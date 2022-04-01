BOYS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TOMMY SARNI
St. John's Prep Senior
Left Wing
One game does not make a career. But when it happens under the brightest lights imaginable in a contest where the stakes couldn't be any greater, one game can leave an everlasting mark on all those who witnessed it.
Tommy Sarni fits perfectly into that category. Playing in his final high school game, the St. John's Prep captain exploded for four goals and two assists as the Eagles took down Xaverian, 6-2, for the Division 1 state championship at TD Garden. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Lynnfield got the scoring started with a first period marker, assisted on his team's next two as St. John's took a 3-2 lead in the second period, then added his second goal of the night before the period ended. His two empty net goals in the third ensured the Prep's first hockey crown in seven seasons.
Sarni, who missed almost the entire 2020-21 season with an injury and had one career point coming into his final high school campaign, led the state champions in goals (20) and total points (29). His 11 playoff points led all North Shore skaters.
He began the season with a hat trick in an 8-2 thrashing of Hingham, and finished the year with three game-winning goals (including in the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Braintree, a 3-2 Prep win).
A two-time state champion who also won a title with the Prep lacrosse team last season, Sarni -- owner of a 3.5 GPA -- will play Division 1 college lacrosse at Providence College. He thanks his parents for putting him on the ice when he was three, and said the dream of winning a state title "has been a long time coming" for he and his father Ken, especially after seeing his older brother K.J. win a title with St. John's at TD Garden in 2015.
THE ALL-STARS
MANNY ALVAREZ-SEGEE
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Right wing
The 6-foot, 160-pounder tied for the team lead in goals (9) and led his squad in total points (18) ... Sniped home the game-winning goals vs. both Bishop Feehan and Lowell Catholic ... Scored in three straight games to open the 2021-22 campaign ... Catholic Central league all-star netted a pair of goals in impressive road win at Andover ... Felt his best game of the season was Crusaders' second meeting with St. Mary's of Lynn, in which he scored, moved the puck well and created opportunities for his teammates ... Saugus native is also captain of the Fenwick boys lacrosse team this spring ... Plans on playing Junior hockey upon his graduation before heading off to play college hockey.
MICHAEL BEVILACQUA
Masconomet Junior
Center/Right wing
Northeastern Conference all-star had a breakout season for for the conference champions, finishing with 11 goals, 13 assists and 24 points ... Finished second on the team in scoring ... Most memorable performance was in his team's 5-4 overtime win over Gloucester in the annual Brandon Lafata 'BLaf9' Memorial Game in which he scored a hat trick, including the game-winner ... Had three GWG's this season, including playoff win over Quincy ... Had two goals and two assists in four playoff games ... Carries 3.53 GPA ... Captain-elect for 2022-03 season.
PIERCE BLAESER
St. John's Prep Senior
Center
First line pivot and captain for the Eagles led the squad in assists with 17 ... Added five goals for 22 total points (same as his younger brother and linemate, Cole) ... Elite passer and always plays with his head up, especially in the offensive zone ... Had a 'Michigan' goal and two assists in victory over Bishop Guertin ... Boxford resident had the game-winning goal against his hometown school, Masconomet, in a 4-3 victory ... Had four assists in the playoffs for the Division 1 state champions ... Two-time Catholic Conference all-star was plus-19 on the season ... Derek Hines '99 Scholarship Award winner ... Chosen as SJP coaches' MVP ... Has 3.7 GPA ... Will continue his hockey career in the USPHL with the Twin City Thunder.
JONATHAN DALEY
Essex Tech Senior
Right wing
Hawks' captain led his squad in assists with 19 ... Added six goals for 25 points in just 18 games, good for second overall on the squad ... Had four separate games where he registered three points ... Dished out three assists in wins vs. both Shawsheen and Minuteman ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star ... Salem native won Boston Bruins' Sportsmanship Award ... Had two goals in CAC title clinching game vs. Shawsheen ... Excellent student with a 3.87 grade point average ... Wants to keep playing hockey after graduation.
DAVID EGAN
Essex Tech Senior
Center
Boxford native and team captain led the North Shore with 24 goals this season ... Added 16 assists for 40 total points, good for third overall in the region ... Finished his career with 54 goals and 44 assists for 98 points ... The 6-foot, 205-pounder was strong on the puck and a skilled and speedy stickhandler as well as a gifted scorer ... Named Most Valuable Player of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference as well as an All-Conference selection ... Mass. vs. Connecticut Border Games recipient ... Had a pair of hat tricks and two game-winning goals .... Felt he played his best all-around game vs. Lexington ... Carries a 3.92 GPA ... Wants to study oceanography or marine sciences in college.
