country for the first time and is an excellent leader. The five sophomores mentioned above are talented, and the Generals are expecting to have a good season. The attitude is very positive for this hard working group.
IPSWICH TIGERS
Last year's record: 5-0 (won CAL Baker Division, 4th at D3A States)
Head coach: Susan Markos (5th season, 16-9)
Team captains: Toby Adams, Sr., Jack Bone, Sr., Colin Hansen, Sr., Ryan Orroth, Sr.
Runners to watch: Keith Townsend, Sr., Lucas Wilt, Jr., Max Jones, Soph.
Newcomers who could help: Aidan Baran, Soph., Peter Joss-Green, Jr.
Outlook: The Tigers graduated six seniors and four of their top seven runners from a year ago, so this is a rebuilding season -- but one they are very enthusiastic about. Captains will set the tone through their commitment and athleticism. Adams, Bone, and Orroth are in their fourth season while Hansen is a three-year cross country runner.
MARBLEHEAD MAGICIANS
Last year's record: 4-1, won NEC championship meet, 2nd at Division 1C state championship
Head coach: Brian Heenan (22nd season)
Team captains: Ryan Thompson, Sr., Harrison Kee, Sr.
Runners to watch: David DiCostanzo, Sr., Isaac Gross, Jr., Will Cerrutti, Soph., Ryan Blestowe, Jr., Errol Apostolopoulos, Sr.
Newcomers who could help: Gabe Bayramian, Sr., Will Cruikshank, Fr.
Outlook: Graduation claimed some key runners, but a strong core returns from last year's team. The boys put in the work over the summer and have high expectations. They were just five points away from winning Division 1C a year ago, and left wanting more. The Magicians look to improve on last year's performance at the conference and state level.
MASCONOMET CHIEFTAINS
Last year's record: 2-4
Head coach: Patrick Mahoney (16th season, 120-26)
Team captains: Drew Bartram, Sr., Christian Emig, Sr., Dawson Romito, Sr., Michael Tran, Sr.
Runners to watch: Jonathan MacQuarrie, Sr., Ryan Corcoran, Jr., Miles Darling, Jr., Noah Demers, Jr., Cooper Ogden, Jr., Tyson Arnold, Soph.
Newcomers who could help: Waiting to see who steps up.
Outlook: The Chieftains are looking to improve on last season's record in the competitive NEC.
PEABODY TANNERS
Last year's record: 6-1 (NEC division champions)
Head coach: Fernando Braz (5th season as cross country coordinator)
Team captains: Logan Tracia, Sr., Josh Trelegan, Sr.
Runners to watch: Logan Tracia, who was a top runner as a junior
Newcomer that could help: Declan Smith, Soph.
Outlook: Goal is to be competitive in dual meet season and improve on championship season results from a year ago.
ST. JOHN'S PREP EAGLES
Last year's record: 5-0, Catholic Conference and All-State champions
Head coach: John Boyle (13th season as head coach and 54th overall, 37-5)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Nathan Lopez, Sr., Paul Lovett, Sr., James Trigilio, Sr.
Newcomers that could help: Will Pechinsky, Jr., Dan Padley, Soph.
Outlook: Nathan Lopez was 3rd at the All-State Meet as a junior, and will lead the way once again. Many members of the team did a significant amount of training over the summer, and those miles are a key to how far the Eagles go in defending league and All-State titles. Avoiding injuries will be another factor.
SALEM ACADEMY CHARTER NAVIGATORS
Last year's record: 5-4
Head coach: To be named
Team captain: Azriel Taguiam, Jr.
Runners to watch: Radley Valsote, Jr., Andrei Ambras, Jr., Anthony Quintin, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Hoping a couple step up
Outlook: The Navigators will be a very new team this year.
SALEM WITCHES
Last year's record: 4-3
Head coach: Bryan Palacios (2nd season, 4-3)
Team captain: Colby Ryan, Sr.
Runner to watch: Colin Bowker, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Too soon to tell
Outlook: Witches have a very young team and will be looking for improvement as season goes on.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE
Last year's record: 3-2
Head coach: W.F. Newhall (1st year back, coached in 1984 and 2018)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Ryan Begin, Sr., Hunter Hersey, Soph.., Carson Lau, Jr., Brian Shekhal, Soph., Will Carson, Soph.
Newcomers who could help: Will Fox, Fr., Isiah Costa Creveling, Fr., Russell Bombaardier, Fr., Simon Brown, Fr.
Outlook: The team is very young and inexperienced, but motivated to do well. Several newcomers have tons of potential, and the goal is to put the Big Blue back in contention.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
BEVERLY PANTHERS
Last year's record: 9-0
Head coach: Dave Jellerson (28th season, 189-22)
Team captains: Mary Hauch, Sr., Allison Prasse, Jr.
Runners to watch: Tatum Panjwani, Sr., Emma Judge, Sr., Vanessa Wiederhold, Jr., Grace Perkins, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Julia Guanci, Soph., Anna Brophy, Soph, along with a number of freshmen trying out for the team
Outlook: There are a lot of holes to fill after last year's graduating class, but a strong nucleus returning. The numbers are smaller than usual, and it is a relatively new team with so many new faces, but the new additions to the team will fill out the roster. Once again the Panthers will be competitive in the league.
BISHOP FENWICK CRUSADERS
Last year's record: 5-3
Head coach: Fred Doyle (1st season at Fenwick, but went 50-10 at Swampscott from 1976- '82, 1985)
Team captain: Maria Ryan, Sr.
Runners to watch: Sarah Fogarty, Sr., Norah Pasquarelli, Soph., Madelyn Leary, Sr., Shannon Bresnahan, Sr.
Newcomers who could help: Marianna Kay, Fr., Caroline Blatchford, Fr., Julia Davis, Fr.
Outlook: Crusaders expect to compete well in both dual meets and invitational competition with five of the top seven returning including the top three. Ryan was the No. 1 runner a year ago and is a natural leader. The goal is to qualify for the state class finals in November.
DANVERS FALCONS
Last year's record: 2-4
Head coach: Jeff Bartlett: (9th season)
Team captains: Emma Eagan, Sr., Chloe Hertigan, Sr., Shea Nemeskal, Sr.
Runners to watch: Sadie Bucco, Sr., Arianna McNulty, Jr.
Newcomer who could help: Isabella Drakos, Fr.
Outlook: Eagan and Nemeskal project to finish toward the top of the NEC and are aiming to qualify for the Division 2 state championship. The team will have to figure out who will fill spots 3-7.
ESSEX TECH HAWKS
Last year's record: 6-0, CAC and Vocational School champs
Head coach: Dan Verrington (18th season)
Team captains: Chloe Barrett-Galante, Sr., Ella Manninen, Sr., Maddie McDonald, Sr.
Runner to watch: Tori Brown, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Morgan Bourgeois, Fr., Amelia Puleo, Fr.
Outlook: Hawks are optimistic that with the leadership of the seniors and great turnout of freshmen they will be able to bring the times down and have another successful season.
HAMILTON-WENHAM GENERALS
Last year's record: 4-1, CAL champions for 7th consecutive year)
Head coach: Steve Sawyer (34th season)
Team captain: Rob Baum, an excellent role model will captain both boys and girls
Runners to watch: Charlotte Madden, Soph., Mira Fleming, Soph.
Newcomers who could help: Hoping some will come out, as there are only four girls on the team, all sophomores.
Outlook: Coach Steve Sawyer hopes the girls continue to develop, learn how to run races, and have fun. There is a big group of middle school runners coming along but the Generals will have to wait a year.
IPSWICH TIGERS
Last year's record: 1-4
Head coach: Steve Bartholomew (10th season, 35-52)
Team captain: Amelia Stacy, Sr.
Runners to watch: Moira Healy, Jr., Sienna Cullem, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Lucy Harmon, Sr., Nadine Kelly, Sr., Maggie McCormick, Sr., Pia Stewart, Sr.
Outlook: There are 11 new runners on the team, and the Tigers are optimistic if Stacy stays healthy she will give them a great chance to score competitively as a team.
MASCONOMET
Last year's record: 3-3
Head coach: Joe Casey (47th season)
Team captains: Sophia Ambrosino, Sr., Sarah Bernier, Sr., Amber Goudreau, Sr., Rachel Rave, Sr.
Runners to watch: Ellie Green, Jr., Willa Paglierani, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: There are 14 newcomers, and Casey is hoping some of them will step up
Outlook: The Chieftains hope to be better than the .500 record they had a year ago
PEABODY TANNERS
Last year's record: 6-1
Head coach: Fernando Braz (5th season as program coordinator)
Team captains: Sarah Divasta, Sr., Cailyn Buckley, Sr., Chloe Toda, Sr.
Runner to watch: Divasta, last year's Salem News Runner of Year
Outlook: Tanners expect to be competitive during regular season and improve on results in championship season.
PINGREE HIGHLANDERS
Last year's record: 11-3, EIL and New England Division 3 champions
Head coach: Jim MacLaughlin (10th season, Aahnix Bathurst new assistant coach)
Team captains: Sophia Comporato, Sr., Emily Norton, Sr., Sophia Lopez, Sr.
Runners to watch: Helen Coughlin, Jr., Simone Brookes, Soph., Emily Haas, Soph.
Newcomer who could help: Tess McLafferty, Sr.
Outlook: The Highlanders return a strong team that should be in a good position to defend their NE title in November.
SALEM ACADEMY CHARTER NAVIGATORS
Last year's record: 1-8
Head coach: New coach to be named
Team captain: Charlotte Ross, Sr.
Runners to watch: Lindsay Walker, Jr.
Newcomer who could help: Still early to tell
Outlook: The Navs will look to increase their participation to consistently be able to score in meets. They will have new coaches but still run meets at Winter Island.
SALEM WITCHES
Last year's record: Not enough girls for an official team
Head coach: Bryan Palacios (2nd season)
Team captain: None, only one girl on the squad
Runner to watch: Whitney New, Fr.
Outlook: New has a lot of potential, and should improve as season goes on. Once again the Witches won't have the numbers for team scoring.
SWAMPSCOTT BIG BLUE
Last year's record: 3-2
Head coach: W.F. Newhall ( 1st season back, but also coached Big Blue in 1984 and 2018)
Team captains: To be named
Runners to watch: Morgan Bilodeau, Soph., Anastasia Corcoran, Jr., Aileen Cornwall-Brady, Jr., Collette Heil, Soph., Evelyn Richardson, Jr.
Newcomers who could help: Theia Giantis, Fr.
Outlook: This a young team that has ability and is motivated. The runners are learning the sport and what it takes to be successful.