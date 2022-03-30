BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RYDER FROST
Beverly Sophomore
Forward
There's not much Beverly High sophomore swingman Ryder Frost can't do on a basketball court.
At just 16 years old, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound talent has already established himself as one of the North Shore's top players and a bonafide college prospect. Whether he's splashing a jumper from beyond the arc with a quick, fluid release, leading the fast break for a one-handed flush, or utilizing his pivot foot to break free for one of his patented mid-range pull-ups, Frost can beat opponents in a myriad of ways. Defensively, he moves his feet well and is able to stay disciplined, using his length to block shots and jump the passing lanes for timely steals.
From a statistical standpoint, Frost's nightly numbers stacked up with some of the best players in the state. He averaged a team-high 20.2 points and 10.3 rebounds, dished out an average of 4.1 assists a night, blocked 2.9 shots per game and knocked down 68 triples (another team best). Frost was named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year and guided the Panthers to a 21-win season and a Division 1 tournament win.
Among his best individual outputs was a 35-point, 16-rebound, 5-assist, 3-block affair against Lowell and a 31-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist, 3-block performance against Tech Boston. Frost always seemed to rise to the occasion in big games, despite regularly drawing double teams and traps.
Frost is only going to get better and is completely dedicated to his craft, hoping to play "at the highest level possible and play for as long as I can." In the classroom, he's a standout student who carries a 4.1 GPA. The future is bright for the Panthers' sophomore sensation.
ANTHONY FORTE
Peabody Sophomore
Guard
Five-foot-10 guard averaged 14.6 points and 3.7 assists in a breakthrough campaign ... Knocked down 40 triples, second-best on his team ... Erupted for a career-high 40 points in a win over Saugus ... Named an Northeastern Conference all-star ... Team MVP ... Helped Tanners to winning season and a spot in the Div. 1 tournament ... Also a strong soccer player who hopes to play either soccer or basketball in college ... Carries a 3.78 GPA and considers NBA star John Wall to be his biggest influence.
CAM O'BRIEN
Swampscott Senior
Guard/Forward
Do-it-all talent nearly averaged a triple-double with 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per night ... Led Swampscott to 15-game win streak and a top 10 seed in Division 3 tournament ... Had 54 steals and took 13 charges ... Team captain used his burly 6-foot, 205-pound frame to bang down low against bigger post players, and his speed and quickness to blow by smaller defenders ... Team MVP and NEC All-Conference selection ... Registered multiple triple doubles, including a 17-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance against Georgetown ... Also a hard hitting linebacker and quarterback of Super Bowl champion Big Blue football team and is considering playing in college ... Carries 3.0 GPA and plans to become a coach for the Swampscott football team.
CHE HANKS
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Guard
Crusaders' captain could score from inside and out, coming up with big buckets time and time again ... Averaged 18 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists ... Also swiped 2.2 steals per contest and hit 34 triples ... Finished with team-high 32 points and five assists in one-point playoff loss at New Mission ... Recorded a triple-double in playoff win over Belchertown, going for 17 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds ... Carries a 3.4 GPA and plans to play college hoops ... Considers NBA legend Allen Iverson and current Arkansas star Chris Lykes to be his biggest athletic influences.
DARLIN SANTIAGO
Salem Senior
Guard
Shifty guard with natural offensive skillset averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game ... Sharpshooter drilled 56 threes at a 34 percent clip ... Started season off strong, taking home MVP honors in his team's bracket at the KSA Events Tournament in Florida ... Drilled a season-best seven 3-pointers against Winthrop .. Helped Witches to one of their best seasons in recent history and a Division 2 tournament win ... Hopes to play college basketball ... Considers his late godfather, Manuel Anselmo Dominguez, who was a professional basketball player in the Dominican Republic, to be his biggest athletic influence.
GABE COPELAND
Beverly Junior
Guard/Forward
Six-foot-3, 210-pound guard possesses one of area's most versatile offensive skillsets ... Averaged 16 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists ... Canned 26 triples and consistently knocked down mid-range jumpers ... Boasts soft touch around rim and shines defensively ... Scored season-high 36 points to go with six rebounds and six assists ... Scored 18 points in Div. 1 tourney win over Haverhill and had team-high 28 in near win over Central Catholic ... NEC all-star selection ... Hopes to continue hoops career upon graduation.
JASON ROMANS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Guard
Four-year starter wrapped up career in style, averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds per game ... Team captain also dished out nearly six assists a night ... Six-foot-2 guard is terrific defender, swiping just under five steals per contest ... Had a rare triple-double against Austin Prep with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals ... Surpassed 1,000 career points in Div. 3 tourney setback to New Mission ... All-League selection ... Had a 24-point, 14-rebound, 8-assist, 8-steal game in playoffs and a 23-point, 14-rebound outing ... Plans to continue hoops career at Curry College.