SEAMUS HENEY
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Defense
Forever steady on the back end for the Generals, you always knew you'd get an honest shift from this gritty defender ... Stood up many a forward who tried coming over the blue line with a head of steam ... Chipped in offensively with 11 assists, tops among H-W defensemen ... South Hamilton resident finished the season at plus-16 ... First Team Cape Ann League all-star ... Won Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship Award ... Earned team's Best Defensive Player honor ... Assisted on game-winning goal in triumph over Rockport ... Has a 3.75 GPA ... First choice for college would be University of Vermont.
AIDAN HOLLAND
St. John's Prep Junior
Defense
Emerged as the North Shore's best defenseman this season, leading St. John's Prep to its first state title in seven years ... Finished the year with five goals, 16 assists and 21 points to tie for the area lead among all rearguards while playing shutdown defense ... Topsfield resident led Eagles with a plus-minus rating of +30 ... Catholic Conference all-star had 3-5-8 totals in five playoff games ... His goal with 52 seconds left in overtime enabled St. John's Prep to send its state semifinal vs. BC High to overtime, where they'd win 2-1 ... Scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in Division 1 state championship game vs. Xaverian ... Awarded the team's Hines Helmet twice this season by the coaches for his overall excellent play ... Owns 4.15 GPA.
CONNOR HORN
Danvers Senior
Defense
Captain was steady all season, but really upped his play in February and especially in March, allowing the Blue-and-White to win two rounds in the Division 3 state playoffs and take the No. 1 seed to overtime in the quarterfinals ... Big and brawny (6-foot-1, 190 lbs.), he used his size to disrupt opposing forwards from coming into the zone and clearing the front of the crease ... Led Falcons' blueliners in scoring with 7-9-16 totals ... Had game-winning goal in second round playoff victory over North Quincy ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Has an 88.332 classroom average ... Would like to study business in college or play Junior hockey next year.
AIDAN JALBERT
Marblehead Senior
Defense
Few flaws in his game, with his head always on a swivel ready to make the smart play ... Finished his final season of high school hockey with four goals and 11 assists for 15 points, tied for tops among all D-men in Marblehead ... Claimed three assists in road win at Triton, feeling that was his best individual performance of the season ... Scored in playoff win over Whitman-Hanson ... Headers' captain wants to study criminal psychology in college while trying out for club hockey.
CONNOR JALBERT
Marblehead Junior
Left wing
Finished second in the area in scoring with 16 goals and a North Shore best 27 assists for 43 points ... Had an area-best five assists vs. Lowell ... Led Headers in goals (3) and tied for the lead in points (5) in two postseason contests ... Had game-winning tallies vs. Beverly and Triton ... NEC all-star completed a hat trick vs. Saugus ... Four assist night vs. Masconomet ... Named to Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament All-Tournament team ... Had two goals in playoffs vs. Whitman-Hanson ... Heads into his senior season needing 39 points to reach 100 (currently 22-39-61 in his career) ... Has 3.6 GPA ... Wants to play Junior hockey after high school, then continue to play in college.
HAYDEN LEVERONI
Marblehead Junior
Left wing
Became a true marksman this past season, ripping the twine behind enemy goaltenders 15 times ... Hard, accurate shot and ability to attack the net with speed enabled him to turn on the red light frequently ... Added seven assists for 22 total points ... Had a hat trick against Lowell ... Potted two goals in a game three other times ... Scored game-winner in 4-3 win over Winthrop ... Had a goal and three assists in win over Saugus ... Finished the year at plus-23 ... Has career totals of 24-12-36 ... Terrific student (3.843 GPA) wants to study sports management and play club hockey at either the University of Michigan or Temple University.
MICHAEL LYNCH
Pingree Senior
Center
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound captain now only led an extremely young Highlanders' team with his on-ice talent this winter, but also with his outstanding leadership off of it ... Finished with a team-leading 16 goals and added 13 assists in 26 games... Second on the team in points with 29 ... Had two goals and three assists in a victory over Berwick ... Scored both goals in a shutout win over Middlesex ... Fine student holds an 89.7 classroom average ... Wants to play Junior hockey next season in hopes of moving on to play college hockey.
KYLE MAHAN
Essex Tech Junior
Goalie
Turned in an astounding eight shutouts this winter,, tied for the most of any goaltender on the North Shore over the last 25 years ... Led the area in that category as well as goals against average (1.56) and save percentage (.929) while making 417 stops ... Went 14-4-3 overall as Hawks won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title outright in the best season in program history ... Danvers native made 30 saves in 1-0 overtime playoff win at Bedford ... Made season-high 35 saves in 5-0 blanking of Hamilton-Wenham ... Shut out Nashoba in both meetings this past season ... CAC All-Conference has 3.9 GPA ... Wants to keep playing hockey after graduation while continuing his studies as an electrician.
MATT McMILLAN
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Middleton native was named Chieftains' co-MVP for his overall brilliance on the back end ... Smooth skater, excellent with the puck, quarterbacked the power play and ate up a ton of minutes ... Tied for tops in the area in scoring among defensemen with six goals, 15 assists and 21 points ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had game's only goal in 1-1 tie with Lynnfield ... Game-winning goal in postseason W over Hopkinton ... Finished at plus-19 ... Felt his best game was his last one in the Division 2 state quarterfinals vs. Duxbury ... Has a 3.6 GPA ... Plans on attending the University of Tampa.
TREVOR McNEILL
Danvers Junior
Left wing
Constantly in motion without without the puck, be it attacking the net, working along the wall or neutral zone, or backchecking ... Found his offensive game this winter, leading the Falcons in both assists (15) and points (23) while netting eight goals ... Led the team in playoff scoring with 2-6-8 totals in three games ... Like his biggest athletic influence, Brad Marchand of the Bruins, he isn't the biggest player (5-foot-7, 130 lbs.) but is a constant grinder who makes the most of his ability ... Had two goals and two assists in tournament victory over North Quincy ... Has a weighted class average of 99.427, with a GPA of 3.793 ... Will take 11-19-30 career totals into his senior season.
MATT MEZZA
Beverly Senior
Center
Two-time captain led the Panthers in scoring (8-13-21) for the second straight season ... Finished his four-year varsity career with 19 goals, 39 assists and 58 points ... Had three-assist game in Gloucester ... Finished with a season high four points in a win over Swampscott ... Had seven points in two games vs. Big Blue ... Had the rare distinction of scoring both the first and last goals of the season for Beverly ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Would like to be a firefighter ... Cherishes the two seasons he got to play varsity hockey with his older brother Andrew.
PAYTON PALLADINO
St. John's Prep Senior
Goalie
Magnificent campaign saw him earn the St. John's Prep record for most wins in one season (19) while guiding his team to the Division 1 state title ... Danvers native had five shutouts to go with a 1.62 goals against average and .914 save percentage in 947 minutes of action ... Stopped 71 of 77 shots in the playoffs, all wins ... Felt he played his best in a 28-save state quarterfinal 3-2 win over Braintree ... Carries a 3.65 GPA ... Headed to Flagler (Fla.) College to play baseball ... Credits his personal trainer, T.J. Baril, for being his biggest athletic supporter and influence.
BRADY PLAZA
Danvers Sophomore
Defense
Outstanding skater who transitioned from defense-to-offense smoothly and without turning the puck over ... Finished the season with seven goals and six assists for 13 points ... Notched game-winning goal in road win at Northbridge ... Underrated in his own end of the ice, where his speed and stick skills allowed to break up plenty of offensive chances by his opponents ... Scored shorthanded goal in Division 3 quarterfinals against top seed Marlboro ... Often cited by opposing coaches as Danvers' best overall player ... Outstanding 4.0 GPA ... Wants to play college hockey.
CODY PLAZA
Pingree Senior
Defense
One of the fastest players in the area could fly through all three zones, stop on a dime and never lose control of the puck ... Loved jumping up into the offense to help make something happen ... Team captain from Danvers was named to Holt Conference's All-Conference team ... Finished the season with seven goals and 15 assists ... Finished with eight points in four games during Pingree's annual Christmas tournament ... Had 47 points his three seasons at Pingree ... Thanks his father Charles for all he's done for him.
A.J. SACCO
Masconomet Sophomore
Left wing
Led the North Shore in scoring with 21 goals, 26 assists and 47 points ... Elite speed and a wicked shot ... Co-MVP of Chieftains ... Middleton native was named All-Conference in the NEC ... Led the North Shore with five game-winning goals ... Tied with fellow all-star Matt McMillan for the team lead in plus/minus with +19 ... Committed only two minor penalties all season ... Had a natural hat trick in the third period of 4-1 win over Bishop Fenwick ... Four-point night against Marblehead ... Had two goals against Division 1 state champion St. John's Prep, which he felt was his best game of the season ... Has 24-39-63 totals in 36 games of varsity hockey at Masco ... Wants to play college hockey.
JAXON THOMAS
Beverly Senior
Defense
Terrific second half of the season saw both his offensive numbers jump and his impact in all three zones become magnified ... Strong skater and touch to knock off the puck ... Alternate captain tied for the team lead in goals (8) and added nine assists ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Had a goal and an assist in key Panthers' victory over Winthrop ... Will graduate with 13-23-36 career totals ... Has a 3.4 GPA ... Plans on going to the University of Utah to study business ... Former lacrosse teammate Braeden Pratt has been his biggest athletic influence.
JAKE VANA
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Right wing
Three-sport standout (soccer, hockey, lacrosse) from Boxford had 14 goals, 12 assists and 26 points for the Division 1 state champions ... Was a plus-16 ... Didn't have a single penalty this winter ... Second on the team in goals, third in points ... Catholic Conference all-star had game-winning goals vs. Austin Prep, St. John's Shrewsbury and Malden Catholic ... Had a goal and assist in big win over his hometown school, Masconomet, 4-3 ... Had a goal and four assists in five playoff games ... Spectacular student has 4.33 grade point average ... Ultimate goal is to play Division 1 college lacrosse.
WILL VAN SICKLIN
St. John's Prep Junior
Right wing
Second line mainstay from Lynnfield was second on the team in scoring with 27 points, thanks to a dozen goals and 15 assists ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Opened the sason with two goals and an assist in rout of Hingham ... Had game-winning goal in 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game win over Newburyport ... Added two other GWGs, including playoff triumph over Winchester ... Has a 4.32 and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.
ZACK WALLES
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Defense
Team captain from Wenham was both a physical force and gifted offensive talent for the Generals on the back end ... The Cape Ann League MVP used his 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame to muscle defenders off the puck along the wall and moved bodies out from in front of his net with thunderous checks ... Scored eight goals from the blue line and added five assists ... Buried the game-winning goal in overtime to sink Rockport, 3-2, on Senior Night ... Did all this while playing the entire season with a torn labrum in his hip ... CAL First Team all-star was also team MVP ... Looking to attend either Hobart or St. Lawrence and plays on playing club hockey or lacrosse.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Cam Cook, Sr. RW; Austin Bernard, Sr. LW; D.J. Bachini Sr. C.
Bishop Fenwick: Dillon Bloom, Sr. G; Max Vieira, Jr. LW; Nick Wesley, Sr. C; Mark Wilson, Sr. C.
Danvers: Brayden Holt, Fr. G; Jimmy Thibodeau, Sr. RW; Aidan Lanphere, Sr. LW; Jake Ryan, Sr. C.
Essex Tech: Luke Thibodeau, Sr. D; Chris Batten, Sr. D; Armani Booth, Soph. D; Jaydan Vargas, Fr. RW; Brady Leonard, Fr. C; Riley Sobezenski, Fr. D.
Hamilton-Wenham: Will Stidsen, Soph. C; Charlie Collins, Soph. LW; Mate Tardi, Fr. C; Lucas Hunt, Jr. RW.
Marblehead: Aidan Ryan, Sr. C; Eli Feingold, Sr. LW; Hogan Sedky, Soph. D; Chris Locke, Jr. C.
Masconomet: Nick Santangelo, Sr. G; Chris O'Grady, Sr. C/D; Richie Guarino, Sr. C; Josh Brann, Sr. LW.
Pingree: Ryan Kavanaugh, Soph. LW; Matt Cusolito, Sr. G; Tommy Tavenner, Sr. D; Quinn Moses, Soph. F.
St. John's Prep: Cole Blaeser, Jr. LW; Jimmy Ayers, Jr. C; Theo Vetere, Sr. D; Ben McGilvray, Jr. LW; Christian Rosa, Soph. C; Jeff Melanson, Sr. D.
Swampscott: Max Gadon, Sr. F; Zack Pierce, Sr. F; Quinn Hitchcock, Sr. D.