JORBERT PERALTA
Salem Academy Junior
Guard/Forward
Team captain helped Navigators to first-ever appearance in MIAA Div. 5 state tourney, guiding them to a first round win ... Two-way player averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 steals per contest ... Named MCSAO All-League ... Salem native set program record with 37 points in double OT win over Excel Academy, breaking teammate Dexter Brown's previous mark of 32 ... Maintains a 3.85 GPA and hopes to play college basketball "at highest level possible."
KIPP SCHAUDER
Marblehead Senior
Forward/Center
Gifted athlete displayed tremendous footwork and the ability to score around the rim ... Also a strong jump shooter who could extend his range beyond the 3-point line ... Stands 6-foot-3 and averaged 13 points and seven rebounds this season ... Shot an efficient 48 percent from the field ... Named to the NEC All-Conference team ... Went for season-high 27 points, five rebounds and four assists in a win over Belmont ... Also plays tennis ... Owns a 3.78 GPA and will attend Union College in the fall.
KYLE WEBSTER
St. John's Prep Senior
Forward
Physical force averaged a double-double with 12 points and 12.1 rebounds per game ... Bruising 6-foot-4, 245-pound power forward did most of his damage in paint, but could also stretch behind 3-point line and knock down shots ... Sturdy interior defender helped Eagles boast one of area's best overall team defenses ... Team captain ... Catholic Conference all-star selection ... Had area's only 20-20 game with 21 points and 21 rebounds in OT win over St. John's Shrewsbury ... Carries 3.9 GPA and will play college football at Union College.
MARKUS NORDIN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Guard
Versatile 6-foot-3 guard did it all for Generals, averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists ... Named team MVP for second time ... Four-time CAL all-star selection ... Poured in career-high 42 points with nine threes, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in all-time performance against rival Pentucket ... Team captain also had a 32-point, 15-rebound, 5-assists game ... Regularly led the Generals in steals ... Surpassed 1,000 career points against Ipswich and finished career with 1,109 points ... Will head to Bridgton Academy for a post-graduate year next fall.
MATT RICHARDSON
Masconomet Junior
Forward
Team captain ran the show on both ends of floor for a Masco team that qualified for Div. 2 state tournament ... Led Chieftains in scoring at 18.1 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds ... All-Conference selection in NEC ... Scored 30 points against Gloucester and had first in-game dunk against Saugus ... Six-foot-3, 190-pound standout is quarterback of football team ... Gritty defender ... Owns a 4.1 GPA and plans to continue athletic career in college, but is undecided on what sport.
MIKE O'BRIEN
St. John's Prep Junior
Forward/Center
Physical post player with a soft touch averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks ... Shot an efficient 57 percent from the field and could knock down the 3-ball, doing so at an impressive 44 percent clip ... Also shot 73 percent from free throw line ... Consistent offensive player and great interior defender was named Catholic Conference all-star ... Went for 28 points, eight rebounds and two assists in near upset (two-point loss) of undefeated Div. 1 state champion BC High ... Maintains a 4.6 GPA and hopes to attend "a strong academic school and play at the next level."
MIKE YENTIN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Guard/Forward
Crusaders captain boasted one of the smoothest shooting strokes in the area, finishing with 51 3-pointers .... Averaged a team-high 19.3 points to go with four rebounds per game ... Catholic Central League all-star selection helped Fenwick to Div. 3 tourney win ... Went off for 30 points vs. Marblehead and had 27 points and eight boards against Danvers ... Six-foot-3 sharpshooter will play college ball at Wentworth and hopes for professional career down road.
RAY CUEVAS
Ipswich Junior
Guard
Third-year standout blossomed into a bonafide star this winter, averaging a career-high and area best 22.7 points per game ... Also dished out three assists and grabbed five rebounds per contest ... Sharpshooter canned 59 3-pointers and did so at a 35 percent clip ... Named team MVP and Cape Ann League all-star ... Scored 32 points to go with six rebounds and three assists in a win over previously unbeaten Manchester Essex ... Plans to transfer to a prep school next year, with hopes of playing scholarship level hoops in college ... Excellent student maintains a 4.11 GPA.
ROOK LANDMAN
Beverly Junior
Guard
Reliable floor general averaged nearly 13 points and over five assists per game for NEC's best team ... Named a conference all-star while helping Panthers to a 21-win season ... Lockdown defender regularly guarded opponent's best offensive player ... Had a knack for slithering his way into the paint and making things happen ... Scored a season-high 26 points to go with five assists ... Possesses good size for his position at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds ... Carries a 3.8 GPA and plans to play college basketball.
RYAN WARD
Swampscott Sophomore
Guard
Six-foot-2 sharpshooter canned team-high 43 triples ... Averaged 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game ... Averaged 20 points in two playoff games, including 27 points with four threes in double overtime loss to Old Rochester ... NEC all-star selection ... Swampscott Offensive Player of the Year recipient ... Maintains a 4.3 GPA in classroom ... Hopes to play Div. 1 college basketball in the Pac-12 ... Says his father, Bobby Ward, a former three-sport athlete at Salem High, is his biggest influence.
SHAWN O'KEEFE
Essex Tech Junior
Forward
Hawks captain led his team to Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small title and Div. 4 MIAA tourney appearance ... Averaged team-high 12 points per game to go with 8.7 rebounds, the latter of which was a top 10 mark in area ... Hard working, strong and intelligent defender ... Went for 20 points and 13 rebounds against Minuteman ... Had double-doubles against Marblehead (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lynn Tech (18 points, 11 rebounds) ... CAC all-star selection hopes to play college basketball ... Holds 3.6 GPA.
SHEA LYNCH
Peabody Junior
Forward
Could handle the ball, shoot, facilitate and rebound at high level ... Tremendous defender who regularly guarded opponent's top player ... Averaged 7.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game ... Named team's Most Outstanding Player ... Helped Tanners to Christmas tournament championship win at Winthrop, taking home MVP honors ... Went for 18 points, 13 rebounds and two steals in Div. 1 tourney loss to Cambridge ... Starting quarterback for Tanners football hopes to continue gridiron career in college ... Owner of 3.8 GPA.
TRESTON ABREU
Salem Senior
Guard/Forward
Beverly transfer finished out high school career in impressive fashion, going for 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game ... Also took a team-high 24 charges ... Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Helped Witches to 18 win season and Div. 2 playoff win ... Went for season-high 35 points and five rebounds in win over Salem Academy ... Carries a 3.69 GPA and hopes to play college hoop while studying kinesiology ... Credits his older brother, Toskany, for teaching him how to play basketball and pushing him every day.
TREVOR GIBBS
Pingree Senior
Guard
Long, 6-foot-4 floor general was named team MVP and was an All-Eastern Independent League selection ... Averaged 16 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds per game ... Exploded for 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals against Portsmouth Abbey ... Team captain was also one of team's top defenders ... Owner of a 3.7 GPA plans on doing a post graduate year at Deerfield Academy in order to prep for college ball.
TYRONE COUNTRYMON
Marblehead Junior
Guard
Versatile, 6-foot-2 athlete was named an NEC all-star ... Chosen as IAABO Board 130 Tournament MVP ... Went for season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds in win over Bishop Fenwick ... Also had games of 19 points, 17 points and eight rebounds, 23 points and five rebounds, and 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists ... Hardworking defender ... Thrives in transition and getting to the rack ... Carries a 3.5 GPA and hopes to play college basketball ... Considers his older sister, Taliyah, who earned a full ride basketball scholarship, to be his biggest athletic influence.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Dylan Crowley, Jr., G; Zack Sparkman, Sr., F.
Bishop Fenwick: Nick Bowers, Sr., F; Gianni Mercurio, Sr., F.
Danvers: Quinton Shairs, Jr., G; Deryn Lanphere, Jr., G; Aris Xerras, Jr., C.
Essex Tech: Cael Dineen, Sr., C; Jack McBournie, Jr., G; Christian Frederico, Jr., F; David Canedo, Jr., G/F.
Hamilton-Wenham: Connor McClintock, Jr., F; Chris Collins, Soph., F.
Ipswich: Toby Adams, Jr., G; Charlie Henderson, Sr., F.
Marblehead: Noah Mann, Sr., G; Lucas Mouthaan, Sr., F.
Masconomet: Brennen Johnston, Sr., G; Jake Coback, Sr., F; Ben Dillon, Sr. F.
Peabody: Nick Soper, Sr., G; Colin Berube, Sr., F; Luke Roan, Sr., F.
Pingree: Matt Theriault, Soph., G; Emil Rijo, Sr., F.
Salem: Jack Doyle, Jr., G; Brayson Green, Fr., F; Angel Tejada, Sr., G/F; Chris Qirjazi, Jr., F; Jayren Romero, Sr., G.
Salem Academy: Dexter Brown, Sr., F; Ivan Paredes, Soph., G.
St. John's Prep: Jack Perry, Sr., G.
Swampscott: Evan Roth, Sr., G/F; Liam Wales, Soph., G; Mick Ross, Sr., C